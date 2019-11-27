|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . 1 . .
|Last bat : Rashid Khan (C)c Rahkeem Cornwall b Jason Holder1(15b0x40x6) SR:6.67, FoW:111/7 (42 Ovs)
|53.3 : J Warrican to Zazai, 1 run.
|53.2 : J Warrican to Zazai, No run.
|53.1 : J Warrican to Zazai, No run.
|52.6 : R Chase to Hamza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|52.5 : R Chase to Hamza, Flighted on off, Hamza plays it to covers.
|52.4 : R Chase to Hamza, Tossed up on off, Hamza drives it to covers.
|52.3 : R Chase to Zazai, Floated on off, Zazai works it to mid-wicket for a run.
|52.2 : R Chase to Zazai, Tossed up on off, Zazai taps it to point.
|52.1 : R Chase to Zazai, Full and on off, Zazai strokes it to covers.
|51.6 : J Warrican to Hamza, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|51.5 : J Warrican to Hamza, Floated on off, pushed towards the cover region.
|51.4 : J Warrican to Zazai, On the pads of Zazai, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|51.3 : J Warrican to Zazai, Outside off, Zazai tries to push at it but the ball goes wide of the slip region towards third man for a couple.
|51.2 : J Warrican to Zazai, Floated on middle and off, pushed towards mid off.
|51.1 : J Warrican to Zazai, Floated on the pads, pushed towards mid on.
|50.6 : R Chase to Hamza, FOUR! Runs keep on coming despite wickets falling. Chase goes wide and outside off, Hamza drives it crisply through covers for a boundary.
|50.5 : R Chase to Hamza, Hamza taps this tossed up ball to point.
|50.4 : R Chase to Hamza, Floated on off, Hamza defends it to the off side.
|50.3 : R Chase to Hamza, Tossed up on the off, Hamza plays it to mid off.
|50.2 : R Chase to Hamza, Tossed up on off, Zazai pushes it to the bowler.
|50.1 : R Chase to Zazai, Tossed up on middle and leg, flicked to wide long on for a run.
|49.6 : Finally, Cornwall gets a break. 21 overs on the trot. Roston Chase into the attack for the first time today.
|J Warrican to Hamza, Full again, watchfully defended.
|49.5 : J Warrican to Hamza, Outside off, fuller in length, Hamza pushes it uppishly, wide of silly point, through the covers. Kraigg Brathwaite gives it a long chase from somewhere and stops it just when the ropes come.
|49.4 : J Warrican to Hamza, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|49.3 : J Warrican to A Zazai, Full on middle, Zazai comes forward and drives it towards long on for a single.
|49.2 : J Warrican to Zazai, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|49.1 : J Warrican to Zazai, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|48.6 : R Cornwall to Hamza, Cornwall goes short and wide, Hamza cuts it to point but straight to the man there.
|48.5 : R Cornwall to Hamza, Tossed up on off, Hamza is surprised on the bounce as the ball beats his flick on the leg side. The ball goes off the thigh pad and into the hands off the short leg fielder. The close in fielders appeal but the umpire stays put.
|48.4 : R Cornwall to Hamza, Flighted on off, Hamza blocks it off the front foot.
|48.3 : R Cornwall to Hamza, Length ball on off, Hamza plays it back to the bowler.
|48.2 : R Cornwall to Hamza, Hamza blocks this length ball to the off side.
|48.1 : R Cornwall to Hamza, Tossed up outside off, Hamza drives it through point and takes a comfortable couple.
|47.6 : K Roach to Hamza, Length and on middle, Hamza flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|47.5 : K Roach to A Hamza, Length and on off, Hamza looks to flick it to the leg side. The ball takes the inside edge and goes onto hits the pads.
|47.4 : K Roach to Hamza, Short and on middle, Hamza ducks under it.
|47.3 : K Roach to A Zazai, This time Zazai drives one towards mid off and Shamar Brooks dives to his left and prevents a boundary but conceeds a single.
|47.2 : K Roach to Zazai, Good shot and brilliant fielding from Roston chase. Zazai strokes one down towards mid on. Chase there dives to his left and saves a certain boundary.
|47.1 : K Roach to Zazai, Full and around off, driven through cover point for a single.
|46.6 : R Cornwall to Hamza, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|46.5 : R Cornwall to Hamza, Flighted on off, defended off the back foot.
|46.4 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Tossed up on middle and leg, Zazai flicks it off his pads to fine leg for a run.
|46.3 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Zazai sweeps the fuller one on middle towards square leg for a run.
|46.2 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Full and on off, played back to the bowler.
|46.1 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Tossed up on middle, Zazai defends it to short leg.
|45.6 : K Roach to Hamza, FOUR! Superbly played. Roach overpitches outside off, Hamza strokes it through cover-point. The fielder at point gives the chase but comes second as the ball crosses the fence in no time.
|45.5 : K Roach to Hamza, Length and outside off, Hamza pushes it to covers.
|45.4 : K Roach to Hamza, Fuller length outside off, Hamza pushes it back to the bowler.
|45.3 : K Roach to Zazai, Full and on the pads, Zazai flicks it to fine leg for a run.
|45.2 : K Roach to Zazai, Length and on off, Zazai flicks it to mid-wicket.
|45.1 : K Roach to Zazai, Length and on off, Tapped to covers.
|44.6 : Kemar Roach is back on. 6-1-26-0 are his figures so far.
|DRINKS BREAK! It has been an excellent session for the West Indies where they have picked up four wickets and put pressure on the hosts. Afghanistan have completely lost the plot and it is going to be very difficult for them to make a comeback.
|R Cornwall to A Hamza, Hamza looks to defend this tossed up ball outside off. The ball takes the outside edge and runs towards the third man fence for a couple.
|44.5 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Full and outside off, tapped to point.
|44.4 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Tossed up delivery outside off, Zazai goes for the sweep but is beaten by the flight on the ball. The ball raps him on the pads. The West Indies players go up in appeal in unison. Rahkeem Cornwall pleads to the umpire but the umpire is still as a rock. Replays show that height might be an issue here and that prompted the decision in the batsman's favour.
|44.3 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Full and on off, defended off the front foot and into the ground.
|44.2 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Tossed up on off, Zazai works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|44.1 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Good fielding! Tossed up on middle, Zazai looks to flick it down to fine leg. Holder at leg slip does well to field it.
|43.6 : J Holder to Hamza, Back of a length and on off, Hamza hopsa inside the crease and taps it to covers.
|43.5 : J Holder to Hamza, Good length and on off, Hamza punches it to covers.
|43.4 : J Holder to Hamza, Length and outside off, Hamza lets it be.
|43.3 : J Holder to Hamza, Length and around off, Hamza taps it to point.
|43.2 : J Holder to Hamza, Full and on off, Hamza pushes it back to the bowler.
|43.1 : J Holder to Hamza, Length and on off, Hamza drives it to covers.
|42.6 : R Cornwall to Zazai, FOUR! Lovely shot. Floated delivery on middle, Zazai comes down the track and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|42.5 : R Cornwall to Hamza, Flighted delivery on middle, Hamza plays it towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|42.4 : R Cornwall to Hamza, Tossed up delivery on off, Hamza plays it to covers.
|42.3 : R Cornwall to A Hamza, FOUR! A bit controlled this time. Full and a bit wide outside off, Zazai reaches out and opens the face of his bat again, this time getting nicely past first slip. Shai Hope chases it down, almost gets to the ball but in the end, does not dive and allows it to meet the fence.
|42.2 : R Cornwall to A Hamza, EDGED, FOUR! Streaky runs. Full and outside off, Zazai looks to run it down to third man by opening his face of the bat but the ball takes the outside edge and rolls past first slip to the third man fence.
|42.1 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
|41.6 : Amir Hamza is the new batsman in.
|J Holder to R Khan, OUT! CAUGHT! It is Cornwall, Cornwall and Rahkeem Cornwall! He is making his presence felt, though he doesn't need to. This is an excellent catch, after missing a couple of simple opportunities. A seamer strikes at last. On a good length and outside off, Rashid looks to push but his bat is hanging loosely outside off. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards Rahkeem Cornwall at first slip who gets low and takes a very good catch.
|41.5 : J Holder to Khan, Back of a length delivery outside off, Rashid looks to cut but misses it. There is an appeal for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|41.4 : J Holder to R Khan, Full again on off, Rashid drives it to covers.
|41.3 : J Holder to Khan, Full delivery on middle, Rashid flicks it to square leg.
|41.2 : J Holder to Khan, Short and wide outside off, Rashid slashes hard but misses.
|41.1 : J Holder to Khan, On a length outside off, watchfully defended down the track.
|40.6 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Floated delivery on middle, Zazai flicks it to mid-wicket.
|40.5 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Loopy delivery on off, Zazai plays it to point.
|40.4 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Flighted delivery on off, Zazai comes down the track and defends it.
|40.3 : R Cornwall to Khan, Tossed up delivery on middle, Rashid plays a sweep towards fine leg. The batsmen take a run.
|40.2 : R Cornwall to Khan, Floated delivery on middle, Rashid defends it off the back foot.
|40.1 : R Cornwall to Khan, DROPPED! Flighted delivery on middle, Rashid looks to flick but gets an edge on this one. It goes towards Jason Holder who bends low to take the catch but spills it.
|39.6 : A slight issue with Cornwall. The physio is out, with the magic spray being used on the former's right hand. While attempting one of his two catches, he could not get down in time and got hit on his wrist.
|J Holder to Zazai, On a good length and outside off, Zazai offers no shot to this one.
|39.5 : J Holder to Zazai, Play and a miss! Short delivery outside off, Afsar looks to cut but misses it.
|39.4 : J Holder to Zazai, Full again on middle, Zazai hits it to mid on.
|39.3 : J Holder to Zazai, Full delivery on middle, Zazai plays it to mid on.
|39.2 : J Holder to Zazai, Fuller in length, coming in from outside off, watchfully played towards short mid-wicket.
|39.1 : J Holder to Zazai, A length ball, around off, defended down the track.
|38.6 : R Cornwall to Khan, Floated delivery on middle, Rashid flicks it to the leg side.
|38.5 : R Cornwall to Khan, Tossed up delivery on off, Rashid defends it out.
|38.4 : R Cornwall to Khan, FOUR BYES! Plenty of turn. Flighted delivery on middle, Rashid looks to play a reverse sweep but misses it and it goes past the leg stump and the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
|38.3 : R Cornwall to R Khan, Floated delivery on off, Khan keeps it out.
|38.2 : R Cornwall to R Khan, Flighted delivery on off, Rashid defends it off the back foot.
|38.1 : R Cornwall to Khan, Tossed up delivery on middle, Rashid defends it off the front foot.
|37.6 : J Holder to Zazai, No run.
|37.5 : J Holder to Zazai, BEATEN! Good length and around off, Zazai once again goes for the forward block but the ball goes past the edge and into the mitts of the keeper.
|37.4 : J Holder to Zazai, Outside off, left alone.
|37.3 : J Holder to A Zazai, FOUR! Unlucky Holder. Once again he induces an edge from Zazai on this length ball outside off. The ball falls in between the first slip and the keeper. The first slip fielder attempts to stop the ball but fails to get a hand on it as the ball goes to the third man fence and into the boundary.
|37.2 : J Holder to A Zazai, EDGED AND FOUR! Great escape for Zazai there. Holder will feel a bit unlucky there. He bowls one on a length and around off, Afsar goes for a forward push but the ball just about swings away taking the outside edge. The ball just about falls short of the first slip fielder and runs to the third man fence for boundary.
|37.1 : J Holder to Zazai, Back off a length and around off, Afsar stands tall and blocks it to covers.
|36.6 : Rashid Khan comes in at number 8, replacing Afghan.
|R Cornwall to Afghan, OUT! CAUGHT! Cornwall gets his maiden five-fer. Tossed up delivery outside off, Afghan looks to cut but gets a faint nick on this one. It goes towards Shane Dowrich who takes a good sharp catch. Afghanistan are losing the plot here. 84/1 at one stage - now 98/6!
|36.5 : R Cornwall to Afghan, Floated delivery on middle, Afghan keeps it out.
|36.4 : R Cornwall to Afghan, Tossed up delivery on middle, Afghan defends it off the back foot.
|36.3 : R Cornwall to Zazai, Flighted delivery on middle, Zazai flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
|36.2 : R Cornwall to Afghan, Floated delivery on middle, Afghan flicks it past short leg towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|36.1 : R Cornwall to Afghan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|35.6 : J Holder to A Zazai, Full and outside off, Afsar strokes it to third slip who fields it to by going to his right.
|35.5 : J Holder to Zazai, Good length and on off, Afsar strokes it to mid off.
|35.4 : J Holder to Zazai, Length and on off, Zazai flicks it to mid-wicket.
|35.3 : J Holder to Zazai, Length and outside off, Zazai leaves it alone.
|35.2 : J Holder to A Zazai, Short on off, Afghan pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|35.1 : J Holder to Zazai, Zazai goes on the back foot to this length ball and pushes it to the off side.
|34.6 : R Cornwall to N Jamal, OUT! CAUGHT! Half the side is back in the hut for Afghanistan. Tossed up delivery on off, Jamal looks to defend but gets an outside edge on this one. It goes towards first slip where Shai Hope takes a comfortable catch. Cornwall gets his fourth wicket.
|34.5 : R Cornwall to Jamal, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|34.4 : Afsar Zazai walks out to bat with Afghanistan in deep waters.
|R Cornwall to Jamal, Flighted delivery on middle, Jamal defends it off the back foot.
|34.3 : R Cornwall to N Jamal, Sharp turn on this one. Tossed up delivery on off, Jamal looks to defend but gets an outside edge on this one. It goes towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
|34.2 : R Cornwall to Jamal, Tossed up delivery on off, Jamal defends it off the back foot.
|34.1 : R Cornwall to Afghan, Floated delivery on middle, Afghan flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
|33.6 : J Holder to Jamal, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Jamal looks to defend but misses it.
|33.5 : J Holder to Jamal, Outside off again, Jamal lets it go.
|33.4 : J Holder to Jamal, Outside off, Jamal offers no shot to this one.
|33.3 : J Holder to Jamal, Full delivery on middle, Jamal flicks it to mid-wicket.
|33.2 : J Holder to Jamal, On a length on off, Jamal taps it to point.
|33.1 : J Holder to Afghan, Short delivery on middle, Afghan pulls it through mid-wicket for a run. Leg bye signalled.
|32.6 : R Cornwall to Jamal, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|32.5 : R Cornwall to Jamal, Floated delivery on off, Jamal defends it off the back foot.
|32.4 : R Cornwall to Jamal, Flighted delivery on off, Jamal defends it off the front foot.
|32.3 : R Cornwall to Jamal, Tossed up delivery on middle, Jamal keeps it out.
|32.2 : R Cornwall to Jamal, Flighted delivery on middle, Jamal defends it off the back foot.
|32.1 : Nasir Jamal is the new man in.
|R Cornwall to Shah, OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket for the pair of Cornwall and Holder. Rahkeem gets his third. He is making the ball spit venom. Cornwall tosses one up on middle and leg, Rahmat Shah looks to defend it to the leg side. The ball kisses the inner half of the bat and goes towards Holder at leg slip. Jason doesn't miss out on it as he takes a good catch going low. Afghanistan in all sorts of trouble with 4 down and under 100 on board. Possibly, their best player of spin departs
|31.6 : J Holder to Afghan, On a good length on middle, Afghan looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|31.5 : J Holder to Afghan, Good length delivery on off, Afghan keeps it out.
|31.4 : J Holder to Afghan, On a good length on off, Afghan punches it to point.
|31.3 : J Holder to Afghan, Good length delivery on middle, Afghan defends it off the back foot.
|31.2 : J Holder to A Afghan, Full delivery on off, Afghan drives it to point.
|31.1 : J Holder to Afghan, On a good length on off, Afghan defends it off the back foot.
|30.6 : Jason Holder to bowl from the other end. 6-2-8-0 are his figures so far.
|R Cornwall to Shah, Tossed up delivery on off, Afghan comes down the track and defends it off the front foot.
|30.5 : R Cornwall to Afghan, Flighted delivery on middle, Afghan flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
|30.4 : We are back for the second session. The West Indies players are out in the middle. Rahmat Shah will be joined by Asghar Afghan in the middle. Rahkeem Cornwall will complete his over.
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|With the pendulum slightly tilting towards the West Indies, it would be a challenge for the Afghan batsmen to play the likes of Chase, Cornwall and Warrican. The pitch being dry and the odd ball keeping low means that batting will be tough in the coming sessions. Do join us for the afternoon session shortly.
|What was turning out to be a cold session turns out to be a good one for West Indies. After opting to bat things looked bleak as both Holder and Roach sprayed all around the pitch. The Afghan batsmen initially looked at sea but soon had their eyes set and the runs started to flow. To everyone's surprise Holder tossed the ball to the giant Rahkeem Cornwall. Cornwall started to generate uneven bounce and sharp turn as he scalped the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran, jolting the Afghanistan innings early o
|R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket just at the stroke of the break! Ihsanullah will be distraught. He watched off the entire session, only to be dismissed at the close. Flighted delivery on off, Ihsanullah looks to defend off the front foot but gets an outside edge on this one. It goes towards first slip where Shai Hope takes a simple catch. The umpires make the batsman wait as they are checking for a possible no ball but replays show that it was just behind the line. THAT WIL
|30.3 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ihsanullah defends it out.
|30.2 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Floated delivery on middle, Ihsanullah looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|30.1 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Flighted delivery on off, Ihsanullah defends it out.
|29.6 : J Warrican to Shah, FOUR! Nice shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Rahmat plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a boundary.
|29.5 : J Warrican to Shah, Short delivery on off, Rahmat cuts it to point.
|29.4 : J Warrican to Shah, Loopy delivery on middle, Rahmat defends it out.
|29.3 : J Warrican to Shah, Floated delivery on middle, Shah keeps it out.
|29.2 : J Warrican to Shah, Tossed up delivery on off, Shah drives it to covers.
|29.1 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Flighted delivery on middle, Ihsanullah drives it through mid on. The batsmen take a single.
|28.6 : R Cornwall to Shah, Full and on middle, Shah flicks it to mid-wicket.
|28.5 : R Cornwall to Shah, Tossed up outside off, the ball spins in and beats the sweep of Rahmat Shah. Rahmat is struck on the pads there. But the long stride and the ball doing too much work in his favour as the umpire turns down the appeal of the West Indian players.
|28.4 : R Cornwall to Shah, Full and on off, Shah works it to the leg side.
|28.3 : R Cornwall to Shah, Full and on off, Shah defends it by coming right behind the line of the ball.
|28.2 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Tossed up on off, Ihsanullah drives it through mid on for a run.
|28.1 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah,Tossed up on off, Ihsanullah defends it to the off side.
|27.6 : Rahmat Shah walks out to bat.
|J Warrican to Ahmadi, OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket against the run of play! Flighted delivery on off, Ahmadi looks to loft it over long off but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards Shamarh Brooks who takes a good catch in the deep. Lack of awareness from Ahmadi. There was a fielder in the deep and he could have held himself. This partnership was looking good.
|27.5 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Tossed up delivery on off, Ahmadi defends it out.
|27.4 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Flighted delivery on middle, Ihsanullah drives it through mid on. The batsmen take a single.
|27.3 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ihsanullah defends it off the front foot.
|27.2 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Floated delivery on off, Ihsanullah plays it to point.
|27.1 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Flighted delivery on off, Ihsanullah drives it back towards the bowler.
|26.6 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|26.5 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, On off, Ahmadi blocks it off.
|26.4 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, FOUR! Brilliantly timed shot! Ahmadi just strokes this full ball on off from Cornwall through mid off. The ball races away to the long off fence for a boundary.
|26.3 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, SIX! Bang on. First one of the Afghan innings. Cornwall floats this one on off, Ahmadi lofts it straight over the bowler's head and into the long on fence. The fielder there is a mere spectator as the ball sails over him and into the fence for a biggie. 50-run stand also comes up between Ahmadi and Ihsanullah.
|26.2 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on middle, Ahmadi flicks it to square leg.
|26.1 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on off, Ahamdi blocks it out.
|25.6 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Full delivery on off, Ihsanullah drives it to covers.
|25.5 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Flighted delivery on middle, Ihsanullah tucks it to mid-wicket.
|25.4 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Loopy delivery on off, Ihsanullah plays it to covers.
|25.3 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, BEATEN! Floated delivery outside off, Ihsanullah looks to cut but misses it.
|25.2 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Tossed up delivery on off, Ahmadi lofts it over covers. The batsmen take a single.
|25.1 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Flighted delivery on middle, Ihsanullah comes down the track and plays it towards mid on. The batsmen take a single.
|24.6 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|24.5 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on off, Ahmadi block it out.
|24.4 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, DROPPED! A tough chance to say. Ahamdi looks to flick this tossed up ball down the leg side. The ball takes the glove and goes towards Shane Dowrich. Dowrich goes with both hands to grab the ball but the ball hits the pads of the keeper and drops down. Lucky for the batsman there.
|24.3 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on the pads, Ahmadi defends it to the leg side.
|24.2 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on the pads, Ahmadi works it towards leg side.
|24.1 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Flatter on middle, Ihsanullah flicks it past the short leg and towards the deep square leg region for a single.
|23.6 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Short delivery on off, Ahmadi cuts it to point.
|23.5 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Tossed up delivery on off, Ahmadi plays it to covers.
|23.4 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Loopy delivery on off, Ahmadi drives it to covers.
|23.3 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Floated delivery on middle, Ahmadi defends it off the back foot.
|23.2 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Flighted delivery on off, Ahmadi punches it to point.
|23.1 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Tossed up delivery on off, Ihsanullah drives it towards long off. The batsmen take a single.
|22.6 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on off, Ahmadi defends it off the back foot and towards the bowler.
|22.5 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Floated on off, Ahmadi defends it from within the crease to the off side.
|22.4 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on off, Javed blocks it with the full face of the bat.
|22.3 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Full and on middle, Ihsanullah goes on his knees and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a run,
|22.2 : R Cornwall to J Ahmadi, Another one outside off, Ahmadi defends it only to get an outside edge. The ball runs towards third man. A run taken.
|22.1 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Full and outside off, Ihsanullah looks to defend it to the off side. The ball takes the outside edge and runs past the first slip towards third man. The fielder from first slip gives the chase and stops the ball inside the ropes. The batsmen take three.
|21.6 : J Warrican to J Ahmadi, Full and on off, driven to mid off.
|21.5 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, FOUR! Floated on off, Ahmadi dances down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head and into the long off fence for a boundary.
|21.4 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Outside off, defended off the back foot to the off side.
|21.3 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Tossed up on off, Ahamdi defends it back to the bowler.
|21.2 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, BEATEN! Ahmadi looks to defend this flighted delivery to the off side. The ball beats the outside edge and settles into the mitts of the keeper.
|21.1 : J Warrican to Ahmadi, Tossed up on off, Ahmadi defends it to point.
|20.6 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, On off, blocked back to the bowler.
|20.5 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Ihsanullah defends this tossed up ball to the off side.
|20.4 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Tossed up and on off, Ihsanullah defends it to the off side.
|20.3 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on the pads, Ahmadi flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|20.2 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on off, blocked back to the bowler.
|20.1 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Tossed up on off, Ahmadi blocks it to the off side.
|19.6 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Loopy delivery on middle, Ihsanullah defends it off the back foot.
|19.5 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Floated delivery on off, Ihsanullah blocks it off the front foot.
|19.4 : Warrican to Ihsanullah, FOUR! Good shot. Tossed up delivery on middle, Ihsanullah comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head towards long off for a boundary.
|19.3 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Flighted delivery on off, Ihsanullah blocks it off the front foot.
|19.2 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Floated delivery on middle, Ihsanullah defends it off the back foot.
|19.1 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ihsanullah comes down the track and plays it back towards the bowler.
|18.6 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|18.5 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Flighted delivery on off, Javed defends it out.
|18.4 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery outside off, Ahmadi looks to defend but misses it.
|18.3 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Floated delivery on off, Ahmadi keeps it out.
|18.2 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, FOUR! Lucky for the batsman there. This time Cornwall gets the ball to kick up from the fuller length on this tossed up delivery. The ball spins in and Ahmadi going for the cut is cramped for the room. The ball takes the thigh pad and goes past the keeper and into the fence at fine leg. The umpire signals it as a leg bye.
|18.1 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ahmadi flicks it to mid-wicket.
|17.6 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|17.5 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|17.4 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Flighted delivery on middle, Ihsanullah comes down the track and plays it back towards the bowler.
|17.3 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Floated delivery on middle, Ihsanullah blocks it off the back foot.
|17.2 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, Tossed up delivery down the leg side, Ihsanullah looks to flick but misses it.
|17.1 : J Warrican to Ihsanullah, FOUR! Signs of uneven bounce. Warrican tosses one up on the leg stump, Ihsanullah looks to defend it to the leg side but the ball keeps low and takes the inner half of the bat and runs past the leg slip and into the fine leg fence.
|16.6 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ahmadi defends it off the back foot.
|16.5 : Jomel Warrican is into the attack.
|R Cornwall to J Ahmadi, Floated delivery on middle, Ahmadi looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|16.4 : R Cornwall to J Ahmadi, Floated delivery on off, Ahmadi looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards first slip.
|16.3 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Flighted delivery on middle, Ahmadi defends it off the back foot.
|16.2 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Floated delivery on middle, Ahmadi defends it out.
|16.1 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Tossed up delivery on off, Ahmadi guides it towards third man. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|15.6 : K Roach to Ihsanullah, Good length delivery on off, Ihsanullah keeps it out.
|15.5 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Full again on leg, Ahmadi flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|15.4 : K Roach to Ahmadi, FOUR! Good shot. Full delivery on middle, Ahmadi flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|15.3 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Length delivery on off, Ahmadi taps it to point.
|15.2 : K Roach to Ahmadi, On a good length on off, Ahmadi defends it off the back foot.
|15.1 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Around off, nicely blocked out.
|14.6 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|14.5 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Around middle, Ihsanullah goes back and works it, just wide of short leg, towards mid-wicket.
|14.4 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Nice shot but good fielding as well. Full and around off, Ihsanullah gets down and sweeps it through square leg. Roston Chase gives it a good chase from deep mid-wicket and slides to stop the ball. They refer it upstairs to check whether his feet have touched the ropes but replays deem it fine. Two runs taken.
|14.3 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Around off again, solidly blocked out.
|14.2 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, FOUR! Nicely played. Full and around off, Ihsanullah gets down and sweeps it through square leg!
|14.1 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Around off, solidly defended from the crease.
|13.6 : DRINKS BREAK. A no-hour, shall we say? A captain wins the toss, elects to field, perhaps looking at the moisture and juice on the wicket but his new-ball bowlers find no extract. Then a spinner comes on and strikes, albeit which is debatable. On the positive aspect, West Indies have done well to keep the run rate in check while Afghanistan have stuck to their basics, not playing any rash shot. If they bat well, they can make the Windies toil here.
|K Roach to Ahmadi, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Javed looks to defend but misses it.
|13.5 : K Roach to Ahmadi, On a good length on off, Ahmadi defends it off the back foot.
|13.4 : K Roach to Ahmadi, FOUR! Nice shot. Fuller length delivery on middle, Ahmadi flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
|13.3 : K Roach to Ahmadi, BEATEN! Beauty from Roach. Ahmadi might have got his heart in his mouth. Kemar bowls one on a fuller length and makes the ball talk. Ahmadi who plays for the original line gets squared up as the ball swings away marginally. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and into the mitts of the keeper.
|13.2 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Outside off, Ahmadi leaves it alone.
|13.1 : K Roach to Ahmadi, On a good length on off, Ahmadi blocks it off the back foot.
|12.6 : Kemar Roach returns. 4-1-17-0 so far.
|R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Floated delivery on off, Ihsanullah defends it out.
|12.5 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, This is down the leg side again, now Ishanullah pads it away.
|12.4 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Full and down the leg side, Ihsanullah looks to flick but the ball goes off his pads towards leg slip.
|12.3 : R Cornwall to Ihsanullah, Flighted delivery on leg, Ihsanullah looks to flick but misses it. It goes towards fine leg. The fielder from leg slip chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs. The umpire gives it as byes.
|12.2 : Ihsanullah walks in at number 3, replacing Ibrahim Zadran.
|R Cornwall to Zadran, OUT! CAUGHT! A spinner takes the first wicket after a team elects to bowl first. Rahkeem Cornwall it is. Flighted delivery on middle, Zadran looks to sweep but the ball goes off something, taking the pad on its way, towards leg slip. Jason Holder over there dives to his left and takes it one-handed. They all appeal and immediately, umpire Paul Reiffel raises his finger! Hard to spot any inside edge there. No technology available either.
|12.1 : R Cornwall to Zadran, Flighted delivery on off, Zadran looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|11.6 : J Holder to Ahmadi, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|11.5 : J Holder to Ahmadi, On a length on off, Ahmadi taps it to point.
|11.4 : J Holder to Ahmadi, LBW appeal! Wow. Anyone remembers the Tendulkar dismissal to McGrath, given by Bucknor in Australia? A similar case here. Holder bowls a short delivery on middle, Ahmadi looks to duck under it but gets hit on the shoulder. The ball lobs to the keeper but Holder appeals for LBW! Well, even if he ducked, surely that was not so low that it would be hitting the stumps?
|11.3 : J Holder to Ahmadi, Outside off, Javed offers no shot to this one.
|11.2 : J Holder to Ahmadi, Good length delivery outside off, Ahmadi leaves it alone.
|11.1 : J Holder to Ahmadi, Outside off, Ahmadi shoulders arms to this one.
|10.6 : R Cornwall to Zadran, Flighted delivery on off, Ibrahim defends it off the back foot.
|10.5 : R Cornwall to Zadran, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ibrahim flicks it to mid-wicket.
|10.4 : R Cornwall to Zadran, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|10.3 : R Cornwall to Zadran, Floated delivery on middle, Ibrahim nudges it to square leg.
|10.2 : R Cornwall to Zadran, Flighted delivery on off, Ibrahim defends it out.
|10.1 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Oohhh.. turn! Full and flighted delivery on off, Ahmadi looks to defend but misses it. It hits his pads and goes over the stumps and past the keeper towards fine leg. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. John Campbell chases it down but slips while trying to throw the ball. The batsmen get three runs.
|9.6 : J Holder to Zadran, Full and outside off, Zadran strokes it through point and takes a couple.
|9.5 : J Holder to Zadran, Good length and on off, Zadran defends it to covers.
|9.4 : J Holder to Zadran, Length and around off, Zadran lets it be.
|9.3 : J Holder to Zadran, Outside off, Zadran defends it off the back foot towards covers.
|9.2 : J Holder to Zadran, Good length and on off, Zadran blocks it to the off side.
|9.1 : J Holder to Zadran, Outside off, left alone.
|8.6 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Spin and bounce! Cornwall tosses one up and on middle, Ahmadi prods forward and the ball takes his pads and lobs to the leg side.
|8.5 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on off, Ahmadi defends it to the off side.
|8.4 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on off, Ahmadi defends it off the front foot.
|8.3 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Tossed up on off, Ahmadi defends by coming right behind the line of the ball.
|8.2 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Full and on off, defended back to the bowler.
|8.1 : R Cornwall to Ahmadi, Flighted on off, Ahmadi defends it to short leg.
|7.6 : Rahkeem Cornwall to bowl his offies now.
|J Holder to Zadran, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover this time.
|7.5 : J Holder to Zadran, Full and outside off, driven through the covers where John Campbell dives to his left and makes a stunning stop.
|7.4 : J Holder to Zadran, Outside off, played straight to point.
|7.3 : J Holder to Zadran, Around off, pushed towards cover.
|7.2 : J Holder to Zadran, Around off, solidly blocked out.
|7.1 : J Holder to Zadran, Full and outside off, Ibrahim leans and drives it towards cover.
|6.6 : K Roach to Ahmadi, BRAVE LEAVE! First delivery that has done something and caused a thought in the mind of the batsman. Roach bowls one on a length and outside off, he brings the ball back into the batsman. Ahmadi leaves it for the keeper to collect it. The ball was really close to the off pole.
|6.5 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Good length and on off, Ahmadi defends it to the off side.
|6.4 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Length and around off, Javed blocks it to point.
|6.3 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Length and on off, Ahmadi blocks it to the off side.
|6.2 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Length and on off, Ahmadi defends it to point.
|6.1 : K Roach to J Ahmadi, EDGY FOUR! Ahmadi looks to drive this length ball through the off side. The ball takes the outside edge and runs past point and into the fence for a boundary.
|5.6 : J Holder to I Zadran, Fuller in length and on middle, Zadran defends it to mid on.
|5.5 : J Holder to Zadran, Length and on off, Zadran defends it off the back foot.
|5.4 : J Holder to I Zadran,Full and on off, Zadran does well to get his bat down in time. He gets an inside edge onto his pads..
|5.3 : J Holder to I Zadran, FOUR! Overpitched and it got the beating. Zadran comes on the front foot to this length ball and creams the drive through covers. The ball races to the fence in a flash.
|5.2 : J Holder to Zadran, Another length ball outside off and Zadran is happy to let that go.
|5.1 : J Holder to Zadran, Length and outside off, left alone.
|4.6 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Ahmadi cuts this length ball through point for a couple.
|4.5 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Ahmadi defends this length ball on off to the off side.
|4.4 : Fast bowlers do not like that. Roach was charging in but at the last moment, Ahmadi pulled out. Not ready, was he.
|K Roach to Zadran, Zadran taps this length ball through point for a run.
|4.3 : K Roach to Zadran, Short and on middle, Zadran looks to pull it through mid-wicket but gets a bit of a top edge. The ball does not carry to long leg. A couple taken.
|4.2 : K Roach to Zadran, Outside off, defended of the back foot.
|4.1 : K Roach to Zadran, FOUR! CLASSY! There comes the first boundary of the game. Length and on off, Ahmadi takes a good stride forward and strokes it off the middle of the bat, through covers, for a boundary. Nice poise for the photographers, if any.
|3.6 : J Holder to Zadran, Good length and on off, Ibrahim pushes it through covers for a run.
|3.5 : J Holder to Zadran, Around off and on a length, Zadran blocks it off the outer half off his bat to point.
|3.4 : J Holder to Zadran, On a length and on off, Zadran blocks it to covers.
|3.3 : J Holder to Zadran, Length and on off, defended to mid on.
|3.2 : J Holder to Zadran, Length and around off, Zadran leaves it alone.
|3.1 : J Holder to Zadran, Full and on the pads, Ibrahim flicks it to square leg.
|2.6 : K Roach to Zadran, Fuller length around off and middle, Zadran looks to play it to the off side. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards mid-wicket. A run taken.
|2.5 : K Roach to Zadran, Length and around off, Ibrahim defends it to point.
|2.4 : K Roach to Zadran, Fuller length on middle, Zadran defends it to mid on.
|2.3 : K Roach to Zadran, Outside off, blocked off the back foot by Zadran.
|2.2 : K Roach to I Zadran, Good length and around off, Zadran strokes it through long off for a couple.
|2.1 : K Roach to Ahmadi, Full and angling into the pads, Ahmadi flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|1.6 : J Holder to Zadran, Outside off, Ibrahim is happy to leave it.
|1.5 : J Holder to Zadran, Outside off, left alone.
|1.4 : J Holder to Ahmadi, Good length and around off, Ahmadi taps it past point. The batsmen scamper for a run. Afghanistan are off the mark here.
|1.3 : J Holder to Ahmadi, Length and outside off, Javed leaves it for the keeper.
|1.2 : J Holder to Ahmadi, Good length and around off, Javed blocks it to point.
|1.1 : J Holder to Ahmadi, Length ball on off, Ahmadi defends it to the off side.
|0.6 : Jason Holder to share the new ball with Roach.
|K Roach to Zadran, Back of a length outside off, well blocked out. A harmless maiden over, nothing happening with the new ball.
|0.5 : K Roach to Zadran, Around off, coming in with the angle, solidly blocked out.
|0.4 : K Roach to I Zadran, Outside off, IZ lunges to defend but gets a thick outside edge. Falls short of third slip.
|0.3 : K Roach to Zadran, Around off, coming in, Ibrahim looks to flick but the ball comes in, takes the inside edge and goes to square leg. Seam movement was late.
|0.2 : K Roach to Zadran, Full and around middle, pushed towards mid on.
|0.1 : K Roach to Zadran, A length ball, around off, coming in with the angle, watchfully defended from the crease.
|0.0 : The anthems are done and the players are out in the middle. Ibrahim Zadran and Javed Ahmadi will open for the Afghans. KEMAR ROACH, one of two seamers in the side, will start off proceedings with the new ball. Zadran to face. Here we go...
|We are all set for the day and game to begin. The national anthems are being played. West Indies' first.
|WEST INDIES (PLAYING XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican.
|AFGHANISTAN (PLAYING XI) - Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Asghar Afghan, Amir Hamza (DEBUT), Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Nasir Jamal (DEBUT), Yamin Ahmadzai and Zahir Khan.
|TOSS - Interesting. Jason Holder has won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD! Who does that in India? Brave call. Let us see how their quicks make use of the pitch upfront.
|WEATHER - It is a hazy morning, with winter setting in the northern parts of India. That also means early sunset, which could cause the issue of bad light around 4 in the evening. The humidity is a massive 83 percent, which means the players will sweat it out post Lunch.
|A Test match in India, not involving India. How many times do you see that? Thanks to the BCCI, Afghanistan are allowed to play their 'home' fixtures in this country and that is the reason for them hosting Ireland earlier, then Bangladesh and now, West Indies. After being drubbed 0-3 in the ODIs, the Afghans did really well to come back hard in the T20Is. How will the Test fare though? If it is going to spin, then their spinners come into the fray. But then, West Indies are by no means, mugs wi