|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 4 4 4 4 . | . . . 4 . .
|Last bat : Jos Buttler (C) (W)c Kane Richardson b Nathan Ellis68(32b8x44x6) SR:212.50, FoW:132/1 (11.2 Ovs)
|11.6 : Nathan Ellis to Ben Stokes, No run.
|11.5 : Nathan Ellis to Ben Stokes, Angling in, another length ball, darting it on the thigh pad, at around 133 clicks. Ben StokesÂ tucks it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.Â
|11.4 : Nathan Ellis to Alex Hales, Good-length delivery, around middle and leg. Alex HalesÂ strokes it down to long on and rotates the strike.Â
|11.3 : Nathan Ellis to Ben Stokes, Outside off, on a length. Ben StokesÂ rocks back and guides it down to third man for a single. He gets off the mark with that!Â
|11.2 : Ben StokesÂ comes in at number three.
|Nathan Ellis to Jos Buttler, OUT! TAKEN! A much, much-need wicket for the Aussies! They have finally managed to break this opening stand. An excellent knock from the skipper comes to an end. A length ball, around the leg pole. Jos ButtlerÂ makes room and looks to go over mid on. But he miscues his shot on the right of the fielder there. Kane RichardsonÂ runs across and takes a good catch. Nathan EllisÂ provides AustraliaÂ with a breakthrough.Â
|11.1 : Nathan Ellis to Jos Buttler, FOUR! It's raining boundaries! 15th four of the innings. A shortish ball, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ swivels and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.Â
|10.6 : Daniel Sams to Jos Buttler, On a length again, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ steers it down to third man for a run.Â
|10.5 : Daniel Sams to Alex Hales, Another length delivery, outside off. Alex HalesÂ guides it down to third man and rotates the strike.Â
|10.4 : Daniel Sams to Alex Hales, Wide yorker. Alex HalesÂ fails to dig this one out.Â
|10.3 : Daniel Sams to Alex Hales, EDGED AND FOUR AGAIN! Inside edge this time! Outside off, a length ball. Alex HalesÂ looks to block this one but the ball goes off the inside edge towards fine leg for a boundary.Â
|10.2 : Daniel Sams to Alex Hales, Takes the pace of this one, around middle and off, slightly short now. Alex HalesÂ makes room and misses his cut.
|10.1 : Daniel Sams to Alex Hales, FOUR! Streaky boundary! Everything is going England's way for now. A short ball, around middle. Alex HalesÂ goes for the pull shot but the ball goes off the top edge over the keeper's head and towards fine leg for a boundary.Â
|9.6 : Drinks! EnglandÂ are off to a flying start! Alex HalesÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ have been putting on quite a show here. If they continue to bat like that, a total of 250 will surely be on the cards. AustraliaÂ are in desperate need of a wicket.Â
|Mitchell Swepson to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Put away! Very short this time, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ pulls it wide of long on for another boundary.Â
|9.5 : Mitchell Swepson to Alex Hales, Back of a length, around off. Tight line this time. Alex HalesÂ taps it towards point for a single.Â
|9.4 : Mitchell Swepson to Jos Buttler, Outside off, short in length. Jos ButtlerÂ slaps this one down to long off for a single.Â
|9.3 : Mitchell Swepson to Jos Buttler, SIX! UP AND AWAY! Short again, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ goes deep in his crease and pulls it high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|9.2 : Mitchell Swepson to Alex Hales, Back of a length, around middle. Alex HalesÂ steps down and works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|9.1 : Mitchell Swepson to Alex Hales, FOUR! Fifty for Alex HalesÂ too! He brings it up with a boundary as well. Short ball, around middle and leg. Alex HalesÂ uses the depth of his crease and pulls it powerfully towards deep square leg for a boundary. 29-ball 50 for Alex Hales! He is looking quite dangerous as well.Â
|8.6 : Cameron Green to Alex Hales, Angling in, around middle and leg, fuller ball. Alex HalesÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a run.Â
|8.5 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, A fuller ball, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ shuffles across and scoops it toward fine leg. Only a single now. That brings up the 100 for England!Â
|8.4 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, FOUR! This time he gets it away and brings up his fifty in style! Short and outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ leans back, opens the face of the bat and pushes it over short third man for a boundary. 50 in just 25 balls.Â
|8.3 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, Another slower ball, short this time, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to uppercut this but he fails to get any bat on it. An appeal for caught behind but the umpire says no. Aaron FinchÂ wanted to that one but he runs out of time. He asked the umpire weather that carried cleanly to Wade or not. He does not seem quite happy there.Â
|8.2 : Cameron Green to Alex Hales, Very full this time, slower one this time at 117 clicks, around off. Alex HalesÂ knocks it down to long on and rotates the strike.Â
|8.1 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, On a length, outside off, at 124.4 clicks.Â Jos ButtlerÂ drags it with the inner half of his bat towards long on for a single.
|7.6 : Marcus Stoinis to Jos Buttler, A fuller ball, around middle and leg, angling in. Jos ButtlerÂ works it away towards mid-wicket for a single. 21 runs off Marcus Stoinis' first over.Â
|7.5 : Marcus Stoinis to Alex Hales, Another wide delivery, the length is short as well. Alex HalesÂ puts it away towards deep cover. Only a single now.
|7.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Alex Hales, Two more! Short and wide of off. Alex HalesÂ cuts it towards sweeper cover for a brace.Â
|7.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Alex Hales, SIX! Up and away! These two are putting up quite a show here! Fuller ball, around middle. Alex HalesÂ thumps it straight down the ground for another maximum of the over.Â
|Marcus Stoinis to Alex Hales, Wide! Very short this time. No need for Alex HalesÂ to duck for that one. Wide called for height!
|7.2 : Marcus Stoinis to Alex Hales, EDGED AND SIX! 10 off the first 2 balls! A length ball, around the leg pole. Alex HalesÂ swivels and looks to pull this one, but the ball goes off the top edge all the way towards fine leg for a biggie.Â
|7.1 : Marcus Stoinis to Alex Hales, FOUR! Alex HalesÂ greets Marcus StoinisÂ with a boundary now! Width on offer, shortish ball. Alex HalesÂ cuts it over backward point for a boundary.Â
|6.6 : Marcus StoinisÂ is brought into the attack!
|Mitchell Swepson to Alex Hales, Mitchell SwepsonÂ drops it short again, around middle. Alex HalesÂ miscues his pull towards long on for a single.Â
|6.5 : Mitchell Swepson to Alex Hales, Quicker this time, short again, around middle. Alex HalesÂ plays it back to the bowler.Â
|6.4 : Mitchell Swepson to Alex Hales, Back of a length, around middle. Alex HalesÂ rocks back and blocks it out.
|6.3 : Mitchell Swepson to Jos Buttler, Short ball now, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|6.2 : Mitchell Swepson to Jos Buttler, SIX! Another one! This is Jos ButtlerÂ at his brutal best! Full again, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ heaves this one well over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.Â
|6.1 : Mitchell Swepson to Jos Buttler, SIX! BOOM! Jos ButtlerÂ welcomes Mitchell SwepsonÂ with a maximum! A fuller ball, loopy one, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ dances down the track and smokes it straight down the ground for a maximum.
|5.6 : Nathan Ellis to Jos Buttler, Slower ball, around middle and leg, a length ball. Jos ButtlerÂ flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. EnglandÂ are 58 for 0 at the end of the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Nathan Ellis to Alex Hales, A low full toss, around middle. Alex HalesÂ clips it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|5.4 : Nathan Ellis to Jos Buttler, PUT DOWN! A terrific effort though from Mitchell Marsh! Pace off this time, outside off, a length ball. Jos ButtlerÂ shuffles across again and goes for the scoop. But the ball goes off the top edge towards short third man. Mitchell MarshÂ runs to his right, dives, sticks his right hand out, he gets to the ball but fails to t grab it. A single taken!
|5.3 : Nathan Ellis to Alex Hales, Shorter ball, around middle. Alex HalesÂ pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.Â
|5.2 : Nathan Ellis to Alex Hales, On a length, around middle. Alex HalesÂ blocks it out.
|5.1 : Nathan Ellis to Alex Hales, FOUR! In the gap again! Outside off, a length ball. Alex HalesÂ stays in his crease and just guides it in the gap between backward point and short third man for a boundary.Â
|4.6 : Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler, A fuller ball, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ pushes it towards the fielder at mid on.
|4.5 : Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler, SIX! AND AGAIN! This time it goes all the way! Kane RichardsonÂ drops it short again, around off. Jos ButtlerÂ shuffles across and scoops it again well over the short fine leg for a biggie. 50 up for England!
|4.4 : Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Oh, that's classical Jos Buttler! A fuller ball, around off. Jos ButtlerÂ shuffles across and scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary.
|4.3 : Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler, Tailing back in, on a length, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ taps it towards mid-wicket with a closed-face bat. No run there!Â
|4.2 : Kane Richardson to Alex Hales, Angling in now, a length ball, around middle and leg. Alex HalesÂ clips it towards square leg for a single.Â
|4.1 : Kane Richardson to Alex Hales, FOUR! Up and just over! Shorter ball, down leg. Alex HalesÂ makes room and cuts it just over the leaping fielder at point. The ball races away towards the boundary ropes for a four. Nicely done!
|3.6 : Nathan Ellis to Jos Buttler, Swing and a miss! Pace on this time, fuller ball, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to go downtown but he fails to get any bat on it. Good over for Australia.
|3.5 : Nathan Ellis to Alex Hales, Back of a length, around middle and off. Alex HalesÂ heaves this one towards the man at deep mid-wicket. The ball falls short of him though. Another single is taken.
|3.4 : Nathan Ellis to Jos Buttler, Nathan EllisÂ takes the pace off this one, he serves it at around 118 clicks, shorter one, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ miscues his pull towards square leg. Only a single.Â
|3.3 : Nathan Ellis to Alex Hales, On a length again, darting this around the thigh pad. Alex HalesÂ works it away towards square leg and rotates the strike.
|3.2 : Nathan Ellis to Jos Buttler, On a length, around middle and leg. Jos ButtlerÂ flicks it towards square leg for a single.Â
|3.1 : Nathan Ellis to Alex Hales, Nathan EllisÂ starts off with a slower one, full ball, on the pads. Alex HalesÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.Â
|2.6 : Daniel Sams to Jos Buttler, Back of a length, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ uses the depth of his crease and pulls it towards deep square leg for a brace.Â
|2.5 : Daniel Sams to Jos Buttler, Well bowled! Daniel SamsÂ goes 'round the wicket now, and delivers a length ball, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ looks to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
|2.4 : Daniel Sams to Alex Hales, Daniel SamsÂ takes the pace off this one, he serves a fuller ball, on the pads at around 117 clicks. Alex HalesÂ works it away towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|2.3 : Daniel Sams to Alex Hales, SIX! BANG! Daniel SamsÂ goes fuller now, around off. Alex HalesÂ makes room and thumps it over mid off all the way for a maximum.Â
|2.2 : Daniel Sams to Alex Hales, Swing and a miss! Offers width now, a length ball. Alex HalesÂ looks to cut this one but he fails to get any connection on that.
|2.1 : Daniel Sams to Alex Hales, Daniel SamsÂ starts off with a nasty short ball, on the body, pace on. Alex HalesÂ fails to block this one and gets hit on his chest.
|1.6 : Daniel SamsÂ comes into the attack.
|Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler, Outside off, a length delivery. Jos ButtlerÂ cuts it to the fielder at backward point.
|1.5 : Kane Richardson to Alex Hales, Leg bye! A length ball, nipping in, around middle. Alex HalesÂ gets hit on his thigh pad while trying to tuck it away. The ball rolls towards backward point and the batters cross ends.Â
|1.4 : Kane Richardson to Alex Hales, FOUR! Alex HalesÂ is off the mark in fine fashion as well! Width on offer again, slightly short. Alex HalesÂ stays in his crease and slashes it past point for a boundary.
|1.3 : Kane Richardson to Alex Hales, Angling in now, another good-length delivery, around middle. Alex HalesÂ gets an inside edge onto his pads while trying to flick this one.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Kane RichardsonÂ it is!
|1.2 : Kane Richardson to Alex Hales, On a length, outside off. Alex HalesÂ cuts it to the fielder at point.
|1.1 : Kane Richardson to Alex Hales, Kane RichardsonÂ begins with a length ball, angling away, wide of off. Alex HalesÂ looks to cut this one but he misses.
|0.5 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, Better from Green! Yorker now, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ digs it out towards mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, FOUR! ANother boundary! Jos ButtlerÂ is on the charge straightaway! Fuller ball, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ drives this one over mid off for the fourth boundary in the first over. 16 runs in the opening over.Â
|0.4 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Three in a row now! This is a lovely start for England! Cameron GreenÂ sticks to bowling the full-lengthÂ delivery, around middle. Jos ButtlerÂ tonks it straight down the ground for a boundary.Â
|0.3 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Jos Buttler! Another full ball, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ prods froward and creams his drive through extra cover for another four.Â
|0.2 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Jos ButtlerÂ and EnglandÂ are up and running in style! Another pitched-up delivery, outswinger, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ leans in and drives it through cover for a boundary.Â
|0.1 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, Cameron GreenÂ begins with a fuller ball, swinging away, outside off. Jos ButtlerÂ drives it towards point.
|0.0 : We are ready for action to get underway! The players are out in the middle. Alex HalesÂ and Jos ButtlerÂ will open the batting for England. Cameron GreenÂ will begin with the ball. Let's play!
|England (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler(C/WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (WK), Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson.
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
|The visitors have recently won a long T20I series against Pakistan with a relatively younger side. But their big guns are back for this crucial series before the mega event. Jos Buttler, who was ruled out of the series against Pakistan is back and will be leading the side. All the eyes though will be on Ben StokesÂ as he is playing a T20I after more than a year. Which team do you think will carry on with their momentum? We will know soon enough. Stick around for the toss and other updates.