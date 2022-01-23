|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|0.3 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, No run.
|0.2 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, No run.
|0.1 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, No run.
|0.0 : We are setÂ for the game to begin! The players of NetherlandsÂ have made their way out in the middle. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Usman GhaniÂ will open the batting for Afghanistan. Vivian KingmaÂ will start the proceedings with the ball.
|Pieter Seelaar, the skipper of Netherlands, says that they would have batted first as well, but he is happy to bowl first. Mentions that the first overs was good, but the last 10 overs were a little tough. But they did bowl well. Says that the wicket looks sticky as compared to the pitch on the first ODI. Informs us that they have one change.
|Hashmatullah Shahidi, the skipper of Afghanistan, says they will bat first. Adds that the wicket looks good to bat on and they will look to put up a good score on the board. Mentions that in the previous game, the ball wasn't quite coming onto the bat but they are hoping that this wicket will help their batters.
|TOSS - AfghanistanÂ have won the toss and they have elected to BATÂ first.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad (In for Shahidullah Kamal), Yamin Ahmadzai.Â
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Musa Ahmed, Scott Edwards (WK), Fred Klaassen, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar (C), Boris Gorlee, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein (In for Brandon Glover), Philippe Boissevain, Bas de Leede.Â
|Netherlands did a good job with the ball in the first ODI but it was their batters who weren't at their best and in the end they had to face a defeat. Coming into this clash, their batting unit must ensure that they put their best foot forward and bat well against a quality bowling attack of Afghanistan. Will the Dutch stage a comeback and level the series? We'll find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
|...MATCH DAY...
|Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of the 2nd ODI between Afghanistan and Netherlands. This promises to be an exciting contest as the series is on the line and World Cup Super League points are up for grab.
|Afghanistan did manage to come out on top in the first ODI and they will be high on confidence coming into this clash. Their skipper, Hashmatullah Shahidi led from the front with the bat and then it was their bowlers who put on a show in the second innings. They will now be looking to wrap the series up in the second ODI and grab thoseÂ 10 crucial WC Super League points.