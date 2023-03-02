share
52398L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier, 2023 » Summary

Argentina vs Bahamas Live Cricket Score, Match 8, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier, 2023, March 2, 2023

ARG 3/0 (1)
Live
CRR: 3
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 0wd . . 1 1 .
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
Commentary :
0.6 : Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid off.
0.5 : Junior Scott to Tomas Rossi, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
0.4 : Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0.3 : Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards covers.
0.2 : Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run, played towards mid off.
Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, Wide.
0.1 : Junior Scott to Pedro Baron, No run.