|Recent overs : 1 1 w 1 4 4 | . . . . . 4
|Last bat : Harry Tectorc Gulbadin Naib b Naveen-ul-Haq24(58b0x40x6) SR:41.38, FoW:104/3 (24.5 Ovs)
|40.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Curtis Campher, No run.
|40.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Curtis Campher, Four!
|39.6 : Powerplay 3 signalled! Now a maximum of 5 fielders would be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the innings.
|Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Googly on middle, Campher tucks it to the leg side for a single.
|39.5 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Floated on off, punched off the back foot towards covers for a single.
|39.4 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Floated around off, driven through covers for a single.
|39.3 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on middle, tucked towards the leg side by Stirling for a single.
|39.2 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Tossed up on middle, clipped towards square leg for a single.
|0.0 : Rashid back on. 6-1-28-0 from him so far.
|39.1 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, BEATEN! Flatter outside off, Campher goes on the cut but is beaten on the outside edge.
|38.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Floated on middle, clipped towards the leg side for a dot this time.
|38.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher,On off, pushed wide of point for a single.
|38.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Fuller on off, clipped towards the leg side for a single.
|38.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Fuller and on off, Curtis drives it to long on for a single.
|38.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, On off, pushed to covers this time by Campher.
|38.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Tossed up ball on off, lofted towards deep covers for a single.
Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Slower ball on middle, Stirling slogs this one uppishly towards the square leg region. The ball falls short of the fielder there at deep square leg. A run taken. Intentions are clear from Stirling.
|37.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Curtis Campher, Length on middle, Campher pushed it in the mid-wicket regions and collects a run.
|37.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Length on middle, tucked on the leg side by Stirling for a run.
|37.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, FOUR! SHOT! A length ball outside off, Stirling smashes this one in the gap at cover-point for a boundary. He will look to up the ante now as he has completed his ton.
|0.0 : Gulbadin Naib back on. 5-0-29-0 from him so far.
|37.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Misfield and a couple. A slower ball outside off, Stirling slices it towards shortÃ‚Â third man where the skipper Afghan misfields and concedes a couple.
|37.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Curtis Campher, Length ball on middle and leg, clipped towards short fine leg for a run.
|36.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Flatter and outside off, Stirling cuts it through cover-point and gets a couple.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, WIDE! Floated down leg, Stirling makes a leave and it is wided by the umpire.
|36.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Tossed up on off, pushed to covers for a single.
|36.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Fuller on middle, kept out by Campher.
|36.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Flatter on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for nothing.
|36.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, On off, pushed towards cover-point for a quick run.
|0.0 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes back on. 7-0-31-2 from him so far.
|36.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Quicker on middle, Campher plays it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
|35.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, FOUR!Ã‚Â TON FOR PAUL STIRLING. His 11th ODI ton and his second against Afganistan. Floated ball on middle, Stirling paddles it away fine towards the fine leg fence and gets to his century.
|35.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, On off, Stirling keeps it out.
|35.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Curtis Campher, Shorter on off, Campher pulls his wide of mid-wicket for a single.
|35.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Flatter on off, Stirling plays it to the right of the bowler and gets a single. On 98 now.
|35.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, On middle, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|35.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Curtis Campher, Flatter outside off, Campher plays it down towards long on for a run.
|34.6 : DRINKS! A brilliant passage of play since the first drinks break. Afghanistan have managed to break the stand between Tector and Stirling as Tector was sent back to the hut. But since then Paul Stirling has batted beautifully and has kept the scoreboard ticking and in process has inched towards a well deserved ton. He got good support first from Harry Tucker and now Curtis Campher is continuing the good work. Rashid and Nabi have bowled well and have created half chances but were unlucky not get
|Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, A slower ball on middle, Stirling makes room and hits the ball hard straight at the stumps at the non-striker's end.
|34.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Length on middle, Stirling blocks it on the pitch.
|Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, WIDE! A slower ball down the leg side, Stirling looks to play but misses. Wide signalled by the umpire.
|0.0 : Gulbadin Naib is back on. 4-0-24-0 from him so far.
|34.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Curtis Campher, Shortish on middle, Campher pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|34.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Curtis Campher, A fuller ball on middle, Curtis flicks this one behind square on the on side and comes back for a couple.
|34.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Slower ball on middle, Stirling punches it back towards long on for a single.
|34.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Length ball outside off, Stirling smashes it striaght to covers.
|33.6 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Top edge and safe! Tossed up outside off, Campher goes for the sweep once again but ends up getting a top edge towards third man. The fielder there runs towards it and saves a couple. A brace taken in the end.
|33.5 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, FOUR! Flatter and around off, Campher goes for the sweep once again and nails it in the gap at mid-wicket for boundary. 50 run stand is up between these two.
|33.4 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on off, pushed through covers for a single.
|33.3 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Fuller on off, Campher drives it towards long on and crosses ends.
|33.2 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Flatter outside off, Paul cuts it through cover-point and takes a single.
|33.1 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on middle, pushed off the back foot by Stirling.
|32.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, On off, pushed to mid-wicket for a single by Stirling.
|32.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Flighted on middle, clipped towards square leg for a single.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Flatter and around middle and leg, Curtis sweeps it fine towards fine leg and takes a couple as the fielder in the deep does well to field it by running across to his right.
|32.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Flatter on middle, Stirling paddles it towards deep square leg and takes a single.
|32.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Another floated ball on middle, Paul plays it watchfully to the bowler..
|32.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Floated on off, punched off the back foot this time by Stirling..
|31.6 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, FOUR! Slightly shorter and on off, Campher rocks on the back foot and pulls it to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. 12 runs off the over.
|31.5 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Floated around leg, clipped towards the leg side for a single.
Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Flatter and outside off, Campher cuts it through point for a single.
|31.3 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Flighted outside off, driven down to long off for a single by Paul. He is slowly getting closer to his century.
|31.2 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Now gets a single by punching the ball through coversÃ‚Â does Curtis.
|31.1 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, FOUR! Nicely done! Fuller delivery down the leg side by Rashid, Campher goes for the conventional sweep and gets a boundary at deep square leg.
|30.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Flatter on off, clipped off the back foot towards square leg for a single.
|30.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Tossed up down leg, Curtis helps it towards short fine leg.
|30.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Fuller on off, pushed to the off side by Campher.
|30.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Curtis Campher, Flatter and on off, punched off the back foot towards mid off.
|30.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Floated around off, Stirling this time drives the ball towards deep cover and collects a single.
|30.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Flatter and outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover-point by Paul.
|29.6 : Mujeeb back on. His figues are 5-0-24-2. Can he take another one?
|Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Full and on the pads, clipped towards mid-wicket for a single.
Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Floated on off, Stirling plays it with soft hands as the ball lobs in the air a bit but falls short of Rashid there.
|Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, WIDE! Tossed up ball going down leg, Stirling lets it be. Wide given.
|29.4 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Flighted around off, clipped off the pads towards the leg side for a single. A leg bye given.
|29.3 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, On off, kept out to the off side by Campher.
|28.6 : Rashid Khan is back on. 3-1-5-0 are his numbers so far.
|29.2 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Fuller on off, pushes to the off side by Campher now.
|29.1 : Rashid Khan to Curtis Campher, Tossed up on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket by Curtis.
|28.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Curtis Campher, A slower ball around off, Campher gets a thick inside edge towards the fielder at mid on. They take a quick run as Asghar Afghan from mid on hits the stumps directly at the non-striker's end. Campher though is quick to make through.
|28.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Curtis Campher, Back of a length on middle, Campher turns this one towards mid-wicket.
|28.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Curtis Campher, Slower ball outside off, Campher plays it straight to the fielder at cover-point.
|28.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Fuller around off, Stirling drives this through the covers and gets another run to his name.
|28.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Curtis Campher, Length around off, Campher plays it in the gap at cover-point and rotates strike.
|28.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Length ball around off, pushed towards point and a run is taken.
|27.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Floated on middle, clipped towards short fine leg for a single. Expensive over this by Nabi. 13 from it.
|27.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, FOUR! CHEEKY SHOT! A flatter ball on middle, Stirling paddles it past the short fine leg fielder and collects his third boundary of the over.
|27.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Slower ball on off, defended back towards the bowler.
|27.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Second boundary of the over. A quicker and flatter ball outside off, Stirling pierces it through the gap at point area and collects a boundary.
|27.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Floated on off, played towards short mid-wicket.
|27.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling,Ã‚Â FOUR! SHOT! Loopy ball on off, Stirling slogs this one in the gap at the mid-wicket region and collects a one bounce boundary.Ã‚Â
Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Slower ball around off pole, Stirling plays it with soft hands towards covers and takes a quick run.
Naveen-ul-Haq to Curtis Campher, Length outside off, Campher plays it past the point fielder for a single.
|26.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Curtis Campher, Good length coming into the batsman, Campher defends this out towards point for no run.
|26.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Short and wide outside off, Stirling smashes it towards deep point for just a single.
|26.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Curtis Campher, Shortish around middle, Campher pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|26.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Curtis Campher, Fuller on off, Campher plays it towards point.
|25.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Curtis Campher, This time manages to punch the ball through the gap at covers does Campher as he gets off the mark here.
|25.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Curtis Campher, A quicker and fuller around off, Campher plays it to covers. He is looking for the gap there.
|25.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Curtis Campher, On off, pushed to mid on by Campher.
|25.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on middle, swept away towards square leg by Stirling for a single.
|25.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Floated on off, played back to the bowler by Paul there.
|25.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Full on off, pushed down to mid on from within the crease.
|24.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Curtis Campher, Length and around off, Campher plays it off the back foot towards covers. Just two runs and an all important wicket for Tector in it as the partnership gets broken.
|24.5 : Who comes out to bat now? Curtis Campher is the new man in for Ireland.
|Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, OUT! CAUGHT! Tector perishes after a good start. Inspired bowling change to bring back Naveen. A slower ball around off, Tector mistimes the ball and chips it straight to the fielder at short mid-wicket. Naib there does no mistake and pouches it safely. End of a good 84-run stand.
|24.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, PLAY AND A MISS! A length ball around off, Tector looks to guide but misses and the ball goes through to the keeper.
|23.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq is back on. 4-0-16-0 from him so far.
|24.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Length ball around off, blocked on the off side by Tector.
|24.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Quick run. A length ball on off, pushed towards point and takes a quick single does Stirling.
|24.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Length ball outside off, Tector guides this towards third man for a single.
|23.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Innovation from Tector there! Fuller and around off, Tector reverse sweeps it through point and crosses ends with a single.
|23.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Tossed up around off, Stirling lofts it towards mid-wicket but he mistimes it and it falls short well ahead of the fielder in the deep. A single taken.
|23.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Flighted on off, punched off the back foot towards cover-point.
|23.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, On middle and leg, tucked it towards square leg.
|23.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Flighted around off, Paul plays it from withinÃ‚Â the crease this time.
|23.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Floated on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|22.6 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Floated on off, kept out. A maiden from Rashid.
|22.5 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Flighted ball around off, played to covers.
|22.4 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Floated on off, pushed to the bowler.
|22.3 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, On off, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|22.2 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, BEATEN! Leg spinner this time from Khan as he bowls it outside off, Tector looks to push it from the crease but gets beaten.
|22.1 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Tossed up on off, pushed to point.
|21.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Darted on middle and leg, Tector plays it towards deep square leg and takes a single. 100 up for Ireland.
|21.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Tossed up on midlde, Harry clips it towards the leg side.
|21.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Fuller and on off, Tector plays it from within the crease.
|21.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Floated on off, driven down to long off by Stirling for a single.
|21.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Fuller and on midle, Tector flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|21.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Flatter and around off, Stirling paddles it towards fine leg and gets a single.
|20.6 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Flatter and on off, Tector punches it off the back foot towards point.
|20.5 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Loopy ball on off, Paul punches it down to long off and takes a single on offer.
|20.4 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on off, Stirling punches it down to mid on this time.
|20.3 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Flatter and on off, Tector punches it to long on for a single.
|20.2 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Fuller on off, pushed through to covers for a single.
|20.1 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Fuller on off, pushed back to Khan.
|19.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Around middle and off, Tector keeps it out on the pitch.
Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Floated around off, Stirling pushes this one through the covers. The fielder there misfields and allows the ball to go through. Three taken as Mujeeb in the deep chases and stops the ball ahead of the ropes
|19.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on middle and leg, flicked towards square leg.
|19.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Around off, pushed towards point for nothing.
|19.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Uppish but safe. A fuller ball around middle, Tector sweeps this one uppishly in the gap at deep square region. The fielder from fine leg does well and keeps the batter to just a single.
|19.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, On off, blocked on the leg side by Tector.
Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, A googly again from Rashid on middle and leg, Stirling looks to play but misses and gets hit on the pads. Appeal from the Afghan players but the umpire is unmoved.
|18.5 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Flatter around off, Stirling pushes it towards covers for no run.
|18.4 : Rashid Khan to Harry Tector, Floated onÃ‚Â off, tucked towards longÃ‚Â on for a single.
NOT OUT! Missing the stumps! A good review from Ireland as it looked out to the naked eye. Tossed up googly around off, Tector comes on the front foot to defend it out but he misses the trajectory of the ball to get hit on the pads. There is a huge appeal from Rashid Khan and the finger goes up. Tector consults Stirling and then takes the review. Replays roll in and it is a fair delivery as the Ultra Edge comes on. There is nothing on it when the ball is close to the bat. Ball Tracker comes on now and it shows the ball is missing the stumps. Tector survives.
|Review time. Tector has been given out LBW here. He takes the review. Replays are in.. UltraEdge shows no spike between ball and bat. Ball Tracker shows WICKETS MISSING. Tector survives.
|18.2 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Fuller around off, driven through covers by Stirling for a single.
|18.1 : Rashid Khan to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket by Paul.
|17.6 : Rashid Khan now into the attack.
|Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Floated around off, Tector gets low to defend it out.
|17.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Flighted on middle, driven down the ground towards long on for a single.
|17.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Floated ball around middle, tucked towards square leg for a single.
|17.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Looped up ball on off, pushed back to the bowler once again. Three dots in a row.
|17.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|17.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, Floated around middle, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|16.6 : Javed Ahmadi to Paul Stirling, Tossed up around off, punched to covers. 9 runs off it.
|16.5 : Javed Ahmadi to Harry Tector, Loopy around middle, tucked around the corner for a single.
|16.4 : Javed Ahmadi to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on off, pushed down to long on for a single.
|16.3 : Javed Ahmadi to Paul Stirling, SIX! Stirling puts his dancing shoes on and takes of Javed Ahmadi there. A tossed up ball on off, Stirling skips down the track and lofts it downtown over the fence at long on for a biggie.
|16.2 : Javed Ahmadi to Harry Tector, Flatter and on off, punched off the back foot towards wide mid on for a single.
|16.1 : Javed Ahmadi to Harry Tector, Tossed up on off, blocked off the front foot.
|15.6 : Javed Ahmadi comes into the attack.
A brilliant start for Afghanistan after being asked to bowl. Mujeeb Ur Rahman once again struck in his first two overs to peg Ireland on the back foot but a good solid stand between Stirling and Tector has revived them back as Stirling went past his 25th ODI fifty. He got good support first from Harry Tucker and now Curtis Campher is continuing the good work. Rashid and Nabi have bowled well and have created half chances but were unlucky not to get wickets. Afghanistan would want to see the back of the Irish opener as quickly as possible as they are aware of his heroics and once he gets going, he is hard to stop.
|Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Excellent battle this between Stirling and Nabi. A floated ball on off, Stirling blocks it back towards the bowler.
|15.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Flatter on middle, Stirling plays it on the leg side but finds the fielder.
|15.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Around off, Stirling pushes this on the off side for nothing.
|15.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, On middle, Stirling blocks this out back to the bowler.
|15.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, TWO BYES! A floated ball on off, Stirling looks to defend but gets beaten. The keeper too fails to collect the ball and the ball runs away towards fine leg area. A couple of byes taken.
|Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, WIDE! A floated ball around middle and leg, going down leg though as Stirling looks to sweep but misses. Wided by the umpire there.
|15.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, On off, Stirling keeps it out on the off side.
|14.6 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Another single down to third man off a slower ball around off, Good smart batting by these two here.
|14.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Another slower ball around off, Tector pushes it towards cover-point and takes a run.
|14.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, A slower ball outside off, Stirling plays it with soft hands towards third man and gets a quick run.
|14.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Length around off, pushed towards point by Stirling.
|14.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, FOUR! FIFTY FOR STIRLING! His 25th in the format. He has played well here. A length ball outside off, Stirling crunches this off his backfoot in the cover-point area for a boundary. Ireland would want him to go on and on and on.
|14.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Length ball around off, pushed towards third man for a single.
|13.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, On off, Stirling sweeps this one behnd square on the leg side but finds the fielder there.
|13.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Floated on off, Stirling looks to defend but the ball takes the inside part of the bat and goes aover the stuumps behind the keeper. That was close.
|13.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, LoopyÃ‚Â ball around off, kept out by Stirling.
|13.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Nicely done. A floated ball outside off, Stirling this time connects on his sweep and collects a boundary towards the square leg region.
|13.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Floated outside off, Stirling looks to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. Some appeal there but nothing from the umpire.
|13.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, On off, played back towards Nabi.
|12.6 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Good length outside off, Stirling guides it past the point fielder and takes a single.Ã‚Â
|12.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Length ball on middle, tucked towards square leg region by Tector. A run taken.
|12.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Length ball on off, pushed towards point for a single.
|12.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, SIX! SHOT! Finally Stirling gets it over. A fuller ball in the slot, Stirling smashes it over the mid off boundary for a maximum.
|12.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Slower leg cutter around off, Stirling mistimes it back towards the bowler.
|12.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Length around off, pushed towards point for nothing.
|11.5 : Review time! Afghanistan have taken the review for LBW against Paul Stirling. It is a fair delivery as the replays come in. The Ultra Edge comes on and there is a flat line when the ball goes past the bat. Ball Tracker comes on now. It is pitching in line and the impact is also in line but it is Umpire's call on hitting the wickets. So Stirling survives and Afghanistan too retain the review.
|11.6 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Floated on off, Stirling sweeps it in the square leg region for a single.
|11.5 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling,Ã‚Â NOT OUT! A floated ball on off, turns in sharply after pitching. Stirling looks to play but misses to get hit on the pads. Appeal from the Afghanistan players but nothing there from the umpire. They take the review. Replays show nothing on UltraEdge. Ball Tracker shows umpire's call on hitting wickets and Stirling survives. Review retained by Afghanistan.
|11.4 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, On off, cut towards point for no run.
|11.3 : Mohammad Nabi to Paul Stirling, Loopy ball on middle, Stirling plays a paddle sweeps just past the wicketkeeper towards the fine leg region for a brace. 50 comes up for Ireland.
|11.2 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector, On off, Tector pushes it towards long on for a single.
|11.1 : Mohammad Nabi to Harry Tector,Ã‚Â Floated on off, blocked on the on side.
|10.6 : One spinner replacing the other as Mohammad Nabi is into the attack.
|Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Length on middle, tucked towards square leg region for a single. They think for the second but decide against it.
|0.0 : End of the 1st Powerplay. The umpire signals the start of Powerplay 2. Now a maximum of 4 fielders would be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the 40th over.
|10.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Short and wide outside off, Stirling smashes it towards deep covers for just a single.
|10.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, A length ball around off, Tector plays it towards third man for a single.
|10.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Fullish around middle, played straight towards mid on.
|10.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, DROPPED! Naib what have you done? It was the easiest of the chances and he drops it. A fuller ball around off, Stirling pushes it back towards Naib and he drops a sitter. A run taken.
|10.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Length ball outside off, guided towards third man for a single by Tector.
|9.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, On off, punched to the off side. IRELAND ARE 43/2 at the end of Powerplay 1!
|9.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Pressure releasing boundary! Floated around off, Stirling this time makes room and drives it through covers to get a boundary.
|9.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Floated ball on off, Stirling looks to go downtown but can hit it to mid off where the fielder takes it on the bounce.
|9.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on off, Paul eases it back to the bowler.
|9.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Flatter and outside off, a freebie for Mujeeb. Stirling goes for a square cut but cannot get it past the packed off side field.
|9.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on off, pushed back to the bowler.
|8.6 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Length and around off, Tector pushes it to cover-point and shouts a loud 'No' to his partner. So far Ireland have been watchful in their start.
|8.5 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Length and around middle and leg, Stirling clips it towards square leg and gets to the other end with a single.
|8.4 : Gulbadin Naib to Paul Stirling, Short of good length and around off, Stirling defends it out to the off side with an open stance.
|8.3 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Fuller and around off and middle, Tector drives it towards mid on and takes a quick single on offer.
|8.2 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Fuller and around off, Tector plays it out to the off side.
|8.1 : Gulbadin Naib to Harry Tector, Full and around off, Tector drives it crisply but cannot find the gap at covers.
|7.6 : Ã‚Â Gulbadin Naib comes into the attack.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Loopy around off, Stirling stays on the back foot and then plays it out from within the crease.
|7.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Another one on off, Paul keeps it out safely.
|7.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Tossed up around off, Stirling pushes it back to the bowler.
|7.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Six! Marvellous! The key is to hit through the line and Stirling does exactly the same. Mujeeb tosses this one up, Stirling has a nice backlift as he lofts it straight over the bowler's head and into the sightscreen for a maximum. First one of the innings.
|7.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Looped up around off, Stirling plays it back to the bowler.
|7.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Harry Tector, Tossed up around middle, Tector clips it to wide mid on for a single.
|6.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Length and around off, Tector hops inside his crease and then runs it down to third man for a single. He will keep the strike for the next over.
|6.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Short of good length and around off, Tector punches if off the back foot towards covers.
|6.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Fuller in length and around off, Tector drives but straight to the man at mid off this time.
|6.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Slower ball on off, an off cutter from Naveen, Tector checks his drive at the last instance and the ball goes to the leg side off the inner half of the bat.
|6.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Length and on off, Tector drives it to the off side.
|6.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Fuller and on off, Tector drives it through cover-point and gets a couple of runs by the time the fielder from third man runs to his right and cuts it off.
|5.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, On off, Stirling plays it towards the leg side of the pitch.
|5.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, On off, kept out from within the crease by Stirling.
|5.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Harry Tector, Floated around middle and leg, Tector tucks it towards mid-wicket and crosses ends with Stirling.
|5.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Harry Tector,Ã‚Â Tossed up on off, Tector plays it back to the bowler this time.
|5.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Harry Tector, Tossed up on off, defended to the off side from the front foot by Tector.
|5.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Harry Tector, Quicker and fuller on middle, Tector pushes it off the back foot.
|4.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Short of good length and around off, Stirling stands tall and punches the ball to the off side off the back foot.
|4.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Length ball around off, Tector looks to play it to the off side off the front foot but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg. Tector off the mark with a single.
|4.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, On off, Tector looks to play but gets an outside edge which falls short of the first slip fielder.
|4.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Harry Tector, Length and on off, pushed to mid on this time by Tector.
Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, BYE! Length and around off, Stirling goes for a slap through covers but the ball goes beneath his bat towards the keeper who too fails to collect it and the batsmen take a bye.
|4.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, FOUR! SHOT! A full ball outside off, Stirling creams this one through the cover-point area for a boundary. Stirling continues on his merry way despite losing partners from the other end.
|3.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Harry Tector, Tossed up on off, pushed to covers by Tector. A good over from Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
|3.5 : Harry Tector is the new batsman at number 4.
Review time. Balbirnie has been given out LBW. He has taken it upstairs. Replays are in.. Its a fair delivery. Waiting for UltraEdge... Some issues here with UltraEdge. Finally no bat involved in UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows Three Reds. Balbirnie has to go.
OUT! LBW! THREE REDS! Andy Balbirnie departs and so takes the review with him too. Mujeeb strikes again in his second over. Tossed up ball around off, spinning into Balbirnie who lines up to play the sweep. He though misses to get rapped on the pads. There comes the appeal from the Afghan players and the umpire raises his finger. Balbirnie after consulting his partner takes the review. Replays roll in and there comes the Ultra Edge. Nothing on it when the ball is close to the bat. Ball Tracker comes on now and it shows three reds. Balbirnie has to depart.
|3.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, Tossed up on off, pushed back to the bowler by Balbirnie.
|3.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, Tossed up on off, pushed to the off side.
|3.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Floated on leg, Stirling turns it behind square leg and gets to the other end.
|3.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Tossed up on leg, tucked towards the leg side.
|2.6 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie, Good length and around off, Balbirnie plays it to covers off the back foot.
|2.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie, Length and around off, Andy plays it to covers.
|2.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie, FOUR! Slapped! Shorter and outside off, Balbirnie stands tall and cuts it through cover-point as the ball races to the fence behind.
|2.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie. Length and around off, Andy plays it towards cover-point off the back foot.
|2.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie, Good length and outside off, Balbirnie makes a leave this time.
|2.1 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Andy Balbirnie, Short of good length around off, Andy punches it towards point.
|1.6 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Pulled away! Flatter and around off, Stirling rocks on the back foot and then pulls it through mid-wicket for another boundary.
|1.5 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Creamed! Full and around off, Stirling comes on the front foot and then drives it through covers for another boundary. Stirling is in top form here.
|1.4 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Andy Balbirnie, Full on off, pushed wide of mid off for a single by Balbirnie.
|1.3 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Kevin O'Brien, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Mujeeb strikes! Another failure for Kevin O'Brien. Mujeeb Ur Rahman tosses one up around off, O'Brien looks to play it off the back foot but the ball just about spins away taking the outside edge and settling into the hands of the first slip fielder where Gulbadin Naib takes the catch.
|Skipper Andrew Balbirnie walks in next.
|1.2 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Paul Stirling, Floated ball around middle, Stirling clips it to mid-wicket for another single.
|1.1 : Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Kevin O'Brien, Tossed up ball on middle, O'Brien tucks it to mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.6 : Who will bowl from the other end? Spin early with Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
|Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, FOUR! Glorious drive! Stirling and Ireland are underway! Slightly overpitched around off, Paul leans into the drive and creams it through covers as the ball races to the fence in no time.
|0.5 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Slightly fuller in length and around off, Stirling pushes it to point off the front foot.
|0.4 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Good length and on off, Stirling drives it but can only manage to get it to the man at mid on.
We are all set to begin. The Afghanistan players are on the field followed by the two Ireland openers, Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien. Naveen-Ul-Haq to start with the new ball for Afghanistan. Before the start of the game, players from both the teams observed two minutes silence for Najib Tarakai who passed away in 2020.
|0.3 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, On a length and around off, Stirling makes a leave once again. The ball shows inward movement once it passed the batsman.
|0.2 : Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Good length and outside off, Stirling has no problems in leaving this one.
Naveen-ul-Haq to Paul Stirling, Signs of low bounce early on! Length and outside off, Stirling goes for a swat through the off side but the ball goes under his bat low to the keeper.
|0.0 : Afghanistan skipper, Asghar Afghan says he wanted to bowl first. Praises Gurbaz for his century in the last match. Also mentions that Shahidi replaces Omarzai.
|Ireland skipper, Andy Balbirnie says it is use wicket so want runs on the boards. Admits that they were rusty the last match and would like to improve today. Praises McBrine for his 5-fer in the last match.
|Pitch Report- The pitch has no grass whatsoever and it is rock hard. Both teams would love to bat first. Beautiful conditions for a good cricket match.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan (C), Hashmatullah Shahidi (IN FOR Azmatullah Omarzai), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
|Ireland (Unchanged Playing XI) - Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.
|It's time for toss as Afghanistan skipper, Asghar Afghan and Ireland skipper, Andy Balbirnie are out in the middle. Up she goes and lands in favour of Andy Balbirnie. IRELAND OPT OT BAT FIRST!
What an engrossing and an enthralling game we have had in the 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland. Afghanistan edged out the Irish men by a mere 16 runs in the first game and now we are back again with the 2nd ODI. Hello and welcome for its coverage. First ODI saw a few heroes from both the teams in the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Andy McBrine and Lorcan Tucker and this fight could spice up as we head to game two. The Afghans would be worried of the Irish fightback and would want to finish the job early.