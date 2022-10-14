|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . w 1 . . 1 | . . . . 0wd 2 .
|Last bat : Alex Halesc Aaron Finch b Josh Hazlewood0(2b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:7/1 (1.2 Ovs)
|6.2 : UPDATE - 2.39 pm IST (9.09 am GMT) - We have good news folks! The rain has stopped and the covers around the pitch are coming off. The pitch though is till covered.Â The umpires are out in the middle assessing the conditions.Â
|David WarnerÂ is down for a chat. He adds that he has enjoyed his time in this series and he is having fun. Adds that he feels ready for the World Cup, and hopefully, he can continue his good form. Mentions that Cricket is a game, there are going to be highs and lows, they have to enjoy their high time and just back themselves in low times. On being asked about Glenn Maxwell's form, he says that heÂ is one good inning away, he is in a good head space, and he has not scored many runs, but a big g
|UPDATE - 2.13 pm IST (8.43 am GMT) -RAIN STOPS PLAY! There was a bit of a drizzle and it got a bit heavier. The umpire'sÂ have askedÂ the players to walk off the field and brought the covers on.
|Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Play and a miss! Quick again, outside off, short in length this time. Jos ButtlerÂ stays in his crease and looks to cut this one but he misses.Â
|5.6 : End of the powerplay! England have a decent start with 47 runs on the board. Also,Â Adam ZampaÂ comes into the attack.
|6.1 : Adam Zampa to Jos Buttler, Adam ZampaÂ starts off with a loopy ball, quicker as well, outside off, full in length. Jos ButtlerÂ leans in and drives it towards deep cover for a brace.Â
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, A good-length delivery, around middle and leg. Jos ButtlerÂ knocks it towards mid on and takes a single. EnglandÂ are 47 for 1 at the end of the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Pace on this time, at around 138 kph, short ball, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ pulls this one firmly but finds the fielder at deep mid-wicket. A single!
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, Pat CumminsÂ sticks to bowling his slower ball, this one at around 116 clicks, around middle and leg. Dawid MalanÂ tucks it towards square leg and runs across to the other end.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, Another slower ball at around 115 clicks, around middle and leg, on a length. Dawid MalanÂ taps it towards square leg. He wanted a single there, but is sent back by Jos Buttler.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Takes the pace off this one, serves it on a length, angling in, around the thigh pad. Jos ButtlerÂ tucks it towards square leg and takes a single.Â
|0.0 : Pat CumminsÂ comes back into the attack.
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Up and over! Good start to the over for England! Pat CumminsÂ pitches it up, around middle and off. Jos ButtlerÂ lofts it straight down the ground. The ball goes a couple of bounces over the drops for a boundary.Â
|4.6 : Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan, Slightly shorter and on off, Dawid MalanÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
|4.5 : Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan, Serves it fuller and on leg, Dawid MalanÂ flicks it but finds the fielder at short mid-wicket.
|Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan, Wide! Bowls it outside leg, Dawid MalanÂ looks to pull it but misses.Â
|4.4 : Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan, Fuller one on off, Dawid MalanÂ looks to drill it but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls back towards the bowler.
|4.3 : Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, Fuller and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ drives it to covers. The fielder gets his hand on it diving to his right. They collect one.
|4.2 : Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Fine shot. On a length and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ slaps it past point for a boundary!
|4.1 : Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, Yorker and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ digs it to point. Dot.
|3.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Well connected. Slightly shorter and on off, Dawid MalanÂ pulls it and connects it well this time. The ball goes over mid-wicket for a boundary!
|3.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan, Slightly shorter this time, Malan looks to pull it but miscues it to mid on. Dot.
|Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan, Wide! This one lands outside leg, Dawid MalanÂ looks to flick it but misses.
|3.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, Bowls it on off, Jos ButtlerÂ eases it to point for one again.
|3.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan, Goes fuller and on off, Dawid MalanÂ plays it to square leg for one.
|3.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, Good length, on off. Jos ButtlerÂ punches it to mid off and scampers through for a single.
|3.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Touch fuller outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ lofts it over extra coverÂ for a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, On a length and just outside off, Dawid MalanÂ looks to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge. Close!
|2.5 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Shorter and on middle, Dawid MalanÂ pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Excellent timing!
|2.4 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, Slightly shorter and outside off, Dawid MalanÂ slaps it but finds the fielder at point.
|2.3 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, Fuller and on off, this is defended to mid off.
|2.2 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, FOUR! Fine shot. Fuller one and on middle, Dawid MalanÂ nudges it in the gap between square leg and mid-wicket for a boundary!
|2.1 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Good-length delivery with some swing, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to play at it but gets an inside edge towards square leg. They cross.
|1.6 : Pat CumminsÂ is introduced into the attack. He replaces Mitchell Starc.
|Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, Touch fuller this time, Jos ButtlerÂ pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
|1.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, Bowls it on a length, on middle. Jos ButtlerÂ eases it towards mid on. Dot.
|0.2 : Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, Good length again swinging it in, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to block it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Close!
|0.1 : Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, On a length with some swing, Jos ButtlerÂ flicks it to square leg for a brace.
|Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, Starts with a length ball outside leg, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to flick it but misses. Wide called.
|1.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, Length again, on middle. Jos ButtlerÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|1.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan, On a length and on middle, Dawid MalanÂ pushes it to mid off for one.
|1.2 : Dawid MalanÂ walks out to bat at number 3.Â
|Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales, OUT! TAKEN! Josh HazlewoodÂ gets the big fish. This one lands on a length and just outside off swinging it away, Alex HalesÂ looks to block it but he manages toÂ getÂ a slight outside edge. Aaron FinchÂ at first slipÂ takes it comfortably and AustraliaÂ have an early breakthrough in the game.
|1.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales, On a length and outside off, Alex HalesÂ leaves it alone.
|0.6 : Josh HazlewoodÂ will share the new ball.
|Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, Yorker and down the middle, Jos ButtlerÂ defends it back to the bowler. A dot to end the over.
|0.5 : Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, On a length and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ punches it to the cover fielder.
|0.4 : Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, FOUR LEG BYES! Touch fuller down leg swinging it away, Jos ButtlerÂ looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads. The keeper fails to collect it. The ball races away the fine leg fence for a boundary!
|0.3 : Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler, A wide yorker this time, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ digs it to the off side. Dot again.
|0.0 : We are all set to get underway! The Australian players have made their way out in the middle. Alex HalesÂ and Jos Buttler strideÂ out with their blades. Mitchell StarcÂ will begin with the ball. A slip in place. Let's play!
|England (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler(C/WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes (In for Chris Jordan), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood (In for Sam Curran), Reece Topley.
|Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith (In for David Warner), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!