|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 4 . . . . | 2 . 1 . 4 .
|Last bat : Travis Headc Moeen Ali b Chris Woakes19(28b3x40x6) SR:67.86, FoW:43/2 (9 Ovs)
|10.1 : Adil Rashid to Marnus Labuschagne, 1 run.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, On middle and fuller. Marnus LabuschagneÂ reaches the pitch of the ball again and works it right of mid on for a single.
|9.5 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, SIX! WOW! Great use of feet from Marnus Labuschagne! This is his first six in ODIs. Ali tosses this up on off. Marnus LabuschagneÂ shimmies down the track, reaches the pitch of the ball and launches it over long on for a maximum.
|9.4 : Moeen Ali to Steven Smith, Tossed up, on middle. Smith drives it to long on for a single.
|9.3 : Moeen Ali to Steven Smith, Turn again! This is pitched on off and turns sharply into middle. Smith though manages to defend it towards the leg side.
|9.2 : Moeen Ali to Marnus Labuschagne, Marnus LabuschagneÂ is off the mark straightaway! This is turning into middle. Marnus LabuschagneÂ plays it with soft hands towards the leg side for a single.
|9.1 : Moeen Ali to Steven Smith, Tossed up, on middle. Smith works it to square leg for a single.
|8.6 : Marnus LabuschagneÂ comes out to the middle now.
|Chris Woakes to Travis Head, OUT! CAUGHT! Travis HeadÂ departs and this is smart bowling from Chris Woakes! After bowling a slower delivery, he goes for a pacy short delivery angling into the body. Head who plays the pull shot quite well, goes for it. However, he is hurried by this short delivery and the ball loops up in the air off the top half of his blade. Moeen AliÂ at short mid-wicket takes an easy catch and AustraliaÂ lose both their openers now.
|8.5 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, A slower delivery at 114.5 kph. A back-of-a-length delivery, around off. Head punches it to cover-point.
|8.4 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, A fullish delivery on off at 132.4 kph. Head drives it straight to mid on.
|8.3 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Woakes comes 'round the wicket and angles a length delivery on middle. Head defends it back to the bowler.
|8.2 : Chris Woakes to Steven Smith, On a length again, around off at 132 clicks. Smith punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
|8.1 : Chris Woakes to Steven Smith, Lands it on a length, angling into middle at 133.1 kph. Smith clips it towards the leg side.
|7.6 : Moeen Ali to Travis Head, Fires it quicker on middle. Head pushes it to back to the bowler. Another good over from Moeen Ali.
|7.5 : Moeen Ali to Steven Smith, Touch shorter and turning into leg. Smith finds the single this time as he clips it to square leg.
|7.4 : Moeen Ali to Steven Smith, A flatter one this time, on off. Smith goes deep in his crease and tucks it towards the leg side.
|7.3 : Moeen Ali to Steven Smith, Turning into middle. Bit quicker and Smith works it towards the leg side.
|7.2 : Moeen Ali to Travis Head, A fuller delivery on middle. Head drives it to mid on for a single.
|7.1 : Moeen Ali to Steven Smith, Tossed up delivery on off. Smith paddles it fine towards the fine leg region for three runs. Good running and good shot from Smith.
|6.6 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Serves it on a good length and around off. Head tries to punch it but gets beaten.
|6.5 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, On a length, on off. Head blocks it out.
|6.4 : Chris Woakes to Steven Smith, Oh, mix-up but no damage done! On a length and around off. Smith defends it towards backward point and Head calls for a single. Smith hesitates at the start but then decides to run through for a single. The throw from the fielder is at the non-striker's end but he misses as Smith puts in a dive to make his ground.
|6.3 : Chris Woakes to Steven Smith, Lands it on a good length, on off. Smith is solid on his front foot defence. Smith looked in great touch in the first ODI and let's see how he goes about his business in this game.
|6.2 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Angling on the pads. It's a length ball and Head tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|6.1 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Beaten! Back of a length and around off. Head slashes hard at it but misses.
|5.6 : Moeen Ali to Travis Head, Slower through the air again, on off. Head drives it gently to mid off. Good over from Ali, just 2 runs and a wicket from it.
|5.5 : Moeen Ali to Travis Head, Nicely tossed up, slower through the air, on off. Head defends it off the front foot.
|5.4 : Moeen Ali to Travis Head, Tad shorter and around off. Head punches it to covers.
|5.3 : Moeen Ali to Steven Smith, Tossed up on off. Smith drives it to long on for a single. He is off the mark.
|5.2 : Moeen Ali to David Warner, OUT! CAUGHT! Moeen AliÂ strikes and the move to bring himself on has worked for Moeen AliÂ and England! This is another loopy delivery on off. Warner tries to do something different and looks to find the gap square off the wicket on the leg side. He sweeps uppishly and unfortunately for him, he finds the fielder at square leg. Liam DawsonÂ there takes a sharp catch and EnglandÂ have broken this opening partnership.
|Steven SmithÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|5.1 : Moeen Ali to David Warner, Starts off with a lovely flighted delivery, around off. Warner waits for it and cuts it to backward point.
|4.6 : Moeen AliÂ is into the attack now.
|Chris Woakes to David Warner, This is on a length and on leg, David WarnerÂ flicks it towards fine leg for one.
|4.5 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Full and on leg, Travis HeadÂ works it towards wide mid onÂ for a single.
|4.4 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, EDGED BUT SAFE! Chris WoakesÂ bowls this on a hard length and on off, Travis HeadÂ looks to flick it, but gets an outside edge, but it falls way short of the short third manÂ fielder.
|4.3 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, This is on a good length and on off, Travis HeadÂ squeezes it past cover for a couple of runs.
|4.2 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, Fuller one and on middle, David WarnerÂ pushes it towards mid off for a quick single.
|4.1 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, FOUR! Warner looks in fine touch! Chris WoakesÂ lands this short and outisde off, David WarnerÂ backs away a little bit and carves it over point for a boundary.
|3.6 : David Willey to David Warner, On a length and around leg, David WarnerÂ nudges it through square leg for a single.
|3.5 : David Willey to David Warner, This is fuller in length and on middle, angling in, David WarnerÂ keeps it out.
|3.4 : David Willey to David Warner, FOUR! Great shot! David WilleyÂ bangs it short and on middle, sits up nicely for the batter, David WarnerÂ pulls it over mid-wicket for an easy boundary.
|3.3 : David Willey to David Warner, Short of a length and on off, David WarnerÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|3.2 : David Willey to David Warner, David WilleyÂ bowls the slower delivery, touch fuller, on middle, David WarnerÂ defends it to the off side.
|3.1 : David Willey to Travis Head, Back of a length and on the pads, Travis HeadÂ misses his flick and it goes off the pads to the legs side. A leg bye is taken.
|2.6 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, On a length and on off, David WarnerÂ blocks it out.
|2.5 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, This is on a good length and on middle, sticks to the surface a bit, David WarnerÂ is early through his shot and gets a leading edge, but it falls well short of mid on.
|2.4 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, A slower one now, on a length and on off, Travis HeadÂ taps it towards point for a run.
|2.3 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, FOUR! Nice timing! This is pithched up, on middle and leg, Travis HeadÂ just strokes it past the diving mid on fielder for a boundary.
|2.2 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Oh..that keptÂ low! Chris WoakesÂ bangs this short and on off, Travis HeadÂ tries to go for the pull, but the ball goes under his bat towards the keeper.
|2.1 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, This is short and on middle, David WarnerÂ pulls it nicely towards deep square leg for just a single.
|1.6 : David Willey to Travis Head, Another full delivery, on off, Travis HeadÂ drives it firmly but straight to covers.
|1.5 : David Willey to Travis Head, FOUR! Up and over! David WilleyÂ serves this full and outiside off, Travis HeadÂ frees his arms and smashes it over cover for a boundary.
|1.4 : David Willey to Travis Head, Pitched up and around off, Travis HeadÂ looks for the drive but gets an inside edge to the leg side.
|1.3 : David Willey to David Warner, Full again and on off, David WilleyÂ drags it through square leg for a single.
|1.2 : David Willey to David Warner, Good shape! David WilleyÂ bowls this full and outside off, shaping in and then holding its line, David WarnerÂ leaves it alone.
|1.1 : David Willey to David Warner, David WilleyÂ starts with a back-of-a-length delivery down the leg, David WarnerÂ tucks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
|0.6 : David WilleyÂ to share the new ball with Chris Woakes.
|Chris Woakes to Travis Head, A good delivery to end the over! Chris WoakesÂ serves this on a good length and on the fifth stump line, Travis HeadÂ looks to block it, but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|0.5 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, Chris WoakesÂ goes a touch fuller, on middle and leg, Travis HeadÂ knocks it towards mid on.
|0.4 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, This is back of a length and around off, Travis HeadÂ pushes it towards point.
|0.3 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, On a length and on middle, Travis HeadÂ blocks it out.
|0.2 : Chris Woakes to Travis Head, FOUR! Travis HeadÂ is off the mark in style! Woakes bowls this on short of a length and outside off, Travis HeadÂ stays there and punches it through extra covers for a boundary.
|0.1 : Chris Woakes to David Warner, David WarnerÂ and AustraliaÂ are underway! Chris WoakesÂ starts with a good-length delivery, on leg, David WarnerÂ flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! EnglandÂ players are out on the field and so are theÂ Australian openers, David WarnerÂ and Travis Head. Clear skies and we should have an high-scoring encounter here.Â Chris WoakesÂ to start with the ball for England. Here we go...
|So, both the captains have decided to take some rest and we have Moeen AliÂ and Josh HazlewoodÂ taking over the captaincy role. The other senior players for EnglandÂ are back though and it would be an interesting contest.
|England (Playing XI) - Philip Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings (WK), Moeen Ali (C) (In for Jos Buttler), Chris Woakes (In for Chris Jordan), Sam Curran (In for Luke Wood), Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid (In for Olly Stone).
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Marsh (In for Cameron Green), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood (C) (In for Pat Cummins).Â
|TOSS - AustraliaÂ have won the toss and they have ELECTED TO BAT FIRST.