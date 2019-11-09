|0.0 : It was a convincing win for the West Indies in the series opener against Afghanistan. After bundling the Afghans for aÂ very small total, courtesy a brilliant bowling performance from the pacers as well as spinners, Shai Hope and Roston Chase combined for a massive 163-run stand to chase the target down. Now, it's time for game number 2 of the 3-match series. Afghanistan have a lot to ponder while the men from the Caribbean would look to seal the deal in this game itself. Will Afghanistan manage
|Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of Rashid Khan. Afghanistan have opted to field first.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf (In for Gulbadin Naib), Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.
|West Indies (Unchanged Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.
|Pitch Report - Alistair Campbell is down for the pitch report. He mentions that this is a different surface which is being used than the first ODI. Adds that the surface looks very tacky. This pitch can misbehave as there could be turn and bounce which will suit the Afghan bowlers. Adds that captain winning the Toss will look to bowl first.
|Afghanistan skipper, Rashid smiles afer winning the toss and says that bowling first has been their main strength. On the last game, The Afghan skipper says there was a little bit of dew. Mentions that gripping the ball in the last game was difficult. Tells that they will look to restrict the West Indies under 200. Reveals one change in the side.
|West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard says that Toss is always 50-50. Tells that they ticked most of the boxes in the last game but they can always do things better. Says that they will look to do the same in the this game too.
|The Afghanistan players are out in the middle. West Indies openers, Shai Hope and Evin Lewis are out in the middle too. Mujeeb Ur Rahman will start the proceedings for Afghanistan.
|0.1 : Ur Rahman to S Hope, He starts with a shortish ball around off, Hope punches it well but straight to cover.
|0.2 : Ur Rahman to S Hope, This time he pushes it slightly fuller on off, Hope defends it towards mid off.
|0.3 : Ur Rahman to S Hope, A quicker one on middle this time, Shai tucks it back to the bowler this time.
|0.4 : Ur Rahman to S Hope, A hint of turn there. It pitches on off and turns into the batter. Hope does well to defend it out.
|0.5 : Ur Rahman to S Hope, WIDE! First runs in the form of extras. Mujeeb sprays down the leg side. Hope looks to flick but misses. Called wide by the umpire.
|Ur Rahman to S Hope, Flatter ball on middle, Hope works it through mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark.
|0.6 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Flighted fuller ball on off, Lewis looks to block but it takes the inner half of the bat and goes behind square. Lewis scampers back for the second. Good running between the wickets.
|Naveen-ul-Haq to bowl from the other end for the Afghans.
|1.1 : Naveen to S Hope, FOUR! A delightful boundary from Hope this one. Naveen bowls it full on the pads, Hope just flicks it superbly to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|1.2 : Naveen to S Hope, FOUR! Glorious from Shai Hope. This time Naveen bowls it way outside off and on a fullish length. Hope leans into the shot and creams the cover drive.
|1.3 : Naveen to S Hope, Another full ball outside off, Shai drives it superbly but straight to cover-point.
|1.4 : Naveen to S Hope, Landed around off, Shai tucks it to mid-wicket.
|1.5 : Naveen to S Hope, In the channel outside off, Hope lets it go to the keeper.
|1.6 : Naveen to S Hope, Another ball outside off, Hope lets it be.
|2.1 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Flighted ball on middle, Evin looks to work it to the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|2.2 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Loopy ball around off, Lewis pushes it towards cover off the outer half of the bat.
|2.3 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, And another defense which comes from the outer half. It lands on middle and turns in. Lewis looks to defend but it takes the outer half and goes towards cover.
|2.4 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Slightly shortish length ball on middle, Lewis goes back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|2.5 : Ur Rahman to S Hope, Beaten this time. A quicker ball outside off. Hope plays the wrong line to get beaten. The keeper behind the wicket could not gather the ball correctly there.
|2.6 : Ur Rahman to S Hope, On the stumps, Hope tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|3.1 : Naveen to S Hope, WIDE! Naveen sprays down the leg side on the first ball of his second over. Hope flicks but makes no connection. A muted appeal from the bowler but the umpire deems it wide.
|Naveen to S Hope, Fuller length ball on middle, Hope punches it to mid on.
|3.2 : Naveen to S Hope, Outside off, Hope leaves it alone.
|3.3 : Naveen to S Hope, FOUR! Superbly timed! Naveen overpitches it outside off. Hope drives it superbly through the covers. The ball races to the fence in no time.
|3.4 : Naveen to S Hope, WIDE! This is on the off side. Naveen bowls it wide and on a slightly shortish length too. Hope slashes at it but misses. The umpire calls it wide and Naveen will have to re-bowl that one.
|Naveen to S Hope, Finally a good ball from Naveen. It is on a perfect line and length, it comes back in a hint to catch the inside edge of the bat and goes onto hit the pads.
|3.5 : Naveen to S Hope, FOUR! Well, Naveen goes wayward again and he is leaking runs. Sprays on the pads of Hope. Shai just helps it to the fine leg fence.
|3.6 : Naveen to S Hope, Full outside off, Hope drives it straight to the cover fielder.
|4.1 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Flatter ball on off, pushed back to the bowler by Lewis.
|4.2 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Full ball on middle, Lewis pushes it towards cover.
|4.3 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Lands on off and turns back into the batter, Lewis defends it back to the bowler.
|4.4 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, FOUR! Nicely done. A flighted ball on middle, Lewis gets himself in the position and sweeps the ball to the fine leg fence.
|4.5 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, On the pads, Lewis tucks it towards square leg.
|4.6 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, A couple to end the over. A fuller ball outside off, Evin pierces the gap between cover and point to pick a couple before the long off fielder can come across and field the ball.
|Sharafuddin Ashraf is into the attack.
|5.1 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Starts with a stump line ball and bowls it flat. Hope looks to defend but he gets hit on the pads.
|5.2 : S Ashraf to S Hope, This pitches around off, Hope lunges to defend it out.
|5.3 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Quicker and a shorter one outside off, Shai goes back to defend it off the back foot.
|5.4 : S Ashraf to S Hope, On off this one, Hope once again blocks it solidly.
|5.5 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Flatter one on the pads, Hope flicks but misses to get hit on the pads.
|5.6 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Maiden to start with from Ashraf. This over got done in no time. A shortish ball on middle, Shai pushes it towards cover-point.
|6.1 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Short ball on off, Lewis punches it back to the bowler.
|6.2 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Loopy full ball on middle, Evin this time pushes it towards cover.
|6.3 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Gives this one a lot of air around off, Lewis comes forward to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes towards gully for a single.
|6.4 : Ur Rahman to S Hope, This lands on middle, slightly quicker into the right-hander. Hope looks to tuck it towards the leg side but it goes to mid-wicket off the inner half of the bat for a single.
|6.5 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, FOUR! Easy picking this one. Full on the pads, Lewis sweeps it comfortably to the fine leg fence. Second boundary for Lewis.
|6.6 : Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Full ball on off, Lewis defends it out.
|Mohammad Nabi is into the attack.
|7.1 : M Nabi to S Hope, Nabi starts with a ball around off, Hope comes forward to defend it out.
|7.2 : M Nabi to S Hope, Shortish length ball outside off, Hope blocks it out.
|7.3 : M Nabi to S Hope, Lands on middle and turns in, Hope pushes it towards mid on.
|7.4 : M Nabi to S Hope, Short and outside off, Hope makes room and punches the ball but straight to the cover fielder.
|7.5 : M Nabi to S Hope, Flatter and outside off, Hope punches it to the cover-point fielder this time.
|7.6 : M Nabi to S Hope, Full outside off, Hope looks to defend but gets a soft leading edge towards cover.
|Sharafuddin Ashraf has a change of ends.
|8.1 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Full on middle, Lewis defends it out.
|8.2 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Slightly short on middle this time, Lewis goes back on the back foot to block.
|8.3 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, FOUR! Hammered away! Ashraf bowls it short on middle, Lewis goes back and pulls it brilliantly to deep mid-wicket fence.
|8.4 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Outside off, Evin taps it towards point.
|8.5 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Short again, Lewis looks to help it to the fine leg fence with a gentle pull but it goes straight to the short fine leg fielder.
|8.6 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|9.1 : M Nabi to S Hope, Flighted delivery on middle, Hope comes down the track and flicks it to mid-wicket.
|9.2 : M Nabi to S Hope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Hope again flicks it to mid-wicket.
|9.3 : M Nabi to S Hope, Floated delivery on middle, Shai flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|9.4 : M Nabi to E Lewis, FOUR! Nice shot. Tossed up delivery on leg, Lewis sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|9.5 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Floated delivery on off, Lewis keeps it out.
|9.6 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Outside off, Lewis leaves it alone.
|Powerplay 2 begins. Maximum of four fielders permitted outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Tossed up delivery on off, Hope taps it towards covers and takes a single.
|10.2 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Flighted delivery on middle, Lewis plays it to mid-wicket.
|10.3 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Lewis looks to sweep but misses it.
|S Ashraf to E Lewis, Flighted delivery on off, Lewis looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|10.4 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Floated delivery on middle, Lewis sweeps it towards square leg for a run.
|10.5 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Full delivery on off, Hope drives it to covers.
|10.6 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Flighted delivery on off, Shai plays it to point.
|11.1 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Outside off, Lewis leaves it alone.
|11.2 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Short and outside off again, Lewis punches it through the covers for a single.
|11.3 : M Nabi to S Hope, Lands on off and turns in, Hope pushes it to mid-wicket.
|11.4 : M Nabi to S Hope, This is on middle, turns in again, Hope defends it out.
|11.5 : M Nabi to S Hope, Another ball which turns into the batter after pitching around off, Hope helps it to mid-wicket for a single. 50 up for West Indies.
|11.6 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Almost a wicket there! Full ball on middle, Lewis sweeps but this one takes the top edge and bounces just short of the short fine leg fielder.
|12.1 : S Ashraf to S Hope, FOUR! Shot of the day! Full ball on middle, Hope shuffles across the leg stump to get in position and then hammers it through the covers. Superb short that one.
|12.2 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Flighted ball outside off, Hope looks to defend but it goes off the outer half of the bat towards cover for a run.
|12.3 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Could've been a run out there. A full ball outside off, Lewis taps it towards point. Hope at the non-striker's end wants a single and takes off. Lewis says no initially but then seeing his partner looks to take off. But about that time, Hope backtracks. The throw comes towards Hope's end but he returns in time. The shy at the non-striker's end failed too.
|12.4 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|12.5 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Around off, Lewis blocks it out.
|12.6 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Slightly short, Lewis blocks it off the back foot.
|13.1 : M Nabi to S Hope, Shortish length on middle, Hope goes back on the back foot to push it back to the bowler.
|13.2 : M Nabi to S Hope, On the pads, Hope tucks it behind square leg for a single.
|13.3 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Flighted ball outside off, Lewis comes forward to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to point.
|13.4 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Big turn there. It pitches on middle and goes away from Lewis who does well to defend.
|13.5 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Short ball outside off, Lewis punches it well but the cover fielder dives to his left and saves a certain boundary.
|13.6 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Full ball on middle, Lewis sweeps but finds short fine leg fielder.
|Naveen-ul-Haq is back on. 2-0-18-0 are his figures so far.
|14.1 : Naveen to S Hope, Again not an ideal line and length from Naveen to start the fresh over. Short and wide, Hope punches it through covers for a single.
|14.2 : Naveen to E Lewis, Closer to off pole and on a good length, Lewis pushes it to deep cover for a run.
|14.3 : Naveen to S Hope, Another short ball outside off, Hope drives and takes a single through cover.
|14.4 : Naveen to E Lewis, Bouncer on off, Lewis pulls it to mid-wicket for a single.
|14.5 : Naveen to S Hope, Back of a length again, in the channel. Hope looks to pull but he is late in his shot.
|14.6 : Naveen to S Hope, Naveen trying to stay from the hitting zone as he bowls this way outside off on a good length. Hope lets it be.
|15.1 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Full ball on off, Lewis drives it through point for a single.
|15.2 : M Nabi to S Hope, Full on off, Hope nudges it to mid-wicket for a run.
|15.3 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Quicker one on middle, Lewis defends it off the back foot
|15.4 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Outside off, Lewis leaves it alone.
|15.5 : M Nabi to E Lewis, Shortish length, punched through point for another single.
|15.6 : M Nabi to S Hope, Full around off, Hope keeps it out.
|16.1 : Naveen to E Lewis, Ouch! Bouncer on middle, Lewis looks to pull but he is early into the shot. The ball hits him on the shoulder and goes towards point for a leg bye.
|16.2 : Naveen to S Hope, Fullish outside off, Hope pushes it towards point.
|16.3 : Naveen to S Hope, Shortish length outside off, Hope cuts it nicely but Asghar Afghan runs across to his left and makes a sliding stop to keep it to a couple.
|16.4 : Naveen to S Hope, A couple now. Full and wide outside off, Hope drives it nicely through the covers and scampers back for the second. Zazai at deep cover was too slow in throwing the ball and that allowed the batters take an extra run there.
|16.5 : Naveen to S Hope, Short ball on middle, Hope goes back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single by rolling his wrists to make sure the ball goes all along the ground.
|16.6 : Naveen to E Lewis, Chnages his angle and goes round the wicket does Naveen. He bowls it short and outside off, Lewis punches it just wide of the cover fielder and gets a couple. 8 runs from the over.
|Sharafuddin Ashraf is back on. 4-1-12-0 are his figures so far.
|17.1 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Full on middle, pushed towards mid-wicket.
|17.2 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Around off, Hope pushes it towards point for a single.
|17.3 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Shortish length on off, Lewis pushes it back to the bowler.
|17.4 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, A mild appeal from the keeper there. Ashraf fires this outside off, Lewis looks to block but is beaten. Ali Khil behind the wicket grabs the ball on the second attempt and appeals but nothing from the umpire.
|17.5 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|17.6 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, FOUR! Good effort from Ahmadi but it will be a boundary. Full marks for the effort but not to the delivery though. It is on the pads, Lewis paddles it to the fine leg region. Ahmadi from short fine leg chases the ball, dives and looks to pull the ball back in, he does so but the momentum takes the ball to the rope eventually which the third umpire confirms.
|Rashid Khan is into the attack.
|18.1 : R Khan to S Hope, Lands around off, a hint of away turn, Hope is solid in the defense.
|18.2 : R Khan to S Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|18.3 : R Khan to S Hope, Shortish length on middle, Hope looks to muscle it but mistimes it to mid-wicket.
|18.4 : R Khan to S Hope, Quicker one outside off, no turn there. Hope looks to block by coming forward but it takes the outside edge and goes past the first slip for a couple. Rashid was not happy there with his slip fielder's efforts.
|18.5 : R Khan to S Hope, Shortish length this time, Hope tucks it towards mid on.
|18.6 : R Khan to S Hope, Around off, Hope once again shows full face of the bat to defend it out.
|DRINKS BREAK! The West Indies openers have looked strong and have given a great start to their team. On the other hand, the Afghan bowling has not been great. They have not been consistent with their lines and lengths. They need quick wickets if they want to make a comeback in this game because Windies have very powerful hitters in the middle-order and they can muscle their way to a massive total. Interesting period ahead.
|19.1 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Ashraf tosses one up and Lewis pushes it to covers for a couple.
|19.2 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Fuller one on middle, Lewis goes for the paddle but finds short fine leg fielder to perfection.
|19.3 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, This time Lewis plays the sweep to this fuller one and gets it wide of the short fine leg fielder for no run.
|19.4 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Slightly shorter from Ashraf and Lewis pushes it of the back foot through covers for a run.
|19.5 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Flighted one around off, Hope drives it straight to the cover fielder.
|19.6 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Once again tossed up around off, Hope drives it to the man at cover.
|20.1 : R Khan to E Lewis, A quicker one on middle, pushed towards point by Lewis.
|20.2 : R Khan to E Lewis, Huge LBW appeal but that looked to be pitching down the leg side. Rashid can't believe it. It is a fuller ball on leg stump line, Lewis looks to paddle it but misses to get hit on the pads. That was surely going to hit the stumps but where did it pitch, well, not sure.
|20.3 : R Khan to E Lewis, On the pads, Lewis turns it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|20.4 : R Khan to S Hope, Short ball on middle, Hope pulls it for a single to deep mid-wicket.
|20.5 : R Khan to E Lewis, FOUR! Lewis this time connects his paddle sweep nicely. Full ball on middle, Evin gets in position and paddles it to the fine leg fence.
|20.6 : R Khan to E Lewis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|21.1 : S Ashraf to S Hope, Shortish ball on middle, Hope pushes it towards long on for a run.
|21.2 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Tossed up ball around off, pushed towards point.
|21.3 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, SIX! First one of the innings. Tossed up ball on off, Lewis comes down the track and launches it over the long off fence. Superbly timed.
|21.4 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, Full ball on middle, Lewis looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads this time.
|21.5 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, On the pads, Lewis works it square leg.
|21.6 : S Ashraf to E Lewis, On the pads again, Lewis looks to paddle it again but finds the short fine leg fielder this time.
|22.1 : R Khan to S Hope, Another loud appeal from Rashid but not out says the umpire. This was a quicker one, pitched on middle and turned in as Hope looked to flick. He missed it and the ball thuds the pads. That looked going down the leg side.
|22.2 : R Khan to S Hope, Around off, Hope tucks it towards point.
|22.3 : R Khan to S Hope, Around off again, Hope blocks it out.
|22.4 : R Khan to S Hope, Slightly shortish this time, Hope lifts it over mid-wicket for a couple this time.
|22.5 : R Khan to S Hope, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|22.6 : R Khan to S Hope, Slightly short on middle, Hope defends it towards mid-wicket.
|Naveen-ul-Haq is back on. 4-0-29-0 are his figures so far.
|23.1 : Naveen to E Lewis, Starts with a slower one on middle, Lewis keeps it out.
|23.2 : Naveen to E Lewis, Another slower one from Naveen outside off on a fullish length. This time he deceives Lewis who looks to play at it away from the body. It goes to the keeper on the bounce.
|23.3 : Naveen to E Lewis, And again! This time a slower bouncer foxes Evin. Nicely bowled. Naveen bowls it short on middle, Lewis waits and waits and waits but the ball does not arrive. He eventually pulls but the ball arrives after he completes the shot.
|23.4 : Naveen to E Lewis, Outside off this time, Lewis is not falling this time as he leaves it alone.
|23.5 : Naveen to E Lewis, This is on a good length and outside off, Lewis goes back to punch but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Hope from the other end calls for a quick single and completes it.
|23.6 : Naveen to S Hope, End of a nice over from Naveen. Just a run from the over. Full ball on off, Hope defends it out.
|24.1 : R Khan to E Lewis, Fifty for Lewis, his 7th in ODIs. This has been a top knock after failing in the first ODI. This is a floater on middle, Lewis pushes it towards point to get to his half ton.
|24.2 : R Khan to S Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|24.3 : R Khan to S Hope, Tossed up ball around off, Hope pushes it towards cover.
|24.4 : R Khan to S Hope, OUT! The skipper strikes! Finally the umpire agrees with him. A slider this one. Lands on off and turns in sharply. Hope looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. Rashid roars again and this time the umpire agrees with him. A much-needed wicket for Afghanistan.
|Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman in.
|24.5 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Darts this one short outside off, Hetmyer punches it through covers for a single to get off the mark.
|24.6 : R Khan to E Lewis, Short and wide this time, Hetmyer punches it to point off the back foot.
|Javed Ahmadi is into the attack.
|25.1 : J Ahmadi to S Hetmyer, Starts with a length ball on the pads, Hetmyer turns it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 100-up for West Indies with that run.
|25.2 : J Ahmadi to E Lewis, Short and around off, Lewis punches it through mid off a run this time.
|25.3 : J Ahmadi to S Hetmyer, Short outside off, Hetmyer eases a single through cover-point.
|25.4 : J Ahmadi to E Lewis, Good effort from the skipper there. He has saved a run for his side. Javed bowled it quick and closer to off pole. Lewis stayed back and then just punched it through the short third man and gully fielders. The ball races to the fence but Rashid gives a spirited chase to pull the ball back in play with a dive. 3 runs taken.
|25.5 : J Ahmadi to S Hetmyer, Short again, Hetmyer punches it through the off side for a single.
|25.6 : J Ahmadi to E Lewis, OUT! Lewis has been bowled around his legs! The sweep shot fetched him a lot of runs but this time it becomes the reason for him to depart. A full ball on middle, Lewis gets down the sweep but misses. The ball goes behind and disturbs the stumps behind. Afghanistan and Javed celebrate. Two set batsmen send to pavilion in quick time by the Afghans.
|Roston Chase walks out next to bat.
|26.1 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, BEATEN! Bowls a googly outside off, Hetmyer looks to drive but misses it.
|26.2 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Flighted delivery on off, Hetmyer plays it towards covers for a run.
|26.3 : R Khan to R Chase, Tossed up delivery on off, Chase defends it out.
|Two slips in place. Rashid on the attack mode.
|26.4 : R Khan to R Chase, Floated delivery on middle, Roston defends it off the front foot.
|26.5 : R Khan to R Chase, Flighted delivery on middle, Chase defends it off the back foot.
|26.6 : R Khan to R Chase, Bowls a googly on leg, Chase looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|27.1 : J Ahmadi to S Hetmyer, Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer punches it towards long on for a run.
|27.2 : J Ahmadi to R Chase, Full ball on middle, Chase flicks but Nabi at mid-wicket makes a superb stop diving to his right.
|27.3 : J Ahmadi to R Chase, Another ball spinning in, Chase pushes it towards square leg.
|27.4 : J Ahmadi to R Chase, Tossed up ball on off, flicked towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|27.5 : J Ahmadi to S Hetmyer, Poor ball but just a single. Javed will feel himself lucky. Short and wide, Hetmyer punches it to deep cover for a single.
|27.6 : J Ahmadi to R Chase, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|28.1 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Full ball outside off, Hetmyer drives it straight to mid off.
|28.2 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Short and wide outside off, punched straight to the covers.
|28.3 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Short and wide again, Hetmyer looks to cut but he is beaten.
|28.4 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, Another short ball, Hetmyer goes back and punches it through covers for a single. Rashid once again showing his frustration on the fielding effort at deep cover.
|28.5 : R Khan to S Hetmyer, On the pads, Shimron tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|28.6 : R Khan to R Chase, On the pads of right-hander this time. Chase looks to nudge it fine but gets hit on the pads and goes towards square leg.
|Mohammad Nabi is back on. 5-1-11-0 are his figures so far.
|29.1 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Darts this one on middle, Hetmyer tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|29.2 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Full ball on middle, Shimron pushes it towards cover and takes a quick single.
|29.3 : M Nabi to R Chase, Full outside off, Chase eases it through mid on for a single.
|29.4 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Short ball on middle, Hetmyer goes back and punches it but finds the point fielder.
|29.5 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, FOUR! A top shot to get his first boundary from Hetmyer. A flighted ball on middle, Hetmyer lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
|29.6 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Tossed up ball on middle, it takes the outer half of the bat and rolls towards cover for a single.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back on. 4-0-18-0 are his figures so far.
|30.1 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Starts with a quicker one on the pads, Hetmyer flicks but misses to get hit on the pads.
|30.2 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Short outside off, punched through point for a single.
|30.3 : Ur Rahman to R Chase, Pitches on off and turns into the batter, Chase does well to push it to square leg.
|30.4 : Ur Rahman to R Chase, Around off, a single through covers for Chase this time.
|30.5 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Short ball on middle, Shimron hits it straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
|30.6 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Superb save there! Short and wide, Hetmyer punches but can't beat the cover fielder inside the 30-yard circle.
|31.1 : M Nabi to R Chase, Another short and wide delivery, this time from Nabi. Chase punches it through point for a single.
|31.2 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Around off, pushed towards point.
|31.3 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Cut away! Nabi continues bowling short and outside off. This time Hetmyer goes back and crunches the square cut to the fence.
|31.4 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Another short and wide ball. Again Hetmyer punches it superbly through cover-point for a couple. Zazai at deep cover does well to keep it to for a couple.
|31.5 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Lands it around off, Hetmyer comes forward to defend.
|31.6 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Fuller outside off, Hetmyer drives it through mid off for a single to keep the strike for the next over.
|32.1 : Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, On the pads of Shimron from Mujeeb. Hetmyer nudges it to mid-wicket for a run.
|32.2 : Ur Rahman to R Chase, FOUR! First one for Roston. A loopy full ball outside off, Chase creams it superbly through the covers. He pierced the deep cover and long off fielder superbly there.
|32.3 : Ur Rahman to R Chase, Shortish length, pushed towards point this time.
|32.4 : Ur Rahman to R Chase,Quicker one on the pads, Chase works it towards square leg and looks for a single but he is sent back.
|32.5 : Ur Rahman to R Chase, Beaten! Darts this one outside off, Chase plays the wrong line to get beaten.
|32.6 : Ur Rahman to R Chase, Around off, Chase blocks it out.
|33.1 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Full ball on middle, Hetmyer lunges forward to push it towards cover.
|33.2 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Short ball on middle, Hetmyer goes back and punches but finds backward point.
|33.3 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Slower through the air, Hetmyer nudges it onto the pitch on the leg side.
|33.4 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|33.5 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Superb effort from the skipper. Setting the example for his side there. A poor ball that one, short and wide outside off, Hetmyer punches it but Rashid dives to his left to make a superb stop.
|33.6 : M Nabi to R Chase, On the pads, Chase works it towards square leg for a single.
|34.1 : Ur Rahman to R Chase, Flighted delivery on leg, Chase looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|34.2 : Ur Rahman to R Chase, Tossed up delivery on off, Chase keeps it out.
|34.3 : Ur Rahman to R Chase, OUT! BOWLED! Tossed up delivery on middle and leg, Chase looks to heave but misses it and gets bowled. It goes between the bat and pad and hits the leg stump. Massive wicket for Afghanistan because Chase can be dangerous.
|Nicholas Pooran walks in now.
|34.4 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Shortish length ball on middle, pushed towards bowler.
|34.5 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Shortish ball, turning in, Pooran defends it out.
|34.6 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, On middle, Pooran defends it out.
|35.1 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Shortish length on middle, Hetmyer goes back and punches it to cover.
|35.2 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Fullish length on the stumps line, pushed towards mid off this time.
|35.3 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Another ball around off, slightly short. Hetmyer can only find the fielder to his cut.
|35.4 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, And this time a fuller ball on off, Hetmyer defends it out. 4 dots in a row.
|35.5 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, That is five in a row. A flighted ball outside off, Hetmyer reaches out to cut but misses.
|35.6 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Another dot. A top maiden over. Short and wide, Hetmyer this time cuts but again finds the fielder.
|36.1 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, FOUR! That was not from the middle of the bat but Pooran will take it. A tossed up ball on off, Pooran looks to drive but it takes outside edge and goes to the third man fence.
|36.2 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, WIDE! Mujeeb bowls it down the leg side, Pooran looks to paddle sweep but makes no connection. The ball goes towards fine leg and the batters take three. The umpire calls it wide too.
|Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, On middle, Shimron eases it to mid on for a single.
|36.3 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Full outside off, Pooran pushes it towards cover.
|36.4 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Full on the pads, flicked straight to the fielder.
|36.5 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Sharp turn there. Pitches on off and comes into Pooran who gets his bat down in time to block it out.
|36.6 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Loopy ball around off, Pooran pushes it uppishly towards mid off and takes a quick run.
|37.1 : M Nabi to N Pooran, Tossed up delivery on off, Pooran plays it to point.
|37.2 : M Nabi to N Pooran, Short delivery outside off, Pooran cuts it through point. The batsmen cross ends.
|37.3 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, Flighted delivery on off, Hetmyer plays it towards point. The batsmen take a run.
|37.4 : M Nabi to N Pooran, Floated delivery on off, Pooran plays it towards point for a run. 150 up for West Indies.
|37.5 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, SIX! Amazing shot. Flighted delivery on off, Shimron comes down the track and lofts it over covers for a maximum.
|37.6 : M Nabi to S Hetmyer, OUT! Straight down the throat of Javed at deep mid-wicket. A suicidal shot this. He already smashed the previous ball for a maximum. There was no need of this shot. A slightly shortish length, Hetmyer takes a step down the track and pulls but straight to Ahmadi at deep mid-wicket. He is not going to miss out on that one. Nabi gets a wicket on the last ball of his spell.
|Kieron Pollard comes out to bat. Can he show off his hard hitting skills and take West Indies to a respectable total? Rashid Khan is back on. 6-0-16-1 are his figures so far.
|38.1 : R Khan to N Pooran, Full on the pads from the skipper, Pooran pushes it back to the bowler.
|38.2 : R Khan to N Pooran, Short ball on middle, Pooran goes for the massive heave but misses to get hit on the ribs.
|38.3 : R Khan to N Pooran, On middle, it is defended nicely.
|38.4 : R Khan to N Pooran, Short and on middle, Pooran turns it to deep square leg for a single.
|38.5 : R Khan to K Pollard, A quicker one on middle, Pollard makes a solid defense.
|38.6 : R Khan to K Pollard, Full ball on middle, Pollard flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single to get off the mark.
|Ashraf is back on. 7-0-27-0 are his numbers so far.
|39.1 : S Ashraf to K Pollard, Full on off, Pollard pushes it back to the bowler.
|39.2 : S Ashraf to K Pollard, On the pads, Pollard flicks it to deep mid-wicket and scampers back for a couple.
|39.3 : S Ashraf to K Pollard,OUT! The skipper departs. A soft dismissal this one. A flighted ball on middle, Pollard pushes it but it goes uppishly to the right of the bowler. Ashraf moves across and grabs the opportunity gleefully. Wickets continue to tumble for West Indies after that 98-run opening stand. This has been an excellent comeback from the Afghans.
|Jason Holder is the new man in.
|39.4 : S Ashraf to J Holder, Flighted ball outside off, the former skipper drives it through covers for a single to get off the mark.
|39.5 : S Ashraf to N Pooran, Lands on off and turns in, Pooran keeps it out.
|39.6 : S Ashraf to N Pooran, Shortish length, blocked off the back foot by Pooran. End of a successful over from Ashraf.
|Powerplay 3 time! Maximum 5 fielders permitted outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|40.1 : R Khan to J Holder, Around off, punched through mid off for a single.
|40.2 : R Khan to N Pooran, On off, Pooran nudges it towards point with an angled bat. He wanted a run there but Holder sends him back.
|40.3 : R Khan to N Pooran, Full on off, pushed to long off for a run.
|40.4 : R Khan to J Holder, Full on middle, flicked straight to mid-wicket.
|40.5 : R Khan to J Holder, Another full ball on middle, Holder this time works it past the mid-wicket fielder for a single.
|40.6 : R Khan to N Pooran, FOUR! A much-needed boundary this one for West Indies and Pooran gets it with a superb cut shot. Rashid bowls it short and wide. Nicholas stays on the back foot and crunches the cut to the deep point fence.
|41.1 : S Ashraf to J Holder, Full ball outside off, Holder drives but straight to the cover fielder.
|41.2 : S Ashraf to J Holder, Quicker one on the pads, Holder eases it through mid on for a single.
|41.3 : S Ashraf to N Pooran, FOUR! Innovation from Pooran. He is playing a very good hand here. A full ball outside off, Pooran gets in the position and reverse sweeps it superbly. The ball races through point and into the fence.
|41.4 : S Ashraf to N Pooran, Short and outside off, tucked towards mid-wicket for a single.
|41.5 : S Ashraf to J Holder, Full and outside off, driven straight to the cover fielder.
|41.6 : S Ashraf to J Holder, On the leg stump, Holder works it to mid-wicket for a single.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman is back. 8-1-35-1 are his figures so far.
|42.1 : Ur Rahman to J Holder, Short ball around off, tucked for a single through mid on.
|42.2 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Full on the leg stump, swept to deep mid-wicket for a single this time.
|42.3 : Ur Rahman to J Holder, Short ball on off, Holder tucks it towards point off the back foot.
|42.4 : Ur Rahman to J Holder, This is on the pads, Holder works it towards the leg side for a single.
|42.5 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Short and wide, Pooran goes for the cut away from his body but gets an under edge which goes towards short third man for a single.
|42.6 : Ur Rahman to J Holder, Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
|Naveen-ul-Haq is back on. 5-0-30-0 are his figures so far.
|43.1 : Naveen to J Holder, WIDE! That was nicely bowled. Took the pace off the ball and banged it short. Holder pulls but can't make any connection. Called wide for height.
|0.0 : A run out appeal taken upstairs.
|43.1 : Naveen to J Holder, OUT! A suicidal second run that one and Holder has to make a long walk back to the pavilion. There was absolutely no need of that second run. This was a slower one on middle, Holder nudged it with the soft hands towards deep mid-wicket and wanted the second straightaway. Mujeeb there gets to the ball and fires a rocket throw to the keeper who whips the bails off. The third umpire is called and Holder is short.
|Romario Shepherd is the new batsman in.
|43.2 : Naveen to R Shepherd, Length ball on the pads, Shepherd turns it behind square for a single.
|43.3 : Naveen to N Pooran, Another slower bouncer. Pooran looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes towards fine leg. Pooran scampers back for the second. Good running between the wickets. The fine leg fielder throws the ball and Ali Khil once again whips the bails but this time the batsman is well in.
|43.4 : Naveen to N Pooran, FOUR! That made a crunching sound. Short and on middle, Pooran pulls it with disdain to the deep mid-wicket fence.
|43.5 : Naveen to N Pooran, Good length ball outside off, pushed to mid off uppishly.
|43.6 : Naveen to N Pooran, Slower ball on middle, turned towards mid-wicket for a single.
|Rashid Khan wanted to bowl but it seems like he was off the field for a longer time than permitted. So he can't bowl after coming onto the field straightaway. Mujeeb comes on to bowl his final over.
|44.1 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Short delivery outside off, Pooran cuts it to point.
|44.2 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, FOUR! Good shot. Flighted delivery on leg, Pooran works it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|44.3 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, On middle, Pooran blocks it out.
|44.4 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, Superb effort from Ashraf there. He has saved a certain boundary. It is short and wide, Pooran cuts it hard but Ashraf dives to his left and saves a certain boundary. Just a single there.
|44.5 : Ur Rahman to R Shepherd, Full ball on middle, pushed to long on for a single.
|44.6 : Ur Rahman to N Pooran, SIX! 200 comes up for West Indies and that is a superb shot to get there. A flighted ball around off, Pooran just launches it over the long off fence. That came from the middle of the bat.
|45.1 : Naveen to R Shepherd, Good length ball around off, angled into the batter, Shepherd taps it towards point and takes a quick single.
|45.2 : Naveen to N Pooran, Slower bouncer again, Pooran pulls but finds short fine leg.
|45.3 : Naveen to N Pooran, Another slower one which is working well for Naveen. A shortish length ball outside off, Pooran throws kitchen sink at the ball but makes no connection.
|45.4 : Naveen to N Pooran, SIX! Effortless from Pooran. Naveen bowls another slower one but this is in the arc of Pooran. He just hammers it back over the bowlers head for his second maximum.
|45.5 : Naveen to N Pooran, Full on the pads, Pooran pushes it through mid on for a single.
|45.6 : Naveen to R Shepherd, Full on the pads again, Shepherd flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 9 from the over.
|Finally, Rashid returns now. 8-0-25-1 are his figures so far.
|46.1 : R Khan to R Shepherd, Way down the leg side. Shepherd goes for the sweep but he is too early. The ball touches the gloves and goes behind for a single.
|46.2 : R Khan to N Pooran, SIX! What a way to get to his third ODI half century by Pooran. A short ball on middle from Rashid. Pooran goes back and sends this one sailing over the mid-wicket fence.
|46.3 : R Khan to N Pooran, FOUR! Wow! That was done delicately. A quicker one outside off, Pooran waits for the ball and then guides it off the keeper's glove to the third man fence.
|46.4 : R Khan to N Pooran, Another ball around off, Pooran once again stays back and directs it towards third man but this time the short third man fielder moves to his left and keeps it to a single.
|46.5 : R Khan to R Shepherd, Quicker one on the pads, Shepherd looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads. The ball goes towards point and a leg bye is taken.
|46.6 : R Khan to N Pooran, Outside off, Nicholas guides it towards third man for a run.
|47.1 : Naveen to N Pooran, Short ball outside off, Pooran drags it through mid-wicket for a single.
|47.2 : Naveen to R Shepherd, FOUR! Not from the bat but West Indies won't mind it. A bouncer on middle, Shepherd looks to pull but the ball hits the helmet and races to the third man fence.
|47.3 : Naveen to R Shepherd, Another short ball, Shepherd pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|47.4 : Naveen to N Pooran, Superb yorker this time. Pooran does well to dig it out towards mid on for a single.
|47.5 : Naveen to R Shepherd, OUT! Shepherd holes out in search of quick runs. Naveen in search of another block hole delivery dishes out a low full toss. Shepherd looks to muscle it away but the timing is not right. The ball goes straight to Ashraf at long on.
|Alzarri Joseph is the next batsman in.
|47.6 : Naveen to A Joseph, Slower one outside off, Joseph leaves it alone to make sure Pooran takes the strike next over.
|48.1 : R Khan to N Pooran, FOUR! Superb short. Pooran was not in the perfect position but he does well to send it to the fence. A short ball around middle, Pooran moves across the leg side and hammers it to the long on fence.
|48.2 : R Khan to N Pooran, Swing and a miss this time. Flighted ball, turning away. Pooran swings hard but makes no connection.
|48.3 : R Khan to N Pooran, On the pads, Pooran looks to paddle sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
|48.4 : R Khan to N Pooran, Around off, Pooran works it wide of long on for a quick couple.
|48.5 : R Khan to N Pooran, Shortish ball, Pooran goes for the pull but mistimes it towards mid off for a single.
|48.6 : R Khan to A Joseph, Around off, Joseph defends it out.
|49.1 : Naveen to N Pooran, Slower bouncer there. This is around off too. Pooran drags it to deep square leg with the pull shot for a single. Joseph to face now. Will he go big or try to get Pooran on strike.
|49.2 : Naveen to A Joseph, WIDE! Well, he goes for the massive heave but misses. However, Pooran at the non-striker's end is alert and calls for a quick bye. Ali Khil throws at the striker's end but misses. Called wide for height by the umpire.
|Naveen to N Pooran, OUT! Pooran holes out but not before playing a superb hand to take West Indies to a competitive total. This is again a slower ball, Pooran tries to clear long off again but fails to make the connection which was needed. The ball goes straight to Ashraf at long off who makes no mistake.
|Hayden Walsh is the new batsman in.
|49.3 : Naveen to A Joseph, Swing and a miss! A slower ball outside off, Joseph swings but misses to put any bat on ball.
|49.4 : Naveen to A Joseph, Slower one again, Joseph pushes it uppishly to mid off for a single.
|49.5 : Naveen to H Walsh, FOUR! Wow! What timing on that one from Walsh. A full ball outside off, Walsh creams his drive through the covers to bag a vital boundary.
|49.6 : Naveen to H Walsh, OUT! Caught! Slower ball outside off, Walsh aims to go downtown but manages to slice it towards mid off. Rashid Khan there settles under the ball and pouches it comfortably. West Indies end their innings on 247/9.
|So, West Indies manage to get a score close to 250-run mark. After being put into bat, the two openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis started on a positive note as they put on a 98-run stand for the first wicket. But once Hope departed it was a slow passage of play for the visitors as boundaries dried up and run making became difficult with the slowness of the wicket coming into play. Wickets fell at regular intervals putting pressure on the incoming batsmen. But a handy cameo from Nicholas Pooran ens
|On the bowling front, Afghanistan were superb as their spinners strangulated the hard-hitting West Indies batsmen. Initially, the Afghan bowlers failed to get past the West Indies resistance but once Rashid Khan broke open, the other bowlers also went onto capitalise as they made life difficult for the West Indian batting. Naveen-ul-Haq was wayward in the initial overs but came back strongly in the second half as he bowled a string of slower balls.
|Now, then Afghanistan have a task in hand as they look to level the series here. The hosts would want to get off to a flying start from their openers and also would want contributions from each and every member of the team. West Indies, on the other hand, would love to see their bowlers repeat the performance of the first game and take the series in this game itself. Join us for the run chase in a while.