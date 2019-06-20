|0.0 : Hello and welcome to Match 26 of the ICC World Cup 2019. After a nail-biter last game, we now move from Manchester to Nottingham. And we have another top class contest lined up. Top 4 hopefuls, Bangladesh take on Australia in a crunch contest. The Kangaroos have lost just one game so far in this edition and a win here for the Aaron Finch-led side will see them get even closer to book their place in the semi-final. They come into this one after a comprehensive win against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, o
Pitch report - Harsha Bhogle and Mel Jones are the pitch analysts for the game. Harsha says it is a lovely day and the skies are clear. He informs while bowling from the Radcliffe End the boundaries straight are slightly bigger but on the leg side, they are small. It is similar from the other end as well. Mel Jones from the other end looks at the pitch and says there is a slight tinge of grass which we have hardly seen in this tournament. She informs that there are cracks on the pitch indicating
|Toss - We have captains of both sides along with the match referee all in readiness for the toss. The Australian skipper Aaron Finch has the coin in his hand. Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza calls Heads but it turns out to be the wrong call. AUSTRALIA OPT TO BAT FIRST!
|Australia skipper, Aaron Finch says they are batting first as it looks a good surface. Tells that they have played good cricket in patches but have not been able to continue it for full 100 overs. On his team changes, Finch informs there are three changes in his side as Coulter-Nile, Zampa and Stoinis come in and Richardson, Behrendorff and Shaun Marsh miss out. Mentions that picking wickets in the middle overs are also very important.
Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza says they would have batted first as well but he reckons the outfield is heavy right now so one cannot be sure. Informs they have chased well so he is positive. Tells the boys are very confident especially after the last game and they are looking forward for this one. Informs Mohammad Saifuddin has back spasm so he is out and Mosaddek Hossain is out as well. Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman replace them. Tells that they need to pick early wickets as Australia
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch(C), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (IN FOR SHAUN MARSH), Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile (IN FOR JASON BEHRENDORFF), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa (IN FOR KANE RICHARDSON).
|Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman (IN FOR MOSADDEK HOSSAIN), Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Rubel Hossain (IN FOR MOHAMMED SAIFUDDIN), Mustafizur Rahman.
|We're minutes away from getting underway. Currently, the players from both sides are out in the centre for their respective national anthems.
|Right then, it's time to play the game! David Warner and Aaron Finch are the Aussie openers. No, Bangladesh are not starting with spin. It will be the skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl the first over with the first new ball. One slip in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : M Mortaza to D Warner, A touch short in length to start with, around off, Warner stands back and taps it down towards cover-point.
|0.2 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Lands it on a length and outside off, angling in, Warner remains on the back foot and defends it to the off side.
|0.3 : M Mortaza to D Warner, A back foot punch on this occasion but Warner finds the cover fielder inside the ring.
|0.4 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Nearly a drag on! Mortaza lands it on a length close to off stump, a scrambled seam delivery, Warner pushes at it away from his body but gets an inside edge. It rolls behind square leg and Warner gets off the mark with a single.
|0.5 : M Mortaza to A Finch, FOUR! Shot of a batsman in prime form. Slightly short and angling down the leg side, Finch picks it off his pads and flicks it beautifully through backward square leg for a boundary.
|0.6 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Forces a length ball towards covers where Shakib makes a good diving stop. 5 from the first over!
|1.1 : M Rahman to D Warner, Begins with a length ball in the channel outside off, Warner shoulders arms.
|Who will bowl from this end? Spinner or pacer? Pacer it will be. Mustafizur Rahman to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.2 : M Rahman to D Warner, FOUR! Timing and placement from Warner! The outfield is lightning fast and David has played it towards the shorter part of the stadium as well. Width on offer outside off, the southpaw goes on the back foot and nicely places his shot between the gap at point and cover-point. The fielders chase but the ball wins the race.
|1.3 : M Rahman to D Warner, Good length delivery just outside off, Warner allows it through to the keeper this time.
|1.4 : M Rahman to D Warner, Shortish and on off, David is on the back foot as he plays it down to cover-point.
|1.5 : M Rahman to D Warner, Stifled appeal for an lbw! The umpire remains still. Looks quite high and going down the leg side too. A touch short and on middle and leg, Warner fails to glance it away on the leg side.
|1.6 : M Rahman to D Warner, Gets away with a poor delivery. Short and wide outside off, Warner slaps it off his back foot but finds the cover-point fielder. Just a boundary from the over, a good comeback by Mustafizur after the first ball.
|2.1 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Shortish and angling in on a length outside off, Finch punches back to the bowler who goes down low to stop the ball.
|2.2 : M Mortaza to A Finch, On a length and close to the off pole, Finch sticks back and defends it to the off side.
|2.3 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Fuller in length on off, on the slower side, Finch plays it closer to his front pad and it goes off the inner half of his blade. The ball rolls to the right of mid on and they cross for a run.
|2.4 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Misses out, Warner! Short in length around off, David hangs on the back foot and plays the pull shot but he finds the mid-wicket fielder.
|2.5 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Slower length ball on off, angling in, Warner just turns it in front of square leg and pinches a single.
|2.6 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Half-shout for an lbw! Nothing from the umpire. A good length ball on off, angling down, Finch fails to flick and is hit on the pads. They cross for a leg bye as the umpire turns down the appeal. Missing leg in all likelihood.
|3.1 : M Rahman to A Finch, Angles across a fuller length ball on off, Finch covers his stumps and allows it through. That was bowled at a decent click, 140 kph to be precise.
|3.2 : M Rahman to A Finch, Wide! Rahman loses his line on this occasion and slips a back of a length delivery down the leg side. Finch tries getting his bat behind the ball but fails.
|M Rahman to A Finch, Pitches it up and in the line of the stumps, Finch flicks it off his pads to deep backward square leg for a run.
|3.3 : M Rahman to D Warner, Lands it on a fuller length just outside off, Warner takes a stride forward and pushes it gently to point.
|3.4 : M Rahman to D Warner, Very well bowled. Rahman brings in a length ball on middle and leg, Warner also does well to block it out on the leg side.
|3.5 : M Rahman to D Warner, FOUR! Easy pickings! Mustafizur drifts a full ball down the leg side, Warner neatly deflects it off his pads and sends it whistling to the fine leg fence.
|3.6 : M Rahman to D Warner, Short and wide outside off, Warner goes back and packs a punch through the line. But he fails to beat the diving cover-point fielder.
|4.1 : M Mortaza to A Finch, SIX! This one has gone the distance! A friendly delivery. It's pitched right up and outside off, Finch exercises his arms and nails it inside-out over extra cover for the first maximum of this match.
|4.2 : M Mortaza to A Finch, On a length and around off, Finch is on the front foot as he pushes it out safely to covers.
|4.3 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Straighter in line, Finch goes back and works it to deep square leg for one.
|4.4 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Slants in a length ball on off, Warner pushes it off his front foot to covers.
|4.5 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Shortish and outside off, Warner reaches out for it and tries to hit it through the line. But it takes the bottom half of his blade and rolls down to mid off.
|4.6 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Is that dropped? The backward point is saying he didn't pick it up. Hmm... Short in length and outside off, Warner reaches out for it and slaps it through the line. It's aerial and to the right of Sabbir, who reacts but fails to hang on. Early life for Warner. The batsmen take two.
|5.1 : M Rahman to A Finch, Angling away from the batsman, Finch runs it down to third man and takes a run.
|5.2 : M Rahman to D Warner, Sliding down the leg side, Warner fails to flick and is hit on the pads. It rolls in the gap on the leg side and they cross for a leg bye.
|5.3 : M Rahman to A Finch, Hangs on the back foot to a full delivery and pushes it to covers for a run.
|5.4 : M Rahman to D Warner, Rahman bends his back on this occasion and digs in a short ball close to off stump. Warner watches the line closely and sways away at the last moment.
|5.5 : M Rahman to D Warner, A leg stump half-volley is the follow-up delivery to the shorter one, Warner nudges it fine down the leg side for one.
|5.6 : M Rahman to A Finch, Play and a miss! Plenty of room on offer outside off, Aaron is tempted into the shot, he throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
|6.1 : M Mortaza to D Warner, A cutter from Mashrafe. Fuller and on off, Warner pushes at it after getting half-forward and it goes off the inner edge to short fine leg.
|6.2 : M Mortaza to D Warner, A length ball on off, Warner pushes it out towards mid-wicket.
|6.3 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Another off-pace delivery, it's a bit short and on off, Warner tries to play the horizontal bat shot but it takes the bottom half of his bat and hits him on the body.
|6.4 : M Mortaza to D Warner, FOUR! Shot! Excellent timing again from Warner. He doesn't try to hit it hard and just places his back foot punch through the gap at extra cover.
|6.5 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Shortish and on off, punched from the back foot to covers.
|6.6 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Slower short ball on off, Warner turns it behind square leg and takes a single. A decent going for Australia, so far.
|7.1 : M Rahman to D Warner, Eases it down towards mid on where the fielder dives to his right to make the stop. Cannot prevent the single though.
|7.2 : M Rahman to A Finch, Back of a length delivery outside off, Aaron is on the back foot as he punches it towards covers. Finds the fielder.
|7.3 : M Rahman to A Finch, Finch has driven it to mid-off. One run added to the total.
|7.4 : M Rahman to D Warner, SIX! Warner gets his first biggie! He picks the short ball early, swivels on the back foot and fetches it from outside off. He then plays a controlled pull shot after that and sends it packing behind square leg for a maximum.
|Some issue with the ball. Maybe it has lost its shape after getting a harsh treatment from Warner's bat. The umpires have called for the replacement.
|7.5 : M Rahman to D Warner, Too full in length and on off, Warner gets behind the line of the delivery and digs it out to mid off.
|7.6 : M Rahman to D Warner, Change of angle for The Fizz. He switches to 'round the wicket and bangs in a short ball around leg. Warner picks it and evades. 8 from the over!
|8.1 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Mistimed shot and a misfield after that! Full and wide outside off, Finch tries to play a booming cover drive but it takes the inside edge and hurries towards mid-wicket. The fielder there dives to his right but fails to make a clean stop. Two runs taken.
|8.2 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Good length ball on off, worked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket this time.
|8.3 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Presses forward to a length ball and defends it to the off side.
|8.4 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Lands it on a length and just outside off, Finch this time stays on the back foot and hits it straight to the cover fielder.
|8.5 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Slower one, an off cutter landing on a length outside off, once again Aaron finds the cover fielder after playing it from the crease.
|8.6 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Fullish and on off, Finch drives it straight back and Mashrafe fails to stop it cleanly in his followthrough. He though takes the pace off the ball and it takes time in reaching mid off. The batsmen scamper across for a run in the meantime.
|First bowling change of the game. Spinner finally introduced into the attack. It will be the No.1 all-rounder and Bangla superstar Shakib Al Hasan who will end the first Powerplay. He has been their go-to man, can he break this opening stand.
|9.1 : Al Hasan to A Finch, Starts with a friendly short delivery outside off, Finch cuts it off his back foot but finds point.
|9.2 : Al Hasan to A Finch, Finch has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|9.3 : Al Hasan to A Finch, FOUR! Cracking shot! Shakib lands a full delivery right in the slot for the batsman. Finch goes deep inside the crease and drills it down the ground for a boundary at long on. 50 comes up for Australia!
|9.4 : Al Hasan to A Finch, Goes on the back foot and punches it towards extra cover for a run. Warner looks for another but then decides against it.
|9.5 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|9.6 : Al Hasan to A Finch, Fuller and flatter on middle, Finch keeps it out to mid on. 6 from Shakib's first over! Good start for Australia in Powerplay 1!
|Powerplay 2 time! Now maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Shorter length ball outside off, Warner camps back and slaps it to sweeper cover for a run.
|10.2 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Slower off cutter on off, Finch moves back and tickles it in front of square leg for a single.
|10.3 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
|10.4 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Sliding down the leg side, it's worked behind square leg for a single.
|10.5 : M Mortaza to A Finch, Sweet timing but straight to the fielder. A back foot punch by Finch but he fails to pierce the off side field.
|Dark clouds are slowly building around the stadium. Let's hope they stay away.
|10.6 : M Mortaza to A Finch, FOUR! Poor delivery and Finch makes full use of it. Mortaza serves a good length ball on leg, it's further angling down, Finch just helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.
|11.1 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Full and flighted on off, Warner pushes it back to the left of the bowler who runs across to make the stop.
|11.2 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Use of the feet this time by Warner and he eases a full ball down to long on for a run.
|11.3 : Al Hasan to A Finch, Mistimed shot! Extra loopy ball on this occasion, it lands full on middle and Finch tries to drive it through the line. But it skids on to take the inside edge and goes in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
|11.4 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Good fielding effort! Short in length and outside off, Warner cracks it square of the wicket on the off side and it races away. Sabbir chases it down from point and saves a run for his team.
|11.5 : Al Hasan to A Finch, Knocks a full ball down to long on and rotates the strike.
|11.6 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Yet another single down the ground, towards long on again, and one more run has been added to the Australian score.
|Rubel Hossain is into the attack.
|12.1 : R Hossain to D Warner, Starts his spell with a touch short of a length ball on off, Warner steers it off his back foot but finds the point fielder.
|12.2 : R Hossain to D Warner, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Warner sits on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
|12.3 : R Hossain to A Finch, Another back foot shot, this time from the Australian skipper, and it hurries across the turf to deep cover for one.
|12.4 : R Hossain to D Warner, Misfield! Short in length on off, Warner pulls it across the line and the fielder inside the ring at mid-wicket misfields. It rolls behind and Shakib boots it out just before the rope at the last moment. Two added to the total.
|12.5 : R Hossain to D Warner, Appeal for a catch! Width on offer outside off, Warner flashes and misses. Rahim collects the ball and gets ready to throw while the bowler is appealing. Nothing from the umpire. Nothing in the replays either.
|12.6 : R Hossain to D Warner, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 19 runs in the last 3 overs, Australia are trying to up their scoring rate.
|13.1 : Al Hasan to D Warner, FOUR! Well played again by Warner. He dances down the track to take it on the full and crunches his drive through covers for a boundary.
|13.2 : Al Hasan to D Warner, SIX! This is the mirror image of Williamson's six last evening in the last over. Full and floated on off, turning back in, Warner goes down on one knee and smokes it over mid-wicket. 94m on the radar, that's a really big one from a short man.
|13.3 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Shakib goes quick and flat this time, on off, Warner punches it to covers.
|13.4 : Al Hasan to D Warner, A bit of a leading edge this time. Warner tries to work it around but closes the face of his willow early. It doesn't carry to the bowler though.
|13.5 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Walks down the track and blocks it on the leg side.
|13.6 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Remains back footed this time and helps it through mid-wicket for one. 11 from the over, 24 in Shakib's first 3.
|14.1 : R Hossain to D Warner, Good length ball on middle and leg, Warner defends it from the back foot. It probably takes the inside edge and deflects off his pads to square leg.
|14.2 : R Hossain to D Warner, Shortish and on off, punched from the crease to deep cover for a run.
|14.3 : R Hossain to A Finch, Fullish and on off, driven back to the bowler.
|14.4 : R Hossain to A Finch, Fractionally short in length on off, Aaron goes on his toes and gently tucks it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
|Marcus Stoinis is seen going out for a net session. A possible promotion for him on the cards? Quite possible, let's see whether he gets it. He does open the batting for Melbourne Stars. The Aussies have kept the number 3 slot open.
|14.5 : R Hossain to D Warner, Good length delivery on middle and leg, David flicks it on the leg side but not in the gap.
|14.6 : R Hossain to D Warner, 20th ODI fifty for David Warner! Shortish and on middle, Warner jumps on the back foot and glances it behind square leg for a run. Fine knock by David, he started slowly again but is now picking up the scoring rate. This partnership is 14 runs short of a century now. Good going for the defending champions!
|Mehedi Hasan into the attack now. Bangladesh need to break this partnership here. Can he be the man to give his skipper a prized scalp?
|15.1 : M Hasan to D Warner, Wide! Starts with a skidder down the leg side, Warner tries to flick but misses.
|M Hasan to D Warner, Identical to the last delivery, this time Warner gets bat on ball and works it in front of square leg for a run.
|15.2 : M Hasan to A Finch, Flighted and full on off, driven back to the bowler who didn't stop cleanly but no run taken.
|15.3 : M Hasan to A Finch, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|15.4 : M Hasan to A Finch, SIX! Finch picks the shorter side of the ground, goes with the spin and powers his slog sweep over square leg for a biggie. When he hits, they stay hit!
|15.5 : M Hasan to A Finch, FOUR! Finch targets the longer part of the ground this time, hits into the breeze also and as a result it doesn't go all the way. Tossed up all around off, Aaron muscles it across the line and it falls just before the fence at wide long on. Mehedi is targeted at the moment.
|15.6 : M Hasan to A Finch, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run to end a 12-run over.
|16.1 : R Hossain to D Warner, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and pushes it to covers.
|16.2 : R Hossain to D Warner, Back of a length ball on off, David rocks back and taps it down to point.
|16.3 : R Hossain to D Warner, Shortish and on middle, Warner eases it through square leg for a couple of runs. The century stand comes up! This pair continues to prosper.
|16.4 : R Hossain to D Warner, Ouch, that would have hurt! Some extra bounce from a length on middle, shooting up off the surface, Warner tries working it around but gets hit on the bottom hand. Straightaway he takes his hand off in pain. Nothing serious though.
|16.5 : R Hossain to D Warner, Short in length on off, pulled across the line without much timing to deep square leg for a run.
|16.6 : R Hossain to A Finch, Finch has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Drinks break. Steady beginning from Australia and now they are looking to up their scoring rate. Once again the Australian openers adopted a cautious approach up front and denied Bangladesh any wicket. Warner, though, got a life when he was on 10 and that will be already hurting the Asian side. Hard to predict from where the first breakthrough will come. Bangladesh should look to dry out the runs if the wickets are not coming otherwise they will be staring down to a massive total.
|17.1 : M Hasan to D Warner, Huge shout for an lbw! Not given by the umpire. No DRS taken either. That tells the appeal was more in hope. Flatter and fuller around leg, sliding down, Warner walks forward with the flick shot but fails to connect. The keeper and the bowler appeal but to no avail. Missing leg.
|17.2 : M Hasan to D Warner, Warner has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|17.3 : M Hasan to D Warner, Stays on the back foot and punches it down to long on for a run.
|17.4 : M Hasan to A Finch, This time Finch plays from the back foot and sends it to long on for one.
|17.5 : M Hasan to D Warner, Warner has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|17.6 : M Hasan to D Warner, Goes back and pushes it through covers for a run. 3 from the over, a good one by Mehedi!
|18.1 : R Hossain to D Warner, Good length ball on the body, Warner looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the body.
|18.2 : R Hossain to D Warner, Corrects his line and bowls it on middle, Warner defends it to mid off.
|18.3 : R Hossain to D Warner, Back of a length this time, Warner pulls it down to fine leg and gets a single.
|18.4 : R Hossain to A Finch, Good length ball on off, Finch pushes it wide of mid off and gets a single.
|18.5 : R Hossain to D Warner, WIDE! Effort ball gone wrong. Rubel bangs it in short but down the leg side, Warner looks to pull but misses. Wide signalled.
|R Hossain to D Warner, WIDE! Another one down the leg side. This is fuller and now Warner misses his flick. Umpire having to do some stretching here.
|R Hossain to D Warner, This time bowls it on the body, Warner looks to flick but misses and the ball rolls to the side of the pitch off his hips.
|18.6 : R Hossain to D Warner, Poor from the fielder. They were so good in the field against West Indies but have been lethargic today. Good length ball on off, Warner plays it through covers. The fielder misfields there allowing them to get an extra run.
|19.1 : M Hasan to A Finch, Quicker and flatter on off, Finch sticks back to play it late but finds the point fielder.
|19.2 : M Hasan to A Finch, Too full in length on middle, Finch makes room and hits it off the inner half to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|19.3 : M Hasan to A Finch, Fullish and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|19.4 : M Hasan to A Finch, FOUR! 24th ODI fifty for Aaron Finch! He has been in sublime form of late and is just continuing to power the Australian innings forward with his fluent knocks. A delivery down the leg side has been eased fine for a boundary at fine leg. Finch raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd. He got a big century in the last match and would be eyeing another here.
|19.5 : M Hasan to A Finch, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|19.6 : M Hasan to D Warner, Gets forward to a full ball and defends it on the off side. 7 from the over!
|Bowling change from Mashrafe Mortaza with nothing happening. It's Soumya Sarkar to bowl his slow medium deliveries.
|20.1 : S Sarkar to A Finch, Pitches it up and on off, Finch drives but finds the extra cover fielder.
|20.2 : S Sarkar to A Finch, Wicket to wicket line, the length is fuller and Finch just presents a straight bat to push it down towards long on for a run.
|20.3 : S Sarkar to D Warner, Angling across the batsman, Warner takes the full ball in his stride and drives it through the gap between extra cover and mid off. A couple taken.
|20.4 : S Sarkar to D Warner, Reaches out for a length ball wide outside off and strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
|20.5 : S Sarkar to A Finch, OUT! Soft dismissal for Aaron Finch! Sarkar delivers an innocuous delivery on the shorter side outside off. Finch remains back footed maybe trying to play it square of the wicket on the off side. But the bounce gets big on his bat and he ends up handing a straightforward catch to Rubel Hossain at short third man. He makes no mistake and finally, Bangladesh get their first breakthrough. The 121-run opening stand is broken and Finch walks back looking a bit disappointed.
|Who will walk out at number 3? Smith, Khawaja or maybe Maxwell or Stoinis? It is going to be Usman Khawaja, the designated number 3 who will bat at his normal postion.
|20.6 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Fullish and outside off, Khawaja pushes it off his front foot to cover-point. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. Soumya Sarkar has done what he was brought on to do.
|21.1 : M Hasan to D Warner, Flighted on off, Warner milks it down to long off for a single.
|21.2 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Tossed up on middle, Usman strokes it to mid-wicket.
|21.3 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Khawaja is off the mark. Floated on middle, this time Khawaja nudges it down to long on for a single.
|21.4 : M Hasan to D Warner, Tossed up on off, Warner strokes it to the right of the bowler. Hasan moves to that side quickly and stops the ball.
|21.5 : M Hasan to D Warner, Tossed up on the stumps, Warner taps it back to the bowler.
|21.6 : M Hasan to D Warner, Shorter on off, Warner punches it to the man at cover.
|22.1 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, A gentle length delivery, on off, Khawaja pushes it down from the crease to mid off.
|22.2 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, On a length and outside off, Khawaja plays late with an angled bat but still finds the point fielder.
|22.3 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Angling away from the southpaw, Usman tries to drive off the front foot but it takes the inner half and goes to mid on.
|22.4 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Good length delivery on off, Usman Khawaja hangs on the back foot and pushes it to mid off.
|22.5 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Shout for an lbw! Sarkar delivers a full ball around leg, Khawaja tries to flick but misses. He is rapped on the pads, the bowler screams his lungs out in appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Mortaza asks his bowler regarding the DRS and then looks at his keeper. They are of the opinion that it pitched outside leg and hence no referral is taken. Meanwhile, the batsmen have crossed for a leg bye.
|22.6 : S Sarkar to D Warner, Gets on the back foot and pushes it wide of mid off for a run.
|23.1 : M Hasan to D Warner, Goes on the back foot to a short ball and punches it square of the wicket on the off side for a couple.
|23.2 : M Hasan to D Warner, Fullish and on middle, knocked down to long on for one.
|23.3 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Fires in a flatter delivery on off, Khawaja punches it from the crease to covers.
|23.4 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Driven through the covers by the batsman. Two runs added to the total.
|23.5 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Flatter and quicker again, on middle, Khawaja gets forward and forces it down to long on for a run.
|23.6 : M Hasan to D Warner, Shortish and outside off, Warner stays back and cracks it through cover-point for a run. 7 from the over.
|24.1 : S Sarkar to D Warner, Well stopped, Sabbir! Short in length and outside off, Warner slaps it off his back foot and Sabbir at backward point makes a diving stop.
|24.2 : S Sarkar to D Warner, Gets behind the line of the delivery and punches it back in the direction of the bowler. Sarkar moves across to his right, collides with the non-striker a bit, apologizes immediately and the ball is picked up by the mid on fielder.
|24.3 : S Sarkar to D Warner, Warner has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
|24.4 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Strides forward to a full ball and strokes it through covers for a couple of runs.
|24.5 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, FOUR! First boundary for Usman Khawaja! A loose delivery, short and on middle, Khawaja swivels a bit on the back foot and directs his half-pull shot behind square leg for a boundary. Easily done, really.
|24.6 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Khawaja has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Another 7-run over, 14 from the last two.
|25.1 : M Hasan to D Warner, Quicker and flatter on middle, punched back to the bowler who dived to stop the ball.
|25.2 : M Hasan to D Warner, Too full in length on off, David drives it through mid off and takes a single.
|25.3 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Mix-up, a run out chance but safe! Khawaja jumps out of the crease to a full ball and bunts it down to mid on. He straightaway wants the run, Warner stutters a bit though as he was ball-watching but then he responds. Sabbir, stationed there, attacks the ball but fumbles while picking it up and that allows David some extra seconds to dash to the other end safely.
|25.4 : M Hasan to D Warner, Quicker one, short and outside off, forced through cover-point for one.
|25.5 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Loopy and on middle, drilled down to long off for a run.
|25.6 : M Hasan to D Warner, Flatter and on off, Warner flat-bats it down towards mid off for a run. 5 from the over!
|26.1 : S Sarkar to D Warner, On a length on off, Warner plays it towards covers for a single.
|26.2 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Length delivery on middle, Khawaja flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|26.3 : S Sarkar to D Warner, On middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|26.4 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Full on middle, Usman plays it to mid on off the back foot.
|26.5 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Full again on off, Khawaja drives it to long off for a run.
|26.6 : S Sarkar to D Warner, Length delivery on middle, Warner flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single but Warner wants the second. Khawaja does well to send him back as there was never a second there.
|27.1 : M Hasan to D Warner, Quicker ball, skidding into the batsman, Warner keeps it out on the leg side from the back foot.
|27.2 : M Hasan to D Warner, Fuller and flatter outside off, Warner drives it through mid off and picks up a run.
|27.3 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Fires one full on middle, Khawaja eases his drive through mid off and rotates the strike.
|27.4 : M Hasan to D Warner, Yet another easy rotation of strike. Warner strokes a full ball through mid off and switches his end.
|27.5 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Skidding down the leg side, Usman tickles it in front of square leg and takes a run.
|27.6 : M Hasan to D Warner, Darts one in on middle and leg at 89 kph, Warner flicks it off his pads but finds short fine leg.
|28.1 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Back of a length delivery on off, Khawaja remains on the back foot and strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.
|28.2 : S Sarkar to D Warner, FOUR! Up and over the infield! Sarkar delivers a gentle full ball outside off, that's in the hitting zone for Warner, who gives himself some room and clobbers it over covers.
|28.3 : S Sarkar to D Warner, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single.
|28.4 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, Pitches it up and outside off, Khawaja drives it through mid off for a run.
|28.5 : S Sarkar to D Warner, FOUR! Raced away to the fence in a flash! Short delivery outside off, slower in pace, Warner camps back and whacks it through point for a boundary.
|28.6 : S Sarkar to D Warner, Drifting down the leg side, Warner plays it off his pads and clips it to deep mid-wicket for one. 12 from the over, this partnership has moved to 44 runs off 49 balls.
|29.1 : M Hasan to D Warner, Forces a full ball through mid off and takes a single.
|29.2 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Shortish and outside off, Usman stays back and hits it square of the wicket on the off side for one.
|29.3 : M Hasan to D Warner, Skidding back into the batsman from around off, Warner makes room and strokes it to deep cover for a run.
|29.4 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Fires in a full ball on off, Usman is on the front foot as he pushes it to covers.
|29.5 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Goes hard at a full ball on off and gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects to cover-point and Khawaja looks for a run. He is sent back by Warner.
|29.6 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Flatter and on off, defended off the back foot to backward point. Only 3 from the over!
|Shakib Al Hasan is back! He has been expensive so far. 3-0-24-0 his figures so far.
|30.1 : Al Hasan to D Warner, A long hop on middle, Warner crouches and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|30.2 : Al Hasan to U Khawaja, Flighted and full outside off, Usman tries to reverse sweep but misses.
|30.3 : Al Hasan to U Khawaja, This time Khawaja connects with his reverse sweep and sends a full ball on middle to deep cover-point. Two taken and that brings up the 50-run stand between this pair.
|30.4 : Al Hasan to U Khawaja, Hangs on the back foot and smashes it to deep cover for a run.
|30.5 : Al Hasan to D Warner, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|30.6 : Al Hasan to U Khawaja, FOUR! Loopy full ball around leg, this time Khawaja brings out the conventional sweep shot, doesn't get it from the middle but enough connection to take it past short fine leg for a boundary.
|31.1 : M Hasan to D Warner, FOUR! Poor fielding by Mustafizur! Short in length and outside off, Warner rocks back and slaps it behind square on the off side. Rahman fails to stop it with a dive to his left at backward point and it speeds away to the fence.
|31.2 : M Hasan to D Warner, The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball.
|31.3 : M Hasan to D Warner, Goes on the back foot and forces it through covers for one.
|31.4 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Eases a quicker delivery on off to deep cover for a run.
|31.5 : M Hasan to D Warner, Full and floated outside off, it's driven past the cover fielder and the long off fielder does well to chase it down in the deep. Three taken, Warner moves to 99!
|31.6 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Driven towards the mid off region. No run to complete a 9-run over.
|32.1 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Full and flighted on leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket.
|32.2 : Al Hasan to D Warner, CENTURY NO. 16 IN ODIS FOR WARNER! He gets there with a gentle tickle off his pads through square leg for a run. Here comes the famous leap of joy from him. This is his second hundred in this World Cup and he continues with his rich vein of form. Kisses the badge on his helmet and he is all smiles. Plenty of overs left still and David can go for a really big one here.
|32.3 : Al Hasan to U Khawaja, Gets down and reverse sweeps it wide of short third man for a run.
|32.4 : Al Hasan to D Warner, On the pads, Warner plays it down to mid-wicket.
|32.5 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Uses his feet to come down the track and eases it through mid off for a run.
|32.6 : Al Hasan to U Khawaja, Short in length and pulled through square leg for one.
|33.1 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Fullish and on off, Khawaja drives it through cover-point and the point fielder cuts it off. Saves two.
|33.2 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Flatter and shorter on off, punched down to long on for one.
|33.3 : M Hasan to D Warner, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They have run through for a single.
|33.4 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Sliding down the leg side, helped to mid-wicket for one.
|33.5 : M Hasan to D Warner, Rocks back to a short ball and cuts it through point for a single.
|33.6 : M Hasan to U Khawaja, Loopy and full outside off, it's stroked through covers for another single in this over. 7 from it without any risk. Mehedi has bowled out, 10-0-59-0! Decent effort.
|The skipper is back into the attack. Needs a wicket and also needs to stop the run flow. Can the captain deliver?
|34.1 : M Mortaza to U Khawaja, Presents the full face of the ball and gently pushes it in the direction of mid off for a run.
|34.2 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Length delivery on off, Warner cuts it to point.
|34.3 : M Mortaza to D Warner, FOUR! Excellent shot from David. Short of a length delivery, Warner picks it early and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 200 up for Australia. Time for David Warner to accelerate.
|34.4 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Full on middle, Warner drives it towards mid on for a single.
|34.5 : M Mortaza to U Khawaja, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Mortaza bowls short of a length delivery, Khawaja pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|34.6 : M Mortaza to U Khawaja, Length delivery on middle, Usman flicks it towards square leg for a run. 11 runs have come from the over. Expensive over from Mortaza in his comeback over.
|Rubel Hossain is back into the attack. 4-0-17-0, so far. Bangladesh will be hoping for some tight overs from him at the back-end.
|35.1 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, A length ball down the leg side, Usman deflects it off his pads to fine leg for a run.
|35.2 : R Hossain to D Warner, Shortish and on off, Warner forces it out to mid off for a run.
|35.3 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, Short and on middle, Khawaja turns inside the crease and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|35.4 : R Hossain to D Warner, Fuller in length and on the pads, Warner flicks but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
|35.5 : R Hossain to D Warner, Warner is down in pain! Rubel bowls an effort delivery. He extracts some extra bounce from a good length around middle and Warner ends up getting an inside edge near the box region. He immediately falls down on the ground and then catches some breath.
|35.6 : R Hossain to D Warner, Gets behind the line of the delivery and drives it past the diving bowler for a run at long on.
|Drinks break. Australia are placed superbly here. 212 already on the board and they have 9 wickets left to go hammer and tongs in the last 14 overs. A total close to 350 will be in their mind and with the kind of firepower left in their batting tank, they are very much likely to achieve it. Bangladesh have not bowled too badly here but lack of wickets means that they have failed to gain any control here. It will be all about minimizing the damage from hereon. Mustafizur Rahman to bowl after the
|36.1 : M Rahman to D Warner, Back of a length delivery on off, Warner hangs back and pushes it through covers for a run.
|36.2 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, Slower one, an off cutter outside off, Khawaja drives on the up but fails to beat the diving cover fielder.
|36.3 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, Reaches out for a full ball wide outside off and plays a flowing drive through covers for a run.
|36.4 : M Rahman to D Warner, Rahman tries to spear in a delivery but it turns out to be a full ball on the leg side. Warner is beaten for pace as he tries to flick. It goes off his pads to mid-wicket and they steal a leg bye.
|36.5 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, Short and on off, Usman gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|36.6 : M Rahman to D Warner, Bang! Short in length and close to off stump, not enough room there, Warner camps back and flat-bats it over extra cover. The sweeper in the deep cuts it off and they take a couple of runs.
|37.1 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, Short in length on off, Usman pulls it off one leg to deep mid-wicket for a run. Liton misfields but doesn't concede any extra run.
|37.2 : R Hossain to D Warner, FOUR! What a shot! 100-run stand comes up with this glorious boundary. Rubel bowls it short and in the line of the stumps, Warner jumps back to create room and steers it through point. Only the fourth time in World Cup history that the first two wicket partnerships have put on century stands.
|37.3 : R Hossain to D Warner, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 400 runs for Warner in this tournament!
|37.4 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, FOUR! Helped on its way! Back of a length delivery around middle and leg, Khawaja shifts his weight on the back foot and eases it behind square leg for a boundary. Nicely timed.
|37.5 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, Fifty for Khawaja, his 11th in ODIs. Rubel delivers it on leg, Khawaja tickles it through square leg for a run. A fine knock by him and he has played an active role in this century partnership.
|37.6 : R Hossain to D Warner, Another delivery on the pads has been eased away to backward square leg for a single.
|38.1 : M Rahman to D Warner, Beaten for the lack of pace! Shortish and on middle, Warner moves back to make space for a big shot but is early into the swing of his bat. He misses the ball completely and it goes over the leg stump.
|38.2 : M Rahman to D Warner, FOUR! Boom! Rahman serves another slower one, it's on the shorter side and this time Warner is ready on the back foot. He packs a punch and sends it rocketing over extra cover for a boundary.
|38.3 : M Rahman to D Warner, Shortish again, on middle, Warner flashes and misses. Rahim fumbles and they cross for a bye.
|38.4 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, Fuller and outside off, driven off the front foot but straight to covers.
|38.5 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
|38.6 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, Short delivery, on the slower side around off, Khawaja goes back and pulls it in front of square leg. The fielder in the deep makes a sliding stop and the batsmen take a couple of runs.
|39.1 : R Hossain to D Warner, Wide! Short ball down the leg side, Warner tries his best to pull but fails to make any connection.
|R Hossain to D Warner, SIX! That's demolished! Rubel serves it full and in the line of the stumps, Warner brings down a straight bat and launches it over the bowler's head for a biggie. Didn't try to hit it too hard, he has just timed it.
|39.2 : R Hossain to D Warner, Shortish and around leg, Warner tucks it towards square leg and takes a couple of runs.
|39.3 : R Hossain to D Warner, Short again, going down the leg side, David helps it down to fine leg for one.
|39.4 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, Straighter delivery, on a length, Khawaja uses his wrists to work it through mid-wicket for a run.
|39.5 : R Hossain to D Warner, Length delivery on the pads, slower in pace, Warner helps it to mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|39.6 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, Easily done. Back of a length ball on off, Usman calmly plays it through square leg and keeps strike with a run. 13 from the over. 250/1 with 10 overs to go in this innings.
|Powerplay 3 signalled. Now a maximum of 5 fielders can be outside the 30-yard circle till the end of this innings. I doubt they will keep any less than 5 outside now.
|Shakib Al Hasan to start Powerplay 3. He has not had the best of days with the ball. Not only has he been wicketless he has also been expensive.
|40.1 : Al Hasan to U Khawaja, Misses out! Full and down the leg side, Khawaja sweeps but straight to short fine leg.
|40.2 : Al Hasan to U Khawaja, A low full toss on off, Khawaja flicks it through mid-wicket and returns for the second run.
|40.3 : Al Hasan to U Khawaja, Short and down the leg side, Usman pulls to the right of short fine leg. The fielder makes a tumbling stop and they cross.
|40.4 : Al Hasan to D Warner, FOUR! Out comes the reverse hit! Tossed up ball around middle, David immediately gets into the position and nails it down towards third man for a boundary.
|40.5 : Al Hasan to D Warner, Flatter and on middle, Warner pulls but finds short fine leg.
|40.6 : Al Hasan to D Warner, SIX! This one has disappeared! Shakib drops it short on middle and leg, Warner attacks it with all his might and pummels it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 13 from the over, a good start to Powerplay 3 for Australia.
|Mustafizur Rahman back for another burst. 6-0-32-0, his figures. Has been economical so far but the death overs are not too kind on the bowlers.
|41.1 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, EDGY FOUR! Rahman tries to bowl the yorker but it reaches on a low full toss to the batsman. Khawaja throws his bat at it and it takes the bottom edge before running past the keeper for a boundary at third man.
|41.2 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, FOUR! 150-run stand comes up! This has come in good time as well. Rahman goes short this time and bowls it without much pace, Khawaja stands back quietly and then ramps it down to third man for a boundary.
|41.3 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, Bowls a full toss this time, Khawaja turns it through square leg and rushes back for the second run.
|41.4 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, FOUR! This is very poor bowling from someone who is known to bowl superbly at the death. A full toss on the pads, Khawaja accepts the gift gleefully and just lofts it in front of square leg for a boundary.
|41.5 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, FOUR! 18 runs off the over so far! This is turning out to be a very expensive one for Bangladesh. Short in length on middle, too straight in line, Usman swivels and helps his pull shot down to long leg for a boundary.
|41.6 : M Rahman to U Khawaja, A low full toss on leg, Khawaja clips it to fine leg for a run. 19 runs in total from this over, 32 in the first two of Powerplay 3.
|Mashrafe Mortaza is back on.
|42.1 : M Mortaza to U Khawaja, A low full toss on off, from 'round the wicket, Khawaja drives it down through mid on for a run.
|42.2 : M Mortaza to D Warner, SIX! Another full toss from Mortaza but this time the batsman is different. Warner stays back to receive the gift and spanks it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|42.3 : M Mortaza to D Warner, 6th 150-plus score in ODIs for David Warner! Too full in length around leg, Warner keeps it out through mid-wicket for one. Raises his bat for the crowd and his teammates are clapping in the balcony. Double century?
|42.4 : M Mortaza to U Khawaja, FOUR! Impeccable timing on this shot! Slower length ball outside off, Khawaja takes his front leg forward and creams his square drive to the fence.
|42.5 : M Mortaza to U Khawaja, Angles in a length ball on off, Khawaja gets forward and opens the face of the bat late to work it through cover-point for one.
|42.6 : M Mortaza to D Warner, Mortaza trying his best to execute his yorker but without any success. Another full toss on middle and this time he gets away with it. Warner smashes it to deep mid-wicket for one. 14 from the over, 46 in the last 3.
|Rubel Hossain is back on.
|43.1 : R Hossain to D Warner, Tries to be too fancy, Warner. But he fails to middle his attempted Switch Hit. A delivery in the channel outside leg, Warner shuffles across with the intention to spoon it over short third man but misses. It goes off his pads to the off side and they cross for a leg bye.
|43.2 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|43.3 : R Hossain to D Warner, FOUR! Plays the conventional shot and finds the fence! A length delivery on middle, David winds up for a big heave across the line and puts it away for a boundary at wide long on. Moves to 155, the highest individual score in this World Cup.
|43.4 : R Hossain to D Warner, FOUR! Up and over! Short in length and outside off, Warner rocks back and lofts it over short third man for a boundary. Poor death bowling by Bangladesh.
|43.5 : R Hossain to D Warner, Finally a yorker on leg, Warner digs it out safely to the leg side for a couple of runs.
|43.6 : R Hossain to D Warner, Too full in length on middle, Warner flicks it firmly to deep mid-wicket for one. 13 from the over, 59 in the first four overs of Powerplay 3. This is insane hitting from Australia.
|Change in plan from Mashrafe Mortaza at the last moment. He was about to give the over to Mustafizur Rahman but then brings in Soumya Sarkar. A big punt, this.
|44.1 : S Sarkar to D Warner, FOUR! Doesn't matter who the bowler is, the ball is going to the fence. Sarkar bowls a low full toss outside off, Warner reaches out for it and squeezes it through cover-point.
|44.2 : S Sarkar to D Warner, OUT! So, it turns out to be the masterstroke from Mashrafe Mortaza! Sarkar has dismissed Warner. Such is the state of Bangladesh's bowling that both the wickets have gone to the part-timer, Sarkar. He delivers a short ball outside off, gives no pace to the batsman to work with. Warner delays his shot and tries to play the ramp shot. But he fails to generate enough power and timing. He ends up ballooning it in the air and Rubel Hossain accepts the simplest of catches i
|Glenn Maxwell is the next batsman in. He waits for Warner to cross the fence, gives him a pat on the back and then enters the field. The Big Show would try to finish some unfinished business here.
|44.3 : S Sarkar to G Maxwell, Shortish and on middle, it's eased to wide long on for a brace.
|44.4 : S Sarkar to G Maxwell, Maxwell has driven it through mid on. They pick up a single.
|44.5 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, A yorker on middle, Usman keeps it out on the leg side and crosses.
|44.6 : S Sarkar to G Maxwell, FOUR! This is a tremendous shot by Glenn Maxwell. A wide yorker outside off, Maxwell reaches out for it and squeezes it through point for a boundary. 12 runs from the over but a big wicket of Warner as well.
|45.1 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, A low full toss on middle, Usman flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run. Hang on, Rubel has overstepped...
|0.0 : Free Hit loading... Maxwell on strike!!!
|45.1 : R Hossain to G Maxwell, SIX! Full and wide with mid off in the circle is always a danger. Maxwell latches onto it outside off and transfers all his weight on the right leg and thwacks it over extra cover. It falls flush on the rope and is given as a biggie after consulting the third umpire.
|45.2 : R Hossain to G Maxwell, FOUR! BOOM! A length ball around off, Maxwell hangs on the back foot and smacks it over covers for a boundary.
|45.3 : R Hossain to G Maxwell, SIX! 102 runs have come in the last 40 balls. Scintillating stuff. Shortish ball on middle, on the slower side, Maxwell with a clean strike dismisses it over square leg. The Big Show is on fire, delivering the KO punch to Bangladesh!
|45.4 : R Hossain to G Maxwell, Yorker on off, Maxwell digs it out to covers.
|45.5 : R Hossain to G Maxwell, Whips a length ball down to wide long on where Tamim makes a stop near the fence. The third umpire finds it clean and three runs have been added to the total.
|45.6 : R Hossain to U Khawaja, FOUR! It's becoming too easy! 25 runs in the over! Full and around middle, Khawaja hops back to make room and plays a delightful drive in front of square on the off side for a boundary. England's 397 in danger here!
|46.1 : S Sarkar to G Maxwell, SIX! Sarkar is given yet another over here. Hmm... He bowls a short ball at his pace, Maxwell picks it in a trice and hammers his pull shot over mid-wicket. 350 up for Australia!
|46.2 : S Sarkar to G Maxwell, OUT! Maxwell is run out! There was a single on offer but for some reason Khawaja stuttered after taking off. A full ball on middle and leg, Glenn tickles it off his pads to short fine leg and sets off for a run. Usman responds but then seeing the fielder attack the ball, he stops. Maxwell is left high and dry in the middle of the pitch and to his bad luck, Rubel Hossain comes up with a direct hit at the striker's end. End of an entertaining cameo from the Big Show!
|Maxwell gone, who will walk out to bat now? Will they go for a powerhitter in Stoinis or Carey? Yes they will. It is going to be Marcus Stoinis who will join Khawaja out in the middle. He has the ability to go from ball one but has been cautious in his approach at the start for sometime.
|46.3 : S Sarkar to M Stoinis, Back of a length delivery outside off, Stoinis stays back to steer it through the line but finds short third man. A rare dot.
|46.4 : S Sarkar to M Stoinis, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single.
|46.5 : S Sarkar to U Khawaja, OUT! Khawaja is gone! 3-fer for Sarkar! Yet again he gets a wicket with a short delivery. Not much pace there as he lands it around off. Khawaja shapes up for the pull shot but ends up bottom edging it behind. Rahim does well to snap a good low catch inches above the surface. Soumya Sarkar is having a ball, literally.
|Steve Smith walks out to bat next. He is also quite handy with his unorthodox style of playing big shots.
|46.6 : S Sarkar to S Smith, Sarkar is showing his full range. Hits the yorker mark on middle, Smith does well to keep it out on the leg side and gets off the mark with a single.
|Bowling change.
|Rahman has trapped Smith right in front with a full toss. The umpire has raised his finger and only an inside edge can save Smith. He has taken the DRS. Let's see...
|47.1 : M Rahman to S Smith, OUT! Smith is dead in front! Rahman fails to execute his yorker but still strikes. A low full toss in the line of the stumps, Steve shuffles across a bit to work it on the leg side but misses. He is thudded on the pads, they appeal and the finger goes up. Smith takes the referral, maybe just because it's left and the Ball Tracker shows three reds. Finally, someone other than Sarkar has taken a wicket.
|0.0 : Alex Carey is the new batsman in.
|47.2 : M Rahman to A Carey, Fullish and on off, Carey drives it to the cover fielder standing at the edge of the circle and collects a single to open his account.
|47.3 : M Rahman to M Stoinis, Lands it on a length and down the leg side, Stoinis nudges it to fine leg for a run.
|47.4 : M Rahman to A Carey, A high full toss on leg, Carey doesn't go with the full swing of his bat and just pushes it down to long on for a run. Last 9 balls have gone for just 5 runs and it has accounted for three wickets. A bit of a comeback from the Bangla Tigers.
|47.5 : M Rahman to M Stoinis, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|47.6 : M Rahman to A Carey, A low full toss around leg, Carey works it out towards long on for one. Excellent over by The Fizz, 5 runs and wicket from it.
|48.1 : S Sarkar to A Carey, Slower short ball on middle, Alex gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for a run.
|48.2 : S Sarkar to M Stoinis, A low full toss outside off, Marcus drills it to the left of long off and rushes back for the second run.
|48.3 : S Sarkar to M Stoinis, Superb delivery. A near yorker outside off, Stoinis goes hard at it and only manages to dig it out off the bottom edge.
|48.4 : S Sarkar to M Stoinis, Too full and outside off, Stoinis shapes up for the paddle scoop but seeing the line, he opens the face and pushes it to short third man for a run.
|48.5 : S Sarkar to A Carey, FOUR! Shot! Sarkar serves a low full toss outside off, Carey reaches out for it and caresses his drive past extra cover for a boundary.
|NO, NO, PLEASE NO! It has started raining here. It is coming down with quite some force. Please rain god not today. Not now. Let us have a full game.
|48.6 : S Sarkar to A Carey, Shortish and on off, Carey gets back and slaps it down to covers for one.
|Update 1409 local (1309 GMT) - GOING OFF! Dear me, the rain has picked its intensity and the umpires have no other option but to call for covers. Still 6 balls left in this innings as the players leave the field. Let's hope it's just a passing shower.
|Update 1426 local (1326 GMT) - Good news. The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. Play to resume in another 9 minutes. Stay tuned...
|The players have returned on the field for the final over. Mustafizur to continue from this end. Carey on strike...
|49.1 : M Rahman to A Carey, A low full toss outside off, Carey slashes it down to deep cover for a run.
|49.2 : M Rahman to M Stoinis, Lands it full and on middle, Stoinis clears his front leg and forces it down to long on for another run.
|49.3 : M Rahman to A Carey, Nice yorker on off by Rahman. Carey digs it out to wide mid off and scampers across for a run.
|49.4 : M Rahman to M Stoinis, FOUR! That's hit dead straight! Mustafizur misses his yorker mark and it falls very full on middle, Stoinis removes his front leg again and bludgeons it back past the bowler.
|49.5 : M Rahman to M Stoinis, FOUR! Streaky! You can't do much with that as a bowler. Back of a length ball on middle, Stoinis swings his bat across the line and it flies off the top edge to the third man fence.
|49.6 : M Rahman to M Stoinis, Very full in length on off, Stoinis throws all his power behind his shot and drills it down to long off. The fielder in the deep moves across to his right to stop the ball and the batsmen take a brace. 13 in the last over, Australia end on a massive 381/5!
|316, 307, 334 and now 381! Australia have peaked well with the bat as the tournament has progressed. Scintillating batting by the Kangaroos today as they feasted on the bowling of the Bangla Tigers. Everything went according to the plan right from the toss. Their openers made a cautious start and then pressed on the accelerator. After the century opening stand was broken with the departure of Aaron Finch, David Warner constructed an even better partnership with Usman Khawaja worth 192. The platf
|David Warner was in his zone today and had the lady luck as well. He started slowly, got dropped on 10, then survived a run out chance also and after that, he just took the attack to the bowlers - smashing 166 off 147 balls, the best individual score in this World Cup. Usman Khawaja also showed his hitting talent in his knock and was unlucky to miss out on his century by 11 runs.
|Bangladesh were abysmal in the field! Their bowling wasn't up to the mark and the fielding was in the mood to do some charity. Such was the state of their bowling that the part-timer, Soumya Sarkar, was the best bowler for them with a 3-wicket haul. The Asian team conceded runs at a haemorrhaging rate in the last 10 overs (131/4) and are now left with an improbable task of chasing a gigantic total. They did make a tiny comeback towards the end when a flurry of wickets fell but that didn't have m
|Harsha Bhogle catches up with the man of the moment, David Warner, for a little chat. The Aussie opener starts by admitting that he felt a bit bogged down at the start but managed to hang in there and build good partnerships with Finch and Khawaja. On whether 200 was in his mind, Warner replies that when you are deep in your innings you are fatigued. On his new approach, Warner smiles and says that he is looking to make up for the one year he lost. On the pitch, Warner informs the wicket is on t
|382 to get in 300 legal balls. Bangladesh showed their batting talent in the last match against West Indies where they overhauled a 300-plus total with 51 balls to spare. Can they repeat it again against the likes of Starc, Cummins and Coulter-Nile? We will find that out shortly.