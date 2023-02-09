Researchers find eye-tracking test to quantify toddlers’ level of attention to motherese

A new study has developed a new eye-tracking test to quantify toddlers' level of attention to motherese. Using these measurements, the scientists were able to reliably identify a subset of toddlers with ASD, whose low levels of attention to motherese were also associated with weaker social and language abilities. The study was published in the journal, 'JAMA Network Open'. Studies have shown that motherese speech stimulates children's attention and learning, helping them develop language skills and emotional reactivity. If toddlers with ASD do not pay as much attention to this speech style, this might affect their social skills later in life. The eye-tracking test could thus be beneficial for early ASD screening, diagnosis and prognosis, and help clinicians identify which treatments would be most useful for the child.