Study shows loneliness increases risk of being unemployed in future

According to new research, people who experience loneliness have a higher risk of unemployment in the future. People who often feel lonely are much more likely to lose their jobs later in their lives.The findings of the research were published in the journal 'BMC Public Health', a team led by researchers at the University of Exeter. Previous research has established that being unemployed can cause loneliness, however, the new study is the first to directly explore whether the opposite also applies across the working-age population.Their analysis also confirmed previous findings that the reverse is true - people who were unemployed were more likely to experience loneliness later. The research analysed largely pre-pandemic data from more than 15,000 people in the Understanding Society Household Longitudinal Study. The team analysed responses from the participants during 2017-2019, then from 2018-2020, controlling for factors including age, gender, ethnicity, education, marital status, household composition, number of own children in the household and region. Decreased loneliness could mitigate unemployment, and employment abate loneliness, which may, in turn, relate positively to other factors including health and quality of life.