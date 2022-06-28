Miscarriage may increase during summer: Study

Researchers from the Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) have shown that the chance of miscarriage may rise over the summer. The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Epidemiology'. Up to 30 per cent of pregnancies end in miscarriage, defined as pregnancy loss before 20 weeks of pregnancy. As many as half of miscarriages are unexplained, and there are few known risk factors for these pregnancy losses, which can lead to post traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety.