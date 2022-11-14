हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
World Diabetes Day: South India worst hit by diabetes
India is deemed as the world's capital of diabetes. According to NFHS-5, 2 percent of India’s population is diabetic.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli
Popular Stories
More
Bigg Boss 16: #ShivThakare trends on Twitter after Archana Gautam returns to Salman Khan's show
Ouija board game: 11 students collapse after trying to contact the dead
LinkedIn users come together to help Indian father find work after getting fired by Meta
Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's death, says 'mad rush to build aggressive body....'
AAP banks on 'trash towers', BJP to counter anti-incumbency with 'Brand Modi': MCD polls to set tone for 2024 in Delhi
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavit...
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple'...
In Pics: Iranian women protest...
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Saji...
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women...
Speed Reads
More
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Ghaziabad: Video from late-night farmhouse party goes viral, FIR registered
NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result expected TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to check
Tamil Nadu rain alert: Mayiladuthurai schools to remain shut today due to heavy rainfall
NEET UG 2022 counselling round two allotment result tomorrow: Important dates, how to download, details
Most Watched
More
How to identify bad mental health | DNA Health Plus | Ep 6 |...
Delhi: Sikh delegation meets PM Modi at his residence...
Drink alcohol, smell thinner...but save water: BJP MP Janard...
DNA Spark: From Google Pixel 7 to Pixel watch, everything yo...
DNA | Four sadhus assaulted in Maharashtra on child-lifting ...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall