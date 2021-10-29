Physical therapy reduces risk of chronic opioid use for knee replacement patients: Study
DNA Video Team
Oct 29, 2021, 01:01 PM IST
A team of researchers have discovered a promising way to reduce knee replacement patients' risk of opioid addiction: Participate in physical therapy either before or after total knee replacement surgery. The findings of the study were published in the 'JAMA Network Open'. The world's most common form of arthritis, knee osteoarthritis, causes sufferers pain and hurts their quality of life. Total knee replacement is the only option for people with severe knee osteoarthritis, but even that invasive surgery still leaves up to a third of patients with chronic knee pain. Many people who undergo total knee replacement surgery go on to become chronic opioid users.