|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of West Indies. They have chosen to bowl first.
|Afghanistan (PLAYING XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran (In place of JAVED AHMADI), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai (In place of NAVEEN-UL-HAQ).
|West Indies (PLAYING XI) - Brandon King ( In place of SHELDON COTTRELL)(DEBUT), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul (In place of JASON HOLDER), Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.
|Roston Chase is caught down for a quick interview with Alistair Campbell. On being asked what this series win means for Afghanistan, Chase tells winning it means a lot especially coming to India and winning against Afghanistan. On being asked whether he has enjoyed bowling here, Roston says the pitch has been offering him a lot and he is just looking to bowl in the right area. On his batting, he says the management thought it would be better if he bats up and they are just backing him to play hi
|Pitch Report - Alistair Campbell is down with the pitch report. Campbell tells this is the brightest day they have seen in this series. On the pitch, Campbell says that it is the same pitch used for the last game. Tells there are some tacky patches in the good length area and there will be more spin than the last game as this is a used pitch. Adds that there will be bounce and carry as well as. Campbell feels dew will once again play a big role.
|West Indies skipper, Kieron Pollard says they came with a plan and credits his boys for stepping up. Adds giving the talent chance they deserved has helped them. Pollard tells they need to be disciplined and respond and that is what they did in the last game. Says if they keep their head level they will always been in the game. On the team changes, Pollard says they have a series coming up quickly after this and they want to give others chance as well, hence Cottrell and Holder make way for Keem
|Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan skipper says that the track looks good to bat on and they will look to put runs on the board. Further says that they are ready to go. Adds that they have a young side and they are raring to go. States that they are struggling a bit in the top order. Adds that Ibrahim Zadran is making his debut
|We are all set to begin! Ibrahim Zadran, the debutant and Hazratullah Zazai make their way out to the middle. The West Indies players also make their way to the middle. Alzarri Joseph to start with the first new ball for West Indies.
|0.1 : A Joseph to H Zazai, Starts with a good length ball outside off, Hazratullah Zazai drives this but straight to the fielder at cover.
|0.2 : A Joseph to H Zazai, Good length ball on middle and leg, Zazai gets off the mark by flicking this ball towards mid-wicket.
|0.3 : A Joseph to I Zadran, Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Zadran flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets off the mark in his international career with a single.
|0.4 : A Joseph to H Zazai, FOUR! Nicely played! Joseph bowls this short outside off, Zazai stands tall and cuts it towards the backward point region for the first boundary of the game.
|0.5 : A Joseph to H Zazai, On a length on middle, Hazratullah defends this off the back foot towards the bowler.
|0.6 : A Joseph to H Zazai, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Fullish delivery outside off, Hazratullah lifts this one over the cover fielder and the ball rolls into the fence. Good start for Afghanistan as 10 runs have come off the over.
|Romario Shepherd to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : R Shepherd to I Zadran, Full delivery on off, Ibrahim pushes it towards the mid off region.
|1.2 : R Shepherd to I Zadran, Good length delivery on off, Zadran defends it off the back foot towards cover. Ibrahim looks to take the single but is sent back.
|1.3 : R Shepherd to I Zadran, Full delivery on middle, Zadran defends it back to the bowler.
|1.4 : R Shepherd to I Zadran, Good length ball around off, Ibrahim guides this to third man and crosses over for a single.
|1.5 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, FOUR! Zazai is looking good here! Good length ball outside off, Zazai pushes this nicely through covers and picks another boundary. The fielder hares after it from cover and tries to make a diving stop but fails to do so.
|1.6 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, Good length ball on off, Zazai defends it back to the bowler.
|2.1 : A Joseph to I Zadran, Good length ball outside off, Ibrahim shoulders arms to this one.
|2.2 : A Joseph to I Zadran, Good length delivery outside off, Zadran pushes it to covers.
|2.3 : A Joseph to I Zadran, BEATEN! Poor shot from the debutant! Alzarri bowls a back of a length delivery outside off, Zadran comes forward and looks to heave it towards the leg side but fails to make any connection to it.
|2.4 : A Joseph to I Zadran, OUT! LBW! Beautiful piece of bowling from Alzarri Joseph! The debutant does not make much of an impact here! It is a fullish delivery on middle, Ibrahim looks to flick but gets hit flush on the pads. The West Indian players put in an appeal and the umpire give it out immediately. The Afghans in trouble yet again.
|Rahmat Shah is the next batsman in.
|2.5 : A Joseph to R Shah, Good length ball on middle, Rahmat defends it back to the bowler.
|2.6 : A Joseph to R Shah, Full delivery on middle, Shah drives it straight back to the bowler.
|3.1 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, Good length ball on the pads, Zazai looks to pull it awkwardly but is late. He gets hit on the thigh pad and the ball lobs towards the leg side.
|3.2 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, Full delivery on middle, Zazai flicks it towards square leg for nothing.
|3.3 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, On a length on middle, Hazratullah flicks it off the back foot to square leg for nothing.
|3.4 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, Full delivery on off, Zazai pushes it towards mid off.
|3.5 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, Short ball outside off, Zazai looks to play the upper cut but fails to put any bat on it.
|3.6 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, WIDE! Shepherd drifts this full delivery down the leg side, Hazratullah looks to flick it but misses it. It is wided.
|R Shepherd to H Zazai, Short ball outside off, Zazai cuts it off the back foot towards the deep point region for two. The fielder from cover runs after it and makes the stop before the ball can reach the fence.
|4.1 : A Joseph to R Shah, On a length outside off, Rahmat cuts it off the back foot towards point but the fielder makes a good diving stop. No run.
|4.2 : A Joseph to R Shah, Good length ball on off, Shah looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge and onto his pads. The ball rolls towards the off side.
|4.3 : A Joseph to R Shah, Good length ball on off, Rahmat looks to defend it but it goes off the inside half of the bat which rolls just past the stumps. The ball goes towards square leg and the batters take a single.
|4.4 : A Joseph to H Zazai, Back of a length delivery on the pads, Zazai works it to short fine leg and takes a single.
|4.5 : A Joseph to R Shah, Good length ball outside off, Rahmat drives this towards the point region for nothing.
|4.6 : A Joseph to R Shah, Good length ball on the leg stump line, Rahmat looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. It looked as if the ball was drifting down the leg side.
|5.1 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, On a length on off, Zazai defends it to point.
|5.2 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, Short ball on middle, Zazai pulls it nicely but finds the fielder at short fine leg. No run.
|5.3 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, Good length ball outside off, Hazratullah drives this towards covers and takes off for a single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and the ball goes towards deep mid-wicket allowing the batsman to take an extra run.
|5.4 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|5.5 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, FOUR! Dismissed! Short ball on the leg stump line, Hazratullah stands tall and pulls it with disdain towards the backward square leg region for a boundary.
|5.6 : R Shepherd to H Zazai, Good length ball on off, Zazai defends it off the front foot.
|Roston Chase is into the attack.
|6.1 : R Chase to R Shah, Full delivery on middle, Shah pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.2 : R Chase to R Shah, Tosses this ball on off, Rahmat pushes this to long on and crosses over for a single.
|6.3 : R Chase to H Zazai, Flighted ball on middle, Zazai defends it off the front foot towards mid-wicket.
|6.4 : R Chase to H Zazai, Floated ball on middle, Hazratullah defends it out.
|6.5 : R Chase to H Zazai, Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Zazai looks to flick it but gets a leading edge on that. The ball was uppish for a while but it bounces in front of the cover fielder.
|6.6 : R Chase to H Zazai, Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Zazai looks to flick it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. No run.
|Alzarri Joseph has a change of ends.
|7.1 : A Joseph to R Shah, DROPPED! Evin Lewis is the culprit! Good length ball outside off, Rahmat looks to play it towards the off side but it hits the upper half of the bat and it goes towards Evin Lewis at point. He jumps up and tries to catch it with his one hand but fails to hold onto it. Rahmat gets a let off.
|7.2 : A Joseph to H Zazai, SIX! Bang! Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Zazai flicks this beautifully over the deep mid-wicket region for the first maximum of the game. He is looking in good touch here.
|7.3 : A Joseph to H Zazai, Good length ball on middle, Hazratullah flicks it towards the leg side for nothing.
|7.4 : A Joseph to H Zazai, FOUR! Brilliant batting this from Zazai! Back of a length delivery outside off, Hazratullah camps back and cuts it towards the backward point region for another boundary.
|7.5 : A Joseph to H Zazai, Good length ball on middle, Zazai defends it towards point.
|7.6 : A Joseph to H Zazai, Good length ball on middle, Zazai defends it back to the bowler. What should have been a wicket has ended up being a good over for Afghanistan.
|8.1 : R Chase to R Shah, SIX! Beautiful use of the feet from Shah! Chase bowls a flighted delivery on off, Rahmat comes down the track and lifts this over the bowler's head and into the long off fence. First six for Rahmat in this innings.
|8.2 : R Chase to R Shah, Full delivery on middle, Rahmat defends it back to the bowler.
|8.3 : R Chase to R Shah, Flighted ball on middle, Rahmat comes down the track and defends it out.
|8.4 : R Chase to R Shah, Fullish delivery on middle, Rahmat drives it to mid on and takes a single.
|8.5 : R Chase to H Zazai, Short delivery outside off, Zazai cts it off the back foot towards the point region for nothing.
|8.6 : R Chase to H Zazai, Flatter delivery on off, Zazai guides it to third man for nothing.
|Keemo Paul is into the attack.
|9.1 : K Paul to R Shah, On a good length and outside off, Rahmat shoulders arms to this one.
|9.2 : K Paul to R Shah, Full delivery on off, Shah drives it to covers.
|9.3 : K Paul to R Shah, OUT! CAUGHT! Afghanistan lose their second wicket. Short of a length delivery, Shah pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards Nicholas Pooran who moves to his left and takes a comfortable catch. It is a crucial wicket for West Indies at this stage as Rahmat Shah can be dangerous.
|Ikram Ali Khil is the new man in.
|9.4 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Outside off, Ali Khil leaves it alone.
|9.5 : K Paul to Ali Khil, On a good length on off, Ali Khil defends it out.
|9.6 : K Paul to Ali Khil, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Ikram looks to cut but misses it.
|Powerplay 2 is signalled. Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : R Chase to H Zazai, Full delivery on off, Zazai defends it off the front foot towards cover.
|10.2 : R Chase to H Zazai, Fullish delivery around off, Hazratullah pushes it towards long off and crosses over for a single.
|10.3 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Flighted ball on middle, Ikram defends it of the front foot towards the bowler.
|10.4 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Floated ball on off, Ali Khil blocks it out.
|10.5 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Fullish delivery on off, Ikram pushes it towards long off and gets off the mark with a single.
|10.6 : R Chase to H Zazai, Flighted ball on middle and leg, Hazratullah flicks it towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to stop the ball.
|11.1 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Short ball outside off, Hazratullah cuts it towards the backward point region and takes a single.
|11.2 : K Paul to H Zazai, Full delivery on off, Zazai gets his bat down and defends it to cover.
|11.3 : K Paul to H Zazai, On a length on middle, Zazai flicks it to mid-wicket for nothing.
|11.4 : K Paul to H Zazai, EDGY FOUR! A welcome one for Afghanistan. Good length ball outside off, Hazratullah looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge of the bat towards third man and into the fence.
|11.5 : K Paul to H Zazai, Another good length ball on middle, Hazratullah looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge of the bat towards deep square leg. The batters take a single.
|11.6 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Full delivery on middle, Ikram gets on his front foot and defends it back to the bowler.
|12.1 : R Chase to H Zazai, Full delivery on middle, Zazai defends it out.
|12.2 : R Chase to H Zazai, Short delivery outside off, Zazai punches this to long off and crosses over for a single.
|12.3 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Flatter delivery on off, Ikram rocks on his back foot and defends it out.
|12.4 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Quicker delivery on middle, Ikram looks to defend it but it goes off the inside half towards square leg. No run.
|12.5 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Flighted ball on off, Ikram plays it to point.
|12.6 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Full delivery on middle, Ikram defends it towards the off side and takes another single.
|13.1 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Full delivery on middle, Ikram defends it to mid off.
|13.2 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Good length delivery on middle, Ali Khil defends it back to the bowler.
|13.3 : K Paul to Ali Khil, On a length on off, Ikram guides it to point for nothing.
|13.4 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Slower delivery on middle, Ikram defends it back to the bowler.
|13.5 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Good length delivery on middle, Ikram defends it towards cover.
|13.6 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Another slower delivery on middle, Ali Khil flicks it towards mid-wicket where Chase misfields a bit allowing the batters to take a single. Roston then has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. The batsman was well in though.
|14.1 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Flighted ball on middle, Ikram defends it back to the bowler.
|14.2 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Loopy ball on off, Ikram looks for the big shot but does not time it well at all. The ball lands in no man's land near the long on boundary. Shimron Hetmyer hares after it and stops the ball from reaching the fence. The batters take a couple.
|14.3 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Flighted ball on middle, Ikram defends it towards point.
|14.4 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Flatter delivery on off, Ikram blocks it out.
|14.5 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Short delivery outside off, Ikram cuts it to deep point and crosses over for a single.
|14.6 : R Chase to H Zazai, Floated ball on off, Zazai defends it off the front foot towards cover.
|15.1 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Good length ball on off, Ikram pushes it to point.
|15.2 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Short ball on middle, Ikram pulls it to deep mid-wicket and crosses over for a single.
|15.3 : K Paul to H Zazai, FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball outside off, Zazai stands tall and swats this away towards the deep extra cover region for a boundary. Moves into the 40s now does Hazratullah.
|15.4 : K Paul to H Zazai, Fullish delivery on the pads, Zazai looks to flick it but misses it completely. The ball goes onto hit the pads. No appeal though as it was going down the leg side.
|15.5 : K Paul to H Zazai, BEATEN! Good length ball on middle, Zazai looks to keep it out but the ball sneaks past the bat and body into the keeper's gloves.
|15.6 : K Paul to H Zazai, Fullish delivery on middle, Zazai defends it back to the bowler.
|16.1 : R Chase to Ali Khil, Flatter delivery outside off, Ikram pushes it towards the cover region and takes a single.
|16.2 : R Chase to H Zazai, Floated ball on middle, Hazratullah defends it back to the bowler.
|16.3 : R Chase to H Zazai, Full delivery on the pads, Zazai sweeps this one but finds the short fine leg fielder.
|16.4 : R Chase to H Zazai, On off, defended.
|16.5 : R Chase to H Zazai, Floated ball outside off which turned away a bit, Zazai looks to cut it but fails to make any connection to it. There is a stifled appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|16.6 : R Chase to H Zazai, BEATEN! Floated ball outside off, Zazai looks to defend this one but misses the edge of the bat. Another good over from Chase comes to an end.
|DRINKS BREAK! Afghanistan have lost two wickets and are trying to build a partnership here. Hazratullah Zazai is set out in the middle but needs to carry on and convert this start into a big one. On the other hand, West Indies have been good with the ball but will look to chip wickets at regular intervals.
|17.1 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Good length ball outside off, Ikram defends it towards point.
|17.2 : K Paul to Ali Khil, Full delivery on middle, Ikram looks to flick this one but it goes off the inside edge of the bat. The ball goes on the bounce to the fielder at mid on.
|17.3 : K Paul to Ali Khil, OUT! TIMBER! Ikram's struggle at the crease comes to an end! This though is a brilliant piece of bowling from Keemo Paul. He bowls a very full delivery on off, Ikram looks to drive this but it goes past his bat and it picks out the off stump. West Indies are picking up wickets at regular intervals. Afghanistan need a partnership from somewhere to get back in this game.
|Asghar Afghan is the next batsman in.
|17.4 : K Paul to A Afghan, Full delivery on off, Asghar pushes it back to the bowler.
|17.5 : K Paul to A Afghan, Short delivery on off, Afghan pulls it towards square leg for nothing.
|17.6 : K Paul to A Afghan, Fullish delivery on off, Asghar defends it back to the bowler. Maiden-wicket over comes to an end from Keemo Paul.
|Hayden Walsh is into the attack.
|18.1 : H Walsh to H Zazai, Flatter delivery outside off, Zazai cuts it towards the point region for nothing.
|18.2 : H Walsh to H Zazai, Full delivery on middle, Zazai defends this back to the bowler.
|18.3 : H Walsh to H Zazai, Flighted ball on middle and leg, Zazai looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. There is a stifled appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|18.4 : H Walsh to H Zazai, SIX! Beautiful shot! Full delivery on middle and leg, Zazai heaves this over the mid-wicket region for a maximum. Moves on to 49 with that one.
|18.5 : H Walsh to H Zazai, Short ball outside off, Zazai pushes it towards point.
|18.6 : H Walsh to H Zazai, Flatter delivery on off, Zazai defends this off the back foot.
|19.1 : K Paul to A Afghan, On a good length and outside off, Afghan guides it towards third man for a run.
|19.2 : K Paul to H Zazai, Fifty for Hazratullah Zazai! Just the second one for him in ODIs. A much-needed one for the southpaw as question marks were starting to be raised regarding his position in the side but he has come stronger. He gets to his milestone by flicking this full ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. Zazai knows the job is just half-done here and he will have to convert this into a big one to take his side to a big score.
|19.3 : K Paul to A Afghan, On a length on middle, Afghan flicks it through square leg for a run.
|19.4 : K Paul to H Zazai, On a good length on off, Zazai keeps it out.
|19.5 : K Paul to H Zazai, OUT! CAUGHT! West Indies finally get the wicket of Hazratullah Zazai. Paul bowls a short of a length delivery on middle, Zazai pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards Evin Lewis who takes a comfortable catch in the deep. Afghanistan needed him to stay for a longer time.
|Najibullah Zadran is the next man in.
|19.6 : K Paul to A Afghan, Length delivery on middle, Afghan flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|20.1 : H Walsh to A Afghan, Short delivery outside off, Afghan cuts it to point.
|20.2 : H Walsh to N Zadran, Floated delivery on leg, Najibullah looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
|20.3 : H Walsh to N Zadran, FOUR! Nice shot. Tossed up delivery on leg, Zadran flicks it towards fine leg. Nicholas Pooran in the deep tries to stop it with a slide but it goes into the fence.
|20.4 : H Walsh to N Zadran, Flighted delivery on middle, Zadran nudges it towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|20.5 : H Walsh to N Zadran, Floated delivery on middle, Najibullah defends it off the back foot.
|20.6 : H Walsh to N Zadran, Tossed up delivery on middle, Zadran flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|21.1 : K Paul to N Zadran, On a good length on off, Najibullah defends it off the back foot.
|21.2 : K Paul to N Zadran, Length delivery on leg, Zadran flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen take a run.
|21.3 : K Paul to A Afghan, Bowls a bouncer, Afghan does well to duck under it.
|21.4 : K Paul to A Afghan, Full delivery on off, Asghar defends it out.
|21.5 : K Paul to A Afghan, Full again on middle, Afghan plays it towards mid on.
|21.6 : K Paul to A Afghan, On a good length on off, Afghan defends it off the front foot.
|22.1 : H Walsh to N Zadran, Flighted delivery on off, Zadran defends it off the front foot.
|22.2 : H Walsh to N Zadran, FOUR! Good shot. Tossed up delivery on middle, Zadran plays a reverse sweep through backward point. Alzarri Joseph at deep point tries to stop it just before the ropes but the effort goes in vain. The ball races to the fence.
|22.3 : H Walsh to N Zadran, Flighted delivery on off, Zadran blocks it well.
|22.4 : H Walsh to N Zadran, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, Zadran cuts it hard towards cover-point for a boundary.
|22.5 : H Walsh to N Zadran, Tossed up delivery on middle, Zadran defends it off the back foot.
|22.6 : H Walsh to N Zadran, Floated delivery on off, Zadran keeps it out.
|Romario Shepherd is back into the attack. 3-0-14-0 are his figures so far.
|23.1 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, On a good length and outside off, Afghan taps it to point.
|23.2 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Length delivery on off, Afghan defends it off the front foot.
|23.3 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Short of a length delivery, Afghan pulls it to mid-wicket.
|23.4 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full delivery on middle, Afghan drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|23.5 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, On a good length on off, Afghan keeps it out.
|23.6 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Length delivery on middle, Afghan flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|Kieron Pollard comes in to bowl.
|24.1 : K Pollard to A Afghan, On a length on middle, Afghan flicks it through square leg for a run.
|24.2 : K Pollard to N Zadran, Short of a length delivery on leg, Zadran pulls it over fine leg. Pooran runs and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs.
|24.3 : K Pollard to N Zadran, On a length on off, Zadran taps it towards point. The batsmen take a single.
|24.4 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Good length delivery on middle, Afghan keeps it out.
|24.5 : K Pollard to A Afghan, On a length on leg, Afghan looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|24.6 : K Pollard to N Zadran, On a good length on off, Zadran defends it out.
|25.1 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Good length ball on off, Afghan pushes it towards cover.
|25.2 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, On a length on middle, Asghar defends it towards mid on.
|25.3 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Good length ball outside off, Asghar cuts it towards point. Hayden jumps to his left and makes a half stop. The ball rolls towards backward point and the batters take a single.
|25.4 : R Shepherd to N Zadran, On a length outside off, Zadran looks to guide this one to third man but it goes off the bottom edge which just goes past the off stump. No run.
|25.5 : R Shepherd to N Zadran, BOUNCER! It is aimed at the body of Zadran who does well to duck under it.
|25.6 : R Shepherd to N Zadran, Another bouncer to end the over. This one is bowled much closer to the body. Zadran sways away from it.
|26.1 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Full delivery on middle, Asghar flicks it towards the deep square leg region for a single.
|26.2 : K Pollard to N Zadran, Good length ball outside off, Zadran defends the ball towards the point region.
|26.3 : K Pollard to N Zadran, WIDE! Pollard bowls this bouncer down the leg side, Zadran ducks under it. The umpire signals a wide.
|K Pollard to N Zadran, Short ball on middle, Najibullah pulls this towards deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
|26.4 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Back of a length delivery around off, Asghar defends this off the back foot towards point and takes off for a quick single.
|26.5 : K Pollard to N Zadran, Back of a length ball outside off, Zadran punches this off the back foot towards the cover region and takes a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
|26.6 : K Pollard to N Zadran, Good length delivery on middle, Zadran flicks it towards the deep square leg area and will keep strike for the next over.
|27.1 : R Shepherd to N Zadran, Good length ball on off, Najibullah guides it to point for nothing.
|27.2 : R Shepherd to N Zadran, BOUNCER! Shepherd aims this one at the body of Zadran. He ducks under it and lets the ball go to the keeper.
|27.3 : R Shepherd to N Zadran, WIDE! Good length ball down the leg side, Zadran looks to flick it but it goes off the pads and into the keeper's gloves. The West Indies players appeal but the umpire after some thought signals it a wide.
|R Shepherd to N Zadran, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|27.4 : R Shepherd to N Zadran, FOUR! Short ball on middle and leg, Zadran looks to play at it but does so uncomfortably. The ball goes off the gloves and the ball rolls into the third man fence. Excellent bowling this from Shepherd.
|27.5 : R Shepherd to N Zadran, Good length ball on off, Zadran defends this off the front foot to mid off.
|27.6 : R Shepherd to N Zadran, Short ball outside off, Najibullah punches this off the back foot towards deep cover and takes a single.
|Roston Chase is back on. his figures are 6-0-16-0 so far.
|28.1 : R Chase to N Zadran, BEATEN! Flighted delivery which spun away from the batsman, Zadran looks to defend this one but does not get any bat on it. Good take behind the stumps by the keeper.
|28.2 : R Chase to N Zadran, Flighted ball outside off, Zadran sweeps this one towards the backward square leg region and takes a couple.
|28.3 : R Chase to N Zadran, OUT! CAUGHT! Roston Chase comes back and immediately makes an impact. He sends back Najibullah Zadran back to the pavilion. Chase bowls a floated ball around off, Zadran attempts to defend but it goes off the outside edge and into Brandon King's hands who takes it sliding forward. A good partnership comes to an end between these two but they needed to continue.
|The experienced, Mohammad Nabi is the new man in.
|28.4 : R Chase to M Nabi, Full delivery around off, Nabi gets off the mark by driving this towards long off.
|28.5 : R Chase to A Afghan, Full delivery on middle, Asghar flicks it to mid-wicket.
|28.6 : R Chase to A Afghan, Flighted ball on off, Asghar comes down the track and pushes it to long on for a single.
|Hayden Walsh Jr is back into the attack. 3.0-0-22-0, his figures so far.
|29.1 : H Walsh to A Afghan, Flighted ball on off, Afghan looks to sweep this one but gets hit on the pads. The West Indies players put in a huge appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
|29.2 : H Walsh to A Afghan, Short delivery on middle, Asghar pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket region and crosses over for a single.
|29.3 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Flighted ball on off, Nabi defends it out.
|29.4 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Loopy ball on middle, Nabi blocks it back to the bowler.
|29.5 : H Walsh to M Nabi, On middle, defended back to the bowler.
|29.6 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Loopy ball outside off, Nabi defends it to point off his front foot.
|30.1 : R Chase to A Afghan, Full delivery on off, Asghar flicks it to mid-wicket.
|30.2 : R Chase to A Afghan, Short ball outside off, Asghar camps on his back foot and cuts it towards point.
|30.3 : R Chase to A Afghan, Flighted ball on middle, Asghar plays the sweep shot towards the backward square leg region and takes a single.
|30.4 : R Chase to M Nabi, Floated ball around off, Nabi defends it to point for nothing.
|30.5 : R Chase to M Nabi, Full delivery on middle, Nabi pushes it back to the bowler.
|30.6 : R Chase to M Nabi, Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Nabi looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. Another good over for West Indies.
|31.1 : H Walsh to A Afghan, Full delivery outside off, Asghar bends down and sweeps this one towards the deep backward square leg region for a single.
|31.2 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Short ball outside off, Nabi cuts this nicely towards the deep cover region for a couple. The fielder from deep cover comes across and cleans it up.
|31.3 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Short ball on off, Nabi defends it off the back foot.
|31.4 : H Walsh to A Afghan, FOUR! Flighted ball outside off, Afghan looks to cut it but it goes off the bottom edge past the keeper and into the fence for a boundary. The fielder tries to stop it with a slide but fails to do so.
|31.5 : H Walsh to A Afghan, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|31.6 : H Walsh to A Afghan, SIX! Finally some aggression from Afghanistan! Floated ball on middle, Asghar comes down the track and plays this over the long on fielder for a huge maximum. They need much more of these.
|Drinks Break! Another hour of play which has belonged to the West Indies. They picked up three further wickets and have restricted the run flow. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have not been able to get going and now will be hoping for Nabi and Afghan to up the ante.
|32.1 : R Chase to M Nabi, Full delivery on middle, Nabi plays it back to the bowler.
|32.2 : R Chase to M Nabi, Flatter delivery on middle, Nabi plays it towards square leg for nothing.
|32.3 : R Chase to M Nabi, Another flat delivery on middle, Nabi pushes it to mid-wicket.
|32.4 : R Chase to M Nabi, Full delivery on middle, Nabi works it to long on and takes a single.
|32.5 : R Chase to A Afghan, Flatter delivery on middle and leg, Asghar flicks it to the leg side.
|32.6 : R Chase to A Afghan, Loopy ball on middle, Asghar defends it back to the bowler.
|Alzarri Joseph is back into the attack. 4-1-23-1 so far. Seems to be some issue with the sightscreen. Umpire Ahmed Shah himself goes towards that to handle the cloth as what he was instructing was not being understood by the ground staff. Time management.
|33.1 : A Joseph to M Nabi, WIDE! Starts with a good length delivery way outside off, Nabi looks to play at it but misses. The ball goes to the keeper. The umpire signals it a wide.
|A Joseph to M Nabi, On a length on off, Nabi defends this off the back foot towards point.
|33.2 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Good length ball outside off, Nabi leaves the ball alone.
|33.3 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Good length ball outside off, Nabi shoulders arms to this one.
|33.4 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Good length ball on middle, Mohammad defends it back to the bowler.
|33.5 : A Joseph to M Nabi, On a length on off, Nabi guides this to third man and takes a single.
|33.6 : A Joseph to A Afghan, Good length ball on middle and leg, Asghar looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh. The West Indies players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. It probably was going down.
|34.1 : R Chase to M Nabi, Flighted ball around off, Nabi looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. No run.
|34.2 : R Chase to M Nabi, Flatter delivery on middle, Mohammad works it to square leg for another dot ball.
|34.3 : R Chase to M Nabi, Full delivery on middle, Nabi pushes it to long on and crosses over for a single.
|34.4 : R Chase to A Afghan, Loopy ball on off turning into the batsman, Afghan works it towards the leg side.
|34.5 : R Chase to A Afghan, Loopy ball on off, Asghar comes down the track and defends it out.
'The lights are on!' chides my colleague, the Holy Spirit (Nickname). That was in response to my comment about this being the clearest day of this series. The sun is setting and with the night approaching, there could be the arrival of moths, butterflies and other insects. The on-air commentators inform us that if they invade the game, the match will be stopped and resumed only after the playing field is cleared of those.
|34.6 : R Chase to A Afghan, Flatter delivery on off, Asghar pushes it towards the long on and takes a single. Chase is done for the day. His figures are 10-0-24-1.
|35.1 : A Joseph to A Afghan, Good length ball outside off, Afghan defends this off the front foot to point.
|35.2 : A Joseph to A Afghan, Good length ball on off, Asghar looks to defend this one but it goes off the outside edge towards third man and takes a single.
|35.3 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Short ball outside off, Nabi looks to pull it but it goes off the bottom edge and hits the pads. The ball rolls just past the stumps.
|35.4 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Leg bye! Good length ball on the pads, Nabi looks to flick it but it goes off the pads towards square leg. The batters pick up a leg bye.
|35.5 : A Joseph to A Afghan, Short delivery on off, Asghar pulls it towards deep wicket mid-wicket. Keemo Paul comes across from deep square leg and cleans it up. The batters take a couple.
|35.6 : A Joseph to A Afghan, Another back of a length delivery on off, Afghan pulls it to deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
|Kieron Pollard comes back into the attack. 2-0-11-0 are his figures so far.
|36.1 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Good length ball on off, Asghar defends it to point and takes off for a quick single.
|36.2 : K Pollard to M Nabi, Fullish delivery on the pads, Nabi looks to flick it but it goes off the inside half of his bat towards square leg. The batters take a single. Pollard appeals but nothing from the umpire.
|36.3 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Good length ball outside off, Asghar looks to defend it but it goes off the inside edge whizzing past the stumps. The ball rolls to fine leg and takes a single.
|36.4 : K Pollard to M Nabi, Short ball on off, Nabi defends this off the back foot towards the off side.
|36.5 : K Pollard to M Nabi, BEATEN! Pollard bowls a slower delivery outside off, Nabi looks to flick it but fails to make any connection with it.
|36.6 : K Pollard to M Nabi, On a length on middle, Mohammad punches this through mid on and takes a single. 150 up for Afghanistan.
|37.1 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Good length ball way outside off, Nabi plays this uppishly towards the cover-point region for a couple. Evin Lewis runs across from deep cover and cleans it up before it reaches the ropes.
|37.2 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Good length delivery on off, Nabi pushes it to covers.
|37.3 : A Joseph to M Nabi, FOUR! A welcome boundary for Afghanistan! It has come after 32 balls. Short delivery outside off, Nabi camps on his back foot and cuts it towards the deep point region for a boundary.
|37.4 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Short ball on off, Nabi looks to pull but misses it to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards the off side but no run taken.
|37.5 : A Joseph to M Nabi, BOUNCER! It is bowled on off, Nabi sways away from it.
|37.6 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Short ball on middle, Nabi pulls it towards deep square leg and crosses over for a single.
|38.1 : K Pollard to M Nabi, Full delivery on middle, Nabi flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|38.2 : K Pollard to M Nabi, An off cutter on off, Nabi looks to drive it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Good bowling this from Pollard.
|38.3 : K Pollard to M Nabi, Good length ball on middle, Nabi flicks it to mid-wicket for nothing.
|38.4 : K Pollard to M Nabi, On a length outside off, Mohammad punches this to deep cover and takes a single.
|38.5 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Good length ball on off, Nabi defends this to point and calls Nabi for a quick single.
|38.6 : K Pollard to M Nabi, Fullish delivery outside off, Nabi drives but straight to the cover fielder. Just 2 runs from the over.
|Keemo Paul is back on. 7-2-17-3, his figures so far.
|39.1 : K Paul to A Afghan, Good length ball on middle, Afghan flicks it to mid-wicket.
|39.2 : K Paul to A Afghan, On a length on off, Asghar pushes it to point for another dot ball.
|39.3 : K Paul to A Afghan, Short ball on off, Asghar looks to pull it but it goes off the bottom half of the bat. The ball rolls towards the leg side.
|39.4 : K Paul to A Afghan, Full delivery on middle, Afghan pushes it back to the bowler.
|39.5 : K Paul to A Afghan, Full delivery on middle, Asghar looks to flick it but it goes off the leading edge towards long off. The batters cross over for a single.
|39.6 : K Paul to M Nabi, Full delivery on middle, Nabi flicks this uppishly towards the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
|Time for the 3rd and final Powerplay of the innings. Now maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|40.1 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Fuller around off, Afghan gets on his front foot and defends it.
|40.2 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Smartly bowled. Slower ball on middle and leg, Asghar premeditates his heave. He gets down on one knee and looks to slog sweep but the ball comes late. It hits the inside edge onto his thigh pad.
|40.3 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Fuller on off, Afghan strokes it towards cover for one.
|40.4 : K Pollard to M Nabi, Slower ball again. It is on a length, Nabi waits for it and cuts but it is to the right of point. Hayden Walsh there dives and saves runs for his side.
|40.5 : K Pollard to M Nabi, Length ball on off, Nabi cuts it through point and gets a single as the fielder from sweeper cover cleans it up.
|40.6 : K Pollard to A Afghan, Another cutter from Pollard. It is full and on off, Afghan looks to turn it on the on side. He manages to do so uppishly towards mid-wicket for a run. Just 3 off KP's over. Good over from the skipper.
|41.1 : K Paul to A Afghan, Short delivery on middle and leg, Asghar pulls it towards backward square leg and takes a single.
|41.2 : K Paul to M Nabi, WIDE! Pollard bowls a leg cutter down the leg side, Nabi looks to pull it but misses. It is wide.
|K Paul to M Nabi, Another short delivery on middle, Nabi pulls it towards deep square leg and takes a single.
|41.3 : K Paul to A Afghan, Short ball outside off, Asghar punches this towards cover off the back foot.
|41.4 : K Paul to A Afghan, On a length on middle, Asghar flicks it off his pads towards the deep square leg area and takes a couple before the fielder can cut it off.
|41.5 : K Paul to A Afghan, Slower short ball on middle, Asghar pulls it to mid-wicket for a single.
|41.6 : K Paul to M Nabi, Slower delivery on middle, Nabi flicks it towards the deep square leg region and takes a couple. The fielder comes across and cleans it up.
|Romario Shepherd is back into the attack. 6-0-26-0, his figures so far.
|42.1 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, SIX! Hammered! Shepherd is greeted with a magnificent shot from Asghar! Short ball on middle, Asghar rocks on his back foot and pulls it with disdain over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum.
|42.2 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Full delivery on middle, Asghar defends it back to the bowler.
|42.3 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Good length ball on off, Afghan defends it off the front foot towards cover.
|42.4 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Full delivery on middle, Afghan pushes it to long on and crosses over for a single.
|42.5 : R Shepherd to M Nabi, FOUR! Crunched! Shepherd bowls a fullish delivery outside off, Nabi creams the cover drive past the mid off fielder for another boundary.
|42.6 : R Shepherd to M Nabi, On a length on off, Nabi defends this off the back foot to point. Much-needed over comes to an end for Afghanistan.
|Hayden Walsh is back into the attack. 5-0-37-0 are his figures so far.
|43.1 : H Walsh to A Afghan, FIFTY! 12TH ODI FIFTY FOR THE EX-CAPTAIN! Full delivery on off, Afghan drives it to long off and takes a single. This has been an excellent innings so far. He came in when his side was in trouble and has steadied the ship since then.
|43.2 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Short delivery outside off, Nabi plays the square cut but finds the point fielder. No run.
|43.3 : H Walsh to M Nabi, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|43.4 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Short ball on middle, Nabi pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
|43.5 : H Walsh to A Afghan, Short ball outside off, Afghan rocks on his back foot and punches this towards the off side for a single.
|43.6 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Another flat delivery outside off, Nabi punches this to deep point and takes a single.
|44.1 : R Shepherd to M Nabi, Fullish delivery outside off, Nabi digs it out to cover and takes a single.
|44.2 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Full delivery outside off, Asghar looks to drive this one but it goes off the inside half of the bat towards mid on. No run.
|44.3 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Very full delivery on the pads, Asghar looks to flick it but the ball sneaks between the pad and bat. The ball rolls to the keeper's gloves.
|44.4 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, Good length delivery outside off, Asghar looks to loft this one but it goes off the bottom half of his bat towards long off. The batters take a single.
|44.5 : R Shepherd to M Nabi, Good length ball on middle, Nabi plays this to long on and crosses over for a single.
|44.6 : R Shepherd to A Afghan, FOUR! Nicely played! Shepherd goes full and Afghan latches onto this one. It is a fullish delivery on middle, Asghar just lifts this over the bowler's head and into the long off fence for a boundary.
|45.1 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Leg spinner outside off, Nabi plays it with the spin towards deep point for a single.
|45.2 : H Walsh to A Afghan, SIX! Afghan on the charge now. Floated on off, Asghar comes down the track and whacks it over the long off fence for a biggie. Brings up the 200 in style.
|45.3 : H Walsh to A Afghan, Darts it around the pads, Afghan flicks it behind square on the leg side off the inner half of his bat for a single.
|45.4 : H Walsh to M Nabi, Gives this air and bowls it full on off, Nabi milks it down to sweeper cover for a run.
|45.5 : H Walsh to A Afghan, Slightly shorter on off, Afghan flat-bats it back to the bowler.
|Alzarri Joseph is back into the attack. 7-1-36-1 are his figures so far.
|45.6 : H Walsh to A Afghan, Tossed up around off, AA cuts it to deep point and keeps the strike. 10 off the over. 17 off the last 2. Afghanistan getting a move on now.
|46.1 : A Joseph to A Afghan, Short ball on middle, Afghan pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket region and takes a single.
|46.2 : A Joseph to M Nabi, SIX! What a shot! Poor bowling this though from Joseph! He bowls it short on off, Nabi just stands tall and pulls it over the deep mid-wicket region for a huge maximum.
|Change of ball now. Nabi sees this as the right moment to change his helmet as well. Meanwhile, Afghan will have a drink.
|46.3 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Good length delivery around off, Nabi looks to slog this away but it goes off the inside half of his bat towards short fine leg. The batters cross for a single.
|46.4 : A Joseph to A Afghan, Leg bye! Full delivery on the pads, Asghar attempts the big slog over deep square leg but misses. The ball hits the thigh pad and rolls towards the leg side. The batters steal a leg bye.
|46.5 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Back of a length delivery outside off, Nabi guides this towards point for nothing.
|46.6 : A Joseph to M Nabi, Full delivery on off, Nabi moves towards the off stump and works it through mid on for a single.
|Keemo Paul to bowl the 48th over of the innings. He will bowl out as well. He has been excellent today. 9-2-28-3, his figures so far. Can he finish it off well here.
|47.1 : K Paul to M Nabi, BEATEN! Paul bowls a full delivery outside off, Nabi looks to play it towards the off side but fails to put any bat on it.
|47.2 : K Paul to M Nabi, Slower delivery way outside off, Nabi still goes after it and lofts this towards deep cover for a single. Had he left it alone, it would have been a wide.
|47.3 : K Paul to A Afghan, WIDE! Good length ball way outside off again, Asghar, unlike his partner, leaves it alone. It is wided.
|K Paul to A Afghan, SIX! Beautifully played from Asghar! Full delivery on off, Afghan hammers this straight down the ground for a huge maximum. With this, the 100-run stand is up between the two. It has been an excellent partnership as they got together at a time when their side was in trouble.
|47.4 : K Paul to A Afghan, Full delivery on middle, Asghar pushes it towards mid on for a single.
|47.5 : K Paul to M Nabi, Slower delivery outside off, Nabi lofts this towards deep cover and takes a couple.
|47.6 : K Paul to M Nabi, WIDE! Short ball way outside off, Nabi lets the ball go. It is wided.
|K Paul to M Nabi, FOUR! Short ball outside off, Nabi plays the lofted shot over the cover fielder for a boundary. Good over comes to an end for Afghanistan.
|48.1 : A Joseph to A Afghan, SIX! Beautifully played! Fullish delivery on off, Asghar heaves it over the long on region for another maximum. Brilliant start to the over for Afghanistan.
|48.2 : A Joseph to A Afghan, SIX! DROPPED! Chase is the culprit! Good length ball on middle, Asghar lifts this straight down the ground but does not time it well. The ball is going for a maximum but Chase comes across from long off and tries to take the catch but the ball lobs off and goes into the fence.
|48.3 : A Joseph to A Afghan, Short ball on middle, Asghar looks to pull it but it goes off the inside edge towards the keeper. Hope fails to collect it on the bounce and the ball rolls towards fine leg for a couple.
|48.4 : A Joseph to A Afghan, BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Asghar looks to pull it but fails to make any connection with it.
|48.5 : A Joseph to A Afghan, OUT! CAUGHT! A magnificent innings comes to an end from Asghar Afghan! He has got his side to a respectable total here. Good length ball outside off, Afghan looks to loft this over cover but it goes off the top edge towards short third man. Romario Shepherd settles under it and takes a simple catch.
|Rashid Khan is the new batsman in.
|48.6 : A Joseph to R Khan, BOUNCER! Short ball on middle. Rashid looks to play at it but misses it. Another good over comes to an end.
|Romario Shepherd will bowl the final over.
|49.1 : R Shepherd to M Nabi, Good length ball on middle, Nabi looks to pull it but it goes over the stumps and into the keeper's gloves. The bowler and the keeper appeal for a possible caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|49.2 : R Shepherd to M Nabi, Yorker on middle, Nabi can only dig this out to the bowler. Brilliant bowling this from Shepherd.
|49.3 : R Shepherd to M Nabi, Short ball on middle, Nabi pulls this one towards backward square leg for a single. Good over so far from Shepherd.
|49.4 : R Shepherd to R Khan, BYE! Short ball on middle, Rashid ducks under it. Nabi calls him for a single. Hope has a shy at the keeper's end but misses it.
|49.5 : R Shepherd to M Nabi, WIDE! Another short ball but this time down the leg side, Nabi looks to pull it but fails to put any bat on it. It is wided.
|R Shepherd to M Nabi, FIFTY! Short delivery on middle and leg, Nabi looks to flick it but it goes off the gloves towards the leg side for a single. Excellent innings this from Nabi. He and Asghar have got them to a very good score on this wicket.
|49.6 : R Shepherd to R Khan, OUT! CAUGHT! Rashid Khan perishes in an attempt to finish the innings with a bang. Shepherd bowls a short delivery on off, Khan rocks on his back foot and pulls this towards the deep mid-wicket region but does not time it well. Hayden Walsh settles under it and pouches it safely over his head. With this, AFGHANISTAN END ON 249 FOR 7.
|Excellent last over from Romario Shepherd. His brilliant work in the final over has stopped Afghanistan from reaching 260 but the final fury belonged to the hosts. It looked like Afghanistan would struggle to get to even 230 but the experienced duo of Nabi and Afghan ensured West Indies would need to chase their highest total against Afghanistan if they are to win here.
|After being put into bat, Afghanistan once again got off to a bad start losing debutant Ibrahim Zadran early. Rahmat Shah too struggled but a fifty from Hazratullah Zazai made the total a bit more respectable. Apart from that, the hosts were struggling before Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi showed their maturity. The duo took their time, churned out singles and doubles, got their eyes in and then went berserk in the final overs. The duo added 127 runs with both the batters getting to their fifti
|West Indies will be disappointed with their bowling performance at the death. From overs 46 to 49, they conceded 50 runs. Keemo Paul was the pick of the bowlers picking up 3 wickets. He was brilliant throughout the day apart from his final over where he conceded 16 off his overall tally of 44 runs. Chase was good once again. Being economical and picking up a wicket. Alzarri Joseph got two scalps to his name but was expensive. Shepherd was the other bowler to get into the wickets column. It was a
|So 250 is the target for West Indies if they are to inflict a first-ever whitewash in ODIs for Afghanistan. The ball is turning but dew might come into play, so can Afghanistan avoid a whitewash? Join us after the break to find out.