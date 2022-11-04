|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 3 4 4 0wd 4 . . | . . 4 2 . .
|Last bat : Mitchell Marshc Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mujeeb Ur Rahman45(30b3x42x6) SR:150.00, FoW:86/4 (10.4 Ovs)
|11.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Glenn Maxwell, Four!
|11.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Marcus Stoinis, 1 run.
|11.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Marcus Stoinis, 2 runs.
|11.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Marcus Stoinis, Six!
|11.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Marcus Stoinis, No run.
|10.4 : Glenn MaxwellÂ is the new batter.
|10.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Glenn Maxwell, Goes full this time and outside off, Glenn MaxwellÂ strokes this to deep cover for a couple of runs.Â
|10.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Glenn Maxwell, This is a straighter one served full and outside off, Glenn MaxwellÂ taps this to the leg side.Â
|10.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mitchell Marsh, OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket right after the break and the dropped catch of Mitchell MarshÂ has not cost the afghans too many runs! A flighted ball swerved full and outside the off pole, Mitchell MarshÂ looks to sweep this square on the leg side but only manages to top edge this high into the sky. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ has to run to his left behind the wicket and takes a good catch with the ball swaying around in the air. It almost slipped through his gloves but
|10.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Marcus Stoinis, This is slightly full and outside the off stump, Marcus StoinisÂ punches this to deep cover for another run.Â
|10.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mitchell Marsh, Bowls this one short and wide outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ cuts this to deep cover for a run.Â
|10.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Marcus Stoinis, Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ floats this full and wide outside off, Marcus StoinisÂ sweeps this to deep square leg for a single.
|9.6 : DRINKS!Â AustraliaÂ did not get off to the best of starts with Cameron GreenÂ not having a productive outing on his return to the team but David WarnerÂ was a man on a mission scoring at a rapid rate. A double strike from Naveen-ul-HaqÂ has got the Afghans back on track but will be ruing the dropped opportunity which would have seen Mitchell MarshÂ back in the shed. AustraliaÂ have managed to keep the runs flowing and will be looking to play in the same manner after the break. AfghanistanÂ will
|Rashid Khan to Mitchell Marsh, Rashid KhanÂ misses his length and bowls a long hop on off. Mitchell MarshÂ thumps it to the left of deep mid-wicket. Naveen-ul-HaqÂ runs around and keeps it to two.
|9.5 : Rashid Khan to Mitchell Marsh, Googly at the stumps, Mitchell MarshÂ goes back and punches it straight to cover.
|9.4 : Rashid Khan to Marcus Stoinis, Flighted on off, Marcus StoinisÂ drives this one to deep cover for a single.
|9.3 : Rashid Khan to Mitchell Marsh, Bowls it outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ knocks it to mid off for one.
|9.2 : Rashid Khan to Marcus Stoinis, Flatter one on leg, Marcus StoinisÂ flicks it to square leg for one.
|9.1 : Rashid Khan to Marcus Stoinis, Fuller and on off, Marcus StoinisÂ eases it to the fielder at point.
|8.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Another one from Mitchell Marsh. Bowls it on leg this time, Mitchell MarshÂ puls it hard and through square leg for another bundary!
|6.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh, Dropped!Â Length ball outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ goes for a drive and gets the outside half of his bat. TheÂ man at backward point spills an opportunity and Marsh has a lucky escape.
|8.6 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ drives it but finds the fielder at extra covers.
|8.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Mitchell MarshÂ has made up his mind here. This one lands outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ drives it past covers for a boundary!
|8.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh, SIX! Up and over. Fuller and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ stands firm and lofts it over long off for a maximum!
|8.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Marcus Stoinis, Outside off this time, Marcus StoinisÂ eases it to covers for one.
|8.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller one on off, Mitchell MarshÂ heaves it but doesn't connect well. It goes in the air and lands short of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. They collect one.
|7.6 : Rashid Khan to Mitchell Marsh, Slightly shorter and outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ knocks it to long on for one again.
|7.5 : Rashid Khan to Marcus Stoinis, Back of a length and on off, Marcus StoinisÂ drills it to long on for one.
|7.4 : Rashid Khan to Mitchell Marsh, Darts it on middle, Mitchell MarshÂ sweeps it towards square leg for one more.
|7.3 : Rashid Khan to Marcus Stoinis, Flatter one on off, Marcus StoinisÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one again.
|7.2 : Rashid Khan to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller again, on off. Mitchell MarshÂ reverse sweeps it towards backward point for one.
|7.1 : Rashid Khan to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller one this time, Mitchell MarshÂ sweeps it towards deep square leg for a brace.
|3.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Mitchell Marsh, 2 runs.
|6.6 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh, Slightly shorter and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
|6.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh,Â On a length and on middle with some extra bounce, Mitchell MarshÂ fends it back towards the bowler.
|6.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh, On a length and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ guides it toowards the fielder at short third man.
|6.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Mitchell Marsh, Good length and outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ looks to play at it but misses
|6.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Marcus Stoinis, Slightly shorter and on off, Marcus StoinisÂ punches it to covers for one.
|5.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Steven Smith, OUT! LBW! Back of a length on off, Steven SmithÂ shuffles across to work it on the leg side. Fails to make any contact and gets caught plumb in front of the stumps. The umpire thinks about it and raises the dreaded finger. Steven SmithÂ decides to send it upstairs. The UltraEdge shows no bat and it's three reds on BallTracking. Steven SmithÂ has to walk back and AustraliaÂ lose a review.Â
|5.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to David Warner, OUT! BOWLED! David Warner's adventures have come to an end! He switches his batting stance and becomes a right-handed batter even before the ball is bowled. Naveen-ul-HaqÂ serves this on a good length and outside the leg stump in reply to the movement of the batter. David WarnerÂ pushes at the ball and gets an inside edge onto the stumps. AustraliaÂ have lost their second wicket and Naveen-ul-HaqÂ has a massive smile on his face.Â
|5.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Mitchell Marsh, Naveen-ul-HaqÂ begins the last over before the Powerplay ends with a full delivery on the pads. Mitchell MarshÂ clips this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Steven Smith, FOUR! Fine shot. Slightly shorter and outside off, Steven SmithÂ uses the pace of the ball and guides it through backward point for a boundary!
|5.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Steven Smith, Slightly shorter and on off, Steven SmithÂ punches it but finds the fielder at covers. Dot again.
|5.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Steven Smith, On a length and on off, Steven SmithÂ defends it solidly.
|4.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mitchell Marsh, Good length and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ drills it to long on for one again.
|4.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, Slightly shorter and on off, David WarnerÂ knocks it to long on for one.
|4.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mitchell Marsh, A yorker and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ works it to mid-wicket for one more.
|5.2 : Who will walk out now?
|4.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, Fuller one this time, David WarnerÂ sweeps it to square leg for one.
|4.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mitchell Marsh, Good length and on off, this is played towards long off for one.
|3.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to David Warner, Short of a length on off, David WarnerÂ punches it to cover for no run.
|4.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mitchell Marsh, SIX Up and over.Â Full and on the middle, Mitchell MarshÂ slogs this over the deep mid-wicketÂ for a maximum.
|3.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell MarshÂ taps this one gently towards mid-wicket and comes back for two. The throw at the keeper's end is wayward and the batters decide to run the third.
|3.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Mitchell MarshÂ frees his arms and carves this one over backward point for his first boundary. He wanted to hit this one over mid off but four nonetheless.
|3.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to David Warner, Full on off, David WarnerÂ punches this one crisply towards deep cover for a single.
|3.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Mitchell Marsh, Naveen-ul-HaqÂ starts off with a full delivery angling into the batter.Â Mitchell MarshÂ plays this one to short fine leg and rushes for a quick single.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Warner, Good-length delivery on off, David WarnerÂ defends this one back to the bowler.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Warner, FOUR! Cutter outside off, David WarnerÂ waits for it and fetches this one from outside off. Pulls this one wide of Rashid KhanÂ at deep square leg who runs to his right but cannot prevent the boundary.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mitchell Marsh, Full on middle, Mitchell MarshÂ clips this one towards deep square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mitchell Marsh, Short of a length on off, Mitchell MarshÂ goes for the hoick over mid-wicket. Gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
|0.0 : Mitchell MarshÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mitchell Marsh, Full and angling away, Mitchell MarshÂ drives this one to cover.
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Cameron Green, OUT! CAUGHT! Short of a length shaping away from the batter, Cameron GreenÂ fails to ride with the bounce and gets an outside edge as he tried to cut. The ball flies off the outside edge to Gulbadin NaibÂ at first slip who takes a sharp catch.
|1.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, Slower and at the stumps, David WarnerÂ defends this one back to the bowler.Â
|1.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, Flighted on middle, David WarnerÂ gets forward and drives it mid off.
|1.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, FOUR! Flatter on off, David WarnerÂ shuffles across and sweeps this one past short fine leg. This is turning out to be an expensive over by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, WIDE! Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ loses his radar and sprays this one down the leg side as David WarnerÂ tried to sweep.
|1.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, FOUR! Full down the leg side, David WarnerÂ helps this one off his pads behind square for another boundary. Consecutive boundaries for David Warner.
|0.6 : Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.
|1.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to David Warner, FOUR! Flighted at the pads, David WarnerÂ brings out the switch hit and hits this one over backward point for his second boundary.
|1.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Cameron Green, Flighted on off, Cameron GreenÂ gets an outside edge as he went back to defend. The ball runs wide of short third man and the batters run three. Great running by David Warner.
|0.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Warner, Full and going away, David WarnerÂ gets beaten on the drive and the ball goes past the outside edge. Good comeback by Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ after being hit for a boundary early in the over.
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Warner, Short and outside off, David WarnerÂ flat bats this one straight to mid on.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Warner, Full and angling into the batter, David WarnerÂ drives it to mid off and sets off for a quick single. The keeper fails to collect the throw and concedes the second.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Warner, FOUR! Off the mark in style. This one lands on a length and outside off, David WarnerÂ slaps it in the gap between point and covers for a boundary!
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Warner, On a length and on off, David WarnerÂ defends it back towards the bowler.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to David Warner, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ starts with a dot. He bowls it on a length shaping it away, David WarnerÂ fends it to point.
|0.0 : We are done with the pre-match formalities and the umpires make their way out to the pitch. David WarnerÂ and Cameron GreenÂ stride onto the field and they will open the innings for AustraliaÂ in this game.Â The players of AfghanistanÂ form a huddle at the boundary line and then take their respective positions on the field. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ has been handed the new ball and he will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|Both teams stride out toÂ the middle for their respective national anthems. It will be Afghanistan's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Australia.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli (In for Azmatullah Omarzai), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq (In for Fareed Ahmad), Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|Mohammad NabiÂ the skipper of AfghanistanÂ says they will try their best to upset the hosts. Mentions that the pitch is a bit slow and they will bowl first. Claims that this is a sort of homecoming for Rashid Khan and he hopesÂ he can perform. Informs that it has been a good tournament for them but they played one game before two games got washed out. Adds that they had a tough game last time around but they are up against a good side today and they hope to do well.
|Matthew Wade, the stand-in skipper of Australia says that he is not disappointed with the result of the toss and adds that they would have bowled first as well. Feels that they have something to aim at while batting first. Shares that they have been in such situations before and will try to secure a win in this game. Adds that they will look at improving the run rate if an opportunity arises. Informs that there are three changes in the playing XI - Aaron Finch, Tim David, and Mitchell Starc sit
|Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Cameron Green (In for Aaron Finch), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (In for Tim David), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (C)(WK), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson (In for Mitchell Starc), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.Â
|TOSS - The coin flip lands in favor of Afghanistan. They will BOWL first.