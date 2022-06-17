Produced by tribal farmers, Koraput coffee gets popular in Europe, America

With coffee being one of the most sought-after beverages across the globe, its farming is naturally equally valued in the market. That being the fact, the coffee farming in Koraput, Odisha is transforming the lives of the tribal population working as the coffee farmers. The 'Koraput Coffee' involving tribal planters and non-tribal planters has already made a name for itself in Europe and America as it is being exported in these countries. The state government is also providing support to the coffee farmers. "The taste of our coffee is compared to the coffee produced in Brazil and Colombia. We also export it to Europe and America. The Government should encourage coffee processing here," a coffee farmer said.