|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . w w . . . | 4 4 . 6 1 3
|Last bat : Tayyab Tahirc Azmatullah Omarzai b Karim Janat13(23b0x40x6) SR:56.52, FoW:60/4 (9.5 Ovs)
|9.5 : Karim Janat to Tayyab Tahir, OUT! TAKEN! Slightly shorter and on off, Tayyab TahirÂ looks to pull it but gets a top edge. The ball goes high up in the air.Â Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ calls for it and takes an excellent catch diving to his left. Tayyab TahirÂ makes his way back into the shed.
|Drinks break.
|9.4 : Karim Janat to Tayyab Tahir, Too full and on off, Tayyab TahirÂ drives it but finds the man at mid off.
|9.3 : Karim Janat to Imad Wasim, Full and on off, Imad WasimÂ drills it to mid off for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|9.2 : Karim Janat to Tayyab Tahir, Slightly shorter and on off, Tayyab TahirÂ punches it to deep extra covers for one.
|9.1 : Karim Janat to Imad Wasim, On a length, on leg, Imad WasimÂ tucks it to mid on for one.
|8.6 : Karim JanatÂ is into the attack now.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, Too full and on off, Imad WasimÂ turns it to square leg for one.
|8.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, Lands it outside off, Tayyab TahirÂ guides it to point for one again.
|8.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, Quicker one, on off, Imad WasimÂ flicks it to mid-wicket for one again.
|8.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, Full and on off, Tayyab TahirÂ works it to mid-wicket for one.
|8.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, Lands it on off, Imad WasimÂ taps it to deep covers for one.
|8.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, SIX! All the way. A full toss, on off, Imad WasimÂ moves forward and heaves it over cow corner for a biggie.
|7.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Imad Wasim, Lands it on off, Imad WasimÂ taps it to covers for one.
|7.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Imad Wasim, Back of a length again, Imad WasimÂ pulls it to deep mid-wicket for two more.
|7.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Imad Wasim, Slightly shorter one, Imad WasimÂ flicks it to mid-wicket. A slight misfield allows the batters to take one more. Two taken.
|7.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Tayyab Tahir, On a length, angling in, Tayyab TahirÂ pushes it to covers for a quick single.Â
|7.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Imad Wasim, Full and on off, Imad WasimÂ nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
|7.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Tayyab Tahir, SlightlyÂ shorter, down leg, Tayyab TahirÂ looks to flick it but the ball brushes his thigh and rolls towards the on side. They cross.
|6.6 : Rashid Khan to Imad Wasim, Quicker one, on off, Imad WasimÂ blocks it back.
|6.5 : Rashid Khan to Tayyab Tahir, Slightly shorter and on off, Tayyab TahirÂ works it to mid-wicket for one.
|6.4 : Rashid Khan to Imad Wasim, Full and on off, Imad WasimÂ taps it to covers for one.
|6.3 : Rashid Khan to Imad Wasim, Bowls it on middle, Imad WasimÂ covers his line and blocks it away.
|6.2 : Rashid Khan to Imad Wasim, Quicker one, outside off, it skids through, Imad WasimÂ looks to heave it but misses.
|6.1 : Rashid Khan to Tayyab Tahir, Too full and on off, Tayyab TahirÂ drives it to deep extra covers for one.
|5.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Imad Wasim, Bowls it down leg, Imad WasimÂ misses his flick and gets rapped on his pads. A stifled appeal turned down.
|5.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Tayyab Tahir, Lands it outside off, Tayyab TahirÂ turns it to mid-wicket for one more.
|5.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Imad Wasim, Slightly shorter and on off, Imad WasimÂ gently pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|5.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Imad Wasim, Full and outside off, Imad WasimÂ drives it but finds Rashid KhanÂ at mid off. Three dots now.
|5.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Imad Wasim, Touch full, around off, Imad WasimÂ works it to the man at mid on. Dot again.
|5.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Imad Wasim, On a length, on off, Imad WasimÂ eases it to short mid-wicket.
|4.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, Angles it on the pads and Tahir works it straight to the short fine leg fielder.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, WIDE! Bowls it quick and down the leg side. Tahir tries to clip it but misses.
|4.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, Flatter and quicker on off. Tahir punches it back to the bowler.
|4.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, A full delivery on middle. Wasim drives it to long on for a single.
|4.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, FOUR! Nicely timed again! Fires it full and quick on leg. Wasim flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
|4.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Tayyab Tahir, Fires it quicker on middle. Tahir works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|4.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Imad Wasim, A full delivery on off. Wasim drills it to long on for a single.
|3.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Tayyab Tahir, Short and outside off. Tahir tries to cut it but misses.
|3.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Imad Wasim, Bowls it full and on leg. Wasim clips it to deepÂ backward square leg for a single.
|3.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Imad Wasim, FOUR! Wasim is off the mark in style! An overpitched delivery, around off. Wasim drives it beautifully past mid off for a boundary.
|3.3 : Imad WasimÂ walks in.
|Naveen-ul-Haq to Mohammad Haris, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Haris perishes in a bid to up the ante! On a length and outside off. Haris throws his bat at it but gets only an outside edge. The keeper,Â Rahmanullah GurbazÂ takes an easy catch and Naveen-ul-HaqÂ strikes in his first over.
|3.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Mohammad Haris, Bowls it full and outside off. Haris drives it to the cover fielder.
|3.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Tayyab Tahir, A fullish delivery on off. Tahir drives it to mid off for a single.
|2.6 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Haris, Goes fuller and around off. Haris drives it to the cover-point fielder.
|2.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Mohammad Haris, On a length, on off. Haris defends it towards the point fielder.
|2.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, Risky run! On a length, on middle. Tahir defends it towards the leg side and sets off for a run. Naveen-ul-HaqÂ at mid-wicket runs forward and fires a quick throw at the bowler's end. However, he misses by just an inch and the batters complete a single.
|2.3 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, On a length and outside off. Tahir fends it towards point.
|2.2 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, Keeps it touch short on middle and leg. Tahir tries to pull it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|2.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, On the shorter side and outside off. Tahir punches it to backward point.
|1.6 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Tayyab Tahir, Tahir is off the mark as well with a lovely shot! On the shorter side and outside off. Tahir just punches it off the backfoot through covers and gets three before the fielder cuts it off.
|1.5 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Haris, Back of a length, on off. Haris works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|1.4 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Haris, SIX! Haris is looking in the mood today! Short and off. Haris picks the length quickly and smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
|1.3 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Haris, Fraction short on off. Haris tries to pull it but gets a toe-end of his blade.
|1.2 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Haris, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries now! Shortish and around off. Haris punches it nicely through covers for a boundary.
|1.1 : Azmatullah Omarzai to Mohammad Haris, FOUR! Haris knows only one way to bat and gets off the mark with a boundary! Back of a length, on off. Haris flat-bats it over mid off for a boundary.
|0.6 : Azmatullah OmarzaiÂ to share the attack from the other end.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, On a length, on off. Tahir blocks it off the front foot. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ starts off with a double-wicket maiden!
|0.5 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, A full delivery on middle and leg. Tahir fends it towards the leg side.
|0.4 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Tayyab Tahir, No hat-trick! Bowls almost a yorker tailing into middle but Tahir somehow manages to block it.
|0.3 : Tayyab TahirÂ is the next batter.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Abdullah Shafique, OUT! LBW! Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ gets two in two and Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ is on a hat-trick! Abdullah ShafiqueÂ becomes the first player in T20I cricket to get four ducks in a row. This is beautifully bowled, a fullish delivery shaping into middle and leg. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ tries to flick it but misses. The ball hits his pads and after a big appeal, the umpire raises his finger. Abdullah ShafiqueÂ takes the DRS though but the UltraEdge shows no bat and the Ba
|0.2 : Abdullah ShafiqueÂ walks in.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ with a stunner and AfghanistanÂ have got an early breakthrough! Lands it on a good length, around off. The ball nips away a bit after coming in with the angle and Saim AyubÂ who tries to defend the ball gets an outside edge. The ball goes left of the keeper and Gurbaz takes a brilliant catch diving to his left. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ is pumped up!
|0.1 : Fazalhaq Farooqi to Saim Ayub, Starts off with a full delivery on off. Ayub drives it crisply to the mid off fielder.
|0.0 : We are done with the anthems now and are all set to get the action underway in few minutes time. AfghanistanÂ players are out there in the middle. Saim AyubÂ and Mohammad HarisÂ are the openers for Pakistan. Fazalhaq FarooqiÂ to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|We are ready for the national anthems now. First up it will be Pakistan's anthem followed by the Afghanistan one. It is a must-win game for Pakistan and we can expect a better performance from them in this game.
|Rashid Khan, the skipper of AfghanistanÂ says that they wanted to bowl first. Mentions that Sharjah pitch sometimes look different and behaves differently. Adds that they just want to enjoy their game and the important thing is to adjust to the conditions. Informs that they have one change with Gulbadin NaibÂ missing out and Usman GhaniÂ back in the side.
|Shadab Khan, the skipper of Pakistan says thatÂ they will bat first. Tells that it is a typical Sharjah pitch and in the last game it was different. Mentions that they are looking forward to this game as the four debutants were bit nervous in the last game. Informs that they have one change with Mohammad NawazÂ coming in. Talks about IhsanullahÂ and says that he has shown his talent in PSL and they are excited about him.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani (In place of Gulbadin Naib), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.Â
|Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz (In place of Faheem Ashraf), Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah.