|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 3 . | 4 . 1 . . .
|Last bat : Alex Halesc David Warner b Marcus Stoinis4(7b1x40x6) SR:57.14, FoW:31/2 (4.1 Ovs)
|5.4 : Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan, Four!
|Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan, Wide!
|5.3 : Mitchell Starc to Ben Stokes, Slightly shorter and outside off, Stokes slaps it through covers for one.
|5.2 : Mitchell Starc to Ben Stokes, Watchful from Stokes so far! On middle, this is driven back nicely but to Starc.
|4.6 : Change. Mitchell StarcÂ is brought into the attack.
|5.1 : Mitchell Starc to Ben Stokes, Fuller and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|4.6 : Marcus Stoinis to Ben Stokes, A quick run! On middle, this is pushed towards mid on for one. A successful over comes to an end by Marcus Stoinis!
|4.5 : Marcus Stoinis to Dawid Malan, Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|4.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Dawid Malan, Fuller and on off, this is pushed to cover.
|4.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Ben Stokes, On the pads, Stokes works it through square leg for one.
|4.2 : Marcus Stoinis to Ben Stokes, Good length and on middle, defended.
|0.0 : Ben StokesÂ is the new man in.
|4.1 : Marcus Stoinis to Alex Hales, OUT! TAKEN! Marcus Stoinis comes on and he strikes! Gets the in-form Hales. England in trouble now! This is fuller and on off, Hales hits it well but uppishly to the right of mid off. Warner dives and takes it. He just could not get the elevation he wanted. Both the openers back in the hut.
|3.6 : Change. Marcus StoinisÂ is into the attack now.
|Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, SIX! Over the fence! That is a top shot! Cummins from around the wicket, angles it into the middle pole. Malan goes with the angle and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. A wicket in it but 10 runs too.
|3.1 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, OUT! TAKEN! That is an outstanding catch from Adam Zampa! The dangerous Buttler departs and no review can save him this time! On middle, Buttler looks to heave it over the leg side but it goes off the top edge towards short third man. Adam Zampa never seemed comfortable under it but in the end, he dives forward and takes it nicely. Never easy when it goes so high. Good start for the Aussies.
|3.5 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, This one stays low! Outside off and on a length. Stays low. Goes under the bat as Malan swings after it.
|3.4 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, FOUR! That is caressed! Beautiful! Fuller and outside off, Malan waits and then creams it through covers, this one races away to the fence.
|3.3 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, Good length and on off, defended.
|3.2 : Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan, Well fielded! Fuller and outside off, Malan drives, the fielder at cover-point dives to his right and stops it.
|2.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales, FOUR! Up and over! Hales gets going now! He is off the mark finally with a boundary. Length and on off, Hales lifts it over cover for a boundary. End of a very expensive over.
|2.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales, Goes full and on the pads, Hales looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|2.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Clips the fingertips and goes behind into the fence. Surely that can't be counted as a chance, that was hit like a rocket. Shorter and on middle, this is hammered towards square leg. Marsh leaps, it touches the fingertips and goes behind to the fence.
|2.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, Shorter again and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for only one.
|2.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Up and over! Not off the middle but gets the boundary! Fuller and on middle, Buttler lifts it over mid on and it trickles away to the fence.
|2.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, The ball is moving around a bit! Length and on off, this lands and then comes back in. Buttler looks to push it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|1.6 : Pat Cummins to Alex Hales, Defended! Good length and on off, defended. A good first over by Cummins.
|1.5 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Three! Not timed that well but runs! On middle, this is lofted down the ground towards long on for three.
|1.4 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Fuller and outside off, Buttler pushes it nicely but to covers.
|1.3 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, A HUGE APPEAL AND THE FINGER IS RAISED! Buttler reviews! Is it swinging down leg or is it clipping? Looks out to the naked aya! NO BAT! NOT OUT! IT IS MISSING THE LEG POLE! Swinging too much and Buttler survives to fight another day. Can't really blame the umpire on giving that out. This is fuller and it swings in a lot and late from outside off. Buttler shuffles right across and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Good review.
|1.2 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, Crisply driven but to the fielder! Fuller and on off, Buttler drives it nicely but to mid off.
|1.1 : Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler, That came back a long way. The length was shorter and just outside off. Buttler leaves it alone. It goes over the stumps.
|0.6 : Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales, A really good end to the over for Josh Hazlewood! Hales makes room and he is followed. Hales looks to push it through covers but misses. Just the five from the over despite a boundary earlier on.
|0.5 : Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales, Length again and on off, Hales guides it to point.
|0.4 : Josh Hazlewood to Alex Hales, That is a beauty! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Hales is beaten as he tries to block.
|0.3 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, Now goes a tad fuller, gets it to shape away from the off pole, it is pushed towards cover for one.
|0.2 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, Solid! Does not offer width this time, bowls it on off, Buttler defends.
|0.1 : Josh Hazlewood to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Buttler begins from where he left off in the last game! Off the mark in style! Length and on off, Buttler hits it on the up and through covers for a boundary.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! The Aussies are out in the middle. They are followed by the England openers, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. Josh Hazlewood has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
|AUSTRALIA (PLAYING XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (IN FOR Cameron Green), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins (IN FOR Daniel Sams), Mitchell Starc (IN FOR Kane Richardson), Adam Zampa (IN FOR Mitchell Swepson), Josh Hazlewood (IN FOR Nathan Ellis).
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Jos Buttler (C/WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey (IN FOR Chris Woakes), Chris Jordan (IN FOR Mark Wood), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.
|Quite a few expected changes for the hosts! Like mentioned before, the star trio is back and so is Zampa. Also, the main talking point, Cameron Green has been left out. Will we see Aaron Finch open or will Marcus Stoinis be given that spot? We will have to wait to find out. For England, they have made the two changes, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes sit out and in come David Willey and Chris Jordan. .
|TOSS - Australia have won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD!
|England on the other hand, will probably give last game's match-winner, Wood, a rest. He is a vital part to this English set up for the World Cup and they need to handle him with care. The rest of the XI may more or less remain the same. Will find out though in a bit.