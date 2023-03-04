share
Argentina vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score, Match 10, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier, 2023, March 4, 2023

ARG 16/1 (3.4)
Live
CRR: 4.36
Recent overs : 2 . 1 1 . . | w . 1 1 . 1
Last bat : Tomas Rossib Troy Taylor1(2b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:4/1 (1.1 Ovs)
Commentary :
3.4 : Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, Four! Played towards mid on.
3.3 : Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
3.2 : Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
3.1 : Demar Johnson to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
2.6 : Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
2.5 : Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, played towards third man.
2.4 : Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards mid off.
2.3 : Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run.
2.2 : Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards point.
2.1 : Conroy Wright to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
1.6 : Troy Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
1.5 : Troy Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
1.4 : Troy Taylor to Pedro Baron, 1 run, played towards third man.
1.3 : Troy Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, 1 run, played towards mid on.
1.2 : Troy Taylor to Alejandro Ferguson, No run, played towards covers.
1.1 : Troy Taylor to Tomas Rossi, OUT! b Troy Taylor.
0.6 : Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards point.
0.5 : Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid off.
0.4 : Conroy Wright to Tomas Rossi, 1 run, played towards third man.
0.3 : Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, 1 run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid on.
0.1 : Conroy Wright to Pedro Baron, 2 runs, played towards third man.