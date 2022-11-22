|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . 1 . 3 | . 0wd 4 0wd . 1 . .
|Last bat : Travis HeadBatting23(23b4x40x6) SR:100.00, FoW:12/1 (2.1 Ovs)
|6.1 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Four!
|5.6 : David Willey to David Warner, This one whizzes past the outside edge! Fuller and outside off, shapes away. Warner goes after it away from the body but is beaten.
|5.5 : David Willey to Travis Head, That one stayed a touch low! Half an appeal from the players behind the stump but nothing from the bowler! Length and on middle, this one stays a touch low. Head jumps as he tries to flick, he misses and gets hit near the knee roll. An appeal but turned down. A leg bye taken as the ball rolls on the leg side.
|5.4 : David Willey to Travis Head, FOUR! Hit hard down the ground! This is fuller, it is a half volley on off, Head thumps it past mid off and into the fence.
|5.3 : David Willey to Travis Head, Tidy from Willey again! On middle, Head works it to mid-wicket.
|5.2 : David Willey to Travis Head, Head swings really hard but only connects with thin air. This is full and outside off, Head looks to hit it hard through the off side but misses.
|5.1 : David Willey to Travis Head, Some nice swing, it lands and then moves away from around off, left alone by Head.
|4.6 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Warner now probably misses out! This is short and outside off, Warner looks to cut but chops it towards point.
|4.5 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Head may feel he missed out there! This is full and on the pads, it is flicked but straight towards fine leg for one.
|4.4 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Three more! Slightly shorter in length and on off, Warner stands tall and pushes it through covers. Three taken.
|4.3 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Slightly shorter this time and on middle, Warner pulls but the man at mid on stops it well by diving to his right.
|4.2 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Closer to the off pole this time, Warner pushes it to covers.
|4.1 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, FOUR! Not a lot of width on that one and Warner puts it away! Short and outside off, Warner cuts it past point for a bondary. Good start to the over and that is two boundaries in a row for the Aussies.
|3.6 : David Willey to Travis Head, FOUR! The last ball spoils the over somewhat! Not the delivery Willey would have wanted to bowl. On the pads, Head clips it fine on the leg side and this one races away to the fine leg fence.
|3.5 : David Willey to Travis Head, Five dots in a row now! Back of a length and on off, Head guides it to point.
|3.4 : David Willey to Travis Head, Well bowled again! Length and on off, hint of movement away. Head keeps it out.
|3.3 : David Willey to Travis Head, Another one on a length and around off, Head defends.
|3.2 : David Willey to Travis Head, That is a beauty! Not a lot you can do with that one. Length and this starts around middle and off. Shapes away. Head is beaten all ends up as he tries to defend.
|3.1 : David Willey to Travis Head, Good length and on off, Head looks to drive, he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|2.6 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Just short and just wide! All the luck favoring the hosts so far! On a length, Warner looks to hit it on the up but does so uppishly and more off the splice. It lobs to the right of mid off. The fielder dives but it lands just short of the fielder who makes decent half-stop. Two still taken. A testing over then from Woakes.
|2.1 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, A LOUD APPEAL AND THE FINGER IS RAISED! Head is given out LBW but he reviews. It could be high and the pitching could also be an issue. Could turn out to be a good review. No bat but it is pitching outside leg. NOT OUT! Head survives to fight another day. Good review in the end. This lands around leg and goes on with the angle. Head goes back and looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. A loud appeal and the finger is raised. Celebrations are cut short
|2.5 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Back of a length and on off, Warner plays it to covers.
|2.4 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Slightly fuller and gets it to tail back in a little. Warner defends it to mid on.
|2.3 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Good length and just outside off, left alone.
|2.2 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, On the pads, Head works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|1.6 : David Willey to David Warner, A dot to end! The over could have had a wicket in it but instead goes for 7! The last ball is on a length and around off, defended.
|1.5 : David Willey to David Warner, Well left! Length and outside off, nice shape away, Warner watches it go to the keeper.
|1.4 : David Willey to Travis Head, A quick run! On middle, this is worked towards mid on for one.
|1.3 : David Willey to Travis Head, Shot but well fielded! Fuller and on middle, Head pushes it back to the bowler firmly. Willey does well to get down and stop it.
|David Willey to Travis Head, WIDE! A lot of siwng now, this though is well outside off. Left alone. Wided.
|1.2 : David Willey to Travis Head, EDGED BUT DROPPED! That was a sharp chance but a chance. Not taken by Liam Dawson! This is full and well wide outside off. Head throws his bat at it, it flies off the outside edge towards second slip. Dawson leaps and looks to take it above his head but the ball bursts through and goes down to the third man fence for the first boundary of the game.
|David Willey to Travis Head, WIDE! This one is down the leg side now. Head looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|1.1 : David Willey to Travis Head, Goes really full, not a lot of movement, it is on off and Head jams it out towards cover. Not a lot of swing for the bowlers so far. We saw in the T20 World Cup, there was a lot of movement for the bowlers on this wicket but not here so far.
|0.6 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Three to end a good first over for the Aussies! On the pads, this is clipped past square leg for three.
|0.5 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, On middle, defended.
|0.4 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Good stop again! Slightly shorter and outside off, Warner guides it towards point. The fielder dives to his left and stops it. A single only.
|0.3 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Back of a length and on off, kept out.
|0.2 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, EDGED BUT WIDE! Excellent fielding by Curran! Length and around off, angling away. Head throws his bat at it, it flies off the outside edge past second slip and it races towards the third man fence. Curran moves to his right, dives and saves three for his side. Australia and Head are underway.
|0.1 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, On the money to begin with! Length and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
|0.0 : We are all set for the action to begin! The England players make their way to the between and so do the Aussie openers, Travis Head and David Warner. Chris Woakes has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...
|AUSTRALIA (PLAYING XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Olly Stone.