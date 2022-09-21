New Type 2 diabetes medicine helps maintain blood sugar level weight loss goals faster

In comparison to other diabetic medications, tirzepatide accomplishes blood sugar control and weight loss goals more quickly, according to new research examining the time needed to attain blood glucose targets. According to the most recent analyses of the SURPASS-2 and SURPASS-3 trials, adults treated with different doses of injectable tirzepatide (5, 10, and 15 mg) reached blood glucose targets about four weeks sooner than those treated with injectable semaglutide (1 mg), and between four and 12 weeks sooner than those treated with once-daily insulin (degludec; iDe). These findings were presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm. T2D is a progressive, chronic illness in which the body does not produce or use insulin as it should, causing elevated blood glucose levels. Although there are numerous drugs available to treat diabetes, only around half of US individuals with T2D reach the target haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c; a measure of blood sugar management) of less than 7%. This is despite the fact that more than 30 million Americans have T2D. Higher HbA1c levels are linked to problems such as heart disease, stroke, nephropathy, retinopathy, and nerve disease in the kidneys and eyes (neuropathy).