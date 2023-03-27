|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 1 w . 6 | . 1 . . 2 .
|Last bat : Imad Wasimc Karim Janat b Mujeeb Ur Rahman13(7b2x40x6) SR:185.71, FoW:123/5 (14.4 Ovs)
|15.1 : Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, 1 run.
|14.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Iftikhar Ahmed, Floated on off,Â Ahmed drills it to long on for a single. 8 runs and a big wicket of it.Â
|14.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, OUT! TAKEN! This is a big wicket! Wasim could have been dangerous at the back. This one lands on middle and then turns away. Wasim didn't read the turn as he swings his bat across only to get a top edge to short third man where Karim JanatÂ takes a diving catch.
|14.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Shadab Khan, Fuller and outside off, pushed through covers for one.
|14.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Iftikhar Ahmed, Flat and outside off,Â Ahmed plays it to mid-wicket for one more.
|14.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, On middle. Wasim turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|14.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, FOUR! A boundary to start the over! Full and on off, Wasim hits it through covers for four.
|13.6 : Karim Janat to Imad Wasim, On middle, worked to long on for a single.
|13.5 : Karim Janat to Iftikhar Ahmed, This is full and on middle. It is eased to long on for a single.
|13.4 : Karim Janat to Imad Wasim, On off, tucked to mid-wicket for one more.
|13.3 : Karim Janat to Imad Wasim, Slanting on the pads again, Wasim works it to deep square leg for a brace.
|13.2 : Karim Janat to Imad Wasim, FOUR! Too full and angling on the pads. Wasim helps it down to fine leg for four.
|13.1 : Karim Janat to Saim Ayub, OUT! TAKEN! The pressure was building and something was bound to happen! Ayub's stay is over! Length ball, outside off, Ayub skips down to go big but slices his shot to deep point. Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ runs forward, dives and takes a brilliant catch. He judged the flight well. AfghanistanÂ will look to build from here.
|12.6 : Rashid Khan to Saim Ayub, Tailing on the pads, this is hit to deep mid-wicket for a single. Two good overs from Afghanistan.
|12.5 : Rashid Khan to Saim Ayub, Superb delivery! Quicker, flat and on off, turns in. Ayub cuts but to backward point.Â
|12.4 : Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, On middle, this is lofted down to long on for one.
|12.3 : Rashid Khan to Saim Ayub, Tossed up on middle. Ayub plays it to deep square leg for one.
|12.2 : Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, Rashid KhanÂ serves it quicker on middle.Â Ahmed pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|12.1 : Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, Shorter and outside off, it is cut to point.
|11.6 : Karim Janat to Iftikhar Ahmed, Just a single! Good bowling from Janat! Goes wide of the crease and angles it on middle,Â Ahmed tucks it to long on.
|11.4 : Karim Janat to Saim Ayub, Hard length delivery, outside off. Ayub guides it to third man and rotates the strike.
|11.5 : Karim Janat to Iftikhar Ahmed, Slants this one on the pads.Â Ahmed tickles but finds the man at short fine leg. Can Karim JanatÂ end on a good note?
|11.3 : Karim Janat to Iftikhar Ahmed, Around off, this is drilled down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|11.2 : Karim Janat to Saim Ayub, Length and on off, Ayub bunts it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|11.1 : Karim Janat to Saim Ayub, 100 up! Length and on off, Ayub works it through covers for a couple.
|10.6 : Rashid Khan to Saim Ayub, Full and on leg, Ayub turns it to mid-wicket for a single. 11 runs off the over.
|10.5 : Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, Flat and on middle,Â Ahmed bunts it to square leg for one more.
|10.4 : Rashid Khan to Saim Ayub, Quicker one on the pads, Ayub flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|10.3 : Rashid Khan to Saim Ayub, SIX! A rare loosener from Rashid! Full toss on middle and Ayub heaves it over mid-wicket for a six.
|10.2 : Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, On middle, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
|10.1 : Rashid Khan to Saim Ayub, A googly, outside off, this is cut to short third man for a quick single.
|9.6 : Drinks! A much better performance by PakistanÂ but the job is half done. They need to continue to get near the 180-mark and they can reach with Shadab KhanÂ and Imad WasimÂ still to come. AfghanistanÂ will hope to keep them under 160. The pitch looks two-paced and AfghanistanÂ will look to stem the run flow.
|Mohammad Nabi to Iftikhar Ahmed, SIX! BOOM! Full and on the middle and leg. Iftikhar AhmedÂ gets down and launches it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.Â
|9.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, Tossed up on off, Saim AyubÂ prods and inside edges it through mid-wicket for one.
|9.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, Full and on off, Saim AyubÂ prods and pushes into covers.Â
|9.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, FOUR MORE! Darted down the leg, Saim AyubÂ nudges it nicely past the short fine leg fielder as it races away to fence for back to back boundaries.
|9.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, FOUR! Shortish and outside off, Saim AyubÂ waits and cuts it through backward point and short third man fielder for a boundary.
|9.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, Flat and around off, Saim AyubÂ punches it to covers.
|8.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, Carrom ball, on a length and on the leg peg. Saim AyubÂ hangs back and works it through square leg for a single.
|8.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Iftikhar Ahmed, Full and outside off, Iftikhar AhmedÂ pushes it through covers for a single.
|8.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Iftikhar Ahmed, Tossed up on the middle and leg, nudged to mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Iftikhar Ahmed, Fires it full and on the middle and leg. Iftikhar AhmedÂ is squared up and works it through point for one.
|8.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, Flat and on off, Saim AyubÂ punches it down to long on for one.
|8.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, Shortish and outside off, cut away to a sweeper cover for one.
|7.6 : Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, Flat and quicker around off, Iftikhar AhmedÂ dabs it toward point.
|Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, WIDE! Darted down the leg. Iftikhar AhmedÂ looks to flick and misses. Another wide.Â
|7.5 : Rashid Khan to Saim Ayub, Flat and on off, Saim AyubÂ works it past covers for a single.
|7.4 : Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, Full and googly on off. Iftikhar AhmedÂ pushes it into covers for one.
|Rashid Khan to Iftikhar Ahmed, WIDE! Flat and down the leg. Iftikhar AhmedÂ looks to flick it away but misses and the umpire calls it wide.
|7.3 : Iftikhar AhmedÂ walks in to bat.
|Rashid Khan to Abdullah Shafique, OUT! CLEANED UP! Rashid KhanÂ strikes in his first over. Googly into the middle and leg. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ shimmies down to work it away and misses it completely. The ball goes through the gate and crashes into the stumps. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ departs after playing a quick cameo. PakistanÂ have now lost theirÂ third.
|7.2 : Rashid Khan to Abdullah Shafique, Tossed up on the stumps. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ prods and defends.
|7.1 : Rashid Khan to Saim Ayub, Flat and around off, Saim AyubÂ carves it past short third for a single.
|6.6 : Rashid KhanÂ to bowl now.
|Mohammad Nabi to Abdullah Shafique, SIX! BANG! Full on the middle and leg. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ uses his feet and getsÂ to the pitch of the ball to time it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|6.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, Full on the middle and leg. Saim AyubÂ works it through square leg for a single.
|6.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Abdullah Shafique, Full on the leg peg, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ nudges it through square leg for one.
|6.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, Slower through the air on the leg peg. Saim AyubÂ nudges it to square leg for one.Â
|6.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Abdullah Shafique, Flat and around off, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ punches it down to long on for one.
|6.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Abdullah Shafique, Tossed up around off, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ prods and nudges into short mid-wicket.
|5.6 : Fareed Ahmad to Saim Ayub, Back of a length around off, Saim AyubÂ guides it short third for none.Â
|5.5 : Fareed Ahmad to Saim Ayub, FOUR! Shortish and outside off, Saim AyubÂ carves it into the gap through point for a cracking boundary.Â
|5.4 : Fareed Ahmad to Abdullah Shafique, Back of a length angled into the batter, tucked away to wide mid on for one.
|5.3 : Fareed Ahmad to Abdullah Shafique, SIX! BOOM! Full length ball on the stumps. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ makes room and plays it inside out to smokeÂ it over the long off-fence for a biggie.Â
|5.2 : Fareed Ahmad to Abdullah Shafique, Good length delivery outside off, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ guides it to wide third man region for a couple.
|5.1 : Fareed Ahmad to Abdullah Shafique, FOUR! BANG! Fareed AhmadÂ is welcomed with a boundary! On a length and around off, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ lofts it uppishly toward the wide long on region for a boundary.Â
|4.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Abdullah Shafique, Follows the batterÂ as he makes room and Abdullah ShafiqueÂ works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|4.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, WIDE! Flat and down the leg. Saim AyubÂ flicks and misses. WIDE again.
|4.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, Flat and around off, Saim AyubÂ drops it with soft hands into covers for one.
|4.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, Full and on off, Saim AyubÂ presses forward and defends.
|Mohammad Nabi to Saim Ayub, Wide! Flat and down the leg, Saim AyubÂ looks to flick and misses as the ball goes past the keeper toward fine leg for three runs
|4.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Abdullah Shafique, Fires it full and on the middle and leg. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ uses his feet and pushes it down to mid on for one to get off the mark after 4 games.
|4.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Abdullah Shafique, On a good length and on off, Abdullah ShafiqueÂ presses forward and defends.
|0.0 : Abdullah ShafiqueÂ walks in.
|4.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Tayyab Tahir, OUT! TAKEN! Mohammad NabiÂ strikes! Arm ball just outside off, Tayyab TahirÂ looks to go into the onside but plays it early and gets a leading edge that lobs toward short third man. Fareed AhmadÂ jumps and takes a brilliant one-hander catch to dismiss Tahir.
|3.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, Fires it flat and quickly around off, Saim AyubÂ is rushed as he has punched into covers for none.
|3.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, Shortish and around off, Saim AyubÂ goes back and bunts it into covers.
|3.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, Flat again and Saim AyubÂ punches back to Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
|3.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, Flat and around off, Saim AyubÂ goes back and punches it to short mid-wicket.
|3.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, Full and on off, Saim AyubÂ bunts it back to the bowler.
|3.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, FOUR! Flat and outside off, Saim AyubÂ plays late and works it past point for a boundary.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, FOUR LEG BYES! On a good length and angling down the leg. Tayyab TahirÂ tucks it off the pads as the ball goes past the keeper and down to the fine leg region for four leg byes.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, FOUR! BANG! Slower ball, short, and a tad outside off, Tayyab TahirÂ works it through the point and backward point region for a cracking boundary.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, Back of a length angling into the batter, Tayyab TahirÂ looks to work it around and misses. He gets a thud on the pad.Â
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, Fullish length outside off, Saim AyubÂ opens the bat face and runs it down toward third man for one.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, On a length and around off, Tayyab TahirÂ waits and guides it toward the gully region for one.
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, Back of a length around off, Tayyab TahirÂ looks to punch it away but gets rushed and bunts it into the pitch.Â
|1.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, SIX! BOOM! Carrom ballÂ coming into the middle and leg. Saim AyubÂ gets down and smokesÂ it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.Â
|1.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Saim Ayub, Flat and outside off, Saim AyubÂ comes forward and pushes it to point.
|1.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Mohammad Haris, OUT! IN THE AIR AND TAKEN! Full and coming into the middle and leg. Mohammad HarisÂ gets down to play the slog. He gets the height but not the distance and ends up hitting in the hands of Usman GhaniÂ at the deep square leg region. PakistanÂ loses their first early.Â
|1.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, Full and comes in. Tayyab TahirÂ works it toward mid-wicket for one.
|1.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, Edged and Four! Shortish and around off. Tayyab TahirÂ flashes hard and edges it past the first slip man as the ball runs down to the third man region for a streaky boundary.
|1.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, Full and around off. Tayyab TahirÂ prods and defends.
|1.1 : Tayyab TahirÂ is the new man in.
|0.6 : Mujeeb Ur RahmanÂ to bowl now.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, Fuller-length delivery on off. Saim AyubÂ prods and defends.
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, Hard length delivery around off, Saim AyubÂ heaves through mid-wicket for a couple.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, Good length ball around off, Saim AyubÂ prods and inside edges it toward the keeper.
|0.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, On a good length and a hint of shape outside off. Saim AyubÂ pokes outside off as the ball gets past the outside edge.
|0.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Haris, Full, and swings into the batter, Mohammad HarisÂ nudges it toward deep square leg off an inside edge for one and gets off the mark.
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Haris, Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ starts off with a low full toss around off.Â Mohammad HarisÂ gets forward and bunts it to mid off.
|0.0 : We are all set. The players are out in the middle. Mohammad HarisÂ and Saim AyubÂ to open for Pakistan. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ to bowl first. Let's play...
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (C), Iftikhar Ahmed (In for Azam Khan), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim (In for Naseem Shah), Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal (In for Naveen-ul-Haq), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad (In for Azmatullah Omarzai).Â
|Time for the national anthems. It is Pakistan's first followed by Afghanistan's.
|Shadab KhanÂ says they wanted to bowl first as well. Adds they have to do better with the bat and adopt the conditions quickly and play fearless cricket. Shares he trustsÂ his gut feeling while selecting the bowler and plays according to the tactics. Informs about his team.
|Rashid KhanÂ says they will bowl first. Adds chasing is much better here and they have the confidence o restrict PakistanÂ under a good total. Reckons they want to focus on this game and not on the past. Shares they want to give 100%. Informs about his team.
|TOSS UPDATE: AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and Rashid KhanÂ has opted to field first.Â