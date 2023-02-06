Research: Brain health can decline due to poor oral health

Taking care of your teeth and gums may have benefits beyond oral health, such as increasing brain function, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, which will be held in person and electronically in Dallas from February 8 to 10, 2023, is the world's leading forum for stroke and brain health researchers and physicians. Studies have shown that gum disease, missing teeth and other signs of poor oral health, as well as poor brushing habits and lack of plaque removal, increase stroke risk. According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the number 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. Previous research has also found that gum disease and other oral health concerns are linked to heart disease risk factors and other conditions like high blood pressure.