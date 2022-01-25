|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 . 2 . | 0nb 1 . . 0wd . . 2
|Last bat : Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W)c Pieter Seelaar b Clayton Floyd12(27b1x40x6) SR:44.44, FoW:22/1 (9.1 Ovs)
|13.4 : Philippe Boissevain to Rahmat Shah, 1 run.
|13.3 : Philippe Boissevain to Rahmat Shah, No run.
|13.2 : Philippe Boissevain to Rahmat Shah, Anotehr quicker ball, on a length, around off. Rahmat ShahÂ hangs back and taps it towards backward point.
|12.6 : Philippe BoissevainÂ is into the attack now.
|13.1 : Philippe Boissevain to Rahmat Shah, Flatter and quicker, around middle. Rahmat ShahÂ stays back and pulls hard but finds the fielder at mid-wicket.
|12.6 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, Short of a length, outside off. Rahmat ShahÂ stays back and cuts hard. The fielder at cover-point dives to his left and stops the ball. The batters cross for a single.
|12.5 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, This is a length ball, angling in from off. Shah prods and eases it towards mid on.
|12.4 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, A short ball, just outside off. Rahmat ShahÂ sways away from the line of the delivery.
|12.3 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, Good-length ball, around off. Rahmat ShahÂ blocks it off the front foot.
|12.2 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, FOUR! Excellent timing and even better placement! Back of a length, just outside off. Rahmat ShahÂ prods, opens the face of his bat and caresses it past the point fielder for a boundary. Top shot from Shah!
|12.1 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, Good-length ball, around off. Rahmat ShahÂ pushes it to the fielder at cover.
|11.6 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Tossed up, on a length, around off. Riaz HussanÂ blocks it off the front foot.
|11.5 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, On a length, around off. Riaz HussanÂ keeps it out.
|11.4 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, FOUR! Loose ball and a welcome boundary for Afghanistan! A half-tracker, around off. Riaz HussanÂ rocks back and pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|11.3 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Slightly shorter in length, around off. Riaz HussanÂ cuts it to the fielder at cover.
|11.2 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Floated, on a length, around off. Riaz HussanÂ presses forward and keeps it out.
|11.1 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Tossed up, around off. Riaz HussanÂ blocks it out.
|10.6 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, Fuller in length, outside off. Rahmat ShahÂ prods and pushes it to the fielder at cover-point.
|10.5 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, Short of a length, around off and shaping away a bit. Rahmat ShahÂ taps it to the off side.
|10.3 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, Length ball, just outside off. Rahmat ShahÂ prods and works it past the point fielder to collect a couple of runs.
|10.4 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, Back of a length, well outside off. Rahmat ShahÂ leaves it alone.
|10.2 : Brandon Glover to Rahmat Shah, Good-length ball, on off. Rahmat ShahÂ defends it back to the bowler.
|0.0 : Time for Powerplay 2! NetherlandsÂ can now have a maximum of 4 fielders outside the ring till the 40th over.
|10.1 : Brandon Glover to Riaz Hussan, On a length, around middle. Riaz HussanÂ tucks it to the leg side for a run.
|0.0 : Rahmat ShahÂ walks out to bat.
|9.6 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmat Shah, Slightly shorter on off. Shah goes back and punches it to covers. A wicket-maiden from the debutant.Â Excellent stuff.
|9.5 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmat Shah, Shorter and outside off. Shah looks to cut it but gets the bottom of his blade.
|9.4 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmat Shah, Flatter on off. Shah defends this off the back foot solidly.
|9.3 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmat Shah, Tossed up on off and Shah drives it to covers this time.
|9.2 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmat Shah, A flatter delivery on off. Shah blocks it out watchfully.
|9.1 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! Rahmanullah GurbazÂ departs now and Clayton Floyd, the debutant gets his first wicket in ODI cricket. He has bowled superbly and deserves this wicket. A fuller delivery around leg. Gurbaz looks to sweep it but gets a glove on that one. The ball loops in the air behind keeper and Pieter SeelaarÂ in the first slip runs across to complete a fine catch. So an early wicket for Dutch.
|8.6 : Brandon Glover to Riaz Hussan, On a length, on off. Riaz HussanÂ blocks it out.
|8.5 : Brandon Glover to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ohh...huge appeal but turn down by the umpire! A length delivery on middle and leg. Gurbaz looks to heave it across the line but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards third man for a leg bye.
|8.4 : Brandon Glover to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, on off. Gurbaz solidly blocks it this time.
|8.3 : Brandon Glover to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, outside off. Gurbaz lets it go this time.
|8.2 : Brandon Glover to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! A lucky boundary for Gurbaz! Luck is certainly riding on both theseÂ openers' way. Back of a length, outside off. Gurbaz looks to cut but gets the inside edge and the ball goes past just away from the stumps for a boundary towards long leg.
|7.6 : Brandon GloverÂ comes into the attack. He replaces Vivian Kingma.
|8.1 : Brandon Glover to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, on middle. Gurbaz works it to mid-wicket.
|7.6 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Nicely tossed up on off. Riaz HussanÂ drives it to short cover now.
|7.5 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Another dot ball. Tossed up on off. Driven towards the off side.
|7.4 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Fuller on off. Riaz HussanÂ pushes it to covers..
|7.3 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Nicely tossed up, outside off. Pushed towardsÂ cover-point this time.
|7.2 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, A flatter delivery on off. Riaz HussanÂ blocks this off the front foot.
|7.1 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Another chance goes begging! This time Gurbaz is the man! Gorlee is the culprit! A tossed up delivery, on off. Gurbaz skips down the trackÂ and looks to go inside out. He ends up hitting it straight to the fielder at long off. Boris GorleeÂ there, drops it. A single taken.
|6.6 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, This isÂ good tight bowling by Netherlands. Back of a length, on middle. Riaz HussanÂ works it towards the leg side. Another dot to end the over.
|6.5 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, A length delivery angling into middle and leg again. Riaz HussanÂ clips it to short mid-wicket this time.
|6.4 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, Kingma bowls this on a length, on middle. Riaz HussanÂ works it to short fine leg.
|0.0 : Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Riaz Hussan (On debut) (In for Usman Ghani), Azmatullah Omarzai (In for Gulbadin Naib), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad (On debut) (In for Sharafuddin Ashraf), Fareed Ahmad, Fazal Haque (On debut)Â (In for Yamin Ahmadzai).Â
|6.3 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, A good-length delivery outside off. Riaz HussanÂ leaves it alone carefully.
|6.2 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Drifting on the pads this time. Gurbaz clips it to short fine leg for a single.
|6.1 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, on off. Gurbaz blocks it solidly towards the off side.
|Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, WIDE! Full and down the leg side. GurbazÂ looks to clip it but misses. Wide called by the umpire.
|5.6 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, A fuller delivery outside off. Riaz HussanÂ goes for a big sweep shot this time but misses it completely.
|5.5 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Slower throughÂ the air, on off. Riaz HussanÂ defends this off the front foot.
|5.4 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Nicely tossed up again, outside off. Riaz HussanÂ looks to defend but gets beaten.
|5.3 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, A flatter delivery on off. Pushed towards off side this time.
|5.2 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, DROPPED! Riaz HussanÂ gets aÂ life in his first game!Â A tossed up delivery, on off. Riaz HussanÂ pushes forward to defend but the ball catches the outside edge of his blade. The ball brushes off the gloves of the keepr and goes towards the first slip fielder. He fails to pouch it.
|5.1 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Tossed up on off. Riaz HussanÂ drives it to covers this time.
|4.6 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Back of a length, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ skips down the track and punches it towards cover.
|4.5 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ keeps it out off the front foot.
|4.4 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, Crunched but just the single! Back of a length, around off. Riaz HussanÂ stays back and pulls hard. The ball goes along the ground towards the deep square leg fielder. A single taken.
|4.3 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, Good-length ball, around off. Riaz HussanÂ defends it off the front foot.
|4.2 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, Kingma goes fuller this time, angling in from off. Riaz HussanÂ prods and eases it down towards mid on.
|4.1 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, Back of a length, around off. Riaz HussanÂ hangs back and blocks it out.
|3.6 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Flatter and quicker, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ presses forward and defends it.
|3.5 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fuller in length, around middle. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ pushes it towards mid on. No run there!
|3.4 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tossed up, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ keeps it out.
|3.3 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shorter in length, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ cuts it to the fielder at cover.
|3.2 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Top effort from the fielder at cover! Flatter ball, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ punches hard but the fielder at cover dives to his left and saves a certain boundary.
|3.1 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Fuller in length, outside off. Riaz HussanÂ lunges and drives it towards long off for a single.
|0.0 : Netherlands (Playing XI) - Pieter Seelaar (C), Colin Ackermann, Brandon Glover (In for Musa Ahmed),Â Scott Edwards (WK), Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Saqib Zulfiqar, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd (On debut) (In for Ryan Klein), Aryan Dutt (In for Fred Klaassen).
|2.6 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Short of a length, jagging back in from outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ stays back and dabs it onto the deck. 4 runs off the over!
|2.5 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Well bowled! Length ball, angling in slightly from outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ defends it off the front foot.
|2.4 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good-length ball, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ gets behind the line of the ball to block it.
|2.3 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Banged into the deck, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ looks to pull hard but miscues it just over the mid-wicket fielder. The batters collect a couple of runs.
|2.2 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, On a length, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ taps it to the off side.
|2.1 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Good aggressive running! Good-length ball, around middle and leg. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ tucks it behind square on the leg side and comes back for the second run.
|1.6 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, On a length, around off. Hussan presses forward and blocks it out.
|1.5 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Tossed up, on a length, outside off. Riaz HussanÂ prods and drives it through the cover region. The fielder there cuts it off and the batters take a couple of runs.
|1.4 : Clayton Floyd to Riaz Hussan, Flatter ball, on off. Riaz HussanÂ pushes it to cover.
|0.6 : Â Clayton Floyd, the debutantÂ will start from the other end.
|1.3 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Floated, fuller in length, outside off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ lunges and drills it to long off for a run.
|1.2 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tosses it up, around off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ prods and keeps it out.
|1.1 : Clayton Floyd to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Floyd starts with a flatter ball, on off. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ blocks it off the back foot.
|0.6 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, Shorter length, on off and Riaz HussanÂ pulls it. It goes through square leg and just wide of the fielder there and a couple of runs taken.Â Riaz HussanÂ is off the mark in ODI cricket.
|0.0 : Hashmatullah Shahidi, the skipper of Afghanistan,Â says that they will bat first. He adds that the pitch looks different from the first two games. He mentions that the pitch is slower and lower and they are trying to bring their spinners into play. He informs that they have made four changes to their side.
|0.5 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, This one keeps low! On a length,outside off. Riaz HussanÂ looks to defend it but the ball sneaks throughÂ his blade andÂ goes back to the keeper.
|0.4 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, Kingma goes fuller on off. Riaz HussanÂ drives it to covers this time.
|Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, WIDE! Full and down the leg side this time! Riaz HussanÂ lets it go this time. Wided!
|0.0 : We are set for the game to begin! The players of NetherlandsÂ stride out to the middle. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Riaz HussanÂ will open the batting for Afghanistan. Vivian KingmaÂ will start with the ball. Here we go...
|0.3 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, Beaten this time! Back of a length, outside off. Riaz HussanÂ tries to cut it but misses it.
|0.2 : Vivian Kingma to Riaz Hussan, On a length, on off. Riaz HussanÂ blocks it solidly.
|0.1 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, A very full delivery outside off. Gurbaz steers this to third man and takes a single. Gurbaz is underway.
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Hamid Hasan is near the pitch. He says that the wicket is looking flat and batting first will be crucial to winÂ the game. He adds that there are cracks but they are not alarming and this pitch is a little different from the other two pitches.
|0.1 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz,Â NO BALL!Â Vivian KingmaÂ oversteps straightaway! Free Hit coming up! Back of a length, on off. Gurbaz defends this off the back foot.
|0.0 : Pieter Seelaar, the skipper of Netherlands, says that they would have batted first. Adds that the pitch seems to be playing good in the morning. Tells that they have some positives in this series and they will look to play well and hard in this match. Tells that they have made three changes to their side.
|TOSS - AfghanistanÂ have wonÂ the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
|Netherlands, on the other hand, were always going to find it difficult against the quality of Afghan bowling attack. The credit should be given to their bowlers who have been quite effective in the series so far and have managed to restrict AfghanistanÂ to a chaseable total. However, the batting apart from Scott EdwardsÂ has failed to step up and NetherlandsÂ have never looked like chasing a total in the two ODIs so far. They have some experienced players like Colin AckermannÂ and Pieter Seelaar
|Afghanistan have been clinical in the series so far. The batting group has managed to put decent scores on the board with skipper Hashmatullah ShahidiÂ notching up fifties in both the games. The young and talented Rahmanullah GurbazÂ displayed his talent in the second ODI with a superb century while Rahmat Shah,Â one of the most technically correct batters in Afghanistan, has also been in fine touch. The real threat for the opponent though has been their bowling attack and the quality of Mujeeb
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI of this three-match ODI series between AfghanistanÂ and Netherlands. AfghanistanÂ have already sealed the series and have grabbed crucial 20 points in the World Cup Super League on the way. Netherlands, on the other hand, have failed to challenge Afghanistan consistently to produce positive results and will be looking to end the series on a high. This match provides another opportunity for both these teams to bag 10 vital points in the World Cu