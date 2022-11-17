Research finds young people who attend university have positive mental health outcomes

University of Surrey researchers found that young people who grew up in a more deprived area and had not attended university were more likely to experience mental health problems. The findings of the research were published in the journal Science Direct. The research team analysed data from the Longitudinal Study of Young People in England, which surveyed people born between 1989 and 1990. The team then used the Multilevel Analysis of Individual Heterogeneity and Discriminatory Accuracy method to predict the odds of whether matters such as sexual identity, ethnicity, gender, and socioeconomic status were linked with young people's mental health outcomes at age 25, and whether these differed based on university attendance. The findings also suggested that while being female or identifying as a sexual minority increased the odds of young people experiencing mental health problems at age 25, among sexual minorities, the odds of self-harming were half the size for those who had attended university in comparison to those who did not attend university. This new research, based on data from the Longitudinal Study of Young People in England, sets these narratives in the wider context of young adult mental health and finds that university attendance may in fact improve outcomes.