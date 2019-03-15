|0.0 : After an exciting ODI series it is now time for the longer format. The only Test will be played in the same ground where the ODIs and the T20Is were played. The visitors have winning momentum on their side but this is a different format. The hosts are still favourites heading into this game. However, both the sides will be eager for their first Test win so we can surely expect a close contest.
|JUST IN - A very disturbing news coming in from Christchurch. The third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been cancelled following the shooting at a mosque in Christchurch. Our condolences to the loss of lives. We pray for the situation to get better soon.
|Toss - Ireland have won the toss and they elect to bat first.
|TEAM NEWS - Quite a few debutants today. For Ireland, there are 4 players making their debut - Stuart Poynter, George Dockrell, James McCollum and James Cameron-Dow. For Afghanistan - Ihsanullah Janat, Ikram Ali Khil and Waqar Salamkheil.
|We are all set for the action to begin. The Irish openers, William Porterfield and Paul Stirling make their way out to the middle. Yamin Ahmadza to start the proceedings for the hosts. Here we go...
|0.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Porterfield, Starts off with a good length ball outside off, the batsman lets it be.
|0.2 : Y Ahmadzai to Porterfield, Ireland are underway! A little too straight this time, Porterfield works it towards mid on and takes a run.
|0.3 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, On a length and around off, Stirling blocks it out.
|0.4 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, Solid drive! Goes fuller in search of some swing but there ain't any. Stirling lunges and strokes it nicely to mid off.
|0.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, Driven on the up now but once again to a fielder! Length and around off, Stirling strokes it to the man at covers.
|0.6 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, A single to end the first over as Stirling works it around the corner. He also gets off the mark.
|Wafadar Momand to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : W Momand to Stirling, Shortish and outside off, Stirling looks to cut but ends up chopping it to the keeper.
|1.2 : W Momand to Stirling, On the off pole, the batter strokes it to mid off.
|1.3 : W Momand to Stirling, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region.
|1.4 : W Momand to Stirling, FOUR! First boundary of the day! Full and on off, a half volley. Stirling leans into it and strokes it through covers. No stopping that.
|1.5 : W Momand to Stirling, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! The wicket seems to be a belter. This is a length ball but there is width on offer. Stirling drives it on the up, gets it into the gap through covers for a boundary.
|1.6 : W Momand to Stirling, On the stumps this time and on a length. PS defends it out. End of a good over for Ireland.
|2.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Porterfield, On the off pole, it is defended.
|2.2 : Y Ahmadzai to Porterfield, BEATEN! Good use of the angle there. On off and slants away from the batsman. Porterfield tries to defend but gets beaten.
|2.3 : Y Ahmadzai to W Porterfield, EDGED BUT SHORT! Once again Ahmadzai makes very good use of the angle there. He lands it on off and then gets it to shape away. Porterfield ends up playing inside the line but gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to the fielder at first slip. The key there was that he played it with soft hands and hence the ball did not carry.
|2.4 : Y Ahmadzai to Porterfield, FOUR! Two excellent deliveries and then the pressure is eased off with this poor one. Down the leg side, Porterfield gets bat to it, manages to work it fine on the leg side and bags a boundary.
|2.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Porterfield, Once again on the pads, it skids through after pitching. Porterfield looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|2.6 : Y Ahmadzai to Porterfield, Ends the over with a delivery on the stumps. Porterfield is solid in defense.
|3.1 : W Momand to Stirling, Full ball outside off, swinging way back in. Stirling tries to defend but gets beaten and it hits his pads. Wafadar appeals but the umpire shakes his head. Probably height might be the factor.
|3.2 : W Momand to Stirling, Straight on middle, plays a drive towards mid on.
|3.3 : W Momand to Stirling, Length ball outside off, punches it off the back foot through extra cover. The ball races away to the fence. Boundary signaled.
|3.4 : W Momand to Stirling, Flicks this one off his pads on the leg side. A run added to the total.
|3.5 : W Momand to Porterfield, Pitching outside leg, Porterfield works it fine behind the stumps. They manage to come back for a second.
|3.6 : W Momand to Porterfield, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 7 from this over.
|4.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, Angles this one into the batsman, Stirling strokes it to mid on.
|4.2 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, Appeal but nothing from the umpire! This is outside off, Stirling throws his bat at it but seems to have missed it. The Afghanistan players appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
|4.3 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, FOUR! That has raced to the fence like a tracer bullet. Length and outside off, Stirling caresses it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
|4.4 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, Goes back to bowling it on the stumps, Stirling works it towards mid on.
|4.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, FOUR! Creamed through the off side. Ahmadzai is guilty of providing width again. Stirling pounces on it and hits it through extra cover. No need to run for those. PS is dealing in boundaries here.
|4.6 : Y Ahmadzai to P Stirling, FOUR! Third in the over! Another cracking stroke. Length and outside off, Stirling is loving it there at the moment. He strokes it through covers and bags another boundary. End of an excellent over and Ireland are off to a flier.
|5.1 : W Momand to Porterfield, FOUR! Fuller in length this time, driven straight towards the bowler. He gets his hand to it, but the ball goes straight behind him to the long on fence.
|5.2 : W Momand to Porterfield, Length ball, hits Porterfield on his thigh pads.
|5.3 : W Momand to Porterfield, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|5.4 : W Momand to Porterfield, Porterfield goes for the pull but misses to connect.
|5.5 : W Momand to Porterfield, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 4 dots in a row.
|5.6 : W Momand to Porterfield, Back of a length ball outside off, Porterfield shoulders arms. Only a boundary from this over.
|6.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, A big booming inswinger but the line is a little too straight. Stirling looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the front pad.
|6.2 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, Good length and on off, no swing this time. Stirling lunge and keeps it out.
|6.3 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, On the 5th stump channel, Stirling guides it to point.
|6.4 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, Good line and length! On off again and it lands behind the driving area. All Stirling can do is block it out.
|6.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, Another one in the line of off stump and on a length. Stirling prods forward and pushes it to mid off.
|6.6 : Y Ahmadzai to P Stirling, Well fielded! But once again a poor delivery that. Full and outside off, Stirling leans into the stroke and hits it towards cover. The fielder there dives to his right and makes a good stop. Saves a boundary there.
|Mohammad Nabi is on now.
|7.1 : M Nabi to W Porterfield, Starts his spell with a flighted delivery outside off, driven straight to extra cover.
|7.2 : Nabi to Porterfield, Tossed up on off, Porterfield gets an inside edge onto his pads. Nabi appeals but the umpire denies.
|7.3 : M Nabi to Porterfield, Full outside off, left alone.
|7.4 : M Nabi to Porterfield, Tossed up onto his pads, defended off the front foot.
|7.5 : M Nabi to Porterfield, Similar delivery, similar result.
|7.6 : M Nabi to Porterfield, Another full ball, Porterfield plays it to the ground. Maiden over for Nabi, to begin with.
|8.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, Stirling works it with the angle to the man at mid on.
|8.2 : Y Ahmadzai to P Stirling, Outside edge but once again it is well short. Soft hands again. Length ball and around off, Stirling plays inside the line and the ball takes an outside edge. It goes towards first slip but on the bounce.
|8.3 : Y Ahmadzai to Stirling, This is angled on the pads, Stirling works it to mid-wicket.
|8.4 : Y Ahmadzai to P Stirling, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! The high-flying opening stand has been broken. Yamin draws first blood and the Afghans are pumped up. However, one would feel, Stirling did not have to play at that one. It is on a length and outside off, Stirling pushes at it with hard hands but only manages an outside edge and keeper behind makes no mistake. Stirling's breezy knock comes to an end. He will be disappointed as he was looking good out there.
|Andy Balbrinie is the new man in.
|8.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Balbirnie, On the off pole, Balbirnie blocks it out.
|8.6 : Y Ahmadzai to A Balbirnie, FOUR! EDGY! Once again it is in the corridor of uncertainty. Balbirnie pokes at it and gets an outside edge. It lands just short of the fielder at second slip who fails to stop it. A boundary to finish but a successful over for Afghanistan.
|9.1 : M Nabi to Porterfield, Tossed up delivery on off, watchfully defended.
|9.2 : M Nabi to Porterfield, Comes down the track to this full ball, defends it towards cover.
|9.3 : M Nabi to Porterfield, Goes on the backfoot to this length ball, the ball takes the inside half of the bat and rolls towards covers.
|9.4 : M Nabi to Porterfield, OUT! Nabi strikes! Wickets in quick succession for the hosts. Both the openers back in the hut now. Good delivery this by Nabi. He pushes it through and lands it around middle, gets it to straighten a touch. Porterfield looks to play it across the line and that brings about his downfall. He misses and it hits him on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger. All of a sudden Ireland find themselves in a spot of bother.
|James McCollum, the debutant, is the new man in.
|9.5 : M Nabi to McCollum, On the stumps, McCollum lunges and defends it onto the ground.
|9.6 : M Nabi to McCollum, On the stumps again, it is kept out. Another successful over for Afghanistan comes to an end.
|10.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Balbirnie, Length ball on off, punched to the cover fielder.
|10.2 : Y Ahmadzai to Balbirnie, Shows the full face of the bat to this full ball. It goes to the fielder at extra cover.
|10.3 : Y Ahmadzai to Balbirnie, Pitched outside off, the batsman shoulders arms.
|10.4 : Y Ahmadzai to Balbirnie, Full ball on the pads, Balbirnie tries to defend but it hits the toe end of his bat and the ball rolls towards mid on.
|10.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Balbirnie, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Three wickets in three overs for Afghanistan. From 37 for 0, Ireland are now 41 for 3. Excellent delivery this. It comes back in a long way from outside off and also skids through after pitching on a length. Balbirnie is late in getting his bat down. The ball clips the pad and then knocks the off pole. The man-in-form in the ODIs for Ireland walks back for single digit. The visitors in big trouble here.
|Kevin O'Brien is next to bat.
|10.6 : Y Ahmadzai to O'Brien, FOUR! Poor delivery to a new batsman. Down the leg side, O'Brien works it fine and it races away to the fine leg boundary.
|11.1 : M Nabi to McCollum, Tossed up on middle, the ball spins in and goes down the leg side.
|11.2 : M Nabi to McCollum, FOUR! LUCKY! Tries to defend this full ball, but it takes a thick outside edge and goes just past the fielder at first slip. Not a confident way to start his innings, but he will take that.
|11.3 : M Nabi to McCollum, The batsman works it down the leg side. No run scored.
|11.4 : M Nabi to McCollum, Plays this one of the front foot and drives it towards covers.
|11.5 : M Nabi to McCollum, McCollum goes on the back foot and defends it on the on side.
|11.6 : Nabi to McCollum, Back of a length delivery turning back in, the batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. The fielder at short leg takes it by diving to his right. A strong appeal from the bowler and fielders. The umpire shows no interest in the appeal.
|12.1 : Y Ahmadzai to O'Brien, Length and around off, O'Brien defends it.
|12.2 : Y Ahmadzai to O'Brien, Back of a length on off, KOB pushes it off the back foot to covers.
|12.3 : Y Ahmadzai to O'Brien, A huge shout but the umpire shakes his head! That seems to be slipping down leg. Another one of those big inswingers. The line though is once again a little too straight. Kevin looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|12.4 : Y Ahmadzai to O'Brien, Nicely played! Waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it through point. Takes a couple. 50 up for the visitors. They have lost three wickets though.
|12.5 : Y Ahmadzai to O'Brien, Slightly short and outside off, KOB looks to cut but mistimes it.
|12.6 : Y Ahmadzai to O'Brien, FOUR! Easy-peasy! On the pads, Kevin says thank you so much and he flicks it through mid-wicket. O'Brien is the key here for Ireland if they are to get to a good total.
|Rashid Khan comes on now. Things keep getting difficult for the visitors here.
|13.1 : R Khan to McCollum, OUT! Rashid strikes on his very first ball. Too good for the debutant who does not last at the crease for long. The googly does the trick for Rashid. He lands it on off and gets it to turn back in. McCollum does not pick it and ends up playing outside the line. It sneaks between the gap of bat and pad and hits the off pole.
|0.0 : Stuart Poynter is the new man in.
|13.2 : R Khan to Poynter, The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
|13.3 : Khan to Poynter, OUT! Two in three balls for Rashid Khan. Ireland have half their side back in the hut. Nothing great about this delivery though. He bowls a low full toss on the stumps. Poynter fails to put bat on ball. It hits him on the boot. An appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger straightaway. Rashid is up and running in celebration. SP walks back without troubling the scorers.
|Stuart Thompson is out to bat.
|13.4 : R Khan to Thompson, Flatter and on off, it is defended.
|13.5 : R Khan to Thompson, On the stumps and it is kept out once again.
|13.6 : R Khan to Thompson, Another defensive stroke to end Rashid's first. A double-wicket maiden. Brilliant stuff from him.
|Wafadar Momand is back on.
|14.1 : W Momand to O'Brien, Length ball pitched way outside off, the batsman shoulders arms.
|14.2 : W Momand to O'Brien, Changes the line this time, pitches it just outside off. The batsman tries to punch it, but the ball goes just past his outside edge straight to the keeper.
|14.3 : W Momand to O'Brien, Full ball driven on the on side.
|14.4 : W Momand to O'Brien, Goes on the back foot and plays it with soft hands to the ground.
|14.5 : W Momand to O'Brien, Driven off the front foot to the fielder at cover.
|14.6 : W Momand to O'Brien, Full ball outside off, punched straight to the covers.
|15.1 : R Khan to Thompson, On the stumps, blocked out.
|15.2 : R Khan to Thompson, Another one on the stumps and it has been defended.
|15.3 : R Khan to Thompson, Thompson gets right behind the line of the delivery and keeps it out.
|15.4 : R Khan to S Thompson, Shortish and outside off, Thompson cuts it but finds point. The batter will be disappointed he did not put that away.
|15.5 : R Khan to Thompson, Goes back to bowling it on the stumps, ST defends it onto the ground.
|15.6 : R Khan to Thompson, BEATEN! The googly and on off, it pitches and turns away. Thompson looks to defend but gets beaten. Another maiden by Rashid.
|16.1 : W Momand to O'Brien, Length ball angling in, defended off the back foot.
|16.2 : W Momand to O'Brien, Bowls this one outside off, O'Brien punches it to the off side for no run.
|16.3 : W Momand to O'Brien, Leg bye! Full ball going down the leg side, O'Brien tries to clip it but it hits his pads and goes to the keeper. They take a run.
|16.4 : W Momand to Thompson, Changes angle on this ball, bowls it short outside off. Watchfully defended by the batsman.
|16.5 : W Momand to Thompson, Defends this length delivery by getting right behind the line of the ball.
|16.6 : W Momand to Thompson, Full ball pitching on middle. Thompson tries to play it on the on side but misses and gets hit on his pads. The bowler appeals for an lbw. But it is going down the leg side.
|17.1 : R Khan to O'Brien, A full toss there, Kevin flicks it through mid-wicket and takes two.
|17.2 : R Khan to O'Brien, The googly on off, KOB prods forward and blocks it out.
|17.3 : R Khan to O'Brien, Another googly, Kevin looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|17.4 : R Khan to O'Brien, A little too full on middle, O'Brien pushes it back to the bowler.
|17.5 : R Khan to O'Brien, The yorker on middle, Kevin jams it out.
|17.6 : R Khan to O'Brien, Down the leg side, Kevin looks to flick but misses. The keeper fails to collect it but the fielder at leg slip dives to his right and stops it. Saves a few runs for his side.
|18.1 : W Momand to Thompson, Full ball angling away, Thompson tries to drives but fails to connect on this one. The ball misses the bat and goes straight to the keeper.
|18.2 : W Momand to Thompson, Back of a length delivery, Thompson tries to play it on the on side but the ball takes the edge off the bat and falls on the ground.
|18.3 : W Momand to Thompson, Full ball left alone by the batsman.
|18.4 : W Momand to Thompson, The batsman shoulders arms to this length ball.
|18.5 : Momand to Thompson, The batsman has been struck on the pads as he looked to play that off the front foot. The fielding side is asking the question. Replays show it is pitching outside leg.
|18.6 : W Momand to Thompson, Leg bye! Another ball pitching outside leg, Thompson fails to connect and it hits his pads. They pick up a run. Leg Bye signaled.
|19.1 : R Khan to Thompson, Tosses it up on middle, the batter lunges and defends it.
|19.2 : R Khan to Thompson, Very full on off, Thompson strokes it towards cover-point.
|19.3 : R Khan to Thompson, A full toss but Thompson does not take full toll of it. He drives it nicely but finds mid off.
|19.4 : R Khan to Thompson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|19.5 : R Khan to Thompson, Another extremely full ball on off, ST drives it to covers. Rashid is bowling too full here. He needs to shorten his length a little.
|19.6 : R Khan to Thompson, BEATEN! Perfect! The googly on off, it pitches and then turns away. Thompson looks to defend but gets beaten.
|Mohammad Nabi is back.
|20.1 : M Nabi to O'Brien, OUT! Another one bites the dust! The bowling change does the trick. A body blow for Ireland as Kevin O'Brien walks back. This one pitches on off and turns back in. Kevin does not play for the turn and gets hit on the pads. An appeal follows and then umpire raises his finger. Into the lower-order now are Afghanistan. They will look to bundle the visitors below 100 now.
|0.0 : George Dockrell is the new man in.
|20.2 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Tosses it up on off, Dockrell lunges and blocks it out.
|20.3 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Works it with the turn to mid-wicket.
|20.4 : M Nabi to Dockrell, On the stumps and the batsman is solid in defense.
|20.5 : M Nabi to Dockrell, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|20.6 : M Nabi to Dockrell, On the stumps again but it has been blocked again.
|21.1 : R Khan to Thompson, Tossed up delivery outside off, defended off the front foot.
|21.2 : Khan to Thompson, Pitching on leg and turning in, the ball goes down the leg side and the keeper collects it. Rashid appeals and the keeper follows but the umpire denies as there was no bat involved.
|21.3 : R Khan to Thompson, Thompson is finally off the mark with a couple. It took him 27 balls to get his first run. Drives this full ball down the ground towards long off.
|21.4 : R Khan to Thompson, Driven towards the mid off region.
|21.5 : R Khan to Thompson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|21.6 : R Khan to Thompson, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|22.1 : M Nabi to Thompson, OUT! Nabi once again strikes on the first ball of his over. Thompson walks back now! Ireland are now 7 down. The straighter one this time from Nabi. ST looks to play outside the line, he gets an inside edge onto his pads and the ball lobs to short leg. Shahidi there takes a sharp chance.
|22.2 : M Nabi to McBrine, On the stumps and it has been blocked out.
|22.3 : M Nabi to McBrine, Gives it a lot of air but bowls it very full outside off, McBrine hits it through covers and takes two.
|22.4 : M Nabi to McBrine, On the stumps and goes back to bowling it flatter. It is kept out.
|22.5 : M Nabi to McBrine, Fires it on middle, blocked.
|22.6 : M Nabi to McBrine, The straighter ball and it comes in with the angle. The batter manages to defend it.
|Waqar Salamkheil is into the attack now.
|23.1 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Starts his over with a tossed up delivery outside off, driven towards extra cover.
|23.2 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Plays this full ball straight towards the bowler.
|23.3 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Flighted ball on middle, watchfully defended.
|23.4 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Similar delivery, similar result.
|23.5 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Floated on off, driven to extra cover.
|23.6 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Blocks the last ball of the over by going on his front foot. Maiden over for Waqar to start his spell.
|24.1 : M Nabi to McBrine, Tosses it up on off, the batsman defends it onto the ground.
|24.2 : M Nabi to A McBrine, Was that a chance? Not sure! This is fired into the pads. McBrine looks to defend but he seems to have missed it. It hits his pads and goes uppishly past the fielder at short leg.
|24.3 : M Nabi to McBrine, Darts it on the stumps and the batsman defends it.
|24.4 : M Nabi to McBrine, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|24.5 : M Nabi to McBrine, On the stumps again and it is blocked out again.
|24.6 : M Nabi to McBrine, Flatter and on off, McBrine goes back and blocks it onto the ground. Consecutive maidens.
|25.1 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Floated outside off, it was a googly and the batsman read it well. Punches it straight to extra cover.
|25.2 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Defended off the front foot.
|25.3 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|25.4 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, FOUR! Almost chops it on. The batsman goes on the back foot to play this one, it takes the inside and bounces just near the stumps and goes past the keeper to the third man region. 3 fielders give it a chase but the ball wins the race. Boundary signaled.
|25.5 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|25.6 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Defends this full ball going on the front foot.
|26.1 : M Nabi to McBrine, Flatter and on off, the batter goes back and pushes it to mid off.
|26.2 : M Nabi to McBrine, On the stumps, it is blocked out nicely.
|26.3 : M Nabi to McBrine, Gives it a little more air on off, McBrine plants his front foot forward and pushes it to covers.
|26.4 : M Nabi to McBrine, Attacks the stumps but the batsman is solid in defense.
|26.5 : M Nabi to McBrine, Darts it on off, McBrine guides it to point.
|26.6 : M Nabi to McBrine, Another dot to end another maiden by Nabi. He bowls it on off, McBrine plays it late and with an angled bat to point.
|27.1 : Salamkheil to Dockrell, Flighted delivery on off, the batsman misses to connect and it hits his pads. Loud appeal from the keeper and the bowler but the umpire denies. Looked close in the replays.
|27.2 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Hits the batsman on the pads but it was pitching outside leg.
|27.3 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|27.4 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Punches it off the back foot to the covers.
|27.5 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Dockrell plays the square cut on this one, but straight to the fielder at point.
|27.6 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. Another maiden over for Waqar.
|28.1 : Y Ahmadzai to McBrine, Lands it on middle, McBrine works it towards mid-wicket.
|28.2 : Y Ahmadzai to McBrine, Goes fuller this time, the batter gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|28.3 : Y Ahmadzai to McBrine, Full and wide outside off, McBrine looks to drive but gets an underedge. The ball rolls towards the fielder at cover.
|28.4 : Y Ahmadzai to McBrine, On the fuller side, McBrine strokes it on the up to the man at covers.
|28.5 : Y Ahmadzai to McBrine, Another length delivery around off, McBrine opens the face and guides it to point.
|28.6 : Y Ahmadzai to McBrine, A misfield and an extra run is taken! Short and on the body, McBrine pulls it towards fine leg. They take one, the fielder fumbles and another run is taken. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|I do not think I need to mention which side will be the happier one heading into the break. A very poor batting display by Ireland especially after the way they started. Paul Stirling got them off to a flier but he was the first one to be dismissed. That began the procession. From 37 for 0 they have slipped to 69 for 7. It was Yamin who started things off and then the spinners took over. Nabi has been the pick, he has three to his name.
|Afghanistan would want the same to continue and they would look to bundle the visitors out as quickly as possible. The visitors on the other hand will hope for one partnership which can give some respectability to their score. Will there be a fightback or will the hosts continue their domination?
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the afternoon session! George Dockrell and Andy McBrine will resume their innings. Waqar Salamkheil to start the proceedings after Lunch. Here we go...
|29.1 : W Salamkheil to McBrine, Full on off, easily defended.
|29.2 : W Salamkheil to McBrine, A flighted delivery on middle, defended with ease.
|29.3 : W Salamkheil to McBrine, OUT! Maiden Test wicket for Waqar! A proud, proud moment for him and Afghanistan have struck right after Lunch. This is tossed up outside off, McBrine goes down on one knee and looks to drag his sweep on the leg side. He only manages an inside edge onto his stumps.
|James Cameron Dow is the new man in.
|29.4 : W Salamkheil to Dow, This is worked on the leg side.
|29.5 : W Salamkheil to Dow, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|29.6 : W Salamkheil to Dow, A little too full outside off, the batter drives it square on the off side. A wicket-maiden to begin with.
|Yamin Ahmadzai to bowl from the other end.
|30.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, A back of length delivery, pitched on off, watchfully defended.
|30.2 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Full on off, driven crisply to covers for a single.
|30.3 : Y Ahmadzai to Dow, A back of length delivery angling away for lefty, misses the edge of the bat. Close call that.
|30.4 : Y Ahmadzai to Cameron Dow, Full length around off, Dow taps it to mid off and takes a single.
|30.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Outside off, pitched on good length, left alone.
|30.6 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Good length, pitched around off, nibs back in for the righty, Dockrell defends with full face of the bat.
|31.1 : W Salamkheil to Dow, A little too short on middle, Cameron Dow goes back and works it through square leg for a run.
|31.2 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Tosses it up nicely on off, Dockrell prods forward and keeps it out.
|31.3 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Another flighted ball on off, Dockrell looks to drive it through the off side but it goes off the inner half towards mid on.
|31.4 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Outside off, this is driven square on the off side for a run.
|31.5 : W Salamkheil to Dow, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|31.6 : W Salamkheil to Dow, On the off pole and the batsman keeps it out.
|32.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Back of length delivery pitched around off, watchfully defended.
|32.2 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Full length pitched outside off and stayed low, Dockrell had to lean down to apply bat to it, however gets an edge, but the ball fails to carry to the slip region.
|32.3 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Back of a length pitched around off, defended easily.
|32.4 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Outside off, pitched on good length, Dockrell shoulders his arms to that.
|32.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Back of a length on off, defended with ease.
|32.6 : Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Good length outside off, Dockrell was looking to put bat on it, but misses.
|33.1 : W Salamkheil to Dow, The googly and the batter picks it. He whips it through mid-wicket and the batsmen take two.
|33.2 : Salamkheil to Dow, This is angled into the pads, the batter fails to flick. It hits his front pad. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head.
|33.3 : W Salamkheil to Dow, Flatter and shorter outside off, Cameron Dow looks to guide it but chops it to the slip fielder.
|33.4 : W Salamkheil to Dow, On the off pole, the batter defends it out.
|33.5 : W Salamkheil to Dow, Once again looks to guide it but the ball is too close to play the shot. He ends up chopping it to the first slip fielder.
|33.6 : W Salamkheil to Dow, Nicely played! It is the googly but Cameron Dow picks it. He works it with the turn towards mid-wicket.
|34.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, An attempted bouncer, pitched on middle, Dockrell ducks under it.
|34.2 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, A short pitched delivery on off, defended on the back foot.
|34.3 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, A good length delivery outside off, Dockrell taps it to the point region and takes a single.
|34.4 : Y Ahmadzai to Dow, Full and on off, defended.
|34.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Dow, Back of a length pitched on middle and leg, sliding down the leg. Dow was looking to play it fine with a flick but fails to get the bat on the ball.
|34.6 : Y Ahmadzai to Dow, Good length delivery pitched on middle, defended with ease.
|35.1 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Floats it up on off, Dockrell strides forward and keeps it out.
|35.2 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, The googly on middle, Dockrell prods forward and blocks it out.
|35.3 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|35.4 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, The slider on off, Dockrell goes back and keeps it out.
|35.5 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, This is bowled on middle, Dockrell defends it with his bat ahead of his pad.
|35.6 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, A maiden as Dockrell defends the last ball as well.
|Mohammad Nabi is on now.
|36.1 : M Nabi to Dow, A flighted delivery pitched on off, defended with ease.
|36.2 : M Nabi to Dow, Full on off, defended.
|36.3 : M Nabi to Dow, Full on off, defended watchfully.
|36.4 : M Nabi to Dow, Back of a length, pitched on middle, Dow gets back on the back foot and defends it.
|36.5 : M Nabi to Dow, Ahead of a length, targeting the pads, flicked away to square leg for a single.
|36.6 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Ends the over with a dot ball. Full and on off, Dockrell defends it firmly.
|37.1 : W Salamkheil to Dow, Floated on off, defend off the back foot.
|37.2 : W Salamkheil to Dow, Plays this full ball straight to the bowler.
|37.3 : W Salamkheil to Dow, Another dot, this time played it to the on side.
|37.4 : W Salamkheil to Dow, A flighted delivery on off, defended.
|37.5 : W Salamkheil to Dow, Back of a length, pitched around leg, flicked it short fine leg.
|37.6 : W Salamkheil to Dow, A flighted delivery pitched outside off, Cameron Dow wanted to cut but the ball stayed low and he gets an inside edge he ball goes between the legs of the wicket keeper, the ball goes towards the third man region, batsmen run three.
|38.1 : M Nabi to Dow, That was close! Floated on off, Cameron Dow looks to play but misses.
|38.2 : M Nabi to Dow, Around the stumps, Cameron Dow flicks it away to square leg for a run.
|38.3 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Cheeky! Pitches around middle from good length, Dockrell looks to defend but misses and gets rapped up on the pads. A loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The ball is missing leg.
|38.4 : M Nabi to Dockrell, FOUR! Tossed up on leg, flicks it to the fine leg region for a boundary. The fielder gives it a chase, but the ball raced away to the fence.
|38.5 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Solidly defended off the front foot.
|38.6 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Defends it off the front foot presenting the full face of the bat.
|39.1 : W Salamkheil to Dow, OUT! LBW! There goes no. 9. A flatter delivery turning in for Cameron Dow. He fails to understand the turn on that and tries to play it from deep inside the crease. He looks to flick but misses. The ball hits him on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger.
|0.0 : Tim Murtagh is the last man in.
|39.2 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Tosses it up on middle, Murtagh strokes it to mid on.
|39.3 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|39.4 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Flighted ball on off, TM manages to block it out.
|39.5 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Gives it air on off, this is eased to mid off.
|39.6 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, This is worked around the corner and Murtagh will keep strike.
|40.1 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Short of good length, pitched on middle and leg, helped it around the corner with flick towards the fine leg region, Murtagh takes three before the fielder pulls it back from the ropes.
|40.2 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Full on off, defends with ease.
|40.3 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Back of a length, flicked to mid wicket for a single.
|40.4 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Full on off, defended towards the point region.
|40.5 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Full on off , defended with ease.
|40.6 : Nabi to Murtagh, FOUR! Out of the screws! Against the flow of game. A juicy tossed up delivery on a good length pitched on middle and off. Murtagh plants his front foot in line and lofts it above bowler's head for a handsome boundary.
|41.1 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Tossed up on off, punched off the back foot to the extra cover region for a single.
|41.2 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Defends this one off the back foot to the covers.
|41.3 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Played to the on side this time. No run scored.
|41.4 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Flicked this full ball down to long on for a single.
|41.5 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|41.6 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Defends this one by getting right behind the line of the ball.
|42.1 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Full length on off, defended.
|42.2 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Same delivery, same result.
|42.3 : M Nabi to Tim Murtagh, A tossed up delivery on off, Murtagh pushes it to mid off for a single.
|42.4 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Tossed up delivery on off, defended watchfully.
|42.5 : M Nabi to Dockrell, Floated delivery on middle, batsman plays it with ease.
|42.6 : M Nabi to Dockrell, A quicker through the air, pitched on middle and leg, Dockrell tried a flick but its way down the leg side.
|43.1 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Starts the over with a tossed up delivery on the stumps, plays it down the ground for a single.
|43.2 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Googly this time hitting the pads. The bowler appeals for an lbw. But replays show it was clearly pitching outside leg.
|43.3 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Defended off the front foot.
|43.4 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, FOUR! 100 up for Ireland! Coming to the ball, Dockrell plays it straight down the the ground. The ball goes past the non-striker and races away to long off for a boundary.
|43.5 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Defended off the back foot to the on side.
|43.6 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Plays this flighted delivery straight down to long off for a single.
|44.1 : M Nabi to Dockrell, A tossed up delivery on middle, defended.
|44.2 : M Nabi to Dockrell, A short pitch delivery, pitched around off, Dockrell rocks on the back foot and punches it to long off for a single.
|44.3 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Full on off, defended with ease.
|44.4 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Full on off, defended.
|44.5 : M Nabi to Murtagh, A flighted delivery on off, pushes it to the deep point region and take a couple.
|44.6 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Full on off, tossed up nicely, defended with ease.
|Rashid Khan is on now.
|45.1 : R Khan to Dockrell, Starts his new spell with a half tracker, the batsman goes back and pulls it straight to deep mid wicket. A run scored.
|45.2 : R Khan to Murtagh, A googly this time on off, Murtagh opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man. The fielder stops it just inside the fence. 3 runs taken.
|45.3 : R Khan to Dockrell, Tossed up ball, kept out on the off side.
|45.4 : R Khan to Dockrell, Flicks this one off his pads to the on side. Single taken.
|45.5 : R Khan to Tim Murtagh, Floated on middle, driven straight to mid on for a single.
|45.6 : R Khan to Dockrell, Fuller in length this time, defended watchfully.
|46.1 : M Nabi to Murtagh, A flatter one, pitched around off and skids away.
|46.2 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Full on off, blocked with ease.
|46.3 : Nabi to Murtagh, SIX! Out of the blues.! A gear shift by Murtagh! A well tossed up delivery pitching on middle, Murtagh gets on front foot and waits for it and gives it a solid whack above the bowler's head, It goes straight and it goes high. A beautiful shot that. Beauty.!
|46.4 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Flatter one on the legs, flicked away to the square leg fielder.
|46.5 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Bowls it on the shorter side, Tim blades it to covers.
|46.6 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Around the stumps, Murtagh tries to play it across the line and gets a inside onto the pads.
|47.1 : R Khan to Dockrell, Tossed up outside off, defended to the off side.
|47.2 : R Khan to Dockrell, Punched off the back foot to the covers.
|47.3 : R Khan to Dockrell, Defended on the front foot, the ball rolls on to the cover fielder.
|47.4 : R Khan to Dockrell, FOUR! Flighted googly, Dockrells plays an uppish flick which goes straight to the log on region. The fielder gives it a chase and gets hand to it but fails to stop it from going inside the ropes.
|47.5 : R Khan to Dockrell, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|47.6 : R Khan to Dockrell, Plays this full length floated delivery going on the front foot.
|48.1 : M Nabi to Murtagh, On the stumps, the batter lunges and keeps it out.
|48.2 : M Nabi to Murtagh, This is flatter and on off, the batsman goes back and punches it to the bowler.
|48.3 : M Nabi to Tim Murtagh, The straighter one on off, Murtagh plays for the turn but ends up getting an inside edge onto his pads.
|48.4 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|48.5 : M Nabi to Murtagh, SIX! All the way! Excellent shot. Nabi tosses this up on off, seeing the flight. Murtagh's eyes lit up. He tonks it over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
|48.6 : M Nabi to Murtagh, Does not toss it up this time, he fires it on the stumps. The batter goes back and keeps it out.
|49.1 : R Khan to Dockrell, A short pitch delivery around off, Dockrell pushes it to covers.
|49.2 : R Khan to Dockrell, A flighted full length delivery on off, defended.
|49.3 : R Khan to Dockrell, Full on off, defended watchfully.
|49.4 : R Khan to Dockrell, A quicker one, pitching short and on middle, Dockrell pushes it to mid on for a single.
|49.5 : R Khan to Murtagh, Floated delivery on off, defended it with ease.
|49.6 : R Khan to Murtagh, Similar delivery, similar result.
|Wafadar Momand is back on.
|50.1 : W Momand to Dockrell, Good length, way outside off, left alone.
|50.2 : W Momand to Dockrell, Length ball pitched on off, defended with ease, showing full face of the bat.
|50.3 : W Momand to G Dockrell, Full length delivery, pitched on off, Dockrell pushes it mid off for a single.
|50.4 : W Momand to Murtagh, Short and on leg side, Murtagh pulls it to deep square leg for a double.
|50.5 : W Momand to Murtagh, Full and on middle, kept away by batsman by placing it to mid on.
|50.6 : W Momand to Murtagh, Short of a good length delivery, pitched on middle and leg, Murtagh taps it to mid off for a quick single.
|51.1 : R Khan to Murtagh, This is on middle, the batter works it towards mid-wicket.
|51.2 : R Khan to Murtagh, Tosses it up on off, Murtagh lunges and keeps it out.
|51.3 : R Khan to Murtagh, A low full toss on middle, Murtagh whips it but straight to mid-wicket.
|51.4 : R Khan to Murtagh, On the shorter side on off, Murtagh goes back and pushes it to mid off.
|51.5 : R Khan to Murtagh, Down the leg side, Murtagh looks to flick but misses. A stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|51.6 : R Khan to Murtagh, Tosses it up on off, Murtagh strokes it to mid off.
|52.1 : W Momand to Dockrell, A full length delivery on off, Dockrell just pushes it to mid off and runs for a single.
|52.2 : W Momand to Murtagh, FOUR! A BANG! And that brings 50 run stand between the pair. A vital partnership this considering the position of the match. A back of length delivery on middle and leg, Murtagh clears his front leg and smashes it to mid on for a boundary. Murtagh looking for some quick runs here.
|52.3 : W Momand to Murtagh, FOUR! Another one! Murtagh opening all screws, that was hammered. A pure whacking almost a replay of previous boundary, the ball was pitched short this time. Murtagh clears his front leg and on the back foot plays a pull to another boundary.
|52.4 : Momand to Tim Murtagh, A short delivery to follow up, Murtagh looking for same result but just manages to get a top edge, but lucky for him ball lands safe on square leg. Single taken.
|52.5 : W Momand to Dockrell, Full length delivery on off, Dockrell manages to get a defensive strike on that.
|52.6 : W Momand to Dockrell, Back of length pitching on off, Dockrell defends it with ease.
|53.1 : R Khan to Murtagh, Nicely struck but straight to the man at mid off.
|53.2 : R Khan to Murtagh, A little too straight, this is worked to mid-wicket.
|53.3 : Khan to Murtagh, The yorker on off, the batter jams it out.
|53.4 : R Khan to Murtagh, Driven through mid off by the batsman.
|53.5 : R Khan to Murtagh, On the stumps, it is kept out.
|53.6 : R Khan to Murtagh, This one stays low after pitching on middle, Murtagh does well to get his bat down in time and keep it out.
|54.1 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, FOUR! Tossed up outside off, punched off the back foot through the covers for a boundary. Dockrell has hung well on the crease to keep the scoreboard tickling.
|54.2 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Prods forward on this one, and drives it to the cover fielder for a single.
|54.3 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|54.4 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Leg bye! Googly on middle going down. Hits the pads and the bowler appeals along with the keeper. The umpire doesn't seem interested. Replays show it was going down leg.
|54.5 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Defended watchfully on this flighted full delivery.
|54.6 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, FOUR! Half tracker, the batsman goes back to this ball and pulls it hard to the deep mid wicket region. No chance for the fielder. Boundary signaled. 10 runs from this over.
|55.1 : R Khan to Murtagh, A beautiful tossed up delivery around off, turned away for lefty, Murtagh was beaten because of the spin.
|55.2 : R Khan to Murtagh, A short length delivery, Murtagh pulls it to mid wicket for a single.
|55.3 : R Khan to Dockrell, Full on off, blocked with ease.
|55.4 : R Khan to Dockrell, A quicker one in the air this time, full length on middle. Dockrell defends it with ease. Rashid gives a hard glare to Dockrell, throwing him a challenge.
|55.5 : R Khan to Murtagh, A flighted delivery turned out to be a full toss on leg, Dockrell flicks to mid wicket for a single.
|55.6 : R Khan to Dockrell, A tossed up delivery on off, Dockrell just guides it to short third man for a single.
|56.1 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Down the leg side, it is worked around the corner for a run.
|56.2 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, On the stumps, the batter manages to block it out.
|56.3 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, FOUR! Short and wide and put away! Dockrell goes back and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
|56.4 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, On the stumps, the batsman kept it out.
|56.5 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. A run taken.
|56.6 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Floats it up on off, TM lunges and keeps it out.
|57.1 : R Khan to Dockrell, Full on off, defended.
|57.2 : R Khan to Dockrell, Full pitched on middle, blocked by Dockrell.
|57.3 : R Khan to Dockrell, Full length on off, Dockrell defends it with ease.
|57.4 : R Khan to Murtagh, A flatter one this time, pitching on off, Murtagh blocks it.
|57.5 : R Khan to Murtagh, A poor line this time, a flatter one pitching outside leg. Murtagh going for a flick misses it, so does the keeper to collect it, and the ball touches the ropes. Byes signalled by the umpire.
|57.6 : R Khan to Murtagh, Down the leg side, Murtagh sweeps it to leg side for a single.
|58.1 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Floats it up on off, the batsman lunges forward and defends it.
|58.2 : W Salamkheil to Murtagh, Fifty up for Murtagh. What a timely innings by him. His team was staring down the barrel at 85 for 9 but his knock and this partnership with Dockrell has taken them past 150. Brilliant. He gets there by easing this down to long off.
|58.3 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, On the stumps, kept out.
|58.4 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, On off, defended.
|58.5 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Outside off, left alone.
|58.6 : W Salamkheil to Dockrell, Floats it up on off, Dockrell leans forward and keeps it out.
|59.1 : Y Ahmadzai to Murtagh, In the air ... DROPPED! A short pitched delivery on leg, Murtagh lofts it over mid-wicket and Rashid at deep mid-wicket gives a brilliant effort diving to his right in an attempt to take a catch. He then makes a good recovery and stops the ball from going inside the ropes. Batsmen complete three during the process.
|59.2 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Full length on off, defended easily.
|59.3 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, Full on off, Dockrell taps it to point for an easy single.
|59.4 : Y Ahmadzai to Murtagh, A short of a length delivery on leg, Murtagh was going for a huge heave on the on side but misses to connect. The ball goes past to the keeper.
|59.5 : Y Ahmadzai to Murtagh, Full on off, Murtagh pushes it to mid on for a single.
|59.6 : Y Ahmadzai to Dockrell, OUT! Afghanistan finally get the last wicket. The brilliant 87-run stand comes to an end and Afghanistan will be relieved. They were surely frustrated but now have finally got the last man. The length delivery outside off, Dockrell pokes at it away from his body. The ball takes an outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper. IRELAND ARE ALL OUT FOR 172!
|What a session did we have here! Ireland have fought back really well. Yes, their total is still under par but it could have been a lot worse.
|The session started for them in a bad manner as they lost two quickly. They were nine down for 85 and even 100 did not look possible. However, an 87-run stand between Dockrell and Murtagh with the latter scoring a half ton, has given some respectability to their score.
|Earlier in the day, the Irish won the toss and elected to bat, they got off to a good start but then fell apart. Nabi and Rashid ran through the middle order as they piked up 5 between them. Yamin got the big wickets of Stirling, Balbirnie and the last one, whereas, Salamkheil also had two to his name. Afghanistan will be disappointed they could not keep them to under 100 but should be satisfied with their overall performance.
|Now then, the Afghan bowlers have done their job and it is now upto their batsmen. They will be aiming to take a good lead here as the wicket is a decent one to bat on. Ireland on the other hand will hope to pick up early wickets, put the hosts under pressure and then see how they cope with it.