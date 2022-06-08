Study explores how genetics influence immunity in Type 1 diabetes patients

New insights into how genetic factors affect the body's immune response in Type 1 diabetes has recently been found. The findings, published in e-Life, provide evidence of a direct link between genetic factors associated with susceptibility to Type 1 diabetes and immune functionality, particularly involving immune T cells. They also highlight 11 genes which could be explored as potential candidates for new treatments. Type 1 diabetes develops when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks groups (or islets) of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. There are currently over nine million people diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, but there is no cure and patients need to have regular insulin injections to manage the condition. People with certain genetic variations are more susceptible to Type 1 diabetes. But while previous studies have identified around 60 associated variations, it is still unknown how they influence the condition.