Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Mosquitoes bite some of us more than others, here's why

Mosquitoes are known for hunting down their preferred 'human snacks' through CO2 exhalations, body heat, and odour. But, some of us often complain of getting more than our fair share of bites. There are numerous theories on why mosquitoes may prefer some humans over others -- blood type, blood sugar level, being a woman or a child, all without enough credible data. According to the study published in the article, "Differential mosquito attraction to humans is associated with skin-derived carboxylic acid levels. "They recently demonstrated that fatty acids emanating from the skin may create a heady perfume that mosquitoes can't resist. They published their results in 'Cell'. In the three-year study, eight participants were asked to wear nylon stockings over their forearms for six hours a day. They repeated this process on multiple days. Over the next few years, the researchers tested the nylons against each other in all possible pairings through a round-robin style "tournament." They used a two-choice olfactometer assay that De Obaldia built, consisting of a plexiglass chamber divided into two tubes, each ending in a box that held a stocking. They placed Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes -- the primary vector species for Zika, dengue, yellow fever, and chikungunya -- in the main chamber and observed as the insects flew down the tubes towards one nylon or the other.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.