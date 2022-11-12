Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Suffering from hairfall? Here’s what you should do | DNA Health Plus | Ep 10 | Dr Deepali Bhardwaj

The latest episode of DNA Health Plus deals with the problem of hairfall and how it impacts the lives of millions. One of India’s best dermatologists, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj explains the reasons and remedies of hairfall. Moderated by Rohit Vats, the show aims at bringing desirable lifestyle changes to our audiences. #dnahealthplus #hairfall #dermatology Show producer: Sanjeev Sharma Editor: Sameer Kumar Production controller: Shrikant Camera: Vikram Singh Somwanshi, Rahul Chandra Rai To watch more such videos, click: https://www.dnaindia.com/videos Subscribe Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIRA... Follow Us on Google News: http://bit.ly/Dnaindia

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 expected today for over 4 lakh candidates at bpsc.bih.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.