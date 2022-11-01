|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 4 . 2 . | . . . . . 1
|Last bat : Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W)b Lahiru Kumara28(24b2x42x6) SR:116.67, FoW:42/1 (6.1 Ovs)
|8.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, 1 run.
|8.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, SIX! BANG! Usman GhaniÂ connects this time.
|Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, WIDE! Lahiru KumaraÂ loses his line again and serves this length delivery down the leg, Usman GhaniÂ misses his pull shot. Wided.
|8.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, This is back of a length and on leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ taps it to the leg side for a single.
|7.6 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Bowls this full as well and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ drives this down to long off and takes a single to keep strike.Â
|7.5 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Usman Ghani, Another loopy delivery bowler full and angling down leg, Usman GhaniÂ charges down the wicket and gets an inside edge to deep square leg for one.Â
|7.4 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Usman Ghani, Flights this one full and justÂ outside the off pole, Usman GhaniÂ blocks this back to the bowler's left.Â
|7.3 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Tossed up, full and on middle, Ibrahim ZadranÂ eases it towards long on for a single.
|7.2 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, TWO BYES! This is short again and on off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to cut it away, but misses and it goes through to the keeper. However, Kusal MendisÂ tries to be cheeky and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and the ball goes towards the long off region. Two runs taken.
|0.0 : Wanindu HasarangaÂ has been brought into the attack and Sri LankaÂ will be hoping he gets his mojo back.Â
|7.1 : Wanindu Hasaranga to Ibrahim Zadran, Wanindu HasarangaÂ starts with a short delivery and outside off, Ibrahim ZadranÂ cuts it towards backward point.
|6.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, Length again and on off, Usman GhaniÂ punches it but finds the point fielder again.
|6.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, This is on a good length and on off, Usman GhaniÂ pushes it towards point.
|6.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, Lahiru KumaraÂ serves this on a yorker length and on off, Usman GhaniÂ digs it out towards mid on.
|6.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, On a length and on off, Usman GhaniÂ looks to cut it but gets an inside edge towards the keeper who lets it through towards fine leg. Two runs taken!
|0.0 : Lahiru KumaraÂ has been brought back into the attack. He went for 9 runs in his first over.Â
|6.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, WIDE! This is on a hard length and down the leg again, Usman GhaniÂ misses his hook shot. Wided.
|6.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, Bowls this one back of a length as well and into the batter, Ibrahim ZadranÂ mistimes his pull towards short fine leg and takes a single to get off the mark.
|Lahiru Kumara to Ibrahim Zadran, WIDE! Lahiru KumaraÂ bangs this in short and angling down leg, Ibrahim ZadranÂ looks to pull but misses and is called wide by the umpire.Â
|0.0 : Ibrahim ZadranÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3.
|6.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! TIMBER! Lahiru KumaraÂ draws first blood! Sri LankaÂ getÂ the much-needed breakthrough right after the Powerplay. Kumara bowls this full and on middle, angling in, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ decides to go for the big shot over mid off but loses his shape and the ball goes through to shatter the stumps. A good cameo from Gurbaz comes to an end.
|5.6 : Maheesh Theekshana to Usman Ghani, Floated, full and on off, Usman GhaniÂ pushes it towards cover. AfghanistanÂ are on 42 for none after the end of Powerplay.
|5.5 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quicker one, short and on middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ makes room and smashes it back towards the bowler where Maheesh TheekshanaÂ parries it towards the cover region. A single is taken.
|5.4 : Maheesh Theekshana to Usman Ghani, Tossed up, full and on off, Usman GhaniÂ drives it through cover for a run.
|5.3 : Maheesh Theekshana to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A bit short and on middle and leg, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ moves back and works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Maheesh TheekshanaÂ has been brought into the attack for the last over of the Powerplay.Â
|5.2 : Maheesh Theekshana to Usman Ghani, Slower through the air and on off, Usman GhaniÂ looks to flick it away, but closes the face of the bat early, and gets a leading edge to the off side.
|5.1 : Maheesh Theekshana to Usman Ghani, Maheesh TheekshanaÂ starts with a low full toss, on off, Usman GhaniÂ drills it towards mid off.
|4.6 : Pramod Madushan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Slower delivery to end the over as this is served full and outside the off stump. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ plays this with soft hands towards point and looks for one but is sent back by Usman Ghani.Â
|4.5 : Pramod Madushan to Usman Ghani, Delivers this one a fraction short and outside off, Usman GhaniÂ cuts this to deep backward point and takes one to give Rahmanullah GurbazÂ the strike.Â
|4.4 : Pramod Madushan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is in line with the stumps on a good length, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ taps this towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.Â
|4.3 : Pramod Madushan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! This has been beautifully flicked away! Pramod MadushanÂ decides to bowl full once againÂ and outside the off pole. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ does not even need to move and he deposits this into the cow corner boundary for a maximum.Â
|4.2 : Pramod Madushan to Usman Ghani, Half a chance here as Pramod MadushanÂ bowls this on a good length and just outside off and he induces an outside edge. Usman GhaniÂ feels for this and the ball just goes past the gully fielder for a single.Â
|0.0 : Change of ends for Pramod Madushan (1-0-6-0).
|4.1 : Pramod Madushan to Usman Ghani, FOUR! AfghanistanÂ are getting a move on as they have seen off the early movement! Pramod MadushanÂ bowls this full and outside off, Usman GhaniÂ gets his front foot forward and lofts this towards deep mid-wicket for four more runs.Â
|3.6 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looking dangerous now! Lahiru KumaraÂ goes full at the stumps after the short ball and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is ready. He thumps this back past the bowler for a straight boundary.
|3.5 : Lahiru Kumara to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Some extra bounce on offer here! Lahiru KumaraÂ bowls this back of a length and in line with the stumps. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to block and gets hit on the gloves as the ball falls into the pitch.Â
|3.4 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, Bowls this a fraction short and wide outside the off stump, Usman GhaniÂ cuts this to the wide third man fielder and takes a single.Â
|3.3 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, Bowls this one on a good length and outside the off pole, Usman GhaniÂ taps this towards the backward point fielder.Â
|3.2 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, FOUR! That is the first boundary for Usman Ghani! Lahiru KumaraÂ bowls a full delivery outside off, Usman GhaniÂ drives this uppishly but in the gap on the offside and finds the deep cover fence for four runs.Â
|3.1 : Lahiru Kumara to Usman Ghani, Lahiru KumaraÂ begins his spell with a full delivery just outside off, Usman GhaniÂ knocks this back towards the bowler.
|2.6 : Lahiru KumaraÂ comes into the attack now.
|Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bowls this full and angled into the stumps from outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ defends this back to the bowler's left.Â
|2.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Goes back to bowling on a good length and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ guides this to third man and they run well to take a couple of runs.Â
|2.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! BANG! What a shot from Rahmanullah Gurbaz! Kasun RajithaÂ goes full and angles this one down leg, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ charges down the wicket but keeps his shape and lofts the ball over long off for a biggie.
|2.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bowls this slightly back of a length and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is watchful as he lets it go through to the keeper.Â
|2.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Usman Ghani, Goes a fraction fuller and wider outside off, Usman GhaniÂ works this to deep backward point and takes a run to get off the mark.Â
|2.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Usman Ghani, This is on a good length and outside off, Usman GhaniÂ faces his first delivery in the third over and blocks itÂ towards the point fielder.Â
|1.6 : Pramod Madushan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bowls this one full and angling down leg, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ clips this straight to short fine leg. 6Â runs form the over.Â
|1.5 : Pramod Madushan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Poor fielding from the captain there! Pramod MadushanÂ bowls this full and outside iff, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ drives this straight to cover and a misfield allows them to complete a brace.Â
|1.4 : Pramod Madushan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is bowled full and aimed for the leg stump, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ hits this uppishly to the right of the bowler and looks for a single as mid on comes and cuts it off He is sent back by Usman GhaniÂ and if the throw had been better to the keeper's end, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ was a goner.Â
|1.3 : Pramod Madushan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! AfghanistanÂ get their first boundary and it comes from the bat of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Pramod MadushanÂ bowls this short and wide outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets on his toes and spanks it to deep point for four runs.Â
|1.2 : Pramod Madushan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bowls this one full and really wide outside the off pole as he sees Rahmanullah GurbazÂ making room towards the leg side. The batter is unable to reach it.Â
|0.6 : Pramod MadushanÂ to share the attack with Kasun Rajitha.
|1.1 : Pramod Madushan to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pramod MadushanÂ startsÂ off with a good length delivery in line with the stumps. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ taps this back down the pitch towards the bowler.Â
|0.6 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ is finally off the mark. Kasun RajithaÂ serves this on a good length and outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ guides this to deep backward point and takes one.Â
|0.5 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Really good over so far as this is served full and outside off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ blocks this one towards cover.Â
|0.4 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Make that four! Kasun RajithaÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ charges down the wicket this time and heaves but misses as it goes through to the keeper.Â
|0.3 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bowls this one slightly fuller but still outside the off stump. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ shoulders his arms to this one and three dot balls to start off.Â
|0.2 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, This is slighter wider outside off on a good length, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ chooses to leave this one alone.Â
|0.1 : Kasun Rajitha to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kasun RajithaÂ begins with a beautiful delivery. Movement straight away as he pitches this on a good length and just outside off. The ball moves away sharply and beats the outside edge of Rahmanullah Gurbaz's bat.Â
|0.0 : We are done with the pre-match formalities. It is time for some action! The players are walking out to the middle. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Usman GhaniÂ are the two openers for Afghanistan. Kasun RajithaÂ to start proceedings with the ball. Let's play...
|The umpires and the players have lined up in the middle for the national anthems. It will be Sri Lanka's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of Afghanistan.Â
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Gulbadin Naib (In place of Hazratullah Zazai), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
|Mohammad NabiÂ the captain of AfghanistanÂ saysÂ that they will bat first. Adds that it is a used pitch and they will want to put runs on the board and then go on and defend it. Mentions that everyone is fine and the preparation is good except for Hazratullah ZazaiÂ who is injured. Tells that Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ will be important in the Powerplay as he knows this ground well.
|Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan (In place of Chamika Karunaratne).
|PITCH REPORT - Samuel BadreeÂ is by the pitch and he says that there have been overnight showers and the ground staff has worked diligently to get a game going. Mentions that there are sizeable boundaries so it would help the bowlers a bit. He is joined by Nasser Hussain who says that it is quite dry for a Gabba pitch but it has held together well. Adds that there are darker areas in the pitch which may interest the spinners it may crumble. Claims that there is little but for the batters, pacers
|Dasun ShanakaÂ the skipper of Sri LankaÂ says that they would have batted first as well. Informs that they have one change. Claims that losses, as they suffered in the last twoÂ games, can happen in a tournament like this but theyÂ need to come back. Adds that they are aÂ good fielding side and they just need to pick up theirÂ confidence in the field. Mentions that they need to win this game and then the next one as well to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-final.Â
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Afghanistan. They have elected to BAT first.