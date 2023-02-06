Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Research: Brain health can decline due to poor oral health

Taking care of your teeth and gums may have benefits beyond oral health, such as increasing brain function, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, which will be held in person and electronically in Dallas from February 8 to 10, 2023, is the world's leading forum for stroke and brain health researchers and physicians. Studies have shown that gum disease, missing teeth and other signs of poor oral health, as well as poor brushing habits and lack of plaque removal, increase stroke risk. According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the number 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. Previous research has also found that gum disease and other oral health concerns are linked to heart disease risk factors and other conditions like high blood pressure.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.