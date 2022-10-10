Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Sadness and loneliness speed up ageing faster than smoking: Study

According to a study, weakness and major diseases associated with ageing are worsened by the development of molecular damage. Some people's molecular processes are more intense than others, causing them to age faster. Fortunately, the increased pace of ageing may be detected before its disastrous consequences manifest by using digital models of ageing (ageing clocks). Such models can also be used to derive anti-ageing therapies on individual and population levels. According to the latest article published in Aging-US, any anti-ageing therapy needs to focus on one's mental health as much as on one's physical health. An international collaboration led by Deep Longevity with the US and Chinese scientists have measured the effects of being lonely, having restless sleep, or feeling unhappy on the pace of ageing and found it to be significant.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kidney: 5 natural ways to keep your kidney healthy
Raju Srivastava death: Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bollywood movies featuring late comedian
Meow Meow drug worth Rs 1000 crore seized in Gujarat: Know more about the party drug, its effects on body
Rare photographs of young Queen Elizabeth II that you may not have seen
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2022 released: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.