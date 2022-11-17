Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Research finds young people who attend university have positive mental health outcomes

University of Surrey researchers found that young people who grew up in a more deprived area and had not attended university were more likely to experience mental health problems. The findings of the research were published in the journal Science Direct. The research team analysed data from the Longitudinal Study of Young People in England, which surveyed people born between 1989 and 1990. The team then used the Multilevel Analysis of Individual Heterogeneity and Discriminatory Accuracy method to predict the odds of whether matters such as sexual identity, ethnicity, gender, and socioeconomic status were linked with young people's mental health outcomes at age 25, and whether these differed based on university attendance. The findings also suggested that while being female or identifying as a sexual minority increased the odds of young people experiencing mental health problems at age 25, among sexual minorities, the odds of self-harming were half the size for those who had attended university in comparison to those who did not attend university. This new research, based on data from the Longitudinal Study of Young People in England, sets these narratives in the wider context of young adult mental health and finds that university attendance may in fact improve outcomes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.