Women encouraged to eat potassium-rich meals to improve heart health: Study

According to a study, women who eat bananas, avocados, and salmon may be able to lessen the detrimental effects of salt in their diet (ESC). The findings of the research were published in the journal 'European Heart Journal'. The study discovered that potassium-rich meals were related to reduced blood pressure, especially in women who consumed a lot of salt. “It is well known that high salt consumption is associated with elevated blood pressure and a raised risk of heart attacks and strokes,” said study author Professor Liffert Vogt of Amsterdam University Medical Centers, the Netherlands. “Health advice has focused on limiting salt intake but this is difficult to achieve when our diets include processed foods. Potassium helps the body excrete more sodium in the urine. In our study, dietary potassium was linked with the greatest health gains in women.”

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs have 'good relations' with BJP
