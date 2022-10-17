share
502712L
Home » Live Cricket Score » ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2022 » Summary

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Match 12, ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2022, October 17, 2022

AFG 46/0 (6)
Live
CRR: 7.67
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)