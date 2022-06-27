Study Women have different symptoms of heart disease than men

According to a University of Florida study, newly identified genes could explain why women have different symptoms of heart disease than men, often leading to misdiagnoses of serious problems. Many of the current symptom profiles and lab tests for heart disease do not accurately reflect known differences in women's heart disease. This oversight has led to increased gaps in health care equity. Cardiac researchers believe that some of these differences in symptoms and outcomes may be due to genetic variation between men and women.