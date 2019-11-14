|0.0 : Welcome to the first T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies which is taking place in Lucknow, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both these teams will be coming into this series with contrasting feelings. West Indies will have a spring in their step as they comfortably outplayed Afghanistan at their adopted home in the ODI series. This time around, it was an unlikely scenario for the Carribean Kings as their middle order was the one who stepped up. Roston Chas
|Toss - Up goes the coin... heads is the call but tails it is. Afghanistan have won the toss and Rashid Khan has decided to bowl first.
|The Afghanistan players walk out onto the pitch and are taking their fielding positions. They are followed by the West Indies openers, Brandon King and Evin Lewis. Mujeeb Ur Rahman to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go!
|0.1 : Ur Rahman to B King, Starts with a flighted delivery outside off, King looks to cut but misses it.
|0.2 : Ur Rahman to B King, Tossed up delivery on middle, King looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|0.3 : Ur Rahman to B King, FOUR! Uppish but wide of the fielder! Shortish and wide outside off, King rocks back and looks to drive this one towards cover but does so uppishly. The fielder from extra cover dives to his left but does not get to it. The ball races away for a boundary.
|0.4 : Ur Rahman to B King, OUT! TIMBER! The debutant, Brandon King departs! Shortish ball just outside off by Mujeeb, it comes in with the angle. Brandon again rocks back and looks to cut this one but misses. The ball crashes into the off pole and King walks back. What a start for the Afghans in the shorter format. Looking right at home!
|Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman in.
|0.5 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Pushed towards extra cover by Hetmyer. Rashid Khan there dives to his right and the batters take one.
|0.6 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Floated on off, pushed towards cover. End of the first over and Afghanistan on top straightaway.
|Who will it be from the other end? Mohammad Nabi it will be.
|1.1 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Tossed up delivery on middle, Hetmyer plays it towards mid on for a run.
|1.2 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Flighted delivery on middle, Lewis sweeps it towards square leg.
|1.3 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Floated delivery on off, Lewis defends it off the front foot.
|1.4 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Flighted delivery on off, Evin keeps it out.
|1.5 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Tossed up delivery on off, Lewis defends it out.
|1.6 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Loopy delivery on middle, Lewis defends it off the back foot.
|2.1 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Flatter on off, defended towards cover by Hetmyer.
|2.2 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, On off by Mujeeb, Hetmyer pushes it towards the man at point.
|2.3 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Mujeeb bowls one down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to sweep at this one. He misses his sweep and the ball hits his pads and rolls towards fine leg. The batters take two leg byes.
|A run out appeal! It is referred upstairs.
|2.4 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, NOT OUT! Hetmyer would have been slightly worried at the start but he is in. Hetmyer pushes this one back past the bowler towards mid off. The fielder there picks it up and has a shy at the non-striker end where he hits.
|2.5 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Floated on off, Lewis defends this one towards cover.
|2.6 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Lewis pushes this one off the back foot towards mid on for a single.
|3.1 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Shortish outside off, pushed towards cover-point by Lewis.
|3.2 : M Nabi to E Lewis, FOUR! Swept away! Full and floated on off, Lewis gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it over square leg for a boundary.
|3.3 : M Nabi to E Lewis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|3.4 : M Nabi to E Lewis, FOUR! Second of the over! This time it is on middle and off, Lewis dances down the track and lofts this one over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.5 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Lewis punches this one towards mid on and takes one.
|3.6 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Shortish outside off, Hetmyer cuts but straight to the man.
|4.1 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, SIX! Poor delivery from Mujeeb. Short delivery on middle, Lewis pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|4.2 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Flighted delivery on middle, Lewis keeps it out.
|4.3 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Tossed up delivery on off, Evin looks to cut but gets an inside edge on this one. It goes towards the leg side.
|4.4 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Floated delivery on middle, Lewis flicks it to short fine leg.
|4.5 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, SIX! Amazing shot. Flighted delivery on middle, Lewis plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a biggie. It is the second maximum of the over.
|4.6 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, FOUR! This is good batting from Lewis. Tossed up delivery outside off, Lewis cuts it hard through cover-point for a boundary. 16 runs have come from the over. Big over for West Indies.
|Fareed Ahmad is into the attack now.
|5.1 : F Ahmad to S Hetmyer, Overthrows! Poor fielding this! Hetmyer pushes this good length ball from within the crease towards mid on. The batters take a quick single while the fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end. The throw misses the stumps. The covering fielder does not collect the ball properly and another run results. Two runs taken.
|5.2 : F Ahmad to S Hetmyer, Full on off, Hetmyer pushes it towards cover for a single.
|5.3 : F Ahmad to E Lewis, EDGED AND SIX! Brute power! Short of a length ball on off, Lewis rocks back and looks to pull but gets a top edge on it. The ball goes high but also has the distance on it to clear the mid-wicket fence.
|5.4 : F Ahmad to E Lewis, Full on off, pushed towards mid off for a single. Sensible batting this.
|5.5 : F Ahmad to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer drives this one superbly towards cover but Gulbadin there dives to his right and keeps it down to one.
|5.6 : F Ahmad to E Lewis, SIX! Sweetly timed this one! Short of a length ball again, this time Lewis connects well and lofts this one over the long off fence. A maximum to end the Powerplay. West Indies are 52/1.
|Mohammad Nabi has a change of ends. 2-0-10-0 are his figures so far.
|6.1 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Floated on the pads, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|6.2 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Shortish outside off, cut towards deep point for a single.
|6.3 : M Nabi to E Lewis, SIX! There is no stopping Lewis here! Bad ball put away! Short and asking to be hit, Lewis rocks back and pulls this one over the square leg fence for a biggie. 50-run stand up between these two.
|6.4 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Lewis now calmly plays this one towards long off for a single.
|6.5 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Down the leg side, Hetmyer looks to sweep but misses. The ball hits him on the pads and rolls towards fine leg for a leg bye.
|6.6 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Lewis pushes the last ball of the over towards cover for a single.
|Rashid Khan is into the attack.
|7.1 : R Khan to E Lewis, FOUR! 50 up for Evin Lewis! What a knock and what a way to bring up his 50! Full on middle and leg, Lewis welcomes Rashid in style as he sweeps this one towards backward square leg for a boundary.
|7.2 : R Khan to E Lewis, Lewis works this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
|7.3 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Good length ball on off, Hetmyer pushes this one towards sweeper cover and takes two.
|7.4 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Floated on middle and off, Hetmyer works this one towards wide mid on for a couple.
|7.5 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Floated on middle and off, pushed back to the bowler.
|7.6 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, SIX! Slammed away! Shortish in length, this time Hetmyer rocks back and slams this over mid-wicket for a maximum. 15 runs off the over and West Indies cruising.
|Naveen-ul-Haq is into the attack.
|8.1 : Naveen to E Lewis, Good ball to start off the spell by Naveen! A short of a length ball just outside leg, Lewis is caught in two minds whether to pull or not due to the lack of pace on it. In the end, Lewis leaves it alone.
|8.2 : Naveen to E Lewis, SIX! Smashed this time! A similar ball bowled by Naveen and this time Lewis punishes him as he pulls this one over backward square leg for another maximum. His 6th of the game.
|8.3 : Naveen to E Lewis, Another short delivery by Naveen, Lewis pulls this one towards square leg for a single.
|8.4 : Naveen to S Hetmyer, Shortish outside off, Hetmyer cuts this one towards deep point for a couple.
|8.5 : Naveen to S Hetmyer, Pushes this fuller ball towards cover for one.
|8.6 : Naveen to E Lewis, Short and wide outside off, Lewis cuts this one towards point for a single. A good end to the over but still 11 off it.
|9.1 : R Khan to E Lewis, Loud appeal by Rashid turned down. The umpire says that it is hitting the bat. Darted on middle and off, it spins back in. Lewis looks to defend but fails to do so. Replays show that he is hit high on the pad.
|9.2 : R Khan to E Lewis, Shortish on middle and off, Lewis punches this one down the ground for a couple.
|9.3 : R Khan to E Lewis, Lewis makes room and awkwardly works this one towards the leg side for a single.
|9.4 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Floated on middle and leg, Hetmyer looks to work this one towards the leg side but is hit on the thigh pad.
|9.5 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, OUT! CAUGHT! Rahmanullah takes the catch and the dangerous Hetmyer departs. Finally a tight over by Rashid bears fruit. Full and floated on leg, Hetmyer looks to heave it towards mid-wicket but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball goes up off it and goes towards the leg side. Gurbaz runs towards it and completes a simple catch. The dangerous 87-run stand is broken and Afghanistan looking to claw their way back now into the game.
|Denesh Ramdin is the new man in.
|9.6 : R Khan to D Ramdin, Ramdin pushes this one towards long on for a single. He is off the mark.
|10.1 : Naveen to D Ramdin, On a length on off, Ramdin guides it towards third man for a run.
|10.2 : Naveen to E Lewis, Length delivery outside off, Lewis taps it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|10.3 : Naveen to E Lewis, Short of a length delivery, Lewis pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|10.4 : Naveen to E Lewis, On a length on off, Lewis plays it towards covers and goes for the single. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it and the batsman is safely in.
|10.5 : Naveen to D Ramdin, Length delivery on middle, Ramdin flicks it towards square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|10.6 : Naveen to E Lewis, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Lewis looks to cut but misses it.
|Gulbadin Naib is into the attack.
|11.1 : G Naib to D Ramdin, Short delivery on middle, Ramdin pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|11.2 : G Naib to E Lewis, On a good length and outside off, bowls slower, Lewis looks to guide but misses it.
|11.3 : G Naib to E Lewis, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Lewis looks to play a lofted shot but misses it.
|11.4 : G Naib to E Lewis, OUT! CAUGHT! Lewis departs after playing a brilliant innings. Length delivery on off, Lewis looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards Mohammad Nabi at long off who takes a comfortable catch in the deep. Afghanistan get a crucial breakthrough.
|Kieron Pollard, the West Indies skipper, walks out to bat. Can he provide the finish the Windies innings needs?
|11.5 : G Naib to D Ramdin, On a good length on off, Ramdin defends it out.
|11.6 : G Naib to D Ramdin, Short delivery on middle, Ramdin pulls it through square leg for a single.
|Mujeeb to bowl out. His figures so far 3-0-23-1.
|12.1 : Ur Rahman to D Ramdin, Flighted delivery on middle, Ramdin drives it through mid on. The batsmen cross ends.
|12.2 : Ur Rahman to K Pollard, Tossed up delivery on off, Pollard drives it towards point for a single.
|12.3 : Ur Rahman to D Ramdin, Floated delivery on middle, Ramdin flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|12.4 : Ur Rahman to K Pollard, Loopy delivery on leg, Pollard looks to flick but gets it off the pads. There was an appeal from the bowler for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen take a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|12.5 : Ur Rahman to D Ramdin, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|12.6 : Ur Rahman to K Pollard, Floated delivery on off, Pollard defends it out.
|13.1 : G Naib to D Ramdin, Shortish on middle and off, Ramdin pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a couple.
|0.0 : Run out appeal! Looks safe but we have to wait!
|13.2 : G Naib to D Ramdin, NOT OUT! Short of a length ball outside off, Ramdin cuts this one but straight to the man at point. Hazratullah Zazai there fumbles which allows the batters an opportunity for a single. Pollard goes for the run and Zazai goes for the throw at the striker's end. Zazai hits but Pollard is well in.
|13.3 : G Naib to K Pollard, Good length ball, angling in. Pollard looks to flick but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
|13.4 : G Naib to K Pollard, On the pads of Pollard, this time he flicks it away towards mid-wicket for a single.
|13.5 : G Naib to D Ramdin, Ramdin cuts this one towards the man at point. No runs on offer.
|13.6 : G Naib to D Ramdin, Another one wide outside off, this time Ramdin gets a single as he pushes this wide of the man at point.
|Rashid Khan is back on. 2-0-19-1 are his figures so far.
|14.1 : R Khan to D Ramdin, BEATEN! Peach of a delivery! Floats one just outside off, the ball pitches and turns away. Ramdin looks to defend but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
|14.2 : R Khan to D Ramdin, SIX! First maximum for Ramdin! Floated on middle and off, Ramdin gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this one over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|14.3 : R Khan to D Ramdin, Ramdin pushes this one towards long on for a single.
|14.4 : R Khan to K Pollard, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|14.5 : R Khan to K Pollard, Shortish and outside off, Pollard guides this one down to third man for one.
|14.6 : R Khan to D Ramdin, Ramdin pushes this one towards cover for a single.
|15.1 : G Naib to D Ramdin, Full ball on off, Ramdin looks to heave but gets an inside edge on it. The ball goes to the keeper on a bounce.
|15.2 : G Naib to D Ramdin, OUT! TIMBER! You miss, I hit! Naib bowls a good length ball on middle and off, Ramdin looks to go big. He tries to heave this one towards mid-wicket but fails to connect with it at all. The ball crashes into the stumps and Ramdin has to walk back.
|Sherfane Rutherford is the next batsman in.
|15.3 : G Naib to S Rutherford, FOUR! Shot of the evening by Rutherford! What a way to start off his innings. A full ball on off, Rutherford gets behind it and just drives this one through mid off for a boundary.
|15.4 : G Naib to S Rutherford, Rutherford now flicks this one down towards fine leg for a single.
|15.5 : G Naib to K Pollard, Pollard plays this length ball towards deep point for a couple.
|15.6 : G Naib to K Pollard, Good length ball on middle and leg, Pollard flicks this one towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|16.1 : R Khan to S Rutherford, Fuller one on the pads, Rutherford flicks this one towards square leg for one.
|16.2 : R Khan to K Pollard, This time Pollard works this one towards the leg side for a single.
|16.3 : R Khan to S Rutherford, Floated on middle, Rutherford uppishly flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a couple.
|16.4 : R Khan to S Rutherford, Rutherford pushes this one towards the off side and takes a quick single.
|16.5 : R Khan to K Pollard, Floated on middle and off, Pollard blocks this one out.
|16.6 : R Khan to K Pollard, Pollard retains strike for the next over as he flicks this one off his pads towards mid-wicket for a single.
|Naveen-ul-Haq is back on. 2-0-18-0 are his figures so far.
|17.1 : Naveen to K Pollard, FOUR! Excellent shot. Short of a length delivery, Pollard pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|17.2 : Naveen to K Pollard, Short delivery again, Pollard pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|17.3 : Naveen to S Rutherford, OUT! BOWLED! THAT STAYED LOW! Rutherford should consider himself a bit unlucky but Naveen will not care. On a good length around middle and leg, Rutherford comes down the track and looks to swing across the line. But the barely bounces and hits the bottom half of off stump.
|Fabian Allen is the new man in.
|17.4 : Naveen to F Allen, On a good length and outside off, Allen looks to cut but misses it.
|17.5 : Naveen to F Allen, WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Allen lets it go.
|Naveen to F Allen, Length delivery on off, Allen plays it to covers.
|Oh hello? What is going on? What is going on? The crowd realizes and gets excited as well. Naveen comes running in but from the corner of his eye, spots Pollard backing up too far. He then stops and gives a warning to KP to prevent Mankading! Sporting stuff.
|17.6 : Naveen to F Allen, Short of a length delivery, Allen pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
|Gulbadin Naib is back on. 3-0-16-2 are his figures so far.
|18.1 : G Naib to F Allen, On a good length and outside off, bowls slower, Allen looks to play a lofted shot but misses it.
|18.2 : G Naib to F Allen, Length delivery outside off, Allen looks to go over covers but gets a top edge on this one. It goes towards third man. The batsmen take a run.
|18.3 : G Naib to K Pollard, Length delivery on middle, Pollard lofts it over mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|18.4 : G Naib to K Pollard, On a length on middle, Pollard drives it through mid-wicket again. Another brace.
|18.5 : G Naib to K Pollard, Full delivery outside off, Pollard drives it through mid off. The batsmen take a run.
|18.6 : G Naib to F Allen, Length delivery on middle, Allen lofts it over mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|Mind games! Naveen comes running in but Kieron Pollard calmly walks down the track, stops the bowler and just brushes off the dust! Naveen runs all the way to the batsman and has some words which only Pollard can hear. What is coming next?
|19.1 : Naveen to K Pollard, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Pollard looks to pull but misses it.
|19.2 : Naveen to K Pollard, Bowls a slower ball, Pollard pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a single. There is still some chat going on between Naveen and Pollard. The umpire does not feel like intervening though.
|19.3 : Naveen to F Allen, Length delivery outside off, Allen slaps it towards covers and takes a single.
|19.4 : Naveen to K Pollard, Full toss on middle, Pollard flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep misfields and concedes two runs.
|19.5 : Naveen to K Pollard, SIX! That is huge! Short of a length delivery, Pollard pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|19.6 : Naveen to K Pollard, FOUR! Nice way to end the innings. Full delivery outside off, Pollard drives it through mid off where the fielder dives to stop it but it goes through him for a boundary. 14 runs have come from the over. WEST INDIES FINISH WITH 164/5!
|So, West Indies finish at 164 but they will surely be disappointed going into the dugout. The Afghanistan players will be having mixed emotions as well but will be happier of the two sides.
|The innings started well for the Afghans as they managed to get debutant Brandon King out in the first over itself. However, after that, the Evin Lewis show started. He hit the Afghan bowlers all over the park and formed a brilliant 87-run stand with Shimron Hetmyer. Hetmyer supported Lewis before getting dismissed and that proved to be the turning point of the innings. With around 10 overs left to play, West Indies had 92 runs on the board but then the collapse started as they fell to 140/5. Th
|As for the Afghanistan bowlers, Mujeeb, Nabi and Gulbadin Naib were the standout ones. They kept the run-flow under check and chipped in with some wickets as well. Naveen-ul-Haq was smashed all around the park and will not be happy with his performance.
|Gulbadin Naib is down for a chat with Hamid Hassan. On being asked about his playing as not being captain, Naib smiles and says that when one is playing for his country, it does not matter whether he is a captain or not. On dew being present, Gulbadin says that it is not easy to bowl to these kind of batsmen but he believed in himelf and focussed only on bowling the right line and length. On being asked whether Afghanistan can win, now Naib says that there is dew present and does not feel 165 is
|The only question that now remains is do Afghanistan have the batting prowess to chase this total down? Or will the West Indies register their first T20I win after 6 defeats? Join us soon to find out!