Research on pregnant women discovers increasing chemical exposure

An American study that enrolled a highly diverse group of pregnant women over 12 years found rising exposure to chemicals from plastics and pesticides that may be harmful to development.The study was published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology. Many of the chemicals that the women had been exposed to were replacement chemicals, new forms of chemicals that have been banned or phased out that may be just as harmful as the ones they replaced. The study also found many women had been exposed to neonicotinoids, a kind of pesticide that is toxic to bees.