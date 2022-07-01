Women have more brain changes after menopause, finds study

Women who have gone through menopause may have more of a brain biomarker called white matter hyper intensities than premenopausal women or men of the same age, according to a new study. White matter hyper intensities are tiny lesions visible on brain scans that become more common with age or with uncontrolled high blood pressure. These brain biomarkers have been linked in some studies to an increased risk of stroke, Alzheimer's disease and cognitive decline.