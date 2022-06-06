Visible light activates molecular machineries to treat infections Study

Scientists have demonstrated that light-activated molecular machines can drill holes through gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria membranes, killing them in as little as two minutes. Their study suggests a new way to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which lack natural defences against mechanical intruders. The study has been published in the journal, "Science Advances, 2022" The latest iteration of nanoscale drills developed at Rice University is activated by visible light rather than ultraviolet (UV), as in earlier versions. These have also proven effective at killing bacteria through tests on real infections.