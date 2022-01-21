|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 0nb . 0wd . 1 1 . | . 4 3 . . .
|Last bat : Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W)b Vivian Kingma13(8b2x40x6) SR:162.50, FoW:16/1 (2.3 Ovs)
|2.5 : Vivian Kingma to Usman Ghani, No run.
|2.4 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmat Shah, On a length and outside off, angling away, Rahmat opens the face of his bat and guides it to third man for a single. He is off the mark.
|2.3 : Rahmat ShahÂ makes his way to the middle.
|Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! BOWLED! GONE! A wicket against the run of play and Gurbaz will be very disappointed with that. Back of a length, on off. Gurbaz goes for the mighty pull but the ball is quite close to his body. All he gets is the inside edge on it and the ball goes back onto the stumps. Gurbaz is down on his knees as the umpires are checking if Vivian KingmaÂ has overstepped. The replays roll in a couple of times and Gurbaz is asked to walk back.
|2.2 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Slightly short and around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ goes back to force it through the line but fails to middle his shot properly. It flies towards mid off where the fielder jumps and perhaps gets some fingertips behind it. The ball then races behind to find the fence.
|2.1 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gets away with a poor delivery. A touch short and around leg, angling down, Gurbaz triess to heave but misses. It clips his pads and goes to the keeper.
|1.6 : Fred Klaassen to Usman Ghani, Short in length and outside off, Ghani cuts from the back foot but fails to find the gap at cover-point. 7 coming from this over!
|1.5 : Fred Klaassen to Usman Ghani, Lands it on a length and around off, angling away, Ghani defends it from the back foot to the off side.
|1.4 : Fred Klaassen to Usman Ghani, Effort delivery, Fred KlaassenÂ bends his back to go short, it's nicely directed around off and Ghani leans back to evade it.
|1.3 : Fred Klaassen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Slightly short and on off, Gurbaz punches it through extra cover. Boris Gorlee, the debutant, chases it down near the fence and saves a run for his team.Â
|Did you know? The last time Afghanistan and Netherlands locked horns in an ODI was way back in 2012. Almost a decade ago. In terms of the head-to-head stat, it stands 4-2 in favour of the Afghans.
|1.2 : Fred Klaassen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, FOUR! Shot! This was more about placement than power. Width outside off, short and wide, Gurbaz doesn't go hard at it and just steers it wide of backward point for a boundary.
|1.1 : Fred Klaassen to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Around off, on a length and shaping in, Gurbaz defends it well.
|0.6 : Who will use the other new ball? It is going to beÂ Fred Klaassen.
|Vivian Kingma to Usman Ghani, Slightly short in length and outside off, Ghani plays it down from the back foot to cover-point. A bit of a yes and no regarding a single and eventually they decide not to cross.
|0.5 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Digs it in short, around middle, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ pulls it behind square leg, without much conviction, but it's good enough to hand him a single.
|0.0 : Pieter Seelaar, the Dutch captain,Â says that they will field first as they don't really know how this wicket will play. Adds that there is a lot of enthusiasm in the side with plenty of fresh faces, which is a positive. Mentions that this is an exciting phase for Dutch cricket.Â
|0.4 : Vivian Kingma to Usman Ghani, Back of a length and outside off, Usman glides it down to third man and collects a run.
|0.3 : Vivian Kingma to Usman Ghani, Better this time. On a length and close to off, shaping in, Ghani defends it with a straight bat.
|Vivian Kingma to Usman Ghani, Wide! Vivian KingmaÂ is struggling at the moment due to the strong wind. Slips a length ball down the leg side, Ghani allows it through.
|0.2 : Vivian Kingma to Usman Ghani, A hint of movement again, too full and wide outside off - almost flirting with the tram line. Usman chases but fails to connect.
|Vivian Kingma to Usman Ghani, In the channel outside off, on a good length, Ghani offers no shot. It's called a no ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming up...
|0.1 : Vivian Kingma to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan are away first ball! Movement for Vivian KingmaÂ as he lands it on a length around off, Rahmanullah GurbazÂ works it close to his pads and places it towards square leg. They cross for a run as a few DutchÂ players were heard appealing.
|0.0 : Right then. We are moments away from the clash. Both sides line up for the national anthems. First, the Dutch anthem is played, followed by that of Afghanistan. The players have taken the field now as have the umpires. Rahmanullah GurbazÂ and Usman GhaniÂ stride out to bat for Afghanistan. Vivian KingmaÂ has the new ball in his hand and has a couple of slips in place. Here we go...
|PITCH REPORT - The weather is a bitÂ cold and there is a strong wind blowing across the ground. The surface is dry and there are lots of cracks with not a blade of grass. There will be assistance for the spinners on this wicket. For the record, this is the first 50-over game to be played on this pitch.
|Hashmatullah Shahidi, the AfghanistanÂ captain, says that he would have batted anyway. Talks about the quality in their spin department and he is happy with the preparations. Finishes by saying that he wantsÂ his boys to express well on the field and he is happy to lead the team.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai.Â
|Netherlands (Playing XI) - Pieter Seelaar (C), Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (WK), Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vivian Kingma, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmed.
|TOSS - The news from the middle is that NetherlandsÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the first of the three ODI matches scheduled between Afghanistan and Netherlands to be played in Doha. Both sides are at the bottom of the ICC CWC Super League and with 30 points at stake, both would be desperate to put their best foot forward. But there can only be one winner in this opening match. Who will that be? We shall find out.
THE DATES ARE OUT! Yes, the dates for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year are out. The first round will kick off on October 16 in Geelong and the MCG will host the finals on 13th November. The Super 12s is set to start on 22nd October with the defending champions and hosts, Australia, facing against the runners-up of the previous edition - New Zealand. There will be two groups with each group having 6 teams. The first one has Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan as the participants.
With Asghar Afghan retiring and Mohammad Nabi making himself unavailable for the series, this is the first game for Hashmatullah Shahidi as the skipper of Afghanistan. They are lacking a few experienced players with a handful of players likely to make their debut. But, Afghanistan remain a quality side largely due to their bowling. It is going to be a big task for the Dutch batters when they come up against Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman and that could potentially decide who wins the game.