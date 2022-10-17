Photos
Video
Search...
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
IPL
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
share
search
Home
India
World
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Education & Careers
Photos
Offers
arrow_drop_down
Videos
Topics
5027
12
L
Home
»
Live Cricket Score
»
ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2022
» Summary
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Match 12, ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2022, October 17, 2022
Summary
Full Scorecard
Commentary
Highlights
AFG
46/0
(6)
Live
CRR:
7.67
share
share
Google +
Facebook
Twitter
Whatsapp
Batsmen
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat :
(bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)