Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

A recent study by researchers of UT Health Houston discovered that using mushroom extract daily helps the immune system in clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections. The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Frontiers in Oncology'. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study was supported by a grant from the National Institutes of Health. AHCC (active hexose correlated compound) is a proprietary mushroom extract. The study focused on women with a minimum two-year history of persistent high-risk HPV. Patients in the treatment group received the supplement AHCC for six months, followed by six months of a placebo. Patients in the placebo group received a placebo for 12 months. The study found that 14 of 22 patients (63.6%) in the treatment arm became HPV-negative. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were about 43 million HPV infections in 2018, many among people in their late teens and early 20s. HPV infections can cause health problems, including genital warts and cancers. However, HPV vaccines can help eliminate infection and side effects.