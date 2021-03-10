|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 2 . 1 | . . . . 2 . | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|12.6 : However, they would've loved a couple of wickets in these 13 overs of the second innings but that didn't happen. But they know that they have plenty of time left in this game. They will return on Day 4 fresh and look to take all the 10 wickets to level the series. For Zimbabwe, the task will be simple. Just keep batting. And that is not going to be easy on the 4th day deck. So, we are in for a cracking Day 4. The action will begin at 0930 local (0530 GMT). We will look for your company. For now,
|Â The bowling from Zimbabwe was fine. They lacked discipline in the first session but managed a couple of wickets with Rashid and Hamza getting a wicket apiece. Shirzad returned and struck twice in two balls in the second session to thump Zimbabwe. Rashid then removed the set Musakanda. Burl didn't last long either as he was sent packing for nothing by Hamza. A few poor overs saw Afghanistan lose track towards the end of the second session. However, they did the rest in the last session to make
|Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe did well in the first session. Their overnight batters played nicely. Kasuza was the first one to fall and his partner departed just before the Lunch break after going past his 3rd Test half-century. Skipper Williams failed to get going in this game as he got out cheaply in the second session. Madhevere fell for a first-ball duck and Zimbabwe lost the track a bit. Musakanda though went after Rashid and played a fine knock before falling to Rashid after getting into t
|Zimbabwe have done well to see off these 13 overs. They did something similar on Day 2 as well. However, they know that they have a big, big task in front of them. And on the moving day of the Test, the game has certainly moved at a rapid pace. Afghanistan have plenty of runs for the cushion. The surface on Day 4 is eventually going to offer more assistance to their spinners which means at the end of Day 3, they are right on top.
|Javed Ahmadi to Prince Masvaure, And Masvaure keeps out the last ball. It is the quicker one around the stumps. Masvaure defends it out. With that, it is STUMPS ON DAY 3.
|12.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Prince Masvaure, Very full ball around off, Price is right behind the line to block. Just 1 more ball left on Day 3.
|12.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Prince Masvaure, A short ball around off, worked to the man at mid on. Masvaure was thinking for the single but decided against it.
|12.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Kevin Kasuza, Full and on middle, driven firmly to mid on and they cross.
|12.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Kevin Kasuza, Full and around off, pushed ot mid off.
|12.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Prince Masvaure, Floated full and on middle, flicked through square leg for one.
|11.6 : Javed Ahmadi to bowl the last over before Stumps. Some chatter going on behind the stumps.
|Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Kasuza comes on the front foot and pokes it back to Rashid. 6 more legal balls left in the day.
|11.5 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Too full and wide as well. Driven firmly but straight to the cover fielder. One more Rashid ball on Day 3.
|11.4 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Big, big appeal for a catch at short leg bue the umpire shakes his head. Rashid cannot believe it. Floated on middle and leg, Kasuza looks to defend but the ball spins in and hits his pad. The short leg takes the catch. They appeal but the umpire is not interested.
|11.3 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, On off, kept out easily.
|11.2 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Fuller and around off, Kevins takes a big stride forward to deadbat it on the off side.
|11.1 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Quicker one just outside off, Kasuza stays back and guides it past the man at first slip. Gets two.
|10.6 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Looped up delivery around middle, Prince defends.
|10.5 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Loopy ball around off, poked to the man at point this time.
|10.4 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Outside off, left alone.
|10.3 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Floated around off, pushed to the cover fielder.
|10.2 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, On off, played back to the bowler by Prince.
|10.1 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Full and wide outside off, pushed to the cover region.
|9.6 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Outside off, left alone.
|9.5 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, FOUR! GLORIOUS! Too full and wide as well. Kasuza nails the cover drive. The man from mid off gives it a chase but comes second.
|9.4 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Full and around off, kept out.
|9.3 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Quicker one just outside off, Kevin looks to defend but is beaten.
|9.2 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, FOUR! First boundary of the innings. A fuller ball on middle, Kasuza times his flick nicely. The outfield does the rest as it speeds to the fence at deep mid-wicket.
|9.1 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Full and around off, Kasauz gets forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
|8.6 : 4 overs left in the day. Can these two see them off?
|Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Full and around off, negotiated the ball easily.
|8.5 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Full and outside off, driven to the right side of the bowler. Hamza stops with a little dive.
|8.4 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Tossed up and just outside off, solidly blocked once again.
|8.3 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Flat and outside off, punched off the back foot to the cover fielder
|8.2 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Slightly short this time. Blocked off the back foot.
|8.1 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Floats the first ball of the new spell around off. Masvaure comes on the front foot to block.
|7.6 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, On middle, a solid front foot defense from Kasuza to see off another over.
|7.5 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Darted outside off, this time Kasuza lets it go behind.
|7.4 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Tucks this one towards mid on.
|7.3 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Beaten for the outside edge this time. Lovely ball from Rashid. It lands just around off and goes straight. Kasuza plays for spin and gets beaten.
|7.2 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Slipped down the leg side. Kasuza looks to work it on the leg side but misses. Keeper collects and appeals but nothing from the bowler or the keeper.
|7.1 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Short and just outside off, Kevin guides it to the man at backward point.
|6.6 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Flat and around off, played back to the bowler.
|6.5 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Full and around off, flicked uppishly to the man at mid-wicket for nothing.
|6.4 : Amir Hamza to Kevin Kasuza, Floated around off, Kasuza looks to defend but the ball takes the inside half and goes towards square leg. They cross.
|6.3 : Amir Hamza to Kevin Kasuza, Floated around middle, tucked through square leg for a couple.
|6.2 : Amir Hamza to Kevin Kasuza, Very full and a loopy ball around middle, played back to the bowler.
|6.1 : Amir Hamza to Kevin Kasuza, Darted outside off, left alone.
|5.6 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Shortish and on middle, it is worked down to fine leg for a run.
|5.5 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Short and just outside off, poked to the man at first slip. Nothing happening for Rashid here.
|5.4 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Flat and around off, solidly kept out off the front foot.
|5.3 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Full ball on middle, pushed to mid on for nothing.
|5.2 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Floated outside off, poked to backward point for nothing.
|5.1 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Floated around off, Kevin is solid in defense.
|4.6 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Darted outside off, Masvaure lets it be.
|4.5 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Tossed up and outside off, driven to covers.
|4.4 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Flat and around off, kept out.
|4.3 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Floated full and wide outside off, poked towards the cover-point.
|4.2 : Amir Hamza to Prince Masvaure, Tossed up and around off, kept out off the front foot.
|4.1 : Amir Hamza to Kevin Kasuza, Floats the first ball around middle, it is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
|3.6 : Amir Hamza is into the attack.
|Rashid Khan to Prince Masvaure, Shortish and around off, Prince blocks it nicely.
|3.5 : Rashid Khan to Prince Masvaure, Good stop at short fine leg. Floated down the leg side. Price flicks. The fielder at square leg makes a fine stop.
|3.4 : Rashid Khan to Prince Masvaure, Flat and around off, kept out.
|3.3 : Rashid Khan to Prince Masvaure, Short and just outside off, it is punched to the man at covers.
|3.2 : Rashid Khan to Prince Masvaure, Full and around off, pushed to mid off for nothing.
|3.1 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Fuller and on middle, driven down to long on for one.
|2.6 : Sayed Shirzad to Prince Masvaure, Back of a length and around off, punched to mid off for nothing.
|2.5 : Sayed Shirzad to Prince Masvaure, On the pads, flicked through square leg for two by Masvaure to open his account.
|2.4 : Sayed Shirzad to Kevin Kasuza, A muted appeal for LBW but that was clearly going down. A length ball on the pads, Kevin looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball rolls to square leg and they cross for a leg bye.
|2.3 : Sayed Shirzad to Kevin Kasuza, Close leave! A good one if one can say. This was just outside off, it landed just outside off and came back in, just a little. Kevin was confident about his off pole as he made a leave there.
|2.2 : Sayed Shirzad to Kevin Kasuza, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|2.1 : Sayed Shirzad to Kevin Kasuza, Good length and around off, Kevin is solid in defense.
|1.6 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Floated full and outside off, a solid drive to mid off for one from Kevin.
|1.5 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Quicker and fuller one on middle, Kasuza keeps it out nicely towards the cover region.
|1.4 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Runs for Kasuza. He opens his account with a brace. Floated around middle, Kasuza tucks it behind square on the leg side for two.
|1.3 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, Floated on middle, a forward defense this time.
|1.2 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, On middle, kept out.
|1.1 : Rashid Khan to Kevin Kasuza, And he beats the bat first ball. Perfect start from him. Floats this full and just outside off, Kasuza looks to defend but misses. Wasn't fully forward not backward.
|0.6 : Rashid Khan to bowl from the other end.
|Sayed Shirzad to Prince Masvaure, Full this time. It is just outside off, driven to mid off for nothing. A maiden to begin from Shirzad.
|0.5 : Sayed Shirzad to Prince Masvaure, Back of a length and around off, Masvaure blocks it nicely.
|0.4 : Sayed Shirzad to Prince Masvaure, Little full and outside off, solidly driven to mid off.
|0.3 : Sayed Shirzad to Prince Masvaure, Good length and around off, kept out.
|0.2 : Sayed Shirzad to Prince Masvaure, Slips this one down the leg side. Price looks to flick but misses.
|0.1 : Sayed Shirzad to Prince Masvaure, Good length ball around off, Masavaure blocks it nicely.