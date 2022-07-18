Post-pandemic era witnesses a revival of the global education movement

Studying abroad has always appealed to undergraduate and post-graduate students. The pandemic caused an abrupt halt to this movement, with countries shutting borders and implementing precautionary policies that impacted the global education sector. However, recent data coming in from top study abroad destinations, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and others, highlight a dramatic increase in numbers of international students in the current year. Indian students have maximized the post-pandemic opportunities to kickstart their global collegiate journeys.