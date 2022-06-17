New study compares diff types of moisturisers for children with eczema, know the details

The best emollients for Eczema trial has found that no one type of moisturiser is better than another for children, according to a new study by the University of Bristol. The findings of the research were published in the journal 'The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health'. This study, the first in the world to directly compare different types of moisturisers, highlights the importance of patient education and choice when deciding which moisturisers to use for children with eczema. Moisturisers (also called emollients) are recommended for the one in five children who have eczema (also known as atopic eczema/dermatitis), which causes dry and itchy skin. In the study, led by the universities of Bristol, Nottingham and Southampton, 550 children with eczema aged under 12 years were randomised to use one of four types of moisturiser (lotion, cream, gel or ointment) as their main moisturiser for 16 weeks.