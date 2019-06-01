|0.0 : Time for game number 4 of the World Cup from Bristol. The five-time world champions, Australia are gearing up for their first game of the tournament against second-time participants, Afghanistan. On paper and basis of form, this contest should be David versus Goliath but then, cricket is not played on paper. The Asian side have absolutely no pressure of expectations on them and their main outlook would be to enjoy themselves and perform to the best of their capacity. That said, they are no pusho
|TOSS - Gulbadin Naib gives the coin a flip. Aaron Finch calls HEADS but the coin comes down as TAILS! Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to BAT FIRST!!!
|Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib says it is quite a good wicket and looks flat. He informs that there are 3 spinners in his side and hence he wants to bat first and put a good total on the board. States that the confidence is high after beating a champion side (Pakistan in the warm-ups) and that the morale is high and they will be trying to start well in the first 10-15 overs. When asked the reason for 3 spinners, the Afghan skipper mentions that their strength is their spinners as they are pr
|Australia skipper, Aaron Finch informs that he would have batted first as well as he also feels that it looks a good wicket and they would have loved to put a score on the board. He though reckons that not much bounce will be there as in the warm-ups here as it does not look as hard on the top as it was in those games. Finch hopes the seamers get some movement early on. On the team, Aaron informs that Shaun Marsh misses out and Usman Khawaja is playing because of the latter's incredible form in
|PITCH REPORT - Melanie Jones is the pitch analyst and says that there is a slope down one end which will help the ball travel fast. She also informs that all she can say about the wicket is that it is pretty green! Wasim Akram at the other end, feels that on seeing this surface, bowlers will be excited and that this is a new, fresh pitch which has not been used till now by the county side. Feels that the wicket is definitely one where the team winning the toss would love to BOWL FIRST!
|Afghanistan XI - Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hazrat Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan.
|Australia XI - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
|The two teams' flags are being brought out on the field. They are followed by the match officials and the players of both sides who are lining up for their national anthems! It will be the Australian one first, followed by the Afghan national anthem.
|The national anthems are over! Time for the game to begin. The Aussie fielders take their positions and as expected, the brand new white ball is in the hands of Mitchell Starc! For Afghanistan, the openers will be Mohammad Shahzad and Hazrat Zazai. Should be a cracking contest early on between these both attack-minded batsmen and bowler. Let's play!
|0.1 : M Starc to M Shahzad, Excellent ball from Starc! A really full ball, almost yorker length. Inswinging slightly, Shahzad comes ahead and then digs the ball out.
|0.2 : M Starc to M Shahzad, On a length this time outside off, Shahzad seemed in two minds there. He wanted to leave that ball but then was too late to do so. The ball goes off the willow towards point, luckily along the ground!
|0.3 : M Starc to M Shahzad, OUT! Ripper and the first one is gone for Afghanistan! The World Cup 2015's bowler of the tournament begins this World Cup with a bang! Mohammad Shahzad can do nothing about that ball, not many batsmen could. A full ball on middle, lands on a tuft of grass. The ball slightly swings in and when it moves like that on the pace it was bowled at, 143 kph, it is really going to be difficult for a new batsman. Shahzad is late to bring his bat down and by the time it does, the
|Rahmat Shah is the new batsman in.
|0.4 : M Starc to R Shah, 146 clicks now and on a length outside off, Rahmat Shah defends on the front foot towards point.
|0.5 : M Starc to R Shah, The 150 kph barrier is broken on the fifth ball! On a length on middle and Shah does really well to flick this inswinger away through mid-wicket. Aaron Finch gives chase and keeps the ball just inside. Saves a run for his team.
|0.6 : M Starc to H Zazai, Bowled really full, almost a low full toss. It was down the leg side but it takes the pad of the batsman on its way through. Hence not wided. Excellent first over from Starc.
|Pat Cummins to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, NO BALL! Cummins has overstepped here. A length ball, swinging away from the right-hander. Left alone by Shah. The umpire spots the leg going over the line and hence gives a no ball.
|FREE HIT TIME!
|Pat Cummins to R Shah, Not much use of the Free Hit! In fact, it is a wicket but it will not out as it was a Free Hit. A bouncer on middle, Rahmat looks to pull this away but just can get it high on the bat and lobs it towards mid-wicket. The fielder takes the catch too and then throws it back calmly to the bowler's end. Single taken meanwhile.
|1.2 : Pat Cummins to H Zazai, OUT! Caught behind! The second one departs. Zazai follows his opening partner back home. An away-swinger bowled outside off, goes away from the left-hander. Hazrat looks to drive this away from the body but gets a nick on it. Carey takes a simple catch and that means it will be the second wicket in the second over of the game. The class of their pacers is showing here!
|Hashamtullah Shahidi walks in at number 4, replacing Zazai.
|1.3 : Pat Cummins to H Shahidi, BEATEN! Cummins bowls it on a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to drive but misses it due to the away swing on this one.
|1.4 : Pat Cummins to H Shahidi, Length delivery on off, Shahidi plays it towards point for a run and gets off the mark.
|1.5 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, On a good length on off, Shah defends it off the back foot.
|1.6 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Well bowled by Cummins. Good length delivery on off, Shah defends it out. 3 runs and a wicket from the over. Excellent over by Pat Cummins.
|2.1 : M Starc to H Shahidi, FOUR! Solid shot. Used the pace on the ball there and got it through the massive gap between mid off and point. A really full ball on middle, punch-driven through the off side using the pace. The ball races away from Warner who tries to give chase there.
|2.2 : M Starc to H Shahidi, Bouncer! Typical fast-bowler's response after being hit for a boundary. Bowled on middle, Shahidi ducks under it and lets it go.
|2.3 : M Starc to H Shahidi, Edge but does not carry! A length ball on off, Shahidi looks to defend staying in the crease but the ball takes the outside edge. It goes on a bounce to the left of second slip. This is really good bowling.
|2.4 : M Starc to H Shahidi, Fuller length ball on off, driven off the inside half towards mid on by the southpaw.
|2.5 : M Starc to H Shahidi, WIDE! Bouncer but the radar goes wrong. Bowled down the leg side, wided.
|M Starc to H Shahidi, Jaffa! Slightly pulls the length back of a good length and makes the ball move away from the left-hander this time. Shahidi looks to keep it out staying tall but the ball moves away to whiz past the outside edge.
|2.6 : M Starc to H Shahidi, On a length on middle, defended watchfully back on the surface this time by Shahidi. Another good over from Mitch.
|3.1 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Good length ball on middle, Shah tucks this away through square leg. A couple of runs taken, that is good running.
|3.2 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Slight misfield from Maxwell but no runs conceded. A length ball outside off, Shah pushes it off the back foot towards point where Glenn looks to stop the ball but was not keeping his eyes on the ball. It goes off the ankle and towards the slip region. The batsmen decide not to run.
|3.3 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Defended with soft hands towards point again by RS.
|3.4 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Ouch! That must have hurt. A bouncer on middle, Rahmat looks to fend it off uncomfortably. The ball pings off the glove and falls back on the surface. Luckily does not lob too high. Rahmat seems to be in a little pain there.
|Shah removes his glove and takes a moment to compose himself. Should be fine to continue though...
|3.5 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Back of a length outside off, pushed off the back foot towards point.
|3.6 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, FOUR! Lucky! Afghanistan and Rahmat Shah would not mind though. A length ball outside off, lands on a grass patch maybe and cuts in suddenly. Rahmat looks to push this away through covers but the ball goes off the inside edge and fine down on the leg side for a boundary. Cummins too bowling well here.
|4.1 : M Starc to H Shahidi, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Shahidi looks to drive but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
|4.2 : M Starc to H Shahidi, Full on leg, Shahidi flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|4.3 : M Starc to R Shah, Back of a length on leg, Shah nudges it to square leg.
|4.4 : M Starc to R Shah, Appeal for caught behind! Not Out! Length delivery on leg, Shah looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pad towards Carey. The keeper appeals and the umpire shakes his head. Ultra Edge shows a flat line and it has come of the thigh pad.
|4.5 : M Starc to R Shah, Good length delivery on off, Shah defends it out.
|4.6 : M Starc to R Shah, On a length and outside off, Shah looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a run. Fine over from Mitchell Starc. Just 2 runs have come from the over.
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Bowled on a length on middle, flicked towards mid-wicket by the batsman on the front foot. It went slightly uppishly but luckily for Rahmat, the ball lands well before the fielder there.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Rahmat defends this back of a length ball on middle down the surface on the back foot.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Short of a length on middle again, turned with soft hands towards square leg. The ball goes straight to the fielder again.
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Away swinging ball on a good length outside off, Rahmat pushes the ball to cover from the crease.
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, FOUR! Well played. Rahmat Shah faces fire with fire. A bouncer on middle, Shah takes the ball on. He pulls this ball through the line and gets the ball to go over the square leg fielder. It finds its way to the fence.
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Another bouncer follows now. Rahmat sways out of the way of the ball and lets it go.
|First bowling change for Australia. Nathan Coulter-Nile comes on to bowl, replacing Mitchell Starc.
|6.1 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Coulter-Nile bowls it on a length on leg, Shahidi looks to nudge but gets it off his pads. It goes towards Carey. The batsmen take a single.
|6.2 : N Coulter-Nile to R Shah, On a good length and outside off, Shah offers no shot to this one.
|6.3 : N Coulter-Nile to R Shah, FOUR! Terrific shot from Rahmat Shah. Full on middle, Shah flicks it beautifully through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|6.4 : N Coulter-Nile to R Shah, WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Shah shoulders his arms to this one.
|N Coulter-Nile to R Shah, Length delivery on off, Shah plays it towards point where Maxwell misfields and concedes an easy single.
|6.5 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Full and outside off, Shahidi plays it to covers.
|6.6 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Good length delivery on off, Shahidi plays it to covers.
|7.1 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, Length delivery outside off, Shah plays it to covers.
|7.2 : Pat Cummins to R Shah, On a length on off, Shah drives it towards mid off for a single.
|7.3 : Pat Cummins to H Shahidi, WIDE! Bowls a short delivery down leg, Shahidi lets it go.
|Pat Cummins to H Shahidi, Length delivery outside off, Shahidi plays it to point.
|7.4 : Pat Cummins to H Shahidi, Full on middle, the left-hander plays it back towards the bowler.
|7.5 : Pat Cummins to H Shahidi, Bowls a bouncer on leg, Shahidi does well to duck under it.
|7.6 : Pat Cummins to H Shahidi, Length delivery on off, Shahidi plays it to off side.
|8.1 : N Coulter-Nile to R Shah, Play and a miss! On a good length and outside off, Shah looks to chase this one but gets beaten on this one.
|8.2 : N Coulter-Nile to R Shah, BEATEN AGAIN! On a good length and outside off, Shah looks to guide but misses it as it rises off the deck.
|8.3 : N Coulter-Nile to R Shah, BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery. Good length delivery outside off, Shah looks to defend but misses it due to the away movement on this one. This is tight bowling from Nathan Coulter-Nile.
|8.4 : N Coulter-Nile to R Shah, Length delivery on middle, Shah flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|8.5 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Good length delivery on off, Shahidi defends it off the back foot.
|8.6 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, On a good length again on off, Shahidi defends it off the back foot to mid off. Excellent over by Nathan Coulter-Nile. Just one run from the over.
|Marcus Stoinis comes on to bowl now.
|9.1 : M Stoinis to R Shah, Full on middle, Shah drives it to mid on.
|9.2 : M Stoinis to R Shah, On a good length on middle, Shah defends it out.
|9.3 : M Stoinis to R Shah, Good length delivery outside off, Shah offers no shot.
|9.4 : M Stoinis to R Shah, FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on middle, Shah pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|9.5 : M Stoinis to R Shah, Length delivery on off, Shah blocks it off the front foot.
|9.6 : M Stoinis to R Shah, Stoinis bowls a bouncer, Shah looks to pull but misses it. Good short ball from Marcus. 37 runs have come from Powerplay 1.
|POWERPLAY 2 time. 5 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, A bouncer to test the batsman, Shahidi ducks.
|10.2 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, FOUR! Bad bounce for Marcus Stoinis and it costs his side a boundary. Outside off, Shahidi punches this through the covers where Marcus gets across and slides but suddenly the ball bounces extra, shoots through and just evades his face.
|10.3 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Down the leg side, Hashmatullah misses his flick.
|10.4 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
|10.5 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, FOUR! Off the top edge! Second boundary in the over. A short ball, around middle and off, Shahidi looks to pull but gets a top edge due to the extra bounce. It flies over the keeper to the third man fence.
|10.6 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Full and outside off, HS looks to drive but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|11.1 : M Stoinis to R Shah, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|11.2 : M Stoinis to R Shah, Outside off, on a length, Rahmat pushes but misses.
|11.3 : M Stoinis to R Shah, Fuller and around off, pushed towards mid on.
|11.4 : M Stoinis to R Shah, On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|11.5 : M Stoinis to H Shahidi, WIDE. A bouncer, on middle, Shahidi initially ducks, then looks to play the upper cut but misses.
|M Stoinis to H Shahidi, Full and outside off, this is crashed through the covers but there is insurance in the deep. Just a single.
|11.6 : M Stoinis to R Shah, WIDE. Second bouncer in the over. Australia seem to be getting carried away with the short stuff. Outside off, left alone.
|M Stoinis to R Shah, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|12.1 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Full and outside off, Shahidi drives it through the covers and the ball races away but Adam Zampa covers good ground to his left and makes a decent stop. Two runs taken.
|12.2 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|12.3 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Full and down the leg side, Shahidi misses his flick and is hit on the pads. The ball rolls behind and Hashmatullah wants the single but is sent back.
|12.4 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Outside off, on a length, HS looks to drive but misses.
|12.5 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Walks a long way across his stumps and looks to flick a ball which is down the leg side but misses. Shahidi wants a wide call but umpire Illingworth points out that he moved a long way across, hence it is not an illegal ball.
|12.6 : N Coulter-Nile to H Shahidi, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|Spin time. Adam Zampa to bowl his leggies.
|13.1 : A Zampa to R Shah, A googly straightaway. Thrusted on middle, Rahmat looks to defend but the ball spins in, takes the inside edge, hits the pads and goes through the vacant leg slip region. A single taken.
|13.2 : A Zampa to H Shahidi, Tossed up outside off, Shahidi pushes it through mid on for a run.
|13.3 : A Zampa to R Shah, Excellent stop by Marcus Stoinis. Full and outside off, excellent flight, Rahmat leans and drives it through the covers. Stoinis sweeps the ball from cover in the deep, dives full length and parries it towards Pat Cummins who comes across from long off. Two runs taken to bring up the 50-run stand.
|13.4 : A Zampa to R Shah, A short ball, around leg stump, pulled through square leg for a single.
|13.5 : A Zampa to H Shahidi, OUT! Stumped! The man with the hair-band has struck. Tossed up beautifully outside off, it is another googly outside off, Shahidi comes down the track but is beaten. The ball moves away, goes past the outside edge and Carey does the rest. He has to adjust due to the extra bounce and is a second late but manages to take the bails off. Shahidi though, tries to drag his foot back but struggles. Then he tries to get his bat down in time but is late. The square leg umpire
|Mohammad Nabi comes in to bat now.
|13.6 : A Zampa to M Nabi, Outside off, pushed through point for a single. Terrific start from Zampa.
|Australia going for the kill. Mitchell Starc comes back on. 3-0-10-1 so far.
|14.1 : M Starc to M Nabi, Full and around off, pushed towards mid off.
|14.2 : M Starc to M Nabi, Outside off, left alone.
|14.3 : M Starc to M Nabi, A yorker outside off, well dug out.
|14.4 : M Starc to M Nabi, A bouncer now, Nabi ducks.
|14.5 : M Starc to M Nabi, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|14.6 : M Starc to M Nabi, Down the leg side, Nabi looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards short mid-wicket. There is a bit of a yes-yes and a no-no but eventually they go through. Nathan Coulter-Nile charges in from short mid-wicket and has an under-arm shy at the striker's end but misses. Hits the stump microphone instead. The batsman was in though.
|15.1 : A Zampa to M Nabi, Flighted delivery on middle, Nabi plays it off the back foot towards the bowler.
|15.2 : A Zampa to M Nabi, Tossed up on middle, Nabi drives it to long off for a run.
|15.3 : A Zampa to R Shah, FOUR! Poor delivery from Adam Zampa. Bowls it short on middle, Shah pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|15.4 : A Zampa to R Shah, Tossed up on off, Shah plays it to covers.
|15.5 : A Zampa to R Shah, Floated delivery on off, Shah drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|15.6 : A Zampa to M Nabi, Flighted delivery on off, Nabi plays it to covers.
|16.1 : M Starc to R Shah, Starc bowls it on a good length on leg, Shah looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|16.2 : M Starc to R Shah, Bowls a good length on leg, Shah again looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|16.3 : M Starc to R Shah, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full and outside off, Shah drives it towards covers where Khawaja dives to his left but it goes through him for a boundary.
|16.4 : M Starc to R Shah, Length delivery on off, Shah drives it towards mid off where Warner dives to his right and does well to stop it. The batsmen still manage to take a single.
|16.5 : M Starc to M Nabi, Outside off, Nabi offers no shot.
|16.6 : M Starc to M Nabi, Full and outside off, Nabi dabs it towards third man for a run.
|17.1 : A Zampa to M Nabi, Flighted delivery on middle, Nabi looks to slog but plays it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|17.2 : A Zampa to R Shah, Tossed up on off, Shah defends it out.
|17.3 : A Zampa to R Shah, Floated delivery on off, Shah plays it to covers.
|17.4 : A Zampa to R Shah, Tossed up on middle, Shah comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|17.5 : A Zampa to M Nabi, Flighted delivery on off, Nabi punches it to long off for a run.
|SCORE UPDATE - Meanwhile, in Cardiff, New Zealand have cantered to a 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka. After electing to chase, the Kiwis first dismissed the Lankans for a paltry 136 and then chased them down without losing a wicket, in just 16.1 overs. That is some statement from the 2015 World Cup finalists.
|17.6 : A Zampa to R Shah, Full on off, Shah drives it straight back towards Zampa.
|Marcus Stoinis is back into the attack.
|18.1 : M Stoinis to M Nabi, On a length on middle, Nabi flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|18.2 : M Stoinis to R Shah, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Shah looks to chase this one but misses it due to the outswinger on this one.
|18.3 : M Stoinis to R Shah, Length delivery on leg, Shah flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|18.4 : M Stoinis to M Nabi, On a good length on middle, Nabi defends it off the back foot.
|18.5 : M Stoinis to M Nabi, Length delivery on leg, Nabi nudges it to leg side.
|18.6 : M Stoinis to M Nabi, Good length delivery on off, Nabi defends it off the back foot. Just 2 runs from the over.
|19.1 : A Zampa to R Shah, Flighted delivery on middle, Shah comes down the track and plays it to mid on.
|19.2 : A Zampa to R Shah, OUT! Australia get their third wicket. They were searching for this. Tossed up on off, Shah drives it uppishly towards covers but does not bother to keep it down. It goes towards Steve Smith who dives with both hands and takes a stunner of a catch.
|19.3 : A Zampa to G Naib, Floated delivery on off, Naib plays it towards point for a single.
|19.4 : A Zampa to M Nabi, Tossed up on middle, Nabi looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|19.5 : A Zampa to M Nabi, Flighted delivery on off, Nabi drives it towards covers for a run.
|19.6 : A Zampa to G Naib, Tossed up outside off, Naib guides it towards short third man where Stoinis does well to stop it with a dive. 2 runs and a wicket from the over. Good bowling from Zampa.
|20.1 : M Stoinis to M Nabi, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
|20.2 : M Stoinis to M Nabi, OUT! Communication breakdown and another wicket goes down. Afghanistan are in tatters now. Total shambles. Full and outside off, Nabi pushes it through the covers and sets off for a single. Naib responds but then looks at Smith diving to his left to stop the ball and stops. Now, Steve gets up in a flash and returns the ball to the keeper. Carey comes running in, collects the throw and disturbs the bails, with Nabi well short.
|Najibullah Zadran is the new man in at number 7, replacing Nabi.
|20.3 : M Stoinis to N Zadran, Around off, defended watchfully.
|20.4 : M Stoinis to N Zadran, Outside off, Najibullah looks to defend but the ball seams a long way and beats the outside edge.
|20.5 : M Stoinis to N Zadran, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|20.6 : M Stoinis to N Zadran, Around off, watchfully defended. A WICKET MAIDEN for Australia.
|Pat Cummins is back on. 4-0-15-1 so far.
|21.1 : Pat Cummins to G Naib, FOUR! FEROCIOUS! A short ball, outside off, Naib pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary!
|21.2 : Pat Cummins to G Naib, A bouncer outside off, Gulbadin lets it go through.
|21.3 : Pat Cummins to G Naib, FOUR! Take that! Just before this ball, Cummins gave Naib the stare and now, the favours are returned. A half tracker, outside off, Gulbadin pulls it in a trice to the mid-wicket fence!
|21.4 : Pat Cummins to G Naib, Excellent comeback from Cummins. In the corridor of uncertainty, GN does not know whether to come forward or stay back and feebly pushes at it. Misses the ball by some distance.
|21.5 : Pat Cummins to G Naib, Full and straight, watchfully defended towards mid on.
|21.6 : Pat Cummins to G Naib, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
|22.1 : M Stoinis to G Naib, Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
|22.2 : M Stoinis to G Naib, Around off, defended from the crease.
|22.3 : M Stoinis to G Naib, FOUR! Full on middle, Naib flicks it through mid-wicket and the ball races away.
|22.4 : M Stoinis to G Naib, A bouncer on middle, Naib ducks.
|22.5 : M Stoinis to G Naib, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|22.6 : M Stoinis to G Naib, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
|23.1 : Pat Cummins to N Zadran, On a good length around middle, Najibullah looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|23.2 : Pat Cummins to N Zadran, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|23.3 : Pat Cummins to N Zadran, Around off, pushed towards cover.
|23.4 : Pat Cummins to N Zadran, A jaffa. On a good length around off, Najibullah looks to defend but the ball moves away and beats the outside edge.
|23.5 : Pat Cummins to N Zadran, A short ball, around leg, Najibullah looks to fend it away but the ball rises steeply and goes off the outside edge towards third man. A run taken.
|23.6 : Pat Cummins to G Naib, A bouncer on middle, Naib ducks.
|Adam Zampa returns. 4-0-17-2 so far.
|24.1 : A Zampa to N Zadran, Outside leg, Najibullah looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. The umpire does not signal a wide.
|24.2 : A Zampa to N Zadran, Outside off, tapped towards point for a single.
|24.3 : A Zampa to G Naib, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|24.4 : A Zampa to N Zadran, FOUR! Nicely done. Full and outside leg, this time Zadran gets his reverse sweep to connect and gets it over point.
|24.5 : A Zampa to N Zadran, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|24.6 : A Zampa to G Naib, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|Nathan Coulter-Nile returns. 4-0-17-0 so far.
|25.1 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, Full and outside off, Zadran looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Steve Smith at first slip who stops it with a dive and saves a run for the team.
|25.2 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, Short of a length delivery outside off, Zadran offers no shot to this one.
|25.3 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, FOUR! 100 up for Afghanistan. Excellent shot. Short and outside off, Zadran cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|25.4 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Zadran looks to cut but misses it due to the away movement on this one.
|25.5 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, On a length on off, Zadran plays it to covers.
|25.6 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, Bowls a bouncer, Zadran does well to duck under it.
|26.1 : A Zampa to G Naib, Tossed up on off, Naib drives it towards covers for a single.
|26.2 : A Zampa to N Zadran, Full on middle, Zadran drives it back towards the bowler where Zampa does well to stop it.
|26.3 : A Zampa to N Zadran, FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, Zadran drives it through wide mid off for a boundary.
|26.4 : A Zampa to N Zadran, Floated delivery on off, Zadran drives it to covers.
|26.5 : A Zampa to N Zadran, Tossed up on off, Zadran defends it off the front foot.
|26.6 : A Zampa to N Zadran, Flighted delivery on off, Zadran drives it to covers.
|27.1 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, Coulter-Nile bowls it on a good length on off, Naib defends it off the back foot.
|27.2 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, On a good length on off, Naib hammers it straight back. Coulter-Nile tries to stop it with his right hand but deflects it towards mid off.
|27.3 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, Short of a length delivery, Naib looks to pull but misses it.
|27.4 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, Length delivery on off, Naib plays it to off side.
|27.5 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, Short delivery again, Naib looks to pull but misses it.
|27.6 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, Length delivery outside off, Gulbadin plays it to point. Maiden over from Coulter-Nile. Third by Australia so far.
|28.1 : A Zampa to N Zadran, Tossed up on leg, Zadran plays a reverse sweep through point for a single.
|28.2 : A Zampa to G Naib, Flighted delivery on off, Naib punches it to long off for a single.
|28.3 : A Zampa to N Zadran, FOUR! Nice shot. Flighted delivery on leg, Zadran plays a paddle sweep towards fine leg for a boundary.
|28.4 : A Zampa to N Zadran, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Najibullah Zadran. This is even better. Short and outside off, Zadran smashes it over covers for a boundary.
|28.5 : A Zampa to N Zadran, SIX! This is excellent batting from Najibullah Zadran. Flighted delivery on leg, Zadran lofts it over long on for a maximum.
|28.6 : A Zampa to N Zadran, SIX! Consecutive sixes for Najibullah Zadran. That brings up the 50-run stand between Najibullah Zadran and Gulbadin Naib. Full toss on middle, Zadran lofts it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 22 runs have come from the over. Big over for Afghanistan and a much-needed one for them.
|29.1 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, Down the leg side, flicked away for a single.
|29.2 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, WIDE. Too high to worry the batsman! The umpire has signalled a wide.
|N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, Around off, comes in sharply, Najibullah defends watchfully.
|29.3 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, Around off, defended from the crease.
|29.4 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
|29.5 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a couple.
|29.6 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off.
|DRINKS BREAK. Afghanistan are staging a nice recovery here. That 22-run over of Zampa in the 29th has definitely given some sort of a momentum to the Afghans. Najibullah is slowly upping the ante while Naib is looking in good touch too. If Afghanistan end up playing their 50 overs, 260-275 could be achieved which should be a very good total on this surface.
|Mitchell Starc is back on. Finch realizes that he needs to stop the game drifting away. 5-1-16-1 so far. Will he get any reverse?
|Oh dear... some sort of a delay. Seems to be a sightscreen issue. The umpires are sorting that out with the ground staff.
|30.1 : M Starc to N Zadran, Full and swinging, but down the leg side, Najibullah looks to flick but misses and is hit on the front pad. The ball rolls to the leg side and Naib wants the single but is sent back. Replays show why. The ball hit him on the knee cap. Ouch.
|30.2 : M Starc to N Zadran, Around off, defended solidly.
|30.3 : M Starc to N Zadran, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|30.4 : M Starc to N Zadran, FOUR! Poor line. Down the leg side, Najibullah helps it to the fine leg fence. There is a man stationed at fine leg but he is a bit square.
|30.5 : M Starc to N Zadran, Full and down the leg side, Zadran flicks it towards deep square leg for a run.
|30.6 : M Starc to G Naib, FOUR! No long on and that is a boundary! Full and around middle, Naib drives it through mid on. He is a bit wide and the ball races through to the fence!
|31.1 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, Full and outside off, Zadran looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single.
|31.2 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, Short of a length delivery, Naib looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards wide mid on where Aaron Finch gets there but it falls short of him. The batsmen take a single.
|31.3 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, Length delivery on middle, Zadran nudges it towards square leg. The batsmen take a run. Zadran takes the second also but he did not ground his bat at the bowler's end.
|31.4 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, On a good length and outside off, Zadran lets it go.
|31.5 : N Coulter-Nile to N Zadran, Length delivery on middle, Zadran looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends.
|31.6 : N Coulter-Nile to G Naib, SIX! Powerful shot from the skipper. 150 up for Afghanistan. Short delivery on middle, Naib pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 10 runs have come from this over and 19 runs have come from the last two.
|32.1 : M Starc to N Zadran, Full ball on middle, defended back down to the bowler by the southpaw.
|32.2 : M Starc to N Zadran, Good length ball on off, defended on the front foot to cover.
|32.3 : M Starc to N Zadran, Wide! Short of a length ball down the leg side. It is wided by the ump.
|M Starc to N Zadran, Run down off the hips down to fine leg for a single by Zadran.
|32.4 : M Starc to G Naib, Bowled really quick, 142 kph on a length on the pads. Naib looks to swing the ball over mid-wicket but gets beaten by pace. The ball rolls off the thigh pad and down to fine leg for a leg bye.
|32.5 : M Starc to N Zadran, Pushed off the back foot towards point.
|32.6 : M Starc to N Zadran, FOUR! Lucky boundary! But that brings up the FIFTY FOR Najibullah! A good bouncer by Starc, Zadran looks to fend it off uncomfortably but luck is shining on him today. The ball goes off the glove and top edge over the keeper's head for a boundary. This is his 10th fifty in this format. Been a wonderful knock so far but he needs to make this a big one!
|Marcus Stoinis returns. 5-1-14-1 so far.
|33.1 : M Stoinis to G Naib, OUT! Stoinis strikes first ball on return! Good catch from Alex Carey. OUT! The dangerous partnership is broken. Stoinis bowls a short delivery, Naib looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards Alex Carey who takes a comfortable catch. This partnership was taking the game away from Australia. It is a much-needed wicket for them.
|0.0 : Rashid Khan walks in at number 8, replacing his skipper.
|33.2 : M Stoinis to N Zadran, Full and outside off, driven beautifully but straight to mid off.
|33.3 : M Stoinis to N Zadran, TOP EDGE, BUT SAFE! A short ball now, Najibullah looks to pull but gets a top edge. Cummins gets across from deep square leg and dives but cannot get to the ball. Long leg gets across to his right and stops it on the bounce. A run taken.
|33.4 : M Stoinis to R Khan, Full and outside off, Khan drives it towards point where the fielder dives to stop it but it goes through him. The batsmen take a single.
|33.5 : M Stoinis to N Zadran, OUT! Another catch for Carey and Stoinis has his second in the over. This is good stuff from Stoinis. He bowls a short of a length delivery, Zadran looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards Carey again who takes the simplest of catches. Najibullah Zadran has thrown it away. This is poor stuff from Afghanistan. This partnership should have stayed till the end.
|Dawlat Zadran walks in at number 9, replacing Najibullah.
|33.6 : M Stoinis to R Khan, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
|Pat Cummins is back on. 6-0-25-1 so far.
|34.1 : Pat Cummins to D Zadran, A short ball, around middle, Dawlat looks to hook but misses. Cummins appeals for the catch but the umpire shakes his head. Australia do not review.
|34.2 : Pat Cummins to D Zadran, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|34.3 : Pat Cummins to D Zadran, A play and a miss. On a good length and outside off, Dawlat looks to fend at this one but gets beaten on this one.
|34.4 : Pat Cummins to D Zadran, Outside off, Zadran shoulders arms to this one.
|34.5 : Pat Cummins to D Zadran, FOUR! Good shot. Cummins bowls a short delivery, Zadran takes his eyes off the ball and pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|34.6 : Pat Cummins to D Zadran, OUT! Afghanistan are falling like a pack of cards here. Cummins bowls a good short ball on leg, Zadran looks to pull but gets an outside edge. It goes towards Alex Carey who takes his fourth catch of the day. Pat Cummins followed Dawlat Zadran there. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. A productive over for Australia.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman walks out to bat now.
|All of a sudden, it seems like the wickets are flowing as a river. The short stuff is getting good results for the Australians.
|35.1 : M Stoinis to R Khan, WIDE. A bouncer around off, Rashid ducks.
|M Stoinis to R Khan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|35.2 : M Stoinis to R Khan, SIX! That is a lovely shot! A length ball, around middle, Rashid comes down the track and hits it over long on! Nice connection!
|Third man drops back now.
|35.3 : M Stoinis to R Khan, Around off, fuller in length, pushed towards point.
|35.4 : M Stoinis to R Khan, FOUR! Nicely done. Full and on middle, Rashid flicks it through mid-wicket. Nathan Coulter-Nile in the circle dives to his right but cannot quite get to it. The ball races away.
|35.5 : M Stoinis to R Khan, FOUR! This is more of a slog but Rashid knows what he is doing. A length ball, outside off, Khan backs away to the leg side and slaps it over mid off and gets a boundary!
|35.6 : M Stoinis to R Khan, SIX! 21 from the over and Rashid is taking Stoinis to the cleaners! Another short ball, outside off, Rashid pulls this into oblivion over mid-wicket! Stoinis just has a wry smile on his face...
|36.1 : Pat Cummins to Ur Rahman, A quick short ball outside off, Mujeeb looks to pull but misses.
|36.2 : Pat Cummins to Ur Rahman, FOUR! Another boundary for Afghanistan! 5th in the span of 7 balls. Australia continue to persist with the short stuff and Afghanistan have decided to meet fire with fire. A short ball, Mujeeb backs away to the leg side and pulls it through mid-wicket. Plenty of free acres of real estate on that side.
|36.3 : Pat Cummins to Ur Rahman, A short ball, right at the head, typical fast bowler's response, Mujeeb looks to pull but misses.
|36.4 : Pat Cummins to Ur Rahman, SIX! This is off the top edge now. The runs continue to flow for Afghanistan. A short ball, following the batsman, down the leg side, Mujeeb hooks with his eyes closed but the top edge sails over fine leg!
|36.5 : Pat Cummins to Ur Rahman, OUCH! That has hurt. Another short ball, following the batsman down the leg side, Mujeeb looks to pull but his eyes are closed. The ball hits him flush on the right glove and deflects towards square leg. A run taken.
|Interesting. The physio comes out but Mujeeb signals him to go back! Tough lad...
|36.6 : Pat Cummins to R Khan, A slower ball, short in length, outside off, Rashid looks to play the upper cut but misses. 11 from the over, 32 from the last 2!
|Adam Zampa returns. This could be fun. Leg spinner against two spinners. 7-0-51-2 so far.
|37.1 : A Zampa to Ur Rahman, A low full toss, around middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
|37.2 : A Zampa to R Khan, SIX! That is a terrific shot! Tossed up outside off, Rashid comes down the track and sends this sailing over long off!
|Rashid has been adjudged LBW! But he takes the review. Sanjay Manjrekar on air feels this is a tactical one as Afghanistan have only two wickets left. Looks close...
|37.3 : A Zampa to R Khan, OUT! It turns out to be plumb. The slider from Zampa, landing around middle, Rashid got across and looked to sweep but missed. Was hit on the pads and umpire Aleem Dar did not waste any time in raising his finger. Rashid takes the review but it is just delaying the inevitable. Hawk Eye shows it to be hitting the middle stump.
|Hamid Hassan is the last man in.
|37.4 : A Zampa to H Hassan, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
|37.5 : A Zampa to Ur Rahman, On middle, pushed through mid on for a run.
|37.6 : A Zampa to H Hassan, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|38.1 : Pat Cummins to Ur Rahman, Oops! A short ball, outside off, Mujeeb initially looks to paddle but gets surprised by the short stuff. He tries to fend at it but the ball hits his gloves and drops down, just missing the stumps! He wants a single but is sent back.
|38.2 : Pat Cummins to Ur Rahman, OUT! Bowled! Lock, stock and barrel! Full and straight, Mujeeb backs a long way down the leg side and looks to go inside out but misses. The ball hits the timber and AFGHANISTAN ARE ALL OUT FOR 207.
|A decent bowling performance by Australia but one would believe that they have conceded 40-50 runs extra. They had the foot on the throat with the Afghans reeling at 77/5 but then overdose of short stuff led to the side effect of runs getting leaked.
|Normally, in major events, when we talk about Australia's bowling, we look at one person and how will he bowl. Mitchell Aaron Starc. On some days, he can be extremely lethal and reduce the opposition to cinders. On other days, he can remind you of the other Mitchell Johnson, who had a song written about him, 'he bowls to the left, he bowls to the right...'. Starc today started the tournament perfectly. Set up Mohammad Shahzad and got the ball to talk, which is what the whole of Australia would h
|Here is where Australia would see this as a problem. Although the total they are chasing is not a massive one, but they lacked intensity in the middle overs and allowed Afghanistan to forge a partnership. That passage saw a lot of misfields, loose bowling, plenty of unnecessary short stuff and runs getting leaked. That shows a bit of rustiness in them and they will hope to get that rectified before their next game.
|Afghanistan will take this score any given day. In normal scenario, they will believe that they are 40-50 runs short but they will take hope from the fact that they were in trouble not once, but twice. They were 2 down in the second over and then lost half their side when 40 percent of the innings should have been completed. But on both occasions, they had partnerships. First Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi steadied things in the middle and then in the middle overs, Gulbadin Naib and Najibu
|Before this game began, the newspapers were all about Australia bracing themselves against spin with the bat. Will 208 be hauled down? Or will Afghanistan cause an upset? Adam Zampa has his thoughts about all that, as he has a chat with Michael Clarke...
|Adam Zampa says it was an interesting day for him as he went for runs but also got wickets. The leggie credits Afghanistan for playing fearless cricket. Regarding the kind of surfaces and length of boundaries here being tough on the bowlers, Zampa says one has to change the length against the batsmen who play a variety of shots like reverse sweeps. On the challenge they could possibly face while chasing, Adam feels the pitch might suit the opposition spinners a bit and it could be a good challen
|208 to win for Australia. Will they canter to a win? Or will Afghanistan make matters difficult for them? Let us hope for a good run chase. We shall be back shortly...