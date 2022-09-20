Research finds new clues to how circadian clock helps brain in post injury recovery

According to new research from Children's National Hospital, a type of brain cell that can renew itself is regulated by circadian rhythms, providing significant insights into how the body's internal clock may promote healing after traumatic brain injuries (TBI). Released in the latest issue of eNeuro, the findings open new avenues of investigation for future TBI therapies. These injuries are currently managed only with supportive care and rehabilitation, rather than targeted drug treatment options. The findings also underscore the importance of addressing circadian disturbances to help injured brains heal. Many of the body's cells follow a 24-hour rhythm driven by their genes known as the circadian clock. The Children's National research team found that a relatively newly discovered type of brain cell - known as NG2-glia, or oligodendrocyte precursor cells - also follow a circadian rhythm. This cell type is one of the few that continually self-renews throughout adulthood and is notably proliferative in the first week after brain injuries.