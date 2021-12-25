|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 4 1 | 2 . . 0nb . . . | 1 . 1 1 . .
|Last bat : David Warnerc Zak Crawley b James Anderson38(42b5x40x6) SR:90.48, FoW:57/1 (14.1 Ovs)
|15.6 : So, England have managed to take the wicket of Warner late in the day and they will have something to take away at the end of Day 1. Before that, Harris was taking his own time to settle in the middle while Warner was making sure the scoreboard keptÂ moving. He was looking so good in the middle but fell to Anderson's delivery. The rain delay at the beginning of the day has cost us 6 overs but the Boxing Day Test has started with the Host on top.Â
|With Lyon surviving the late deliveries and Harris hanging in there. AustraliaÂ will be relaxed a bit. Join us for Day 2 on Monday, 27th December at 10.30 am Local (11.30 pm GMT, previous day). If you still miss Test cricket, South Africa and India are playing atÂ SuperSport Park,Â Centurion. So you can switch the tabs and enjoy the action. Until then, Adios!
|Earlier, the bowling attack of AustraliaÂ combined to show yet another dominant display. Fair to say, the Host had the edge over the visitors in all the sessions. Cummins started the proceedings while Starc, Boland and Green controlled the middle phase and then Lyon cleared the tailenders as England bundled out at 185. Root scored another half-century but other than that, we saw another dreadful batting display from England.Â
|Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, FOUR! EdgyÂ boundary! Ben StokesÂ serves a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ waits back and manages to get a thick outside edge between the third slip fielder and gully. The ball races away towards the third man fence for a boundary. That will be STUMPS on Day 1.
|15.5 : Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, Beaten! That was so close, Ben StokesÂ nearly had his man! Ben StokesÂ serves a back of a length delivery, outside the off pole. Marcus HarrisÂ comes forward to block it but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â Â
|15.4 : Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, Stokes maintains the same length, on the pads this time. Marcus HarrisÂ taps it towards square leg.
|15.3 : Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, On a length again, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ offers no shot to that.
|15.2 : Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, On a good length, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ leaves it alone.
|15.1 : Halt in play. Marcus HarrisÂ is feeling the pain now. The ball hits him hard on the left-hand gloves.Â Very smart by Marcus Harris. With 5 minutes left on the clock, he is just using up some time by calling up the physio. Ah well, smart games some batsmen can play. The Aussie dressing room will certainly not mind this pause in play. The umpires are seen hovering around the physio and Joe RootÂ is certainly not happy with this pause.Â
|Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, Short of a length delivery, around off, angling it into the left-hander.Â Marcus HarrisÂ jumps and tries to block it but the ballÂ hits him on the glove. The physioÂ is out there to take a look at his finger.
|14.6 : James Anderson to Nathan Lyon,Â Good-length, around off. Nathan LyonÂ pushes it towards mid on.
|14.1 : James Anderson to David Warner, OUT! TAKEN! Anderson comes into the attack and gets the breakthrough. The veteran does it again for his team. A length ball, outside off. David WarnerÂ gets on his toes as he looks to defend but gets a thick outside edge to Zak CrawleyÂ at gully who dives low and takes a sharp catch. David WarnerÂ was looking so good out in the middle but perishes.Â
|14.5 : James Anderson to Nathan Lyon, No run.
|14.4 : James Anderson to Nathan Lyon, No run.
|14.3 : James Anderson to Nathan Lyon, Good-length, on the pads. Nathan LyonÂ stands deep in his crease, and looks to blocks that but gets beaten and the ball hits him on the back pad. Half an appeal by England. Umpire is not interested.Â
|14.2 : James Anderson to Nathan Lyon, Good-length delivery, outside off. Nathan LyonÂ looks to defend this but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|14.1 : Nathan LyonÂ walks out to the middle.Â
|13.6 : James AndersonÂ is back into the attack.Â
|Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, Outside off, on a full length. Marcus HarrisÂ leans forward and blocks it out.
|13.5 : Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, On a length, on the pads. Marcus HarrisÂ taps it towards square leg.
|13.4 : Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, Full again, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ drives it to mid off. No run there.
|13.3 : Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, Beaten! Gets beaten this time! Angling it in, full inÂ length, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ swings and misses. The ball zips past through the outside edge.
|13.2 : Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, FOUR! Nicely done! Ben StokesÂ serves a shorter one this time, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ hangs back and chops that over point for a boundary.
|13.1 : Ben Stokes to Marcus Harris, Ben StokesÂ begins with a full delivery, on the pads. Marcus HarrisÂ pushes it to mid-wicket.Â
|12.6 : Ben StokesÂ is into the attack now.Â
|12.5 : We can see Marnus LabuschagneÂ ready to come out but Nathan LyonÂ is also padded up if in case AustraliaÂ need a night watchman.Â
|12.6 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, On a length, outside off. David WarnerÂ leaves it alone.
|12.5 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, On a length, onto the pads. David WarnerÂ blocks it towards square leg.
|12.4 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, No ball! A length ball, outside off. David WarnerÂ will watch sail through the keeper. A no ball called asÂ Ollie RobinsonÂ has overstepped.
|Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Fuller, outside off. David WarnerÂ leaves it alone.
|12.3 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Fuller, on the stumps. David WarnerÂ defends it out.
|12.2 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, On a length, around off. Marcus HarrisÂ leansÂ and nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
|12.1 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Runs are flowing for Warner! An overpitched delivery, onto the pads. David WarnerÂ flicks it past mid-wicket. Three runs taken.
|11.6 : Mark Wood to Marcus Harris, Good-length, outside off. Left alone.
|11.5 : Mark Wood to Marcus Harris, Wood maintains the same length, around off. Marcus HarrisÂ gets a thick outside edge towards point.
|11.4 : Mark Wood to Marcus Harris, On a length, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ defends that one.
|11.3 : Mark Wood to David Warner, Back of a length, offers some width here. David WarnerÂ opens the face of his bat and guides it past the man at gully for three runs.
|11.2 : Mark Wood to David Warner, Tad shorter, on off. David Warner, on his toes, blocks it out.
|11.1 : Mark Wood to David Warner, Ouch! A pacy delivery, short of length, on middle. David WarnerÂ jumps and decides to block that but misses and gets hit on the chest.Â
|10.6 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Good-length delivery, on the pads. Warner gets an inside edgeÂ towards fine leg for a single.
|10.5 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Shout for LBW but not given! A length delivery, angling it into the pads. Warner looks to defend that but gets a slight inside edge on the pads. An appeal for LBW and umpire says no. Root, Leach and all gather around and have a chat but opt not to take the review.Â
|10.4 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Full, on off. David WarnerÂ blocks it out.
|10.3 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, FOUR! Top-shot by Warner. Ollie RobinsonÂ drops a short ball, around middle and leg. David WarnerÂ hangs back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|10.2 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Good-length ball, outside off. David WarnerÂ leaves that alone.
|10.1 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, A length ball, angling on middle. David WarnerÂ looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads. A muted appeal follows for LBW but the ball was slanting down.Â
|9.6 : Mark Wood to Marcus Harris, Now a short ball, on middle. Harris ducks under it.Â
|9.5 : Mark Wood to Marcus Harris, Short of a length, outside off. Harris stands tall and taps it to backward point.Â
|9.4 : Mark Wood to Marcus Harris, Brilliant bowling! Wood serves a full ball from around the wicket, outside off. Harris lunges and looks to drive but connects thin air around.Â
|9.3 : Mark Wood to Marcus Harris, A length ball, on off. Harris works it to point.Â
|9.2 : Mark Wood to David Warner, On a length, on middle. David WarnerÂ hops and turns it to square leg. Another quick single taken.
|9.1 : Mark Wood to David Warner, A length ball, outside off. Warner has a poke at it but misses.
|8.6 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, On middle. Harris wrists it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Both are piercing through the gaps and making the scoreboard move. Which EnglandÂ clearly missed.Â
|8.5 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, On a length, on off. Defended out.Â
|8.4 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, A length ball, on off. Kept out.Â
|8.3 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Through the gap! A length ball, outside off. David WarnerÂ cuts it through point and takes three runs. Good running.Â
|8.2 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, Length and on middle, tucked away to fine leg for one.Â
|8.1 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, Good start by Ollie Robinson! A length ball, on middle, this one shapes back in. Marcus HarrisÂ leaves the gate open and the ball travels over the stumps and to the keeper.Â
|7.6 : Ollie RobinsonÂ is brought back into the attack.
|Mark Wood to David Warner, FOUR! Two in a row! A length ball, on middle, extra bounce this time. Warner looks to defend but it takes the outside edge over the slip cordon and towards the third man fence.Â
|7.5 : Mark Wood to David Warner, FOUR! Positivity intent by Warner! A length ball, outside off. David WarnerÂ chops it through the gully region and bags a boundary.Â
|7.4 : Mark Wood to David Warner, A length ball, on middle. David WarnerÂ tries to pull but mistimes it and the ball drops back on the deck.Â
|7.3 : Mark Wood to David Warner, Angles a length ball, on middle. Warner hits it to covers.
|7.2 : Mark Wood to David Warner, A length ball, on off. Blocked out.Â
|7.1 : Mark Wood to David Warner, Wood starts around the wicket but was way outside off. Warner with an easy leave.Â
|6.6 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, Just short! A length ball, on middle. Marcus HarrisÂ miscues his pull towards mid-wicket who catches it on a bounce.Â
|6.5 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, A length ball, outside off. Left alone.Â
|6.4 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, Length ball, on off. Harris blocks it towards cover.
|6.3 : James Anderson to David Warner, Quick run! On a length, on off. Warner punches off the back foot to covers for a single.
|6.2 : James Anderson to David Warner, This one nips back in but it is on the pads. David WarnerÂ keeps his bat away as he gets rapped on the pads.
|6.1 : James Anderson to David Warner, A length ball, on middle. Warner taps it back on the deck.Â
|5.6 : Mark Wood to Marcus Harris, A length ball, on off. Marcus HarrisÂ is solid in his defense.Â
|5.5 : Mark Wood to Marcus Harris, A length ball, on the pads. Marcus HarrisÂ looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the thigh pad. The ball lobs and drops in front of square leg.Â
|5.4 : Mark Wood to David Warner, Warner takes him on now! A length ball, on middle. Warner pulls it through mid-wicket for three runs. AustraliaÂ starting on a positive note here.Â
|5.3 : Mark Wood to David Warner, JAFFA! Mark WoodÂ will play a key role on the deck that gives extra pace and bounce. A length ball, just around off. Warner looks to play inside the line of the ball but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|5.2 : Mark Wood to David Warner, On middle, on a length. Defended out by David Warner.
|5.1 : Mark Wood to David Warner, On a length, on off. Warner gets on his toes to block this to covers.
|4.6 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, Length and outside off. Harris leaves it alone.Â
|4.5 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, Short in length again, on middle. Harris turns it to mid-wicket.Â
|4.4 : James Anderson to David Warner, Short of a length, on the hip, Warner tucks it to square leg for one.Â
|4.3 : James Anderson to David Warner, On a length, on off. Defended out.Â
|4.2 : James Anderson to David Warner, FOUR! The sound it made off the blade! A length ball, outside off. Warner slaps it through covers. The fielder gives a chase but to no avail.Â
|4.1 : James Anderson to David Warner, A length ball, outside off. Warner leaves it alone.
|3.6 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, Length delivery, on the pads. Marcus HarrisÂ looks to flick but gets a thick inside edgeÂ and lands in near the short leg fielder.Â
|3.5 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, Beaten! Pulling his length back, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ looks to defend this but gets beaten as the ball nips away a tad bit.
|3.4 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, LEG BYE! And again! Good-length on the pads, Warner misses his flick and the ball hits the pads and rolls towards square leg for a leg bye.
|3.3 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Short of a length again, down leg this time. David WarnerÂ looks to flick but misses.Â
|3.2 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, FOUR! Ollie RobinsonÂ delivers a back-of-a-length delivery, outside of off. David WarnerÂ hangs back and looks to cut this on the off side but gets a thick top-edge over second slip for a boundary.
|3.1 : Ollie Robinson to David Warner, Touch fuller, around off. David WarnerÂ pushes it towards mid off.Â
|2.6 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, A length ball, outside off, this one nips slightly in. Left alone.Â
|2.5 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, A length ball, on middle. Blocked out.
|2.4 : James Anderson to David Warner, On a length, on the pads. Warner hops and hits it to quick single.Â
|2.3 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, On a length, on off. Marcus HarrisÂ taps it in front of cover and takes a quick single. We can clearly see the difference between both the teams as AustraliaÂ are ready to take risks between the wickets.Â Another difference is also the pace between the two bowlers. Australia had multiple bowlers bowling in excess of 140 kph while England only have Wood.
|2.2 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, Length outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ leaves it alone.
|2.1 : James Anderson to David Warner, Short of a length, Outside off. David WarnerÂ taps it towards point and sets off to the other end for a tight single.
|1.6 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, On a length, around off. Marcus HarrisÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|1.5 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, Tad fuller, around middle. Marcus HarrisÂ pushes it towards square leg.Â
|1.4 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, Touch fuller, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ blocks it out solidly.Â
|Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, NO BALL! Another shortish delivery, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ lets that go. AustraliaÂ getÂ a run extra as Ollie RobinsonÂ has overstepped.Â
|1.3 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, Back of a length again, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ shoulders arms.
|1.2 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, Tad shorter, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ leaves that alone.
|1.1 : Ollie Robinson to Marcus Harris, Overpitching it again, on the pads. Marcus HarrisÂ pushes it towards deep square leg for a brace.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Ollie Robinson.Â
|James Anderson to Marcus Harris, Fuller again, on the pads. Marcus HarrisÂ tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. A good start forÂ Australia.
|0.5 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, FOUR! Runs straightaway! James AndersonÂ serves an overpitched delivery, on the pads.Â Marcus HarrisÂ uses his wrists and flicks past mid-wicket for a boundary. AustraliaÂ and Marcus HarrisÂ are underway.
|0.4 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, On a length again, outside off. Marcus HarrisÂ blocks it out solidly.Â
|0.3 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, Good-length delivery, on middle and off. Marcus HarrisÂ defends it towards covers.Â
|0.2 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, On a length, outside off, at 134.1 clicks. Marcus HarrisÂ offers no shot on that.
|0.1 : James Anderson to Marcus Harris, James AndersonÂ begins with a fuller delivery, outsideÂ off. Marcus HarrisÂ leaves that alone.Â