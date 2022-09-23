Microbes in gut consume plant sugars as food Research

According to new research, the bacteria in our stomach are fed by a carbohydrate that is frequently found bound to plant proteins. The utilisation of plant N-glycans, a form of complex carbohydrate, as nutrition by different species of gut microorganisms is described in a work that was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers from Newcastle University and the University of Birmingham, who are leading the study, utilized genomic data to pinpoint specific enzymes produced by gut bacteria to digest the intricate carbohydrate structures. The gut microbiome is an incredibly important feature of human health, and this finding will enable us to better understand the microbiome. "One unexpected outcome from the study is that insect N-glycans are also targeted by some of the enzymes discovered. In a future scenario where we increasingly rely on alternative protein sources such as insects, this work provides insights into how insect proteins may also provide nutrients for our gut microbes."