Study reveals, overweight people are more prone to argue with their doctors

According to a new research, overweight people are more likely to disagree with their doctors on weight loss and lifestyle recommendations.A new paper was published in Family Practice by Oxford University Press.The World Health Organization estimates obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016. General practitioners have a key role in medical care targeting weight loss and obesity. The quality of information, mutual comprehension, and agreement between doctors and patients affect a patient's health status, compliance, satisfaction, and confidence towards his or her doctor. Previous research has shown patients and doctors often have different attitudes about weight. Patients tend to attribute excess weight to factors that they cannot control (e.g. genetics, hormones), whereas physicians tend to attribute it to behavioural, and thus controllable, factors (e.g. nutrition, physical activity). While many factors contribute to patients' weight and health, these differences in perception of weight could degrade doctor-patient interaction.

