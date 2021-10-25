|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to all. The Super 12 fixtures ofÂ the T20 World Cup, areÂ up in full swing, it is now time for game number 17 where Afghanistan will be locking horns against Scotland. Scotland have a lot to prove at the biggest stage of them all. Also, Afghanistan have an upper hand against Scotland, as they have beaten the side six times in the past but the last time they faced each other was 5 years ago.
|This campaign has been full of surprises and record-breaking events. West Indies and India lost their reign against England and Pakistan respectively. Can Scotland also turn it around in their favour? Well, the Scottish side has been on a roll, coming into the Super 12s. They ended as the table-toppers with three wins on the trot in the qualifiers. Scotland has a potential group of players, who have shown their abilities in their win against the Bangla Tigers. The players to watch out for is Jos
|Afghanistan had a mixed outing in the warm-ups but they made sure to take down the defending champions, West Indies in the second warm-up game. The game set up by their openers, Hazratullah ZazaiÂ and Mohammad Shahzad, as both the batters knocked half-centuries to give their side a solid start. Their skipper, Mohammad Nabi led from the front and returned with some incredible figures of 4-2-2-3 while defending the chase of 190 runs and Afghanistan got over the line pretty comfortably. With the wi
|PITCH REPORT -Â Anjum Chopra, is down near the pitch. She says, there are a few patches on the surface. Bazid Khan joins her down there. He says, the dimensions of the boundary come into the context here, as you will have to put up a plan to protect the shorter boundaries.
|TOSS â Both the skippers stride out to the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Afghanistan. They have opted to BAT first.
|ScotlandÂ (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Kyle CoetzerÂ (C), Matthew CrossÂ (WK), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
|AfghanistanÂ (Playing XI) - Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad ShahzadÂ (WK), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad NabiÂ (C), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
|The Afghanistan skipper, Mohammad NabiÂ says that they will bat first and says that the wicket is dry and good for batting, so, will look to put on a big score. Adds that in the warm-up match against West Indies, the boys played really well and will look to continue the same. Mentions the pitches look good for batting and will look to restrict the opposition later on.
|Kyle Coetzer, the skipper of Scotland, says that they were going to bowl anyway looking at how other games went. Says that the players have a chance to enjoy themselves and in their mind, they have a belief to pass the group stages. Informs that there are no changes as the team is playing brilliantly at the moment.
|The players walk out on the field for their respective national anthems. It is Scotland'sÂ first followed by Afghanistan's. Done with the proceedings. It is time for the action as the openers of Afghanistan, Mohammad ShahzadÂ and Hazratullah ZazaiÂ walk out to the middle. The players take the knee for their support to Black Lives Matter.Â Brad WhealÂ to start with the ball.
|0.2 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, Slightly pitched up, on middle and angling across the left-hander. Zazai stays solid in defense.
|0.3 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, On off again and Zazai caresses it towards point.
|0.4 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, No run off the bat yet. Back of a length, around middle and leg, allowing no room to Zazai to free his arms. Zazai dabs it down towards short mid on.
|0.5 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, An action replay of the previous ball as Zazai is cramped for room again.
|0.6 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, Short of a good length, around middle. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single to get off the mark. Just 2 runs off the first over.
|1.1 : Michael Leask to Hazratullah Zazai, Loopy ball, around off. Zazai pushes it to mid off.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? It is Michael Leask.
|1.2 : Michael Leask to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! Leask tries to bowl full and straight but tosses this one up right in the slot. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ punches it straight back and finds the fence for the first boundary of the innings.
|1.3 : Michael Leask to Hazratullah Zazai, Tossed up, on middle and pushed down to long on for a run.
|1.4 : Michael Leask to Mohammad Shahzad, SIX! WOW! Mohammad ShahzadÂ has been watching Zazai for the past nine deliveries and when his opportunity comes he starts off with a maximum. Full and wide, Shahzad lifts this one over the cover fence with ease.
|1.5 : Michael Leask to Mohammad Shahzad, Quicker and flatter, around middle and leg. Shahzad rocks back and turns it on the leg side for a single.
|1.6 : Michael Leask to Hazratullah Zazai, SIX! That sounded so good off the bat! In the slot again and this time Hazratullah ZazaiÂ gets on one knee and slog sweeps this one way over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit. 18 off Leask's first over and AfghanistanÂ already in fifth gear.
|Safyaan SharifÂ is into the attack.
|2.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Shahzad, Good-length ball, outside off and swinging away a bit. Mohammad ShahzadÂ tries to go a bit too hard at it but ends up mistiming it towards covers.
|2.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Shahzad, Well bowled from Sharif. Sharif bowls a slower one, slightly fuller and just outside the off stump. Mohammad ShahzadÂ throws the kitchen sink at it but is unable to make a connection.
|2.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Shahzad, Right on the money. A length ball, on top of off and Shahzad keeps it out watchfully.
|2.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Shahzad, Shahzad shuffles across his stumps trying to target the short leg side boundary but Sharif follows him a bit and cramps him for room. In the end Shahzad mistimes it towards short mid-wicket.
|2.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Shahzad, Short of a length, on middle. Shahzad manages to pull it down towards deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
|2.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Hazratullah Zazai, WIDE! This one is angled down the leg side, Zazai looks to flick but misses. Wided.
|0.1 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, Wheal starts with a length ball, hurled across on off stump. Zazai watchfully keeps it out on the off side.
|0.2 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, WIDE! Wheal looks to swing it into the pads but drifts down the leg side. Zazai misses the flick and a wide is signalled.
|2.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Hazratullah Zazai, Excellent finish to the over from Safyaan Sharif. A yorker, on off and Zazai can't get it away as he just manages to dig it out. Just 2 coming off the over.
|Change. Josh DaveyÂ to bowl now.
|3.1 : Josh Davey to Mohammad Shahzad, A length ball, on off and angled in. Shahzad whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|3.2 : Josh Davey to Hazratullah Zazai, Davey hurls across a length ball from wide off the crease and bowls it outside off. Zazai looks to cut but is unable to reach it.
|3.3 : Josh Davey to Hazratullah Zazai, Length again, on off and angled in from around the stumps. Zazai is cramped for room again but manages to dab it down towards mid on for a quick single.
|3.4 : Josh Davey to Mohammad Shahzad, Slower one this time, on off stump. Mohammad ShahzadÂ works it through mid-wicket and gets a single.
|3.5 : Josh Davey to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! This time Davey goes full and wide,Â allowingÂ Hazratullah ZazaiÂ to free his arms a bit. Zazai slices this one over backward point and the ball trickles into the vacant third man fence.
|3.6 : Josh Davey to Hazratullah Zazai, On middle and this is heaved towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|Change. Brad WhealÂ is back on.
|4.1 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, SIX! All the way! Zazai is on a roll. Fuller and around off. Zazai stays inside the crease and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. This is also the longest boundary. He made that look so easy.
|4.2 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, FOUR! CRACKED! On a length, outside off. Zazai hangs back and punches it through the gap between point and cover. The fielder gives it a chase but is despair. Boundary.
|4.3 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, A length ball, around middle and leg. Zazai defends it back to the bowler.
|4.4 : Brad Wheal to Hazratullah Zazai, Shortish, around off. Zazai pulls it to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|4.5 : Brad Wheal to Mohammad Shahzad, FOUR! Nicely played. A full-length ball, on off. Shahzad comes across and heaves it across the line. The ball goes through mid-wicket and into the boundary. Both the openers are on the attack now.
|4.6 : Brad Wheal to Mohammad Shahzad, Back of a length, on off. Shahzad stays back and pulls it off the top end of the blade towards mid-wicket. The batters take a single. 16 runs coming of this over. AfghanistanÂ have the upper hand now.
|Safyaan SharifÂ changes the ends.
|5.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Shahzad, FOUR! Shahzad is racing with his partner it seems. A length ball, outside off. Shahzad looks to chase it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes past the keeper into the boundary at third man. 50 is up for Afghanistan.
|5.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Shahzad, Full length, on off. Shahzad stays inside the crease and throws his bat at it. The ball goes over point. The batters take two before the fielder cuts it out.
|5.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Shahzad, Good-length ball, on leg. Shahzad makes room and flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|5.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Hazratullah Zazai, A length ball, around off. Zazai pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|5.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Shahzad, OUT! CAUGHT! A good come back by Safyaan Sharif. He draws the first blood. This is the breakthrough they were looking for and what a time to strike. A full-length ball, on off. Shahzad flicks it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket looking to deal in boundaries, but this time he finds the man in the deep. Chris GreavesÂ settles under it in the deep and grabs the catch. Scotland will lookÂ to make inroads with the momentum.
|Rahmanullah GurbazÂ walks out at number 3.
|5.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Hazratullah Zazai, LEG BYE! Full and on the pads. Zazai looks to flick but misses. The ball goes towards square leg off the pads. The batters collect a leg bye. A nice over by Safyaan Sharif. AfghanistanÂ are 55/1, at the end of the Powerplay.
|Spin into the action as Mark WattÂ rolls his fingers now.
|6.1 : Mark Watt to Hazratullah Zazai, Floated, full and on off. Zazai pushes it to long on for a single.
|6.2 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A dot now! Loopy ball, full and on off. Gurbaz pushes it to mid on. The fielder there moves to his left and makes a good stop.
|6.3 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flighted, full and on off. Gurbaz defends it onto the pitch.
|6.4 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Three dots on the trot! Full and on middle. Gurbaz comes forward and defends it back to the bowler.
|6.5 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flatter and on off. Gurbaz tucks it to mid-wicket.
|6.6 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, WIDE! Floated, sliding down leg. Gurbaz looks to flick but misses. Wide called.
|Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tossed up, full and on off. Gurbaz defends it out watchfully. A great over by Mark WattÂ just two runs off it.Â
|Change. Chris GreavesÂ is into the action.Â
|7.1 : Chris Greaves to Hazratullah Zazai, Flatter and outside off, spinning away. Zazai hangs back and looks to cut it away but misses.
|7.2 : Chris Greaves to Hazratullah Zazai, SIX! BANG! But this time he connects well. Full and around off. Zazai gets low and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.Â
|7.3 : Chris Greaves to Hazratullah Zazai, Short and on off. Zazai pulls it to mid-wicket for a single. The fielder collects the ball, but does not realise the batters are taking a single, unless he gets a shout from his keeper. In the end, the batter was well inside the crease.
|7.4 : Chris Greaves to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tossed up, full and on off. Gurbaz looks to defend it out. The ends up chipping back to the bowler, but it lands just short of Chris Greaves.
|7.5 : Chris Greaves to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a brace. Good running.
|7.6 : Chris Greaves to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Touch short and outside off. Gurbaz cuts it to point for a single.
|8.1 : Josh Davey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A slower length ball, on middle. Gurbaz defends it out.Â
|0.0 : Josh DaveyÂ (1-0-8-0) is back into the attack.
|8.2 : Josh Davey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Now Gurbaz attacks! A short ball, on middle. Gurbaz attacks as he comes down the pitch, pulls it wide of deep mid-wicket and bags himself a boundary.Â
|8.3 : Josh Davey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Easy two! A length ball, on off, pushed down to wide long off for a brace.Â
|8.4 : Josh Davey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, WIDE! Full and way outside off. Left alone.
|Josh Davey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, on off, drilled down to long on for one.
|8.5 : Josh Davey to Hazratullah Zazai, A length ball, slower and on middle. Zazai reads the pace and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.Â
|8.6 : Josh Davey to Hazratullah Zazai, In the air but safe! A short ball, on middle, another slower ball. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ is too early on his pull shot and gets a top edge to deep backward square leg. The fielder runs to his right, runs over but does well to stop it. Two runs taken. 12Â coming ofÂ it.Â
|9.1 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and on middle, pushed to mid-wicket.Â
|9.2 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full again, on middle. Gurbaz skips down and nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Mark WattÂ (1-0-2-0) is brought back into the attack.
|9.3 : Mark Watt to Hazratullah Zazai, Full and slanting on middle. Zazai heaves it to deep mid-wicket for another couple.Â
|9.4 : Mark Watt to Hazratullah Zazai, Tossed up on middle. Zazai mistimes his hit back to the bowler.
|9.6 : Mark Watt to Najibullah Zadran, Serves a flatter ball, on middle. Defended out.
|9.5 : DRINKS! The AfghanistanÂ opening pair of Mohammad ShahzadÂ and Hazratullah ZazaiÂ got them off to an absolute flier. Shahzad fell but Zazai still went after the bowlers and now, with him being dismissed at the halfway mark, it's an opportunity for ScotlandÂ to make further inroads. The innings is set up for a mouth-watering second half. Also, Najibullah ZadranÂ is the new man in.
|10.1 : Chris Greaves to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quick single! A flatter ball, outside off. Gurbaz hits it back to his fellow partner. The ball hits his bat and deflects to mid off and the batters take a single.Â
|9.5 : Another bowling change as Chris GreavesÂ (1-0-10-0) comes back into the attack.
|Mark Watt to Hazratullah Zazai, OUT! TIMBER! ScotlandÂ needed that very badly as the dangerous Zazai goes back! Watt who actually is a spinner serves it on 107 clicks and nails his yorker angling on middle. Hazratullah ZazaiÂ gets beaten by the pace. He gets an inside edge as he looks to jam it out and the ball ricochets it back on the wooden sticks behind.Â
|10.3 : Chris Greaves to Najibullah Zadran, Flatter and on off. Zadran works it to point.Â
|10.2 : Chris Greaves to Najibullah Zadran, Full and on off. Zadran drives it nicely but straight to covers.
|10.4 : Chris Greaves to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! Up and Over! Zadran is off the mark! It was the googly but Zadran reads it nicely. Times it perfectly over extra cover for a boundary.Â
|10.5 : Chris Greaves to Najibullah Zadran, Around off. Zadran steers it to short third man.Â
|10.6 : Chris Greaves to Najibullah Zadran, NOT OUT!Â Short, flatter and around off. Zadran backs away and cuts it to sweeper cover. The fielder throws it to the keeper who flashes the bails off. Zadran had to put in a dive to make his ground and he makes it on time. The third umpire is called to check it and it shows Zadran was well in. Two taken.Â
|10.5 : Is that a Run Out? No, it isn't! The third umpire checks the replay and we can see that Najibullah ZadranÂ made his ground with ease as he put in the dive.
|11.1 : Brad Wheal to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Length ball, on middle. Gurbaz tucks it to mid on for a single.
|11.2 : Brad Wheal to Najibullah Zadran, Good running between the wickets! On middle. Zadran flicks it with soft hands to deep mid-wicket and takes a quick couple.Â
|0.0 : Brad WhealÂ (2-0-18-0) comes in to replace Mark Watt.
|11.3 : Brad Wheal to Najibullah Zadran, Length ball, outside off. Zadran punches it through point for a single.
|11.4 : Brad Wheal to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A back-of-a-length ball, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to pull but misses it completely. The ball hits his waist and lobs in the hands of the point fielder.Â
|11.5 : Brad Wheal to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
|11.6 : Brad Wheal to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! Boundary to end the over! Short of a length, outside off. Zadran frees his arms as he cuts it through point for another boundary.Â
|12.1 : Chris Greaves to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full, on middle, pushed down to long on for a single.
|12.2 : Chris Greaves to Najibullah Zadran, Quicker and shorter, around the leg stump. Zadran pulls it to deep square leg for a single. The 100 is up for Afghanistan.
|12.3 : Chris Greaves to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicely flighted, very full and wide of the off stump. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ leaves it alone.
|12.4 : Chris Greaves to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! The timing was perfect on that one. Fullish ball, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets down on one knee and plays a slog sweep over the square leg fence for a biggie.
|12.5 : Chris Greaves to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flatter one, around off and this is punched off the back foot towards wide long off for one.
|12.6 : Chris Greaves to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! This is a poor delivery from Chris GreavesÂ as he drifts down the leg side with fine leg inside the circle. Zadran gets low and just paddles it fine into the fine leg boundary. 13 off that over.
|13.1 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Slightly shorter, on off and this is crunched off the back foot but straight to cover.
|0.0 : Mark WattÂ (2-0-5-1) is back into the attack. He replaces Brad Wheal.
|13.2 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quicker and flatter, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ can't get it through covers again.
|13.3 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Watt fires this one in full and wide. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ watchfully leaves it alone.
|13.4 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fourth dot on the trot! Watt fires in a yorker this time, on the off stump. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ digs it to the left of the bowler, who dives and makes a good stop.
|13.5 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On middle and leg, turned through square leg for a single.
|13.6 : Mark Watt to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! A gift from Mark WattÂ as he angles this one in quick and on the pads. Najibullah ZadranÂ just helps it over short fine leg and the ball races away into the fence.
|14.1 : Josh Davey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! WOW! This is an unreal shot, almost like the helicopter shot. In the slot and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ with a flick of the wrists. The ball sails over the square leg fence for a biggie.
|0.0 : Josh DaveyÂ comes back into the attack. He replaces Chris Greaves.Â
|14.2 : Josh Davey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full and wide, driven towards wide long off for one.
|14.3 : Josh Davey to Najibullah Zadran, Davey bowls this one into the pitch, outside off and angling across the left-hander. Zadran dabs it down towards long on and rotates the strike.
|14.4 : Josh Davey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Full again and outside off stump. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ heaves it off the inner half of the bat towards wide long on for another one.
|14.5 : Josh Davey to Najibullah Zadran, Full and straight, worked nicely around the corner on the leg. The batters race back for the second and make it in time. The replay shows that while running the first run, Zadran didn't have his bat behind the crease and hence it will only be a single.
|14.6 : Josh Davey to Najibullah Zadran, Slower ball, banged in around the ribs. Zadran looks to pull but is through his shot early. The ball comes off the inside edge and onto the thigh pads before rolling onto the off side. They do take a quick single though.
|15.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Najibullah Zadran, Full, on off and driven down to long off for one.
|15.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, It's now seven singles in a row for Afghanistan. Slower one, on the hips. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ nudges it towards backward square leg for a single.
|15.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Najibullah Zadran, SIX! This is probably the biggest hit of the tournament so far! Sharif tries going into the wicket again and Zadran reads it well. Zadran swings through the line of the ball and dispatches this one on the roof over the long on fence.
|15.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Najibullah Zadran, Full but on the pads. Zadran flicks it straight to the man at short fine leg.
|15.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Najibullah Zadran, Sharif does get the yorker in this time. It's on middle and Zadran can't get underneath it.
|15.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Najibullah Zadran, Full and straight, heaved towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|16.1 : Brad Wheal to Najibullah Zadran, LEG BYE! Full and on the pads. Zadran misses his flick. The ball goes towards the leg side. The batters collect a leg bye.
|15.6 : Brad WhealÂ is back into the attack now. He replaces Josh Davey.
|16.2 : Brad Wheal to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! Out of here! It is raining sixes in Sharjah. The balls are just going out of the park here. Gurbaz has turned to attack now. Full and on off. Gurbaz comes forward and lifts it over the long on fence for a maximum.
|16.3 : Brad Wheal to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A length ball, on off. Gurbaz comes across and whips it across the line through mid-wicket. The batters decide to take two. The fielder in the deep collects the ball and throws is to the keeper who clips the bails. The batter puts in a dive to safe himself and it looks to is inside the crease. The umpire decides to take it upstairs to check a short run first and then the run out. The replays show there is a short run by Gurbaz and the replays show Gurbaz w
|16.4 : Brad Wheal to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, SIX! BANG! 150 comes up for Afghanistan in some style. A full-length ball, on off. Gurbaz steps forward and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|16.3 : Is that a Run Out? The umpires have gone upstairs to check for a short run as well as for the run out. This is the second short run of the day, so, it'll be just a single as is signalled by the onfield umpire. However, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ did make it in time and it is NOT OUT on the bigÂ screen.
|16.5 : Brad Wheal to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A length ball, around off. Gurbaz whips it across the line through mid-wicket for a single.
|16.6 : Brad Wheal to Najibullah Zadran, Short ball, on the bodyline. Zadran tucks it to the leg side and takes off for a quick single. Another great over from Afghanistan's prespective. 16 runs coming off it.Â
|17.1 : Mark Watt to Najibullah Zadran, Flighted, full and on middle. Zadran hangs back and pushes it to cover.
|0.0 : Mark WattÂ (3-0-10-1) is back into the attack.
|17.2 : Mark Watt to Najibullah Zadran, WIDE! Full and down leg. Zadran looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
|Mark Watt to Najibullah Zadran, FOUR! Down the ground. Floated, full and on off. Zadran makes room and lifts it towards long on. The ball goes into the boundary on a bounce.
|17.3 : Mark Watt to Najibullah Zadran, On off, Zadran lifts towards long off for a single.
|17.4 : Mark Watt to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, LEG BYE! NOT OUT! ScotlandÂ took the review in hope, but it goes against them. Loopy ball, full and on leg. Gurbaz looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball goes towards fine leg off the pads. The batters sneak a leg bye. Although, Mark WattÂ wants his skipper to take it upstairs even though the keeper mentioned it is going down leg. In the end, the skipper, goes with the bowler. The Ultra Edge shows the bat was absent. The Ball Tracker showed the ball wa
|17.5 : Mark Watt to Najibullah Zadran, SIX! All the way. Full and on off. Zadran powers it over the long off fence for a maximum.
|17.3 : After much convincing from the bowler, Kyle CoetzerÂ does go for the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge confirms that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows the impact is in line but it's going down leg. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ survives andÂ ScotlandÂ lose a review.
|17.6 : Mark Watt to Najibullah Zadran, On off, pushed to cover for a single.
|18.1 : Josh Davey to Najibullah Zadran, Full-length ball, on middle. Zadran flicks it through square leg for a couple for runs.
|18.2 : Josh Davey to Najibullah Zadran, A length ball, on the pads. Zadran clips it through square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Josh DaveyÂ (3-0-31-0) to bowl the nineteenth over.
|18.3 : Josh Davey to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! CAUGHT! Josh DaveyÂ gets himself into the wicket's column. The leading wicket-taker for Scotland has struck at the biggestÂ stage. He would be relieved after leaking a few too many runs. A full-length ball, outside off. Gurbaz comes across and throws his bat on it. The ball skies in the air and goes towards extra cover. Kyle CoetzerÂ comes forward and pouches it comfortably.
|The skipper, Mohammad NabiÂ is in at number 5.
|18.4 : Josh Davey to Najibullah Zadran, Short and on off. Zadran pulls it through mid-wicket and gets a single. This also brings up his FIFTY. What an innings by the man.
|18.5 : Josh Davey to Mohammad Nabi, FOUR! Nabi goes straight down the ground. He certainly has calm nerves. Fuller and on off. Nabi stands tall and slaps it over the bowler's head. The ball races away into the boundary at long off. The fielder puts in a dive but in vain.
|19.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Najibullah Zadran, A length ball, on off. Zadran flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|19.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Najibullah Zadran, On a length, around off. Zadran lifts it over cover and gets a single.
|18.6 : Safyaan SharifÂ (3-0-20-1) has been entrusted with the final over.
|19.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Nabi, FOUR! Nabi is on the charge. Slower bouncer, on off. Nabi stays inside the crease and pulls it towards deep square leg and bags a boundary.
|19.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Mohammad Nabi, A length ball, on off. Nabi works it towards long on for a single.
|19.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Najibullah Zadran, OUT! CAUGHT! And 190 is what AfghanistanÂ end with. This is their best ever tally in T20 World Cup. A length ball, around off. Zadran looks to go big again, but this time he finds the fielder in the deep. He heaves it across the line towards deep square leg. Brad WhealÂ moves to his right and takes a sharp catch. Safyaan SharifÂ bags his second wicket. AFGHANISTAN END THEIR INNINGS AT 190/4.
|19.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Najibullah Zadran, SIX! Zadran is making sure his side finishes on a high. Full and on off. Zadran hangs back, gets under the ball and muscles it over the long on fence for a biggie. In fact, the ball is outside the ground yet again. Why bother running for these shots. 190 is up for Afghanistan. What a start to their campaign.
|19.6 : Runs galore here at Sharjah. A wonderful batting performance from Afghanistan but mind you Sri Lanka chased down a big total pretty comfortably against Bangladesh yesterday. So, Scotland will keep that in mind and fancy their chance. Nonetheless, we saw some serious power-hitting displays from the Afghan players and they will be very happy going into the break.Â
|Afghanistan were off to a brilliant start as both their openers went bonkers straight from the word go. The powerful duo stitched a partnership of 50 before Mohammad ShahzadÂ gave away his wicket. Â Hazratullah ZazaiÂ too hit some lust blows before givingÂ away his wicket. Two new batters in the middle phase and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Najibullah ZadranÂ did extremely well to control the tempo. They scored at a good rate and placed Afghanistan in pole position. Gurbaz fell and then the captain,
|Mark Watt says that before the game they knew it's going to be a short boundary on one side and they did their best to protect it. The left-hand, right-hand combination made it a bit more difficult and says that 190 is a par score on this surface. Adds that they have some good players of spin in the middle and is confident that the batters will do the job.
|Scotland will be miffed with their performance. Not just their bowlers were wayward but they created very few chances to buy themselves a wicket. It was easy from Afghanistan's point of view, to come and bag themselves runs with ease. Safyaan SharifÂ took a wicket inside the Powerplay and then Mark WattÂ improvised to get better of Zazai but after that Scotland just lost their way and Afghanistan planted their front foot. Josh DaveyÂ found a way to snatch a wicket at the fag end of the innings b
|Right then! 191 needed for ScotlandÂ to start their campaign on a winning note. It is a tough ask but ScotlandÂ do carry some threat and will look to play with freedom. Stay tuned as the chase is about to begin.Â
|Josh Davey to Mohammad Nabi, Full and outside off. Nabi guides it above the point fielder. The fielder leaps but the ball goes over him. The batters get a couple.
|We are back for the chase! The umpires are out in the middle along with the AfghanistanÂ players.